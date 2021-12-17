Friday Scoreboard – December 17

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Scoreboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MSU Mankato 81, USF 63

SMSU 83 Concordia-St. Paul 70

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Dakota State 90, Mount Marty 55

DWU 72, Presentation 55

Concordia-St. Paul 67, SMSU 65

Augustana 73, Upper Iowa 52

SD BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 74, Spearfish 49

Bon Homme 40, Scotland 36

Chester 42, Tri-Valley 36

Dakota Valley 95, Canton 69

Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Colman-Egan 28

Dream City Christian High School, Ariz. 61, DeSmet 57

Elkton-Lake Benton 65, Lake Preston 27

Faulkton 45, Florence/Henry 41

Freeman Academy/Marion 57, Ethan 46

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 65, Bennett County 43

Grant County/Mott-Regent Co-op, N.D. 61, Lemmon 55

Hanson 62, Menno 37

Harrisburg 69, Sioux Falls Washington 57

Huron 62, Watertown 47

McCook Central/Montrose 57, Howard 51

Mitchell 67, Brookings 44

Morrill, Neb. 33, Edgemont 21

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 69, Freeman 31

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 57, Deubrook 52

Parkston 52, Chamberlain 45

Pierre 65, Sturgis Brown 19

Potter County 68, Northwestern 59

Redfield 51, Aberdeen Roncalli 47

Sioux Falls Christian 66, Elk Point-Jefferson 46

Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Yankton 44

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Sioux Falls Jefferson 49

Tea Area 67, Dell Rapids 57

Viborg-Hurley 53, Irene-Wakonda 37

Wall 59, Jones County 56

Winner 67, West Central 55

Wolsey-Wessington 69, Highmore-Harrold 24

Lakota Nation Invitational

Crazy Horse 70, Crow Creek 51

Custer 62, Todd County 59

Dupree 53, Tiospaye Topa 39

Little Wound 60, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46

Marty Indian 74, Wakpala 39

McLaughlin 65, St. Francis Indian 36

Tiospa Zina Tribal 69, Rapid City Christian 64

White River 63, Red Cloud 41

Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche 64, Newcastle, Wyo. 53

Sundance, Wyo. 56, Lead-Deadwood 36

SD GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 50, Spearfish 37

Brandon Valley 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41

Bridgewater-Emery 49, Canistota 42

Dakota Valley 57, Canton 31

Edgemont 50, Morrill, Neb. 17

Ethan 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 28

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 53, Bennett County 41

Hanson 60, Menno 35

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 61, Alcester-Hudson 42

Howard 43, McCook Central/Montrose 29

Mott-Regent, N.D. 68, Lemmon 41

Parkston 56, Chamberlain 47

Pierre 52, Sturgis Brown 24

Platte-Geddes 43, Gregory 37

Rapid City Stevens 68, Douglas 31

Sioux Falls Christian 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 29

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 60, Sioux Falls Jefferson 27

Sully Buttes 42, Herreid/Selby Area 34

Tea Area 52, Dell Rapids 24

Tri-Valley 66, Chester 45

Viborg-Hurley 55, Irene-Wakonda 43

Wall 50, Jones County 45

Watertown 51, Huron 49

West Central 58, Winner 48

Lakota Nation Invitational

Crow Creek 73, Wakpala 39

Lakota Tech 63, Custer 41

Lower Brule 56, Little Wound 38

McLaughlin 38, Tiospaye Topa 32

Pine Ridge 55, St. Francis Indian 41

Rapid City Christian 65, Dupree 51

Red Cloud 71, White River 53

Takini 55, Crazy Horse 24

Todd County 47, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 41

Lakota Nations Invitational

Omaha Nation, Neb. 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43

Santee, Neb. 61, Oelrichs 29

Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche 59, Newcastle, Wyo. 54

Sundance, Wyo. 36, Lead-Deadwood 20

IOWA BOYS BASKETBALL

Ames 60, Mason City 38

Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Hudson 69

Ballard 88, Carroll 77

Belle Plaine 40, B-G-M 34

Benton Community 68, Vinton-Shellsburg 49

Bettendorf 66, Clinton 54

Bondurant Farrar 70, Carlisle 34

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 56, Cedar Rapids, Washington 48

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 57, Linn-Mar, Marion 55

Central City 57, Starmont 25

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 55, Iowa Falls-Alden 42

Clear Creek-Amana 60, Center Point-Urbana 53

Clear Lake 52, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 35

Collins-Maxwell 70, GMG, Garwin 50

Coon Rapids-Bayard 68, Ar-We-Va, Westside 44

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 79, Sioux City, West 42

Decorah 88, New Hampton 38

East Mills 74, Griswold 40

Easton Valley 74, Cedar Valley Christian School 33

Estherville Lincoln Central 64, Spirit Lake 55

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 77, BCLUW, Conrad 33

Grundy Center 45, AGWSR, Ackley 30

Harlan 74, Red Oak 14

Iowa City High 65, Iowa City West 52

Johnston 68, Urbandale 24

LeMars 67, Sioux City, North 38

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 60, Akron-Westfield 49

Monticello 55, Tipton 28

North Mahaska, New Sharon 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 23

North Scott, Eldridge 67, Davenport, Central 61

Osage 55, Nashua-Plainfield 42

Regina, Iowa City 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 30

Roland-Story, Story City 71, South Hamilton, Jewell 32

Sioux City, East 49, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29

South Hardin 73, East Marshall, LeGrand 56

Spencer 55, Storm Lake 39

Springville 52, Alburnett 46

Stanton 47, Fremont Mills, Tabor 25

Underwood 57, Audubon 41

Valley, West Des Moines 72, Waukee 59

Van Meter 67, Earlham 41

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 57, Sumner-Fredericksburg 43

Waukee Northwest 57, Ankeny 50

Western Christian 70, Cherokee, Washington 39

IOWA GIRLS BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 67, Boone 49

Algona 49, Webster City 27

Aplington-Parkersburg 59, Hudson 29

Assumption, Davenport 53, Central Clinton, DeWitt 39

Ballard 53, Carroll 22

Baxter 54, North Tama, Traer 18

Beckman, Dyersville 49, West Delaware, Manchester 40

Benton Community 50, Vinton-Shellsburg 39

Bishop Garrigan 71, North Union 29

Bondurant Farrar 69, Carlisle 42

Boys Town, Neb. 39, Heartland Christian 19

CAM, Anita 52, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 35

Calamus-Wheatland 64, Lisbon 32

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Linn-Mar, Marion 57

Cedar Rapids, Washington 74, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 43

Centerville 48, Clarke, Osceola 26

Central City 51, Starmont 25

Central Elkader 59, South Winneshiek, Calmar 36

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 71, MOC-Floyd Valley 28

Central Springs 45, Rockford 14

Cherokee, Washington 62, Western Christian 47

Clear Creek-Amana 55, Center Point-Urbana 50

Collins-Maxwell 63, GMG, Garwin 26

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52, Ar-We-Va, Westside 18

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 65, Sioux City, West 43

Dallas Center-Grimes 48, Indianola 31

Danville 62, New London 19

Davis County, Bloomfield 49, Albia 44

Decorah 58, New Hampton 37

Des Moines Christian 40, Pleasantville 27

Des Moines, Roosevelt 78, Des Moines, East 12

Dike-New Hartford 62, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 14

Dubuque, Senior 68, Epworth, Western Dubuque 24

Durant-Bennett 37, Camanche 32

East Buchanan, Winthrop 61, Edgewood-Colesburg 27

East Mills 63, Griswold 32

Easton Valley 59, Cedar Valley Christian School 21

Emmetsburg 31, South Central Calhoun 30

Estherville Lincoln Central 61, Spirit Lake 40

Fort Dodge 63, Marshalltown 23

Glenwood 53, Creston 34

Grinnell 62, Pella Christian 32

Highland, Riverside 61, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 23

Holy Trinity 47, Central Lee, Donnellson 44

Humboldt 68, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 34

Iowa City High 65, Iowa City West 52

Iowa City Liberty High School 44, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 37

Iowa Falls-Alden 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31

LeMars 64, Sioux City, North 25

Lewis Central 60, Atlantic 36

Logan-Magnolia 35, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 21

Lynnville-Sully 42, Keota 35

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 44, Akron-Westfield 34

Marion 52, Mount Vernon 39

Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Grand View Christian 45

Midland, Wyoming 47, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 40

Monticello 55, Tipton 28

Mount Pleasant 61, Washington 30

Murray 44, Moulton-Udell 39

Nevada 68, Saydel 23

Newell-Fonda 64, Manson Northwest Webster 24

North Linn, Troy Mills 60, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 35

Osage 55, Nashua-Plainfield 26

Ottumwa 59, Des Moines, Hoover 32

Perry 48, Greene County 22

Pleasant Valley 68, Davenport, West 16

Regina, Iowa City 65, Northeast, Goose Lake 38

Roland-Story, Story City 62, South Hamilton, Jewell 50

Saint Ansgar 42, West Fork, Sheffield 41

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Sioux City, East 39

Seymour 28, Moravia 25

Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, George-Little Rock 29

Sioux Center 59, Rock Valley 38

South Hardin 59, East Marshall, LeGrand 42

Spencer 65, Storm Lake 32

Springville 63, Alburnett 35

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 34, Shenandoah 28

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 43, Southeast Valley 33

Sumner-Fredericksburg 53, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 35

Tri-Center, Neola 66, Missouri Valley 34

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, West Central, Maynard 30

Valley, West Des Moines 65, Waukee 59

Waterloo Christian School 49, Tripoli 27

Waterloo, West 69, Cedar Falls 53

Waverly-Shell Rock 36, Waukon 26

West Bend-Mallard 53, Alta-Aurelia 47

West Liberty 56, Anamosa 12

West Lyon, Inwood 51, Okoboji, Milford 44

West Marshall, State Center 56, PCM, Monroe 35

Williamsburg 63, Independence 27

Wilton 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 27

Winfield-Mount Union 70, Wapello 24

Winterset 49, Gilbert 35

Woodward-Granger 36, Ogden 22

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 