Friday Scoreboard – December 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MSU Mankato 81, USF 63
SMSU 83 Concordia-St. Paul 70
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Dakota State 90, Mount Marty 55
DWU 72, Presentation 55
Concordia-St. Paul 67, SMSU 65
Augustana 73, Upper Iowa 52
SD BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 74, Spearfish 49
Bon Homme 40, Scotland 36
Chester 42, Tri-Valley 36
Dakota Valley 95, Canton 69
Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Colman-Egan 28
Dream City Christian High School, Ariz. 61, DeSmet 57
Elkton-Lake Benton 65, Lake Preston 27
Faulkton 45, Florence/Henry 41
Freeman Academy/Marion 57, Ethan 46
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 65, Bennett County 43
Grant County/Mott-Regent Co-op, N.D. 61, Lemmon 55
Hanson 62, Menno 37
Harrisburg 69, Sioux Falls Washington 57
Huron 62, Watertown 47
McCook Central/Montrose 57, Howard 51
Mitchell 67, Brookings 44
Morrill, Neb. 33, Edgemont 21
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 69, Freeman 31
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 57, Deubrook 52
Parkston 52, Chamberlain 45
Pierre 65, Sturgis Brown 19
Potter County 68, Northwestern 59
Redfield 51, Aberdeen Roncalli 47
Sioux Falls Christian 66, Elk Point-Jefferson 46
Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Yankton 44
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Sioux Falls Jefferson 49
Tea Area 67, Dell Rapids 57
Viborg-Hurley 53, Irene-Wakonda 37
Wall 59, Jones County 56
Winner 67, West Central 55
Wolsey-Wessington 69, Highmore-Harrold 24
Lakota Nation Invitational
Crazy Horse 70, Crow Creek 51
Custer 62, Todd County 59
Dupree 53, Tiospaye Topa 39
Little Wound 60, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46
Marty Indian 74, Wakpala 39
McLaughlin 65, St. Francis Indian 36
Tiospa Zina Tribal 69, Rapid City Christian 64
White River 63, Red Cloud 41
Stateline Shootout
Belle Fourche 64, Newcastle, Wyo. 53
Sundance, Wyo. 56, Lead-Deadwood 36
SD GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 50, Spearfish 37
Brandon Valley 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41
Bridgewater-Emery 49, Canistota 42
Dakota Valley 57, Canton 31
Edgemont 50, Morrill, Neb. 17
Ethan 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 28
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 53, Bennett County 41
Hanson 60, Menno 35
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 61, Alcester-Hudson 42
Howard 43, McCook Central/Montrose 29
Mott-Regent, N.D. 68, Lemmon 41
Parkston 56, Chamberlain 47
Pierre 52, Sturgis Brown 24
Platte-Geddes 43, Gregory 37
Rapid City Stevens 68, Douglas 31
Sioux Falls Christian 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 29
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 60, Sioux Falls Jefferson 27
Sully Buttes 42, Herreid/Selby Area 34
Tea Area 52, Dell Rapids 24
Tri-Valley 66, Chester 45
Viborg-Hurley 55, Irene-Wakonda 43
Wall 50, Jones County 45
Watertown 51, Huron 49
West Central 58, Winner 48
Lakota Nation Invitational
Crow Creek 73, Wakpala 39
Lakota Tech 63, Custer 41
Lower Brule 56, Little Wound 38
McLaughlin 38, Tiospaye Topa 32
Pine Ridge 55, St. Francis Indian 41
Rapid City Christian 65, Dupree 51
Red Cloud 71, White River 53
Takini 55, Crazy Horse 24
Todd County 47, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 41
Lakota Nations Invitational
Omaha Nation, Neb. 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43
Santee, Neb. 61, Oelrichs 29
Stateline Shootout
Belle Fourche 59, Newcastle, Wyo. 54
Sundance, Wyo. 36, Lead-Deadwood 20
IOWA BOYS BASKETBALL
Ames 60, Mason City 38
Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Hudson 69
Ballard 88, Carroll 77
Belle Plaine 40, B-G-M 34
Benton Community 68, Vinton-Shellsburg 49
Bettendorf 66, Clinton 54
Bondurant Farrar 70, Carlisle 34
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 56, Cedar Rapids, Washington 48
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 57, Linn-Mar, Marion 55
Central City 57, Starmont 25
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 55, Iowa Falls-Alden 42
Clear Creek-Amana 60, Center Point-Urbana 53
Clear Lake 52, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 35
Collins-Maxwell 70, GMG, Garwin 50
Coon Rapids-Bayard 68, Ar-We-Va, Westside 44
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 79, Sioux City, West 42
Decorah 88, New Hampton 38
East Mills 74, Griswold 40
Easton Valley 74, Cedar Valley Christian School 33
Estherville Lincoln Central 64, Spirit Lake 55
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 77, BCLUW, Conrad 33
Grundy Center 45, AGWSR, Ackley 30
Harlan 74, Red Oak 14
Iowa City High 65, Iowa City West 52
Johnston 68, Urbandale 24
LeMars 67, Sioux City, North 38
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 60, Akron-Westfield 49
Monticello 55, Tipton 28
North Mahaska, New Sharon 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 23
North Scott, Eldridge 67, Davenport, Central 61
Osage 55, Nashua-Plainfield 42
Regina, Iowa City 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 30
Roland-Story, Story City 71, South Hamilton, Jewell 32
Sioux City, East 49, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29
South Hardin 73, East Marshall, LeGrand 56
Spencer 55, Storm Lake 39
Springville 52, Alburnett 46
Stanton 47, Fremont Mills, Tabor 25
Underwood 57, Audubon 41
Valley, West Des Moines 72, Waukee 59
Van Meter 67, Earlham 41
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 57, Sumner-Fredericksburg 43
Waukee Northwest 57, Ankeny 50
Western Christian 70, Cherokee, Washington 39
IOWA GIRLS BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 67, Boone 49
Algona 49, Webster City 27
Aplington-Parkersburg 59, Hudson 29
Assumption, Davenport 53, Central Clinton, DeWitt 39
Ballard 53, Carroll 22
Baxter 54, North Tama, Traer 18
Beckman, Dyersville 49, West Delaware, Manchester 40
Benton Community 50, Vinton-Shellsburg 39
Bishop Garrigan 71, North Union 29
Bondurant Farrar 69, Carlisle 42
Boys Town, Neb. 39, Heartland Christian 19
CAM, Anita 52, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 35
Calamus-Wheatland 64, Lisbon 32
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Linn-Mar, Marion 57
Cedar Rapids, Washington 74, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 43
Centerville 48, Clarke, Osceola 26
Central City 51, Starmont 25
Central Elkader 59, South Winneshiek, Calmar 36
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 71, MOC-Floyd Valley 28
Central Springs 45, Rockford 14
Cherokee, Washington 62, Western Christian 47
Clear Creek-Amana 55, Center Point-Urbana 50
Collins-Maxwell 63, GMG, Garwin 26
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52, Ar-We-Va, Westside 18
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 65, Sioux City, West 43
Dallas Center-Grimes 48, Indianola 31
Danville 62, New London 19
Davis County, Bloomfield 49, Albia 44
Decorah 58, New Hampton 37
Des Moines Christian 40, Pleasantville 27
Des Moines, Roosevelt 78, Des Moines, East 12
Dike-New Hartford 62, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 14
Dubuque, Senior 68, Epworth, Western Dubuque 24
Durant-Bennett 37, Camanche 32
East Buchanan, Winthrop 61, Edgewood-Colesburg 27
East Mills 63, Griswold 32
Easton Valley 59, Cedar Valley Christian School 21
Emmetsburg 31, South Central Calhoun 30
Estherville Lincoln Central 61, Spirit Lake 40
Fort Dodge 63, Marshalltown 23
Glenwood 53, Creston 34
Grinnell 62, Pella Christian 32
Highland, Riverside 61, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 23
Holy Trinity 47, Central Lee, Donnellson 44
Humboldt 68, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 34
Iowa City High 65, Iowa City West 52
Iowa City Liberty High School 44, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 37
Iowa Falls-Alden 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31
LeMars 64, Sioux City, North 25
Lewis Central 60, Atlantic 36
Logan-Magnolia 35, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 21
Lynnville-Sully 42, Keota 35
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 44, Akron-Westfield 34
Marion 52, Mount Vernon 39
Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Grand View Christian 45
Midland, Wyoming 47, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 40
Monticello 55, Tipton 28
Mount Pleasant 61, Washington 30
Murray 44, Moulton-Udell 39
Nevada 68, Saydel 23
Newell-Fonda 64, Manson Northwest Webster 24
North Linn, Troy Mills 60, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 35
Osage 55, Nashua-Plainfield 26
Ottumwa 59, Des Moines, Hoover 32
Perry 48, Greene County 22
Pleasant Valley 68, Davenport, West 16
Regina, Iowa City 65, Northeast, Goose Lake 38
Roland-Story, Story City 62, South Hamilton, Jewell 50
Saint Ansgar 42, West Fork, Sheffield 41
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Sioux City, East 39
Seymour 28, Moravia 25
Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, George-Little Rock 29
Sioux Center 59, Rock Valley 38
South Hardin 59, East Marshall, LeGrand 42
Spencer 65, Storm Lake 32
Springville 63, Alburnett 35
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 34, Shenandoah 28
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 43, Southeast Valley 33
Sumner-Fredericksburg 53, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 35
Tri-Center, Neola 66, Missouri Valley 34
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, West Central, Maynard 30
Valley, West Des Moines 65, Waukee 59
Waterloo Christian School 49, Tripoli 27
Waterloo, West 69, Cedar Falls 53
Waverly-Shell Rock 36, Waukon 26
West Bend-Mallard 53, Alta-Aurelia 47
West Liberty 56, Anamosa 12
West Lyon, Inwood 51, Okoboji, Milford 44
West Marshall, State Center 56, PCM, Monroe 35
Williamsburg 63, Independence 27
Wilton 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 27
Winfield-Mount Union 70, Wapello 24
Winterset 49, Gilbert 35
Woodward-Granger 36, Ogden 22