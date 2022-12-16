SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:

NHL

Wild 4, Blackhawks 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NDSU 35, Incarnate Word 32

NBA

Timberwolves 112, Thunder 110

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Morrill, Neb. 48, Edgemont 14

Red Cloud 66, Pine Ridge 55

Sioux Falls Christian 69, Elk Point-Jefferson 51

Wall 86, McLaughlin 79, 3OT

White River 52, Lakota Tech 43

Lakota Nation Invitational

He Sapa Bracket

Dupree 66, Oelrichs 20

Tiospaye Topa 73, Takini 44

Matosica Bracket

Little Wound 67, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 37

Oceti Sakowin Bracket

Custer 49, Todd County 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bennett County vs. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., ppd.

Canton vs. Dakota Valley, ppd.

Chester vs. Sioux Falls Lutheran, ppd.

Faulkton vs. Florence/Henry, ppd.

Great Plains Lutheran vs. Tri-State, N.D., ppd.

Harrisburg vs. Sioux Falls Washington, ppd.

Irene-Wakonda vs. Viborg-Hurley, ppd.

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op vs. Elkton-Lake Benton, ppd.

James Valley Christian vs. Sunshine Bible Academy, ppd.

Lemmon vs. Grant County/Mott-Regent, N.D., ppd. to Dec 27th.

Newcastle, Wyo. vs. Belle Fourche, ppd.

Rapid City Central vs. Huron, ppd.

Rapid City Stevens vs. Mitchell, ppd.

Scotland vs. Bon Homme, ppd.

Sioux Falls Jefferson vs. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, ppd.

Spearfish vs. Aberdeen Central, ppd.

Sturgis Brown vs. Pierre, ppd.

Sundance, Wyo. vs. Lead-Deadwood, ppd.

Tea Area vs. Dell Rapids, ppd.

Waubay/Summit vs. Waverly-South Shore, ppd.

Webster vs. Britton-Hecla, ppd.

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Sioux Falls Christian 55, Elk Point-Jefferson 42

Lakota Nation Invitational

He Sapa Bracket

Omaha Nation, Neb. 59, Oelrichs 23

Santee, Neb. 68, Crazy Horse 17

Tiospa Zina Tribal 56, Tiospaye Topa 35

Wakpala 59, Takini 26

Makosica Bracket

Crow Creek 64, St. Francis Indian 42

McLaughlin 54, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 37

Todd County 61, Pine Ridge 36

Oceti Sakowin Bracket

Dupree 48, Little Wound 38

Lakota Tech 53, White River 27

Red Cloud 51, Rapid City Christian 49

Lakota Nations Invitational

Makosica Bracket

Lower Brule 55, Marty Indian 37

Oceti Sakowin Bracket

Custer 57, Wall 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Aberdeen Central vs. Spearfish, ppd.

Bennett County vs. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., ppd.

Brandon Valley vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, ppd.

Gregory vs. Platte-Geddes, ppd.

Hanson vs. Menno, ppd.

Howard vs. McCook Central/Montrose, ppd.

Langford vs. Ipswich, ppd.

Lead-Deadwood vs. Newcastle, Wyo., ppd.

Lead-Deadwood vs. Sundance, Wyo., ppd.

Lemmon vs. Grant County/Mott-Regent, N.D., ppd. to Dec 27th.

Mitchell vs. Rapid City Stevens, ppd.

Newcastle, Wyo. vs. Belle Fourche, ppd.

Parkston vs. Chamberlain, ppd.

Pierre vs. Sturgis Brown, ppd.

Sioux Falls Jefferson vs. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, ppd.

Sioux Falls Washington vs. Harrisburg, ppd.

Sunshine Bible Academy vs. James Valley Christian, ppd.

Tea Area vs. Dell Rapids, ppd.

Wilmot vs. Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op, N.D., ppd.