SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:
NHL
Wild 4, Blackhawks 1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NDSU 35, Incarnate Word 32
NBA
Timberwolves 112, Thunder 110
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Morrill, Neb. 48, Edgemont 14
Red Cloud 66, Pine Ridge 55
Sioux Falls Christian 69, Elk Point-Jefferson 51
Wall 86, McLaughlin 79, 3OT
White River 52, Lakota Tech 43
Lakota Nation Invitational
He Sapa Bracket
Dupree 66, Oelrichs 20
Tiospaye Topa 73, Takini 44
Matosica Bracket
Little Wound 67, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 37
Oceti Sakowin Bracket
Custer 49, Todd County 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bennett County vs. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., ppd.
Canton vs. Dakota Valley, ppd.
Chester vs. Sioux Falls Lutheran, ppd.
Faulkton vs. Florence/Henry, ppd.
Great Plains Lutheran vs. Tri-State, N.D., ppd.
Harrisburg vs. Sioux Falls Washington, ppd.
Irene-Wakonda vs. Viborg-Hurley, ppd.
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op vs. Elkton-Lake Benton, ppd.
James Valley Christian vs. Sunshine Bible Academy, ppd.
Lemmon vs. Grant County/Mott-Regent, N.D., ppd. to Dec 27th.
Newcastle, Wyo. vs. Belle Fourche, ppd.
Rapid City Central vs. Huron, ppd.
Rapid City Stevens vs. Mitchell, ppd.
Scotland vs. Bon Homme, ppd.
Sioux Falls Jefferson vs. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, ppd.
Spearfish vs. Aberdeen Central, ppd.
Sturgis Brown vs. Pierre, ppd.
Sundance, Wyo. vs. Lead-Deadwood, ppd.
Tea Area vs. Dell Rapids, ppd.
Waubay/Summit vs. Waverly-South Shore, ppd.
Webster vs. Britton-Hecla, ppd.
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Sioux Falls Christian 55, Elk Point-Jefferson 42
Lakota Nation Invitational
He Sapa Bracket
Omaha Nation, Neb. 59, Oelrichs 23
Santee, Neb. 68, Crazy Horse 17
Tiospa Zina Tribal 56, Tiospaye Topa 35
Wakpala 59, Takini 26
Makosica Bracket
Crow Creek 64, St. Francis Indian 42
McLaughlin 54, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 37
Todd County 61, Pine Ridge 36
Oceti Sakowin Bracket
Dupree 48, Little Wound 38
Lakota Tech 53, White River 27
Red Cloud 51, Rapid City Christian 49
Lakota Nations Invitational
Makosica Bracket
Lower Brule 55, Marty Indian 37
Oceti Sakowin Bracket
Custer 57, Wall 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Aberdeen Central vs. Spearfish, ppd.
Bennett County vs. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., ppd.
Brandon Valley vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, ppd.
Gregory vs. Platte-Geddes, ppd.
Hanson vs. Menno, ppd.
Howard vs. McCook Central/Montrose, ppd.
Langford vs. Ipswich, ppd.
Lead-Deadwood vs. Newcastle, Wyo., ppd.
Lead-Deadwood vs. Sundance, Wyo., ppd.
Lemmon vs. Grant County/Mott-Regent, N.D., ppd. to Dec 27th.
Mitchell vs. Rapid City Stevens, ppd.
Newcastle, Wyo. vs. Belle Fourche, ppd.
Parkston vs. Chamberlain, ppd.
Pierre vs. Sturgis Brown, ppd.
Sioux Falls Jefferson vs. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, ppd.
Sioux Falls Washington vs. Harrisburg, ppd.
Sunshine Bible Academy vs. James Valley Christian, ppd.
Tea Area vs. Dell Rapids, ppd.
Wilmot vs. Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op, N.D., ppd.