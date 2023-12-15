SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday night:

FCS SEMIFINAL
SDSU 59, Albany 0

COLLEGE WRESTLING
Nebraska-Kearney 25, Augustana 17
Nebraska-Kearney 45, USF 5

USHL
Force 3, Stampede 2

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 54, Spearfish 47

Canistota 50, Bridgewater-Emery 34

Dakota Valley 54, Canton 44

Groton Area 45, West Central 35

Hanson 70, Menno 19

Harrisburg 61, Sioux Falls Washington 54

Herreid/Selby Area 57, Sully Buttes 50

Howard 55, McCook Central-Montrose 52, 2OT

Ipswich 62, Langford 53

James Valley Christian 54, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Kadoka Area 52, Newell 48

Mitchell 57, Rapid City Stevens 47

Parkston 58, Chamberlain 32

Platte-Geddes 39, Gregory 30

Rapid City Central 43, Huron 39

Scottsbluff, Neb. 55, Douglas 49

Sioux Falls Christian 51, Elk Point-Jefferson 41

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 43, Sioux Falls Jefferson 16

Tea Area 68, Dell Rapids 26

Viborg-Hurley 57, Irene-Wakonda 42

Webster 42, Britton-Hecla 38

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 45, Wilmot 24

Lakota Nations Invitational=

He Sapa Bracket=

Consolation Semifinal=

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59, Takini 18

Tiospaye Topa 68, Crazy Horse 18

Semifinal=

Oelrichs 69, Marty Indian 44

Santee, Neb. 64, Wakpala 53

Makosica Bracket=

Consolation Semifinal=

Pine Ridge 60, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43

Todd County 58, St. Francis Indian 34

Oceti Sakowin Bracket=

Consolation Semifinal=

Custer 47, McLaughlin 37

White River 65, Little Wound 41

Semifinal=

Red Cloud 63, Rapid City Christian 13

Wall 59, Lakota Tech 29

Stateline Shootout=

Belle Fourche 52, Sundance, Wyo. 42

Newcastle, Wyo. 57, Lead-Deadwood 35

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 62, Spearfish 42

Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Colman-Egan 49, OT

Great Plains Lutheran 69, Tri-State, N.D. 49

Groton Area 71, West Central 54

Hanson 65, Menno 16

Harrisburg 51, Sioux Falls Washington 40

Huron 53, Rapid City Central 27

James Valley Christian 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 35

Mitchell 52, Rapid City Stevens 41

Potter County 53, Northwestern 33

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58, Sioux Falls Jefferson 54

Sturgis Brown 73, Pierre T F Riggs High School 59

Tri-Valley 64, Garretson 36

Viborg-Hurley 79, Irene-Wakonda 35

Waverly-South Shore 58, Waubay/Summit 45

Webster 57, Britton-Hecla 30

Wolsey-Wessington 71, Highmore-Harrold 52

Yankton 79, Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 44

Lakota Nations Invitational=

He Sapa Bracket=

Consolation Semifinal=

Tiospaye Topa 55, Takini 40

Wakpala 55, Oelrichs 22

Matosica Bracket=

Consolation Semifinal=

Todd County 68, Omaha Nation, Neb. 58

Wall 50, Crow Creek Tribal School 47

Oceti Sakowin Bracket=

Consolation Semifinal=

Custer 85, Crazy Horse 50

Red Cloud 52, Lower Brule 42

Stateline Shootout=

Newcastle, Wyo. 59, Lead-Deadwood 56, OT