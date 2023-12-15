SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday night:
FCS SEMIFINAL
SDSU 59, Albany 0
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Nebraska-Kearney 25, Augustana 17
Nebraska-Kearney 45, USF 5
USHL
Force 3, Stampede 2
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 54, Spearfish 47
Canistota 50, Bridgewater-Emery 34
Dakota Valley 54, Canton 44
Groton Area 45, West Central 35
Hanson 70, Menno 19
Harrisburg 61, Sioux Falls Washington 54
Herreid/Selby Area 57, Sully Buttes 50
Howard 55, McCook Central-Montrose 52, 2OT
Ipswich 62, Langford 53
James Valley Christian 54, Sunshine Bible Academy 22
Kadoka Area 52, Newell 48
Mitchell 57, Rapid City Stevens 47
Parkston 58, Chamberlain 32
Platte-Geddes 39, Gregory 30
Rapid City Central 43, Huron 39
Scottsbluff, Neb. 55, Douglas 49
Sioux Falls Christian 51, Elk Point-Jefferson 41
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 43, Sioux Falls Jefferson 16
Tea Area 68, Dell Rapids 26
Viborg-Hurley 57, Irene-Wakonda 42
Webster 42, Britton-Hecla 38
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 45, Wilmot 24
Lakota Nations Invitational=
He Sapa Bracket=
Consolation Semifinal=
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59, Takini 18
Tiospaye Topa 68, Crazy Horse 18
Semifinal=
Oelrichs 69, Marty Indian 44
Santee, Neb. 64, Wakpala 53
Makosica Bracket=
Consolation Semifinal=
Pine Ridge 60, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43
Todd County 58, St. Francis Indian 34
Oceti Sakowin Bracket=
Consolation Semifinal=
Custer 47, McLaughlin 37
White River 65, Little Wound 41
Semifinal=
Red Cloud 63, Rapid City Christian 13
Wall 59, Lakota Tech 29
Stateline Shootout=
Belle Fourche 52, Sundance, Wyo. 42
Newcastle, Wyo. 57, Lead-Deadwood 35
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 62, Spearfish 42
Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Colman-Egan 49, OT
Great Plains Lutheran 69, Tri-State, N.D. 49
Groton Area 71, West Central 54
Hanson 65, Menno 16
Harrisburg 51, Sioux Falls Washington 40
Huron 53, Rapid City Central 27
James Valley Christian 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 35
Mitchell 52, Rapid City Stevens 41
Potter County 53, Northwestern 33
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58, Sioux Falls Jefferson 54
Sturgis Brown 73, Pierre T F Riggs High School 59
Tri-Valley 64, Garretson 36
Viborg-Hurley 79, Irene-Wakonda 35
Waverly-South Shore 58, Waubay/Summit 45
Webster 57, Britton-Hecla 30
Wolsey-Wessington 71, Highmore-Harrold 52
Yankton 79, Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 44
Lakota Nations Invitational=
He Sapa Bracket=
Consolation Semifinal=
Tiospaye Topa 55, Takini 40
Wakpala 55, Oelrichs 22
Matosica Bracket=
Consolation Semifinal=
Todd County 68, Omaha Nation, Neb. 58
Wall 50, Crow Creek Tribal School 47
Oceti Sakowin Bracket=
Consolation Semifinal=
Custer 85, Crazy Horse 50
Red Cloud 52, Lower Brule 42
Stateline Shootout=
Newcastle, Wyo. 59, Lead-Deadwood 56, OT