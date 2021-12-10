Friday Scoreboard – December 10

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View local scores from around the state

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Northern State 76, MN Crookston 65

Upper Iowa 86, USF 79

Augustana 83, MSU Mankato 50

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

USD 51, Valparaiso 31

Northern State 64, MN Crookston 47

MSU Mankato 91, Augustana 86 F/OT

USF 73, Upper Iowa 50

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 58, Rapid City Central 51

Deuel 70, Aberdeen Roncalli 45

Florence/Henry 46, Tri-State, N.D. 31

Harding County 73, Newell 21

New Underwood 39, Edgemont 25

Northland Lutheran, Wis. 65, Great Plains Lutheran 62

Pierre 68, Rapid City Stevens 38

Sisseton 68, Richland, N.D. 58

St. Thomas More 56, Cody, Wyo. 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 67, Deuel 35

Florence/Henry 55, Tri-State, N.D. 34

Mobridge-Pollock 59, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 31

New Underwood 37, Edgemont 29

Rapid City Central 51, Aberdeen Central 28

Rapid City Stevens 61, Pierre 50

Sully Buttes 63, North Central Co-Op 20

Timber Lake 50, Lemmon 38

Waubay/Summit 56, Ortonville, Minn. 36

Cody, Wyo. 34, St. Thomas More 25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 