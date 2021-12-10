Friday Scoreboard – December 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- This winter storm was the perfect excuse for many people to curl up with a good book Friday, but a new Sioux Falls business is working to make those stories come alive.

"I have a Band-Aid on my finger, one on my knee and one on my nose," one young reader said.

It's a parent's dream to see kids reading together, but A Novel Type is taking reading to a whole new level, helping kids and adults truly experience the story.

"My business partner always had this idea to pair items with the book," A Novel Type co-owner Jessa Howes said. "Making those connections between what you're reading, what you're hearing."