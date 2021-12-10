Friday Scoreboard – December 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View local scores from around the state
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Northern State 76, MN Crookston 65
Upper Iowa 86, USF 79
Augustana 83, MSU Mankato 50
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
USD 51, Valparaiso 31
Northern State 64, MN Crookston 47
MSU Mankato 91, Augustana 86 F/OT
USF 73, Upper Iowa 50
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 58, Rapid City Central 51
Deuel 70, Aberdeen Roncalli 45
Florence/Henry 46, Tri-State, N.D. 31
Harding County 73, Newell 21
New Underwood 39, Edgemont 25
Northland Lutheran, Wis. 65, Great Plains Lutheran 62
Pierre 68, Rapid City Stevens 38
Sisseton 68, Richland, N.D. 58
St. Thomas More 56, Cody, Wyo. 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 67, Deuel 35
Florence/Henry 55, Tri-State, N.D. 34
Mobridge-Pollock 59, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 31
New Underwood 37, Edgemont 29
Rapid City Central 51, Aberdeen Central 28
Rapid City Stevens 61, Pierre 50
Sully Buttes 63, North Central Co-Op 20
Timber Lake 50, Lemmon 38
Waubay/Summit 56, Ortonville, Minn. 36
Cody, Wyo. 34, St. Thomas More 25