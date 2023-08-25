SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday night here:
MLB
Twins 12, Rangers 2
AMERICAN ASSOCIATION
Canaries 7, Saltdogs 2
SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Alcester-Hudson 38, Corsica/Stickney 8
Avon 62, Burke 21
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 36, Flandreau 2
Britton-Hecla 44, Florence/Henry 16
Canistota 30, Howard 18
Canton 30, Sioux Falls Christian 16
Chester 63, Centerville 34
Clark/Willow Lake 6, Webster 0
Dakota Valley 21, Vermillion 0
Dell Rapids 44, Madison 13
Deubrook 44, Colman-Egan 14
Deuel 26, Aberdeen Roncalli 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Baltic 6
Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Faulkton 40, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Freeman Academy/Marion 50, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0
Gayville-Volin High School 42, Colome 22
Great Plains Lutheran 45, Waverly-South Shore 0
Groton Area 56, Redfield 6
Hamlin 42, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6
Hanson 60, Irene-Wakonda 0
Harding County/Bison Co-op 28, Kadoka Area 26
Herreid/Selby Area 24, Timber Lake 13
Ipswich 48, Northwestern 10
Jones County 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 6
Lemmon/McIntosh 22, Dupree 6
Lennox 42, Chamberlain 29
Lyman 36, New Underwood 12
Milbank 9, Beresford 0
Mobridge-Pollock 42, Dakota Hills 8
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 19
Parkston 46, Platte-Geddes 0
Philip 22, Wall 12
Pierre T F Riggs High School 32, Aberdeen Central 0
Potter County 26, Sully Buttes 12
Sioux Falls Jefferson 28, Harrisburg 21, OT
Sioux Falls Lincoln 43, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7
Sioux Falls Washington 21, Rapid City Stevens 7
Sioux Valley 42, Sisseton 7
Stanley County 38, DeSmet 30
Tea Area 27, Huron 26
Tri-Valley 45, Parker 13
Viborg-Hurley 50, Garretson 0
Warner 41, Leola/Frederick 0
Watertown 33, Brookings 0
White River 40, Bennett County 22
Winner 46, Wagner 6
Wolsey-Wessington 48, Gregory 32
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 59, Scotland 13
Yankton 42, Mitchell 0
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS SOCCER
Rapid City Stevens 6, Roosevelt 3
Belle Fourche 8, James Valley Christian 4
Jefferson 2, Rapid City Central 0
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS SOCCER
Rapid City Central 3, Jefferson 1
O’Gorman 0, Spearfish 0
Rapid City Stevens 2, Roosevelt 1
West Central 4, Belle Fourche 0