SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday here:

MLB
Twins 5, Pirates 1

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION
Canaries 5, Explorers 0

SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Groton Area 0

Alcester-Hudson 51, Centerville 18

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 43, Baltic 0

Britton-Hecla 20, Great Plains Lutheran 16

Canistota 55, Irene-Wakonda 0

Chester 40, Garretson 0

Corsica/Stickney 60, Gayville-Volin High School 30

DeSmet 40, Castlewood 12

Dell Rapids St. Mary 38, Waverly-South Shore 12

Deubrook 22, Estelline/Hendricks 6

Deuel 26, Clark/Willow Lake 8

Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Parker 6

Faulkton 24, Ipswich 6

Flandreau 14, McCook Central/Montrose 0

Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 56, Burke 19

Hamlin 54, Florence/Henry 0

Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Northwestern 0

Howard 26, Hanson 0

Leola/Frederick 26, Herreid/Selby Area 0

Lyman 36, Jones County 16

Parkston 60, Kimball/White Lake 14

Potter County 68, Newell 30

Rapid City Christian 44, Lead-Deadwood 0

Stanley County 42, Sully Buttes 20

Viborg-Hurley 54, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Wagner 39, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 28

Webster 20, Mobridge-Pollock 6

Winner 8, Tri-Valley 0, 3OT

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 36, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 8

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS SOCCER
Rapid City Stevens 6, Washington 4
Sturgis Brown 4, Mitchell 1
Spearfish 2, Rapid City Central 1

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS SOCCER
Groton Area 6, Belle Fourche 0
Mitchell 10, Sturgis Brown 2
Spearfish 6, Huron 0
Sioux Falls Christian 5, St. Thomas More 0