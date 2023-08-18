SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday here:
MLB
Twins 5, Pirates 1
AMERICAN ASSOCIATION
Canaries 5, Explorers 0
SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Groton Area 0
Alcester-Hudson 51, Centerville 18
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 43, Baltic 0
Britton-Hecla 20, Great Plains Lutheran 16
Canistota 55, Irene-Wakonda 0
Chester 40, Garretson 0
Corsica/Stickney 60, Gayville-Volin High School 30
DeSmet 40, Castlewood 12
Dell Rapids St. Mary 38, Waverly-South Shore 12
Deubrook 22, Estelline/Hendricks 6
Deuel 26, Clark/Willow Lake 8
Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Parker 6
Faulkton 24, Ipswich 6
Flandreau 14, McCook Central/Montrose 0
Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 56, Burke 19
Hamlin 54, Florence/Henry 0
Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Northwestern 0
Howard 26, Hanson 0
Leola/Frederick 26, Herreid/Selby Area 0
Lyman 36, Jones County 16
Parkston 60, Kimball/White Lake 14
Potter County 68, Newell 30
Rapid City Christian 44, Lead-Deadwood 0
Stanley County 42, Sully Buttes 20
Viborg-Hurley 54, Sunshine Bible Academy 0
Wagner 39, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 28
Webster 20, Mobridge-Pollock 6
Winner 8, Tri-Valley 0, 3OT
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 36, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 8
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS SOCCER
Rapid City Stevens 6, Washington 4
Sturgis Brown 4, Mitchell 1
Spearfish 2, Rapid City Central 1
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS SOCCER
Groton Area 6, Belle Fourche 0
Mitchell 10, Sturgis Brown 2
Spearfish 6, Huron 0
Sioux Falls Christian 5, St. Thomas More 0