Friday night scoreboard – October 30

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Volleyball
Canistota def. Hanson, 25-27, 25-12, 26-24, 25-7

Clark/Willow Lake def. Deuel, 25-7, 25-16, 25-12

Garretson def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-14, 25-19, 27-25

Hamlin def. Britton-Hecla, 25-14, 25-10, 25-16

Hankinson, N.D. def. Waubay/Summit, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19

Lemmon def. Timber Lake, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23

Miller def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 15-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18

North Central Co-Op def. Leola/Frederick, 25-15, 25-20, 26-28, 27-25

Pierre def. Yankton, 25-7, 25-13, 25-14

Potter County def. Sully Buttes, 25-6, 25-20, 25-16

Redfield def. Milbank, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20

Sioux Valley def. Baltic, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 29-27

Viborg-Hurley def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21

Wagner def. Scotland, 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15

Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-17, 24-26, 25-17, 25-14

Iowa High School Football
Class 1A State Playoffs

Third Round

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 32, Mediapolis 20

OA-BCIG 41, Western Christian 14

Sigourney-Keota 35, Beckman, Dyersville 14

South Central Calhoun 20, South Hamilton, Jewell 8

Southeast Valley 34, Denver 7

Underwood 42, Mount Ayr 17

Van Meter 49, Pella Christian 23

West Sioux 36, Emmetsburg 15

Class 2A State Playoffs

Third Round

Camanche 35, Tipton 29

Central Lyon 28, Estherville Lincoln Central 6

PCM, Monroe 42, Greene County 0

Solon 37, Independence 21

Waukon 46, Monticello 14

West Liberty 20, Williamsburg 14

West Lyon, Inwood 12, Spirit Lake 0

West Marshall, State Center 27, Atlantic 7

Class 3A State Playoffs

Third Round

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Spencer 7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, Wahlert, Dubuque 14

Grinnell 6, Pella 0

Harlan 49, Carlisle 42

Lewis Central 34, Ballard 6

North Scott, Eldridge 13, Assumption, Davenport 10

Webster City 28, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21

West Delaware, Manchester 47, Washington 14

Class 4A State Playoffs

Third Round

Ankeny 37, Cedar Falls 16

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 14

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 38, Waterloo, West 12

Iowa City West 38, Dubuque, Hempstead 24

Pleasant Valley 10, Bettendorf 6

Southeast Polk 41, Ankeny Centennial 7

Valley, West Des Moines 41, Urbandale 0

Waukee 50, Indianola 28

Class 8-Player State Playoffs

Third Round

Audubon 28, Newell-Fonda 6

CAM, Anita 62, Lamoni 6

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 44, Tripoli 38

Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Martensdale-St. Marys 42

Janesville 66, New London 22

Montezuma 56, B-G-M 14

St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Harris-Lake Park 13

Class A State Playoffs

Third Round

Grundy Center 40, Nodaway Valley 0

Logan-Magnolia 36, Riverside, Oakland 14

MFL-Mar-Mac 22, Edgewood-Colesburg 14

Regina, Iowa City 28, Alburnett 7

Saint Ansgar 42, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 20, South O’Brien, Paullina 8

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 15, Lisbon 8

West Hancock, Britt 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

Minnesota High School Football
Ada-Borup 34, Underwood 8

Aitkin 36, Moose Lake/Willow River 20

Albany 42, Kasson-Mantorville 7

Annandale 26, Foley 13

BOLD 35, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21

Barnesville 41, West Central/Ashby 0

Bemidji 38, Brainerd 13

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 25, Bloomington Jefferson 23

Benson 45, Browerville/Eagle Valley 6

Blaine 42, Centennial 13

Blue Earth Area 42, Pipestone 13

Burnsville 35, Eagan 7

Caledonia 33, Chatfield 6

Chanhassen 25, Chaska 20

Dawson-Boyd 20, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 12

Deer River 36, Barnum 28

Detroit Lakes 28, Perham 10

Duluth Denfeld 50, Hibbing 20

Duluth East 33, Proctor 17

Eden Prairie 42, Edina 0

Elk River 52, Buffalo 19

Ely 20, Northeast Range 14

Fairmont 42, New Ulm 20

Farmington 42, Roseville 7

Fillmore Central 35, Winona Cotter 0

Fridley 34, Mound Westonka 3

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 44, St. James Area 8

Grand Rapids 28, North Branch 16

Hancock 50, Rothsay 0

Hermantown 31, Cloquet 30

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 32, Madelia 14

Hills-Beaver Creek 36, Edgerton/Ellsworth 0

Hinckley-Finlayson 15, Braham 6

Jordan 55, Belle Plaine 0

Lac qui Parle Valley 20, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 14

Lake City 45, Red Wing 8

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 14, Martin County West 13

Lakeville South 35, Lakeville North 15

Lanesboro 42, Mabel-Canton 0

LeRoy-Ostrander 62, Houston 48

Litchfield 15, Dassel-Cokato 13

Luverne 35, Windom 0

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 30, GHEC/Truman 0

Maple Grove 31, Osseo 7

Maple Lake 26, Eden Valley-Watkins 22

McGregor 53, Isle 28

Medford 33, Bethlehem Academy 11

Mesabi East 34, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 12

Minneapolis North 38, SMB-Wolfpack 33

Minneapolis Roosevelt 34, Minneapolis South 8

Minneapolis Southwest 17, Minneapolis Washburn 14

Monticello 7, Owatonna 6

Moorhead 21, Rogers 0

Moorhead 21, St. Cloud Apollo 0

Mora 40, Esko 18

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 34, Paynesville 30

Mounds View 27, Cretin-Derham Hall 14

Murray County Central 29, Adrian 6

NCEUH 12, Park Christian 6

Ogilvie 38, Cromwell 14

Orono 26, Waconia 6

Osakis 49, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0

Pelican Rapids 54, Wadena-Deer Creek 20

Pequot Lakes 18, Fergus Falls 7

Pierz 14, Minnewaska 6

Pillager 30, Crookston 6

Pine City 7, Crosby-Ironton 0

Pine Island 35, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 24

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 41, St. Charles 0

Princeton 20, Milaca 19

Red Lake County 60, Red Lake 20

Redwood Valley 28, Jackson County Central 14

Robbinsdale Armstrong 47, Hopkins 21

Rochester Century 39, Winona 20

Rochester John Marshall 21, Northfield 14

Rocori 14, Becker 13

Roseau 20, Staples-Motley 6

Rosemount 27, Champlin Park 13

Sartell-St. Stephen 49, Alexandria 29

Sauk Rapids-Rice 28, St. Cloud Tech 0

Shakopee 49, Stillwater 0

Sibley East 21, LeSueur-Henderson 0

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 22, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 16

Spring Lake Park 49, St. Louis Park 6

Springfield 43, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 26

St. Clair 6, AC/GE 0

St. Croix Lutheran 27, Bloomington Kennedy 14

St. Michael-Albertville 43, Prior Lake 37

St. Paul Central 24, St. Paul Harding 8

St. Peter 36, Worthington 7

St. Thomas Academy 15, Apple Valley 0

Stephen-Argyle 46, Clearbrook-Gonvick 14

Tartan 45, Hastings 14

United North Central 41, Lake of the Woods 0

Verndale 42, Bertha-Hewitt 8

Virginia 40, International Falls 0

Wabasso 41, Sleepy Eye 6

Watertown-Mayer 28, Glencoe-Silver Lake 10

Wayzata 19, Minnetonka 3

Willmar 28, Hutchinson 24

Win-E-Mac 50, Fertile-Beltrami 12

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests