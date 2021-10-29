Friday night scoreboard – October 29

URBANDALE, Iowa (STAMPEDE) —Sam Harris scored on a breakaway in overtime to lift the Sioux Falls Stampede to a big 3-2 victory at Buccaneer Arena Friday night. Jack Smith and Garrett Pinoniemi tallied the other goals for the Herd while Noah Grannan earned a win in his first start of the season, turning aside 22 of 24 shots on goal. The win is the Herd’s second straight and improved their record to 3-5-0 on the season while the Bucs fell to 5-2-1.

The Stampede didn’t waste any time getting things going in the first, scoring just 1:35 in when Jack Smith tallied his first of the season. Smith took a pass from Adam Zlnka and scored on a wrap-around from behind the net to give the Herd an early lead. The celebration would be short-lived though as the Bucs responded just 24 seconds later when Anthony Menghini blasted a shot from the left circle and past the stick of Stampede goaltender Noah Grannan.