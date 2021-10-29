Friday night scoreboard – October 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Soccer
SDSU 2 Omaha 1
USD 1 Denver 1
Augustana 2 Upper Iowa 0
Concordia-St. Paul 2 SMSU 1
MSU Mankato 2 USF 1
St. Cloud St. 2 Northern St. 0

USHL
Sioux Falls 3 Des Moines 2 (F/OT)

Iowa High School Football

IHSAA Class 1A Playoffs

Second Round

AC/GC 34, South Central Calhoun 13

Beckman, Dyersville 24, West Branch 7

Dike-New Hartford 35, Pella Christian 14

MFL-Mar-Mac 21, Regina, Iowa City 7

Sigourney-Keota 18, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 7

Underwood 35, Western Christian 0

Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0

West Sioux 45, Ridge View 20

IHSAA Class 2A Playoffs

Second Round

Central Lyon 42, Clear Lake 7

Monticello 14, North Fayette Valley 13

OA-BCIG 34, Greene County 14

Southeast Valley 50, Iowa Falls-Alden 13

Waukon 40, Camanche 0

West Lyon, Inwood 35, Spirit Lake 7

West Marshall, State Center 26, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 14

Williamsburg 35, PCM, Monroe 0

IHSAA Class 3A Playoffs

First Round

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 49, Sioux Center 7

Harlan 45, Ballard 0

Humboldt 47, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6

Independence 26, Benton Community 6

Nevada 34, ADM, Adel 26

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Algona 14

Solon 24, Assumption, Davenport 17

West Delaware, Manchester 48, Grinnell 0

IHSAA Class 4A Playoffs

First Round

Bondurant Farrar 36, Fort Dodge 9

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Burlington 8

Decorah 14, North Scott, Eldridge 10

Indianola 41, Carlisle 0

Lewis Central 46, Spencer 14

Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Cedar Rapids, Washington 14

Webster City 57, Norwalk 20

Winterset 24, Clear Creek-Amana 17

IHSAA Class 5A Playoffs

First Round

Ankeny 42, Waukee Northwest 3

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 23, Dubuque, Senior 9

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 38, Linn-Mar, Marion 13

Iowa City High 34, Urbandale 21

Pleasant Valley 42, Cedar Falls 14

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 24, Bettendorf 6

Southeast Polk 57, Johnston 7

Valley, West Des Moines 35, Ankeny Centennial 21

IHSAA Class A Playoffs

Second Round

East Buchanan, Winthrop 12, Lisbon 8

Grundy Center 6, Earlham 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, North Butler, Greene 7

Logan-Magnolia 34, Mount Ayr 7

North Tama, Traer 12, Lynnville-Sully 8

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7, North Linn, Troy Mills 6

West Hancock, Britt 31, South O’Brien, Paullina 7

Woodbury Central, Moville 35, Southwest Valley 0

IHSAA Eight Man Playoffs

Second Round

Audubon 63, Montezuma 14

CAM, Anita 46, Fremont Mills, Tabor 20

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54, Ruthven-Ayrshire 20

Easton Valley 60, English Valleys, North English 7

Kee, Lansing 42, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 40

Newell-Fonda 39, Lenox 14

St. Mary’s, Remsen 46, Kingsley-Pierson 6

WACO, Wayland 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 8

