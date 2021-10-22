Friday night scoreboard – October 22

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday’s results from across KELOLAND including the South Dakota Class A State Competitive Cheer and Dance final results.
South Dakota High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Christian def. Florence/Henry, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Groton Area, 25-16, 26-24, 25-20
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 25-5, 25-21, 25-10
Avon def. Menno, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24
Belle Fourche def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-18, 25-8
Bridgewater-Emery def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-17, 25-8, 25-12
Colome def. Centerville, 16-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13
Custer def. Red Cloud, 20-25, 26-28, 25-23, 25-13, 15-8
DeSmet def. Iroquois, 25-21, 25-14, 25-20
Flandreau def. Deuel, 26-24, 25-15, 27-29, 25-21
Garretson def. Colman-Egan, 25-15, 25-8, 25-17
Hamlin def. Britton-Hecla, 25-15, 25-13, 25-6
Hanson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-14, 16-25, 25-19, 29-27
Highmore-Harrold def. Stanley County, 25-13, 21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10
Huron def. Rapid City Central, 25-19, 25-12, 25-23
Kimball/White Lake def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 27-25, 18-25, 25-22
Leola/Frederick def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17
Madison def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24
Miller def. Ethan, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17
Mitchell def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18
Parker def. Beresford, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16
Pierre def. Douglas, 25-8, 25-14, 25-11
Potter County def. Faith, 25-15, 25-15, 25-17
Rapid City Christian def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-6, 25-10, 25-9
Sioux Falls Christian def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-10, 25-9
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Brookings, 25-7, 25-8, 25-17
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Watertown, 22-25, 25-12, 20-25, 25-13, 15-13
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-12
Sisseton def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20
Tea Area def. Tri-Valley, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17
Warner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-17, 25-12, 25-9
Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore, 27-25, 25-15, 25-21
White River def. Bennett County, 28-26, 25-20, 25-14
Iowa High School Football
ADM, Adel 69, Saydel 0
Ankeny 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 0
Ankeny Centennial 63, Des Moines, East 6
Ballard 49, Gilbert 0
Benton Community 33, Central Clinton, DeWitt 22
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 9
Carlisle 70, Perry 6
Cedar Rapids Xavier 38, Oskaloosa 14
Central Decatur, Leon 30, Colfax-Mingo 21
Cherokee, Washington 22, Westwood, Sloan 14
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 49, Atlantic 19
Dallas Center-Grimes 28, Glenwood 14
Des Moines Christian 10, Chariton 7
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 38, Waukee 14
Fort Dodge 35, LeMars 15
Grinnell 42, Fairfield 14
Humboldt 35, Algona 26
Lawton-Bronson 24, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 17
Lewis Central 38, Winterset 37
Marshalltown 63, Des Moines, North 32
Nevada 35, North Polk, Alleman 0
Okoboji, Milford 23, Forest City 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Carroll 7
Sioux City, North 43, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7
Southeast Polk 61, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0
Spencer 42, Storm Lake 7
Tipton 21, North Cedar, Stanwood 6
Valley, West Des Moines 42, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
Webster City 56, Denison-Schleswig 14
West Central Valley, Stuart 41, Shenandoah 21
IHSAA Class 1A Playoffs
First Round
AC/GC 40, South Hamilton, Jewell 22
Beckman, Dyersville 42, South Hardin 6
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 13
Dike-New Hartford 49, Eagle Grove 0
MFL-Mar-Mac 18, Denver 13
Pella Christian 42, Mediapolis 21
Regina, Iowa City 41, Cascade,Western Dubuque 19
Ridge View 14, Treynor 0
Sigourney-Keota 34, Durant-Bennett 8
South Central Calhoun 34, Emmetsburg 13
Underwood 49, Nodaway Valley 3
West Branch 35, Eldon Cardinal 6
West Sioux 57, West Monona 7
Western Christian 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7
IHSAA Class 2A Playoffs
First Round
Camanche 35, Wahlert, Dubuque 20
Clear Lake 41, Unity Christian 28
Greene County 55, Roland-Story, Story City 14
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35, Northeast, Goose Lake 28
Monticello 41, Union Community, LaPorte City 35
North Fayette Valley 29, New Hampton 28
OA-BCIG 56, Red Oak 0
PCM, Monroe 14, Clarinda 13
Southeast Valley 46, Sheldon 7
Spirit Lake 46, Osage 20
Waukon 38, West Liberty 34
West Lyon, Inwood 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8
West Marshall, State Center 42, Centerville 0
Williamsburg 40, Clarke, Osceola 0
IHSAA Class A Playoffs
First Round
Earlham 28, Belle Plaine 0
East Buchanan, Winthrop 44, Newman Catholic, Mason City 29
Grundy Center 35, Saint Ansgar 8
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 70, Tri-Center, Neola 54
Logan-Magnolia 42, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 14
Lynnville-Sully 40, Highland, Riverside 15
Mount Ayr 34, Madrid 20
North Butler, Greene 12, Starmont 0
North Linn, Troy Mills 46, Nashua-Plainfield 16
South O’Brien, Paullina 21, IKM-Manning 7
Southwest Valley 53, Ogden 22
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28, Alburnett 6
West Hancock, Britt 43, Alta-Aurelia 7
Woodbury Central, Moville 46, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12
IHSAA Eight Man Playoffs
First Round
Audubon 55, Stanton 20
CAM, Anita 66, East Mills 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54, Tripoli 12
Easton Valley 69, Dunkerton 8
English Valleys, North English 36, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 15
Fremont Mills, Tabor 68, Baxter 38
Lenox 52, Lamoni 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 74, B-G-M 52
Newell-Fonda 63, Janesville 8
Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28
St. Mary’s, Remsen 48, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 54, Springville 14
WACO, Wayland 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 36
South Dakota Class ‘A’ State Competitive Cheer & Dance
Grand Champion Dance
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Dakota Valley
|277
|2
|Beresford
|276.5
|3
|Tea Area
|262.5
|4
|Winner Area
|257.75
|5
|Platte-Geddes/AC/DC
|247
|6
|Gregory
|221
|7
|Hot Springs
|196.5
|8
|Lakota Tech
|170.25
|9
|Northwestern
|83.5
Jazz
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Dakota Valley
|263.5
|2
|Lakota Tech
|167
|2
|Northwestern
|167
Pom
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Dakota Valley
|290.5
|2
|Beresford
|287.5
|3
|Platte-Geddes/AC/DC
|260.5
|4
|Tea Area
|257
|5
|Winner Area
|251.5
|6
|Gregory
|215
|7
|Hot Springs
|198.5
Hip Hop
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Tea Area
|268
|2
|Beresford
|265.5
|3
|Winner Area
|264
|4
|Platte-Geddes/AC/DC
|233.5
|5
|Gregory
|227
|6
|Hot Springs
|194.5
|7
|Lakota Tech
|173.5
Grand Champion Cheer
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Sioux Valley
|283.5
|2
|Dakota Valley
|214
|3
|Winner Area
|212
|4
|Deubrook Area
|209
|4
|Dell Rapids St. Mary
|209
|6
|Bon Homme
|208.5
|7
|Parkston
|202
|8
|Dell Rapids
|198
|9
|Wolsey-Wessington
|192
|10
|Platte-Geddes
|191.5
|11
|Gregory
|184
|12
|Faulkton Area
|179
|13
|Wagner
|177.5
|14
|Elkton-Lake Benton
|175.5
|15
|Hot Springs
|173
|16
|Belle Fourche
|166.5
|17
|St. Thomas More
|164.5
|18
|Lake Preston
|157.5
|19
|Custer
|154
|20
|Redfield Area
|152
|21
|Lyman
|146
|22
|Northwestern
|130
Small Group Cheer
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Deubrook Area
|209
|2
|Bon Homme
|208.5
|3
|Parkston
|202
|4
|Wolsey-Wessington
|192
|5
|Gregory
|184
|6
|Faulkton Area
|179
|7
|Wagner
|177.5
|8
|Elkton-Lake Benton
|175.5
|9
|Hot Springs
|173
|10
|Belle Fourche
|166.5
|11
|St. Thomas More
|164.5
|12
|Lake Preston
|157.5
|13
|Custer
|154
|14
|Redfield Area
|152
|15
|Lyman
|146
|16
|Northwestern
|130
Large Group Cheer
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Sioux Valley
|283.5
|2
|Dakota Valley
|214
|3
|Winner Area
|212
|4
|Dell Rapids St. Mary
|209
|5
|Dell Rapids
|198
|6
|Platte-Geddes
|191.5