Friday night scoreboard – October 22

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday’s results from across KELOLAND including the South Dakota Class A State Competitive Cheer and Dance final results.

South Dakota High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Christian def. Florence/Henry, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Groton Area, 25-16, 26-24, 25-20

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 25-5, 25-21, 25-10

Avon def. Menno, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24

Belle Fourche def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-18, 25-8

Bridgewater-Emery def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-17, 25-8, 25-12

Colome def. Centerville, 16-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13

Custer def. Red Cloud, 20-25, 26-28, 25-23, 25-13, 15-8

DeSmet def. Iroquois, 25-21, 25-14, 25-20

Flandreau def. Deuel, 26-24, 25-15, 27-29, 25-21

Garretson def. Colman-Egan, 25-15, 25-8, 25-17

Hamlin def. Britton-Hecla, 25-15, 25-13, 25-6

Hanson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-14, 16-25, 25-19, 29-27

Highmore-Harrold def. Stanley County, 25-13, 21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10

Huron def. Rapid City Central, 25-19, 25-12, 25-23

Kimball/White Lake def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 27-25, 18-25, 25-22

Leola/Frederick def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17

Madison def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24

Miller def. Ethan, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17

Mitchell def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18

Parker def. Beresford, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16

Pierre def. Douglas, 25-8, 25-14, 25-11

Potter County def. Faith, 25-15, 25-15, 25-17

Rapid City Christian def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-6, 25-10, 25-9

Sioux Falls Christian def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-10, 25-9

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Brookings, 25-7, 25-8, 25-17

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Watertown, 22-25, 25-12, 20-25, 25-13, 15-13

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-12

Sisseton def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20

Tea Area def. Tri-Valley, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17

Warner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-17, 25-12, 25-9

Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore, 27-25, 25-15, 25-21

White River def. Bennett County, 28-26, 25-20, 25-14

Iowa High School Football
ADM, Adel 69, Saydel 0

Ankeny 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 0

Ankeny Centennial 63, Des Moines, East 6

Ballard 49, Gilbert 0

Benton Community 33, Central Clinton, DeWitt 22

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 9

Carlisle 70, Perry 6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 38, Oskaloosa 14

Central Decatur, Leon 30, Colfax-Mingo 21

Cherokee, Washington 22, Westwood, Sloan 14

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 49, Atlantic 19

Dallas Center-Grimes 28, Glenwood 14

Des Moines Christian 10, Chariton 7

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 38, Waukee 14

Fort Dodge 35, LeMars 15

Grinnell 42, Fairfield 14

Humboldt 35, Algona 26

Lawton-Bronson 24, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 17

Lewis Central 38, Winterset 37

Marshalltown 63, Des Moines, North 32

Nevada 35, North Polk, Alleman 0

Okoboji, Milford 23, Forest City 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Carroll 7

Sioux City, North 43, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7

Southeast Polk 61, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0

Spencer 42, Storm Lake 7

Tipton 21, North Cedar, Stanwood 6

Valley, West Des Moines 42, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7

Webster City 56, Denison-Schleswig 14

West Central Valley, Stuart 41, Shenandoah 21

IHSAA Class 1A Playoffs

First Round

AC/GC 40, South Hamilton, Jewell 22

Beckman, Dyersville 42, South Hardin 6

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 13

Dike-New Hartford 49, Eagle Grove 0

MFL-Mar-Mac 18, Denver 13

Pella Christian 42, Mediapolis 21

Regina, Iowa City 41, Cascade,Western Dubuque 19

Ridge View 14, Treynor 0

Sigourney-Keota 34, Durant-Bennett 8

South Central Calhoun 34, Emmetsburg 13

Underwood 49, Nodaway Valley 3

West Branch 35, Eldon Cardinal 6

West Sioux 57, West Monona 7

Western Christian 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7

IHSAA Class 2A Playoffs

First Round

Camanche 35, Wahlert, Dubuque 20

Clear Lake 41, Unity Christian 28

Greene County 55, Roland-Story, Story City 14

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35, Northeast, Goose Lake 28

Monticello 41, Union Community, LaPorte City 35

North Fayette Valley 29, New Hampton 28

OA-BCIG 56, Red Oak 0

PCM, Monroe 14, Clarinda 13

Southeast Valley 46, Sheldon 7

Spirit Lake 46, Osage 20

Waukon 38, West Liberty 34

West Lyon, Inwood 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8

West Marshall, State Center 42, Centerville 0

Williamsburg 40, Clarke, Osceola 0

IHSAA Class A Playoffs

First Round

Earlham 28, Belle Plaine 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop 44, Newman Catholic, Mason City 29

Grundy Center 35, Saint Ansgar 8

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 70, Tri-Center, Neola 54

Logan-Magnolia 42, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 14

Lynnville-Sully 40, Highland, Riverside 15

Mount Ayr 34, Madrid 20

North Butler, Greene 12, Starmont 0

North Linn, Troy Mills 46, Nashua-Plainfield 16

South O’Brien, Paullina 21, IKM-Manning 7

Southwest Valley 53, Ogden 22

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28, Alburnett 6

West Hancock, Britt 43, Alta-Aurelia 7

Woodbury Central, Moville 46, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12

IHSAA Eight Man Playoffs

First Round

Audubon 55, Stanton 20

CAM, Anita 66, East Mills 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54, Tripoli 12

Easton Valley 69, Dunkerton 8

English Valleys, North English 36, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 15

Fremont Mills, Tabor 68, Baxter 38

Lenox 52, Lamoni 8

Martensdale-St. Marys 74, B-G-M 52

Newell-Fonda 63, Janesville 8

Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28

St. Mary’s, Remsen 48, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 54, Springville 14

WACO, Wayland 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 36

South Dakota Class ‘A’ State Competitive Cheer & Dance
Grand Champion Dance

PlaceSchoolScore
1Dakota Valley277
2Beresford276.5
3Tea Area262.5
4Winner Area257.75
5Platte-Geddes/AC/DC247
6Gregory221
7Hot Springs196.5
8Lakota Tech170.25
9Northwestern83.5

Jazz

PlaceSchoolScore
1Dakota Valley263.5
2Lakota Tech167
2Northwestern167

Pom

PlaceSchoolScore
1Dakota Valley290.5
2Beresford287.5
3Platte-Geddes/AC/DC260.5
4Tea Area257
5Winner Area251.5
6Gregory215
7Hot Springs198.5

Hip Hop

PlaceSchoolScore
1Tea Area268
2Beresford265.5
3Winner Area264
4Platte-Geddes/AC/DC233.5
5Gregory227
6Hot Springs194.5
7Lakota Tech173.5

Grand Champion Cheer

PlaceSchoolScore
1Sioux Valley283.5
2Dakota Valley214
3Winner Area212
4Deubrook Area209
4Dell Rapids St. Mary209
6Bon Homme208.5
7Parkston202
8Dell Rapids198
9Wolsey-Wessington192
10Platte-Geddes191.5
11Gregory184
12Faulkton Area179
13Wagner177.5
14Elkton-Lake Benton175.5
15Hot Springs173
16Belle Fourche166.5
17St. Thomas More164.5
18Lake Preston157.5
19Custer154
20Redfield Area152
21Lyman146
22Northwestern130

Small Group Cheer

PlaceSchoolScore
1Deubrook Area209
2Bon Homme208.5
3Parkston202
4Wolsey-Wessington192
5Gregory184
6Faulkton Area179
7Wagner177.5
8Elkton-Lake Benton175.5
9Hot Springs173
10Belle Fourche166.5
11St. Thomas More164.5
12Lake Preston157.5
13Custer154
14Redfield Area152
15Lyman146
16Northwestern130

Large Group Cheer

PlaceSchoolScore
1Sioux Valley283.5
2Dakota Valley214
3Winner Area212
4Dell Rapids St. Mary209
5Dell Rapids198
6Platte-Geddes191.5

