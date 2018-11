Friday Night Scoreboard - November 9th

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Friday's results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football

South Dakota

Class "9B" Championship

#2 Colome 48 vs. #1 Sully Buttes 42 (F/OT)

*Jackson Kinzer (Colome): 6-13, 155 Yards, TD & 19 carries, 130 Yards, 2 TD's (Joe Robbie MVP)

*Chase Dufek (Colome): 19 carries, 112 Yards, 2 TD's

*Nick Wittler (Sully Buttes): 21-37, 359 Yards, 5 TD's, 3 INT's

*Grant Johnson (Sully Buttes): 10 receptions, 185 Yards, 3 TD's

Class "11B" Championship

#4 Sioux Falls Christian 43 vs. #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 8

*Parker Nelson: 34 carries, 245 Yards, 2 TD's (Joe Robbie MVP)

*Mitchell Goodbary: 2 receptions, 43 Yards, 2 TD's

Class "11AA" Championship

#1 Pierre 38 vs. #6 Huron 20

*Garrett Stout: 6 Touchdowns (3 Passing, 3 Rushing) (Joe Robbie MVP)

Minnesota

9-Man Quarterfinals

Spring Grove 27 vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 26

Mountain Lake 23 vs. Verndale 6

Women's Basketball

SDSU 80 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 62

USF 91 vs. Ouchita Baptist 44

Pittsburg State 94 vs. Northern State 81

Augustana 75 vs. Washburn 67

Fort Hays State 91 vs. SMSU 56

Men's Basketball

Augustana 75 vs. Southern Arkansas 67

USF 89 vs. Fort Hays State 70

Emporia State 83 vs. SMSU 74

Women's Soccer

Central Regional

Central Missouri 3 vs. Augustana 1

College Volleyball

USD 3 vs. UND 0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-20)

Purdue Fort Wayne 3 vs. SDSU 0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-18)

NSIC Semifinals

SMSU 3 vs. Northern State 2 (25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 26-28, 15-9)

UMD 3 vs. USF 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-20)

North Star Tournament

Dakota State 3 vs. Dickinson State 1 (25-13, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22)

Dakota State 3 vs. Bellevue 2 (25-20, 25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 15-9)

USHL

Lincoln 2 vs. Sioux Falls 1