Friday night scoreboard – November 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

South Dakota State Volleyball Tournaments

Class AA State Semifinals
Huron def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-14, 25-20, 26-24

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-21, 25-22, 25-22

Consolation State Semifinals
Aberdeen Central def. Harrisburg, 25-23, 25-23, 25-14

Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-21, 17-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-11

Class A State Semifinals
Dakota Valley def. Parker, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

Sioux Falls Christian def. Hamlin, 25-10, 25-13, 25-19

Consolation State Semifinals
Madison def. Winner, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18

Rapid City Christian def. Hill City, 25-21, 26-28, 21-25, 25-20, 15-12

Class B State Semifinals
Northwestern def. Colman-Egan, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20

Warner def. Chester, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19

Consolation State Semifinals
Bridgewater-Emery def. Corsica-Stickney, 25-17, 25-19, 14-25, 22-25, 15-11

Faulkton Area def. Hitchcock/Tulare, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20

Iowa High School State Football Championships
OABCIG 33, Van Meter 26

Waukon 28, Central Lyon 14

Minnesota High School Football
Fairmont 35, Watertown-Mayer 6

Luverne 44, Sibley East 6

Redwood Valley 40, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 0

Lac qui Parle Valley 27, Canby 12

Hills-Beaver Creek 52, Mountain Lake 7

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 38, Edgerton/Ellsworth 32

