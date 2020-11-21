Friday night scoreboard – November 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
South Dakota State Volleyball Tournaments
Class AA State Semifinals
Huron def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-14, 25-20, 26-24
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-21, 25-22, 25-22
Consolation State Semifinals
Aberdeen Central def. Harrisburg, 25-23, 25-23, 25-14
Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-21, 17-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-11
Class A State Semifinals
Dakota Valley def. Parker, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18
Sioux Falls Christian def. Hamlin, 25-10, 25-13, 25-19
Consolation State Semifinals
Madison def. Winner, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18
Rapid City Christian def. Hill City, 25-21, 26-28, 21-25, 25-20, 15-12
Class B State Semifinals
Northwestern def. Colman-Egan, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20
Warner def. Chester, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19
Consolation State Semifinals
Bridgewater-Emery def. Corsica-Stickney, 25-17, 25-19, 14-25, 22-25, 15-11
Faulkton Area def. Hitchcock/Tulare, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20
Iowa High School State Football Championships
OABCIG 33, Van Meter 26
Waukon 28, Central Lyon 14
Minnesota High School Football
Fairmont 35, Watertown-Mayer 6
Luverne 44, Sibley East 6
Redwood Valley 40, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 0
Lac qui Parle Valley 27, Canby 12
Hills-Beaver Creek 52, Mountain Lake 7
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 38, Edgerton/Ellsworth 32