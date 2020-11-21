Friday night scoreboard – November 20

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- O'Gorman advanced to the semifinal round of the Class AA state volleyball tournament, with a five set win over Harrisburg.

"I think we kind of got those state jitters out yesterday and I mean we always show up to play Washington. We show up to play Sioux Falls' schools, because they know a lot of the girls. It's a different atmosphere and we brought our 'A' game," O'Gorman head coach Emily Byrnes said.