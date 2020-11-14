Friday night scoreboard – November 13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Class 11AA State Football Championship
Pierre 38 Brookings 6

Class 11B State Football Championship
Winner 18 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 14

USHL
Fargo 5 Sioux Falls 3

Minnesota High School Volleyball

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Edgerton, 25-3, 25-17, 25-9

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Edgerton, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13, (2nd match)

Jackson County Central def. Worthington, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16

Luverne def. Windom, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17

Minneota def. Canby, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19

Montevideo def. Melrose, 25-17, 16-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-12

Red Rock Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-16, 25-9, 25-10

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-18, 25-21, 26-24

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Adrian, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13

