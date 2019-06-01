Friday night scoreboard - May 31st
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Here are Friday's results from across KELOLAND.
Legion Baseball
Brandon Valley 5 vs. Harrisburg 0
Harrisburg 10 vs. Sioux Falls East 4
Renner 10 vs. Spearfish 8
Yankton 9 vs. Tabor 1 (F/5)
Crofton 5 vs. Vermillion 2
American Association
Winnipeg 11 vs. Sioux Falls 10
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
