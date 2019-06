SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- After spending more than a decade in the majors, including five seasons with the Twins, Pat Mahomes pitched parts of three years with the Canaries, posting a 24-11 record, and helped Sioux Falls win its lone championship in 2008.

Friday, Mahomes was inducted into the Canaries Hall of Fame, joining outfielder, and two-time American Association Player of the Year, Beau Torbert and record-setting pitcher Ben Moore. Pat spent 21 years in professional baseball and is thrilled to see his name and number go up on the wall.