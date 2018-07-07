Friday Night Scoreboard - July 6th
Sioux Falls, S.D. - Here are Friday's results from across KELOLAND.
American Association
Sioux Falls 1 vs. Gary SouthShore 0
Legion Baseball
Brandon Valley 6 vs. St. Michaels 3
Brandon Valley 9 vs. Sleepy Eye 3
Watertown 11 vs. Yankton 8
Watertown 14 vs. Yankton 9
Latest News - Local
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.