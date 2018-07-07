Sports

Friday Night Scoreboard - July 6th

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 09:23 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 09:44 PM CDT

Sioux Falls, S.D. - Here are Friday's results from across KELOLAND.

American Association

Sioux Falls 1 vs. Gary SouthShore 0

Legion Baseball

Brandon Valley 6 vs. St. Michaels 3

Brandon Valley 9 vs. Sleepy Eye 3

Watertown 11 vs. Yankton 8

Watertown 14 vs. Yankton 9

 

