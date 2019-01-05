 

Friday Night Scoreboard – January 4th

Sports

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

SMSU 74 vs. Augustana 71

USF 81 vs. Wayne State 59

Northern State 61 vs. Upper Iowa 42

Presentation 77 vs. Dakota State 74

Colorado Mesa 56 vs. South Dakota Mines 42

Men’s Basketball

Augustana 85 vs. SMSU 72

USF 77 vs. Wayne State 71

Northern State 102 vs. Upper Iowa 73

Presentation 85 vs. Dakota State 77

Colorado Mesa 80 vs. South Dakota Mines 71

High School Basketball
South Dakota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Aberdeen Christian 81, Edmunds Central 34
    
Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Redfield/Doland 45
    
Alcester-Hudson 41, Menno 38
    
Arlington 67, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29
    
Bon Homme 59, Wagner 45
    
Brandon Valley 73, Brookings 48
    
Bridgewater-Emery 85, Freeman 46
    
Burke 54, Centerville 51
    
Castlewood 62, Wilmot 55
    
Crazy Horse 48, New Underwood 47
    
Dell Rapids 65, Chamberlain 45
    
Ethan 57, Wessington Springs 54
    
Faulkton Area 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 30
    
Hamlin 63, Groton Area 39
    
Irene-Wakonda 64, Gayville-Volin 42
    
Jones County 80, Philip 38
    
Lake Preston 56, Estelline/Hendricks 42
    
Lemmon 47, Newell 45
    
Little Wound 58, Todd County 36
    
Northwestern 68, Florence/Henry 49
    
Rapid City Central 52, Aberdeen Central 34
    
Rapid City Stevens 60, Pierre 49
    
Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, St. Paul Central, Minn. 56
    
Tea Area 78, Madison 43
    
Tiospa Zina Tribal 72, Britton-Hecla 48
    
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 65, Scotland 37
    
Warner 59, Eureka/Bowdle 11
    
White River 79, St. Francis Indian 47
    
Big East Conference Tournament
    
Consolation Semifinal
    
Baltic 80, Garretson 66
    
McCook Central/Montrose 57, Chester Area 42
    
Semifinal
    
Parker 52, Flandreau 41
    
Sioux Valley 65, Beresford 56
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Aberdeen Central 56, Rapid City Central 40
    
Brookings 54, Brandon Valley 48
    
Burke 57, Centerville 22
    
De Smet 71, Dell Rapids St. Mary 21
    
Deuel 58, Webster 42
    
Edmunds Central 54, Aberdeen Christian 27
    
Elk Point-Jefferson 40, St. Thomas More 38
    
Ethan 62, Wessington Springs 16
    
Faith 56, Bowman County, N.D. 43
    
Hamlin 51, Groton Area 15
    
Irene-Wakonda 52, Gayville-Volin 15
    
Lemmon 54, Newell 51
    
Lennox 61, Platte-Geddes 27
    
McCook Central/Montrose 59, Beresford 49
    
Menno 47, Alcester-Hudson 46
    
New Underwood 64, Jones County 21
    
Rapid City Stevens 58, Pierre 38
    
Sully Buttes 57, Highmore-Harrold 31
    
Tiospa Zina Tribal 53, Britton-Hecla 28
    
Vermillion 63, Parkston 60
    
Wagner 50, Bon Homme 39
    
Waverly-South Shore 73, Leola/Frederick 28

Minnesota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Albany 63, Sauk Centre 42
    
Barnum 74, Two Harbors 65
    
Bertha-Hewitt 53, Verndale 37
    
Bigfork 81, Northland 64
    
Blaine 64, Andover 50
    
Browerville/Eagle Valley 55, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 46
    
Canby 66, Lac qui Parle Valley 64
    
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 79, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 42
    
Climax/Fisher 71, Lake of the Woods 35
    
Cook County 84, South Ridge 63
    
Cristo Rey Jesuit 91, Christian Life 52
    
Crookston 76, East Grand Forks 57
    
Eden Prairie 78, North St. Paul 68
    
Eden Valley-Watkins 64, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 50
    
Elk River 58, Coon Rapids 29
    
Farmington 58, Rosemount 54
    
Fergus Falls 63, Willmar 52
    
Fulda 63, Heron Lake-Okabena 51
    
Glencoe-Silver Lake 71, LeSueur-Henderson 60
    
Greenway 74, Nashwauk-Keewatin 67
    
Hastings 80, Simley 73
    
Hayfield 66, Triton 43
    
Hinckley-Finlayson 69, Braham 49
    
Hope Academy 72, Twin Cities Academy 66
    
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 63, Norwood-Young America 47
    
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 74, Lakeview 66
    
Lake City 73, Lewiston-Altura 50
    
Lakeville North 75, Eagan 48
    
Littlefork-Big Falls 50, Cherry 42
    
Maple Grove 47, Robbinsdale Armstrong 42
    
Maple Lake 60, Kimball 54
    
Martin County West 59, Fairmont 56
    
Melrose 92, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 53
    
Mesabi East 79, International Falls 47
    
Minneota 90, Renville County West 61
    
Minnetonka 63, St. Michael-Albertville 60
    
Mountain Lake Area 76, Red Rock Central 46
    
North Lakes Academy 75, Hmong Academy 29
    
Ortonville 70, Underwood 31
    
Osakis 75, Parkers Prairie 67
    
Park (Cottage Grove) 84, Woodbury 60
    
Park Center 80, Centennial 53
    
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63, Byron 56
    
Princeton 95, Zimmerman 59
    
Prior Lake 76, Lakeville South 60
    
Richfield 69, St. Croix Lutheran 65
    
Rockford 70, Concordia Academy 55
    
Royalton 86, St. John’s Prep 48
    
Rushford-Peterson 61, Wabasha-Kellogg 38
    
Sartell-St. Stephen 76, St. Cloud Apollo 65
    
Sauk Rapids-Rice 76, Rocori 73, OT
    
Shakopee 88, Burnsville 67
    
Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. 68, St. Paul Central 56
    
South St. Paul 78, Hill-Murray 74
    
Spring Grove 65, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 40
    
St. Cloud Tech 70, Brainerd 68
    
St. Thomas Academy 78, Henry Sibley 54
    
Totino-Grace 66, Spring Lake Park 65
    
Trinity 63, New Life Academy 49
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Alexandria 76, Little Falls 19
    
Annandale 67, Litchfield 49
    
Austin 71, Rochester Century 30
    
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 47, Pierz 37
    
Belle Plaine 58, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 50
    
Bemidji 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 43
    
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 55, Bloomington Jefferson 28
    
Bloomington Kennedy 63, Chanhassen 57
    
Cannon Falls 68, LeRoy-Ostrander 59
    
Champlin Park 52, Anoka 25
    
Chaska 74, Richfield 43
    
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 58, Rothsay 28
    
Cristo Rey Jesuit 38, Minneapolis Henry 30
    
Crookston 70, Bagley 16
    
Detroit Lakes 56, Thief River Falls 36
    
East Central 52, Mora 38
    
Eastview 63, Apple Valley 61
    
Edina 41, Minnetonka 34
    
Elk River 58, Coon Rapids 29
    
Grand Rapids 81, North Branch 38
    
Henry Sibley 62, North St. Paul 15
    
Hill-Murray 64, South St. Paul 22
    
Hmong Academy 44, Academy for Science and Agriculture 16
    
Holdingford 48, Royalton 39
    
Holy Family Catholic 69, Delano 33
    
Houston 72, AC/GE 61
    
Lac qui Parle Valley 55, Pipestone 43
    
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 50, Spectrum 42
    
Martin County West 44, Fairmont 25
    
Minnehaha Academy 74, Concordia Academy 57
    
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 62, Melrose 48
    
Mounds Park Academy 50, Minneapolis Roosevelt 49
    
Northern Freeze 52, Lake of the Woods 35
    
Park Center 75, Centennial 61
    
Pequot Lakes 62, Staples-Motley 41
    
Rushford-Peterson 68, Wabasha-Kellogg 62
    
Shakopee 58, Burnsville 57
    
South Ridge 67, Cook County 63
    
St. Cloud Cathedral 59, Kimball 44
    
St. Paul Central 69, St. Paul Harding 54
    
St. Paul Como Park 98, St. Paul Washington 5
    
St. Paul Highland Park 51, Breck 45
    
Stillwater 75, East Ridge 26
    
Tartan 58, Mahtomedi 56
    
Totino-Grace 63, Spring Lake Park 52
    
Underwood 58, Ortonville 47
    
Verndale 69, Bertha-Hewitt 31
    
Waconia 87, Orono 61
    
Watertown-Mayer 60, Rockford 51
    
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 45, Blue Earth Area 44
    
Wayzata 90, Rogers 42
    
Windom 48, Canby 35
    
Woodbury 64, Park (Cottage Grove) 33

Iowa

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 71, Audubon 65
    
Alburnett 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 41
    
Algona 66, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45
    
Ballard 64, Perry 19
    
Bettendorf 63, Assumption, Davenport 50
    
CAM, Anita 79, West Harrison, Mondamin 44
    
Cedar Falls 71, Cedar Rapids Xavier 60
    
Central Clinton, DeWitt 75, Marion 72
    
Clarksville 48, Baxter 41
    
Denison-Schleswig 66, Atlantic 35
    
Dike-New Hartford 67, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34
    
Earlham 67, Interstate 35,Truro 34
    
East Mills 79, Clarinda Academy 48
    
East Sac County 51, Emmetsburg 47
    
Forest City 46, Lake Mills 30
    
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 58, Harris-Lake Park 46
    
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 65, BCLUW, Conrad 42
    
Grand View Christian 93, Glidden-Ralston 28
    
Grundy Center 69, South Hardin 17
    
Harlan 65, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53
    
Hinton 75, Clay Central-Everly 27
    
Iowa City West 57, Linn-Mar, Marion 55
    
Lewis Central 67, Clarinda 30
    
Lynnville-Sully 74, English Valleys, North English 26
    
Monticello 44, Cascade,Western Dubuque 41
    
Moulton-Udell 59, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 36
    
North Fayette Valley 59, MFL-Mar-Mac 58
    
North Linn, Troy Mills 88, Springville 40
    
Northeast, Goose Lake 61, Bellevue 50
    
Osage 52, Northwood-Kensett 16
    
Oskaloosa 63, Indianola 53
    
PAC-LM 85, Newell-Fonda 83
    
PCM, Monroe 47, South Hamilton, Jewell 34
    
Pekin 47, Wapello 32
    
Pella Christian 91, Newton 51
    
Pleasant Valley 54, Clinton 25
    
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 82, Midland, Wyoming 47
    
Rockford 59, North Butler, Greene 35
    
Shenandoah 39, Red Oak 38
    
Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 54
    
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59, West Bend-Mallard 36
    
Siouxland Community Christian 67, Emerson-Hubbard, Neb. 53
    
South Winneshiek, Calmar 69, Central Elkader 34
    
Treynor 66, Riverside, Oakland 19
    
Underwood 48, Logan-Magnolia 47
    
Unity Christian 74, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 37
    
Valley, West Des Moines 84, Mason City 44
    
Van Buren, Keosauqua 46, WACO, Wayland 20
    
Waukee 62, Fort Dodge 32
    
Webster City 54, Iowa Falls-Alden 50
    
West Marshall, State Center 56, East Marshall, LeGrand 47
    
Westwood, Sloan 72, Ridge View 41
    
Winterset 80, Carlisle 71
    
CNOS Foundation Classic
    
Sioux City, East 75, LeMars 56
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 58, Audubon 44
    
Algona 58, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50
    
Ankeny Centennial 50, Johnston 48
    
Aplington-Parkersburg 60, Union Community, LaPorte City 30
    
Ar-We-Va, Westside 59, Paton-Churdan 42
    
Assumption, Davenport 62, Bettendorf 57
    
Ballard 66, Perry 13
    
Bellevue 55, Northeast, Goose Lake 32
    
Bondurant Farrar 68, ADM, Adel 56
    
Boyden-Hull 71, Okoboji, Milford 66
    
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 44, Coon Rapids-Bayard 21
    
CAM, Anita 79, West Harrison, Mondamin 44
    
Camanche 61, Anamosa 55, OT
    
Carroll 46, Boone 44
    
Cascade,Western Dubuque 38, Monticello 29
    
Central Decatur, Leon 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 40
    
Central Elkader 35, South Winneshiek, Calmar 33
    
Central Lee, Donnellson 50, Holy Trinity 46
    
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 31
    
Cherokee, Washington 80, Western Christian 56
    
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 33
    
Clarksville 50, Baxter 28
    
Collins-Maxwell 59, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37
    
Colo-NESCO 83, Waterloo Christian School 21
    
Dallas Center-Grimes 55, Pella 51
    
Des Moines, Roosevelt 53, Des Moines, North 28
    
Dike-New Hartford 55, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 27
    
Durant-Bennett 48, North Cedar, Stanwood 27
    
Eagle Grove 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 51
    
Emmetsburg 57, East Sac County 31
    
Estherville Lincoln Central 65, Spencer 31
    
Forest City 46, Lake Mills 30
    
Fremont Mills, Tabor 27, Essex 22
    
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 69, Harris-Lake Park 46
    
Gilbert 56, Nevada 32
    
Grinnell 69, Norwalk 22
    
Grundy Center 69, South Hardin 17
    
Highland, Riverside 59, Lone Tree 44
    
Hinton 67, Clay Central-Everly 43
    
Iowa City West 63, Linn-Mar, Marion 47
    
Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Webster City 42
    
Kingsley-Pierson 73, MVAO-CO-U 31
    
Logan-Magnolia 37, Underwood 35
    
Lynnville-Sully 74, English Valleys, North English 26
    
MFL-Mar-Mac 64, North Fayette Valley 27
    
Madrid 50, Ogden 46
    
Marion 66, Central Clinton, DeWitt 42
    
Mediapolis 61, Winfield-Mount Union 27
    
Melcher-Dallas 53, Orient-Macksburg 43
    
Midland, Wyoming 61, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 43
    
Moulton-Udell 59, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 36
    
Mount Ayr 52, Bedford 39
    
Mount Vernon 34, Beckman, Dyersville 29
    
Murray 42, Moravia 32
    
Muscatine 63, Davenport, West 22
    
Newell-Fonda 73, PAC-LM 29
    
Nodaway Valley 52, Lenox 30
    
North Linn, Troy Mills 78, Springville 52
    
North Polk, Alleman 39, Roland-Story, Story City 37
    
North Scott, Eldridge 61, Davenport, North 44
    
Osage 58, Northwood-Kensett 20
    
Ottumwa 61, Des Moines, Hoover 18
    
Pekin 41, Wapello 26
    
Pella Christian 64, Newton 43
    
Pleasant Valley 56, Clinton 24
    
Rock Valley 65, George-Little Rock 42
    
Rockford 46, North Butler, Greene 45
    
Saint Ansgar 61, Newman Catholic, Mason City 54
    
Seymour 60, Lamoni 32
    
Sidney 69, Stanton 27
    
Sigourney 50, B-G-M, Brooklyn 39
    
Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 54
    
South Central Calhoun 55, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 35
    
South O’Brien, Paullina 52, St. Mary’s, Remsen 27
    
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 49, East Union, Afton 15
    
Spirit Lake 55, Storm Lake 22
    
Sumner-Fredericksburg 59, Jesup 40
    
Treynor 81, Riverside, Oakland 29
    
Tri-Center, Neola 44, Missouri Valley 38
    
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 33
    
Unity Christian 80, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 65
    
Valley, West Des Moines 87, Mason City 51
    
Van Buren, Keosauqua 46, WACO, Wayland 20
    
Van Meter 48, Pleasantville 22
    
Vinton-Shellsburg 53, Independence 46
    
West Branch 52, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 46
    
West Burlington 53, Burlington Notre Dame 38
    
West Lyon, Inwood 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 21
    
West Marshall, State Center 55, East Marshall, LeGrand 40
    
Westwood, Sloan 76, Ridge View 49
    
Wilton 74, Tipton 49
    
CNOS Foundation Classic
    
Ponca, Neb. 53, West Sioux 39
    
Wakefield-Allen, Neb. 66, OA-BCIG 55
 

