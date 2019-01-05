Friday Night Scoreboard – January 4th

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s Basketball
SMSU 74 vs. Augustana 71
USF 81 vs. Wayne State 59
Northern State 61 vs. Upper Iowa 42
Presentation 77 vs. Dakota State 74
Colorado Mesa 56 vs. South Dakota Mines 42
Men’s Basketball
Augustana 85 vs. SMSU 72
USF 77 vs. Wayne State 71
Northern State 102 vs. Upper Iowa 73
Presentation 85 vs. Dakota State 77
Colorado Mesa 80 vs. South Dakota Mines 71
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 81, Edmunds Central 34
Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Redfield/Doland 45
Alcester-Hudson 41, Menno 38
Arlington 67, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29
Bon Homme 59, Wagner 45
Brandon Valley 73, Brookings 48
Bridgewater-Emery 85, Freeman 46
Burke 54, Centerville 51
Castlewood 62, Wilmot 55
Crazy Horse 48, New Underwood 47
Dell Rapids 65, Chamberlain 45
Ethan 57, Wessington Springs 54
Faulkton Area 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 30
Hamlin 63, Groton Area 39
Irene-Wakonda 64, Gayville-Volin 42
Jones County 80, Philip 38
Lake Preston 56, Estelline/Hendricks 42
Lemmon 47, Newell 45
Little Wound 58, Todd County 36
Northwestern 68, Florence/Henry 49
Rapid City Central 52, Aberdeen Central 34
Rapid City Stevens 60, Pierre 49
Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, St. Paul Central, Minn. 56
Tea Area 78, Madison 43
Tiospa Zina Tribal 72, Britton-Hecla 48
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 65, Scotland 37
Warner 59, Eureka/Bowdle 11
White River 79, St. Francis Indian 47
Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Baltic 80, Garretson 66
McCook Central/Montrose 57, Chester Area 42
Semifinal
Parker 52, Flandreau 41
Sioux Valley 65, Beresford 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 56, Rapid City Central 40
Brookings 54, Brandon Valley 48
Burke 57, Centerville 22
De Smet 71, Dell Rapids St. Mary 21
Deuel 58, Webster 42
Edmunds Central 54, Aberdeen Christian 27
Elk Point-Jefferson 40, St. Thomas More 38
Ethan 62, Wessington Springs 16
Faith 56, Bowman County, N.D. 43
Hamlin 51, Groton Area 15
Irene-Wakonda 52, Gayville-Volin 15
Lemmon 54, Newell 51
Lennox 61, Platte-Geddes 27
McCook Central/Montrose 59, Beresford 49
Menno 47, Alcester-Hudson 46
New Underwood 64, Jones County 21
Rapid City Stevens 58, Pierre 38
Sully Buttes 57, Highmore-Harrold 31
Tiospa Zina Tribal 53, Britton-Hecla 28
Vermillion 63, Parkston 60
Wagner 50, Bon Homme 39
Waverly-South Shore 73, Leola/Frederick 28
Minnesota
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 63, Sauk Centre 42
Barnum 74, Two Harbors 65
Bertha-Hewitt 53, Verndale 37
Bigfork 81, Northland 64
Blaine 64, Andover 50
Browerville/Eagle Valley 55, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 46
Canby 66, Lac qui Parle Valley 64
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 79, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 42
Climax/Fisher 71, Lake of the Woods 35
Cook County 84, South Ridge 63
Cristo Rey Jesuit 91, Christian Life 52
Crookston 76, East Grand Forks 57
Eden Prairie 78, North St. Paul 68
Eden Valley-Watkins 64, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 50
Elk River 58, Coon Rapids 29
Farmington 58, Rosemount 54
Fergus Falls 63, Willmar 52
Fulda 63, Heron Lake-Okabena 51
Glencoe-Silver Lake 71, LeSueur-Henderson 60
Greenway 74, Nashwauk-Keewatin 67
Hastings 80, Simley 73
Hayfield 66, Triton 43
Hinckley-Finlayson 69, Braham 49
Hope Academy 72, Twin Cities Academy 66
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 63, Norwood-Young America 47
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 74, Lakeview 66
Lake City 73, Lewiston-Altura 50
Lakeville North 75, Eagan 48
Littlefork-Big Falls 50, Cherry 42
Maple Grove 47, Robbinsdale Armstrong 42
Maple Lake 60, Kimball 54
Martin County West 59, Fairmont 56
Melrose 92, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 53
Mesabi East 79, International Falls 47
Minneota 90, Renville County West 61
Minnetonka 63, St. Michael-Albertville 60
Mountain Lake Area 76, Red Rock Central 46
North Lakes Academy 75, Hmong Academy 29
Ortonville 70, Underwood 31
Osakis 75, Parkers Prairie 67
Park (Cottage Grove) 84, Woodbury 60
Park Center 80, Centennial 53
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63, Byron 56
Princeton 95, Zimmerman 59
Prior Lake 76, Lakeville South 60
Richfield 69, St. Croix Lutheran 65
Rockford 70, Concordia Academy 55
Royalton 86, St. John’s Prep 48
Rushford-Peterson 61, Wabasha-Kellogg 38
Sartell-St. Stephen 76, St. Cloud Apollo 65
Sauk Rapids-Rice 76, Rocori 73, OT
Shakopee 88, Burnsville 67
Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. 68, St. Paul Central 56
South St. Paul 78, Hill-Murray 74
Spring Grove 65, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 40
St. Cloud Tech 70, Brainerd 68
St. Thomas Academy 78, Henry Sibley 54
Totino-Grace 66, Spring Lake Park 65
Trinity 63, New Life Academy 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 76, Little Falls 19
Annandale 67, Litchfield 49
Austin 71, Rochester Century 30
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 47, Pierz 37
Belle Plaine 58, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 50
Bemidji 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 43
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 55, Bloomington Jefferson 28
Bloomington Kennedy 63, Chanhassen 57
Cannon Falls 68, LeRoy-Ostrander 59
Champlin Park 52, Anoka 25
Chaska 74, Richfield 43
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 58, Rothsay 28
Cristo Rey Jesuit 38, Minneapolis Henry 30
Crookston 70, Bagley 16
Detroit Lakes 56, Thief River Falls 36
East Central 52, Mora 38
Eastview 63, Apple Valley 61
Edina 41, Minnetonka 34
Elk River 58, Coon Rapids 29
Grand Rapids 81, North Branch 38
Henry Sibley 62, North St. Paul 15
Hill-Murray 64, South St. Paul 22
Hmong Academy 44, Academy for Science and Agriculture 16
Holdingford 48, Royalton 39
Holy Family Catholic 69, Delano 33
Houston 72, AC/GE 61
Lac qui Parle Valley 55, Pipestone 43
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 50, Spectrum 42
Martin County West 44, Fairmont 25
Minnehaha Academy 74, Concordia Academy 57
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 62, Melrose 48
Mounds Park Academy 50, Minneapolis Roosevelt 49
Northern Freeze 52, Lake of the Woods 35
Park Center 75, Centennial 61
Pequot Lakes 62, Staples-Motley 41
Rushford-Peterson 68, Wabasha-Kellogg 62
Shakopee 58, Burnsville 57
South Ridge 67, Cook County 63
St. Cloud Cathedral 59, Kimball 44
St. Paul Central 69, St. Paul Harding 54
St. Paul Como Park 98, St. Paul Washington 5
St. Paul Highland Park 51, Breck 45
Stillwater 75, East Ridge 26
Tartan 58, Mahtomedi 56
Totino-Grace 63, Spring Lake Park 52
Underwood 58, Ortonville 47
Verndale 69, Bertha-Hewitt 31
Waconia 87, Orono 61
Watertown-Mayer 60, Rockford 51
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 45, Blue Earth Area 44
Wayzata 90, Rogers 42
Windom 48, Canby 35
Woodbury 64, Park (Cottage Grove) 33
Iowa
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 71, Audubon 65
Alburnett 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 41
Algona 66, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45
Ballard 64, Perry 19
Bettendorf 63, Assumption, Davenport 50
CAM, Anita 79, West Harrison, Mondamin 44
Cedar Falls 71, Cedar Rapids Xavier 60
Central Clinton, DeWitt 75, Marion 72
Clarksville 48, Baxter 41
Denison-Schleswig 66, Atlantic 35
Dike-New Hartford 67, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34
Earlham 67, Interstate 35,Truro 34
East Mills 79, Clarinda Academy 48
East Sac County 51, Emmetsburg 47
Forest City 46, Lake Mills 30
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 58, Harris-Lake Park 46
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 65, BCLUW, Conrad 42
Grand View Christian 93, Glidden-Ralston 28
Grundy Center 69, South Hardin 17
Harlan 65, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53
Hinton 75, Clay Central-Everly 27
Iowa City West 57, Linn-Mar, Marion 55
Lewis Central 67, Clarinda 30
Lynnville-Sully 74, English Valleys, North English 26
Monticello 44, Cascade,Western Dubuque 41
Moulton-Udell 59, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 36
North Fayette Valley 59, MFL-Mar-Mac 58
North Linn, Troy Mills 88, Springville 40
Northeast, Goose Lake 61, Bellevue 50
Osage 52, Northwood-Kensett 16
Oskaloosa 63, Indianola 53
PAC-LM 85, Newell-Fonda 83
PCM, Monroe 47, South Hamilton, Jewell 34
Pekin 47, Wapello 32
Pella Christian 91, Newton 51
Pleasant Valley 54, Clinton 25
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 82, Midland, Wyoming 47
Rockford 59, North Butler, Greene 35
Shenandoah 39, Red Oak 38
Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 54
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59, West Bend-Mallard 36
Siouxland Community Christian 67, Emerson-Hubbard, Neb. 53
South Winneshiek, Calmar 69, Central Elkader 34
Treynor 66, Riverside, Oakland 19
Underwood 48, Logan-Magnolia 47
Unity Christian 74, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 37
Valley, West Des Moines 84, Mason City 44
Van Buren, Keosauqua 46, WACO, Wayland 20
Waukee 62, Fort Dodge 32
Webster City 54, Iowa Falls-Alden 50
West Marshall, State Center 56, East Marshall, LeGrand 47
Westwood, Sloan 72, Ridge View 41
Winterset 80, Carlisle 71
CNOS Foundation Classic
Sioux City, East 75, LeMars 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 58, Audubon 44
Algona 58, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50
Ankeny Centennial 50, Johnston 48
Aplington-Parkersburg 60, Union Community, LaPorte City 30
Ar-We-Va, Westside 59, Paton-Churdan 42
Assumption, Davenport 62, Bettendorf 57
Ballard 66, Perry 13
Bellevue 55, Northeast, Goose Lake 32
Bondurant Farrar 68, ADM, Adel 56
Boyden-Hull 71, Okoboji, Milford 66
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 44, Coon Rapids-Bayard 21
CAM, Anita 79, West Harrison, Mondamin 44
Camanche 61, Anamosa 55, OT
Carroll 46, Boone 44
Cascade,Western Dubuque 38, Monticello 29
Central Decatur, Leon 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 40
Central Elkader 35, South Winneshiek, Calmar 33
Central Lee, Donnellson 50, Holy Trinity 46
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 31
Cherokee, Washington 80, Western Christian 56
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 33
Clarksville 50, Baxter 28
Collins-Maxwell 59, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37
Colo-NESCO 83, Waterloo Christian School 21
Dallas Center-Grimes 55, Pella 51
Des Moines, Roosevelt 53, Des Moines, North 28
Dike-New Hartford 55, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 27
Durant-Bennett 48, North Cedar, Stanwood 27
Eagle Grove 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 51
Emmetsburg 57, East Sac County 31
Estherville Lincoln Central 65, Spencer 31
Forest City 46, Lake Mills 30
Fremont Mills, Tabor 27, Essex 22
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 69, Harris-Lake Park 46
Gilbert 56, Nevada 32
Grinnell 69, Norwalk 22
Grundy Center 69, South Hardin 17
Highland, Riverside 59, Lone Tree 44
Hinton 67, Clay Central-Everly 43
Iowa City West 63, Linn-Mar, Marion 47
Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Webster City 42
Kingsley-Pierson 73, MVAO-CO-U 31
Logan-Magnolia 37, Underwood 35
Lynnville-Sully 74, English Valleys, North English 26
MFL-Mar-Mac 64, North Fayette Valley 27
Madrid 50, Ogden 46
Marion 66, Central Clinton, DeWitt 42
Mediapolis 61, Winfield-Mount Union 27
Melcher-Dallas 53, Orient-Macksburg 43
Midland, Wyoming 61, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 43
Moulton-Udell 59, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 36
Mount Ayr 52, Bedford 39
Mount Vernon 34, Beckman, Dyersville 29
Murray 42, Moravia 32
Muscatine 63, Davenport, West 22
Newell-Fonda 73, PAC-LM 29
Nodaway Valley 52, Lenox 30
North Linn, Troy Mills 78, Springville 52
North Polk, Alleman 39, Roland-Story, Story City 37
North Scott, Eldridge 61, Davenport, North 44
Osage 58, Northwood-Kensett 20
Ottumwa 61, Des Moines, Hoover 18
Pekin 41, Wapello 26
Pella Christian 64, Newton 43
Pleasant Valley 56, Clinton 24
Rock Valley 65, George-Little Rock 42
Rockford 46, North Butler, Greene 45
Saint Ansgar 61, Newman Catholic, Mason City 54
Seymour 60, Lamoni 32
Sidney 69, Stanton 27
Sigourney 50, B-G-M, Brooklyn 39
Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 54
South Central Calhoun 55, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 35
South O’Brien, Paullina 52, St. Mary’s, Remsen 27
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 49, East Union, Afton 15
Spirit Lake 55, Storm Lake 22
Sumner-Fredericksburg 59, Jesup 40
Treynor 81, Riverside, Oakland 29
Tri-Center, Neola 44, Missouri Valley 38
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 33
Unity Christian 80, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 65
Valley, West Des Moines 87, Mason City 51
Van Buren, Keosauqua 46, WACO, Wayland 20
Van Meter 48, Pleasantville 22
Vinton-Shellsburg 53, Independence 46
West Branch 52, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 46
West Burlington 53, Burlington Notre Dame 38
West Lyon, Inwood 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 21
West Marshall, State Center 55, East Marshall, LeGrand 40
Westwood, Sloan 76, Ridge View 49
Wilton 74, Tipton 49
CNOS Foundation Classic
Ponca, Neb. 53, West Sioux 39
Wakefield-Allen, Neb. 66, OA-BCIG 55