Friday Night Scoreboard – January 25th

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s College Basketball

St. Cloud State 76 Northern State 64

Winona State 71 SMSU 69

USF 65 Upper Iowa 39

Viterbo 67 Dakota State 61

Men’s College Basketball

Winona State 85 SMSU 67

Northern State 77 St. Cloud State 73

USF 81 Upper Iowa 72

Viterbo 93 Dakota State 60

USHL Hockey

Cedar Rapids 4 Sioux Falls 3

NBA G-League

Sioux Falls 134 Delaware 123

South Dakota Boys Prep Basketball

Arlington 65, Deubrook 35
    
Brandon Valley 61, Aberdeen Central 58
    
Bridgewater-Emery 62, Hanson 52
    
Britton-Hecla 75, Redfield/Doland 61
    
Colome 53, Platte-Geddes 50
    
Corsica/Stickney 74, Menno 64
    
Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Lake Preston 66, OT
    
Edgemont 49, Hay Springs, Neb. 48
    
Florence/Henry 54, Great Plains Lutheran 39
    
Harrisburg 49, Watertown 33
    
Herreid/Selby Area 71, Ipswich 64
    
Highmore-Harrold 66, Iroquois 36
    
Hot Springs 70, St. Francis Indian 58
    
Huron 70, Pierre 48
    
Mobridge-Pollock 62, Chamberlain 45
    
Northwestern 59, Langford 49
    
Pine Ridge 67, White River 51
    
Potter County 71, Sunshine Bible Academy 38
    
Rapid City Central 54, Scottsbluff, Neb. 43

Scotland 71 Wagner 67

Sioux Falls Christian 69, Dakota Valley 66
    
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 56, Yankton 53
    
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 63, Eureka/Bowdle 14
    
Todd County 65, McLaughlin 50
    
Tri-Valley 69, Elk Point-Jefferson 63
    
Warner 53, Waubay/Summit 43
    
Winner 68, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58
    
Dakota Oyate Challenge
    
Semifinal
    
Lower Brule 76, Omaha Nation, Neb. 69
    
Tiospa Zina Tribal 68, Flandreau Indian 45
    
South Dakota Girls Prep Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 64, Webster 20
    
Avon 57, Parkston 44
    
Bowman County, N.D. 66, Lemmon 61
    
Brandon Valley 66, Aberdeen Central 40
    
Bridgewater-Emery 56, Hanson 52
    
Centerville 70, Aberdeen Christian 41
    
Colman-Egan 36, Estelline/Hendricks 32
    
Corsica/Stickney 68, Menno 53
    
DeSmet 78, Elkton-Lake Benton 10
    
Dell Rapids St. Mary 49, Lake Preston 44
    
Deubrook 47, Arlington 34
    
Deuel 61, Sisseton 41
    
Elk Point-Jefferson 44, Tri-Valley 36
    
Ethan 61, Howard 32
    
Highmore-Harrold 53, Iroquois 16
    
Ipswich 48, Herreid/Selby Area 38
    
James Valley Christian 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 13
    
Mitchell 53, Watertown 41
    
Platte-Geddes 61, Colome 54
    
Potter County 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 48
    
Scottsbluff, Neb. 64, Rapid City Central 59
    
Sioux Falls Christian 53, Dakota Valley 41
    
Sioux Falls Lincoln 46, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 36
    
Tea Area 62, Madison 39
    
Todd County 80, McLaughlin 74
    
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 71, Burke 41
    
Wall 60, Timber Lake 42

Winner 66, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 59

Big East Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal
    
Chester 43, Baltic 37
    
Garretson 50, Sioux Valley 22
    
Semifinal
    
Beresford 60, Flandreau 53
    
McCook Central/Montrose 52, Parker 24
    
Dakota Oyate Challenge
    
Semifinal
    
Flandreau Indian 60, Crazy Horse 39
    
Lower Brule 60, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38

South Dakota Prep Wrestling

Mitchell 39 Brookings 30

Pierre 57 Huron 12

Iowa Boys Prep Basketball
    
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 74, Missouri Valley 37
    
ADM, Adel 58, Perry 31
    
Alburnett 74, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44
    
Aplington-Parkersburg 63, Jesup 36
    
B-G-M, Brooklyn 75, Colfax-Mingo 37
    
Ballard 58, Bondurant Farrar 43
    
Benton Community 76, South Tama County, Tama 33
    
Bettendorf 79, Burlington 46
    
Boone 69, Carlisle 49
    
Boyden-Hull 70, West Lyon, Inwood 52
    
Calamus-Wheatland 42, Midland, Wyoming 39
    
Camanche 60, Northeast, Goose Lake 50
    
Cascade,Western Dubuque 77, North Cedar, Stanwood 41
    
Cedar Falls 63, Waterloo, East 48
    
Cedar Rapids Xavier 59, Iowa City High 36
    
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 57, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52
    
Center Point-Urbana 65, Independence 39
    
Charles City 68, Oelwein 67
    
Coon Rapids-Bayard 63, Glidden-Ralston 23
    
Davenport, Central 59, Clinton 43
    
Des Moines, Lincoln 73, Ottumwa 57
    
Des Moines, Roosevelt 63, Des Moines, Hoover 54
    
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 57, Tripoli 39
    
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 53, Ankeny Centennial 50
    
Dubuque, Senior 71, Epworth, Western Dubuque 57
    
Dunkerton 77, Janesville 61
    
East Mills 65, Griswold 20
    
Edgewood-Colesburg 66, Central City 42
    
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68, Paton-Churdan 24
    
Fairfield 50, Albia 36
    
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 54, Lake Mills 42
    
Grinnell 42, Dallas Center-Grimes 41
    
Grundy Center 66, AGWSR, Ackley 57
    
Hinton 57, Harris-Lake Park 47
    
Humboldt 63, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32
    
Indianola 71, Pella Christian 58
    
Iowa City West 61, Iowa City Liberty High School 34
    
Iowa Falls-Alden 68, Algona 53
    
Johnston 62, Urbandale 43
    
Knoxville 73, Centerville 42
    
Logan-Magnolia 76, Riverside, Oakland 37
    
Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Minn. 63, Crestwood, Cresco 60
    
Madrid 83, Pleasantville 74
    
Martensdale-St. Marys 72, Bedford 68
    
Montezuma 52, North Mahaska, New Sharon 26
    
New Hampton 52, Decorah 24
    
Newman Catholic, Mason City 80, Northwood-Kensett 36
    
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 58, Belmond-Klemme 40
    
North Linn, Troy Mills 98, East Buchanan, Winthrop 41
    
North Scott, Eldridge 62, Pleasant Valley 38
    
Norwalk 83, Pella 76
    
Okoboji, Milford 73, Sibley-Ocheyedan 60
    
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 75, Glenwood 50
    
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 73, Cedar Rapids, Washington 60
    
Rockford 68, Central Springs 47
    
Roland-Story, Story City 68, Gilbert 57, OT
    
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 82, Sioux City, East 75
    
Sioux Center 73, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 62
    
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 54, East Sac County 38
    
Sioux City, North 63, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 55
    
Sioux City, West 67, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 65, OT
    
South Central Calhoun 66, Newell-Fonda 59
    
South O’Brien, Paullina 42, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 36
    
Spencer 70, Spirit Lake 51
    
Springville 88, Starmont 49
    
St. Mary’s, Remsen 74, Clay Central-Everly 33
    
Stanton 68, Fremont Mills, Tabor 36
    
Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 36
    
Treynor 56, IKM-Manning 46
    
Unity Christian 67, Trinity Christian High School 42
    
Valley, West Des Moines 59, Marshalltown 33
    
Van Meter 51, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 42
    
Wahlert, Dubuque 62, Dubuque, Hempstead 58
    
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 60, Union Community, LaPorte City 57
    
Wayne, Corydon 40, Lenox 34
    
Webster City 53, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 29
    
West Delaware, Manchester 46, Williamsburg 26
    
West Fork, Sheffield 67, Saint Ansgar 59
    
West Sioux 84, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 47
    
Western Christian 67, Estherville Lincoln Central 39
    
Winterset 55, Carroll 46
    
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
    
Quarterfinal
    
Lamoni 40, Moravia 37
   
Iowa Girls Prep Basketball 
    
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 74, Missouri Valley 37
    
ADM, Adel 68, Perry 39
    
Akron-Westfield 72, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 29
    
Algona 49, Iowa Falls-Alden 48
    
Ames 47, Ankeny 45
    
Ankeny Centennial 57, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 47
    
Aplington-Parkersburg 64, Jesup 41
    
Ar-We-Va, Westside 62, Woodbine 32
    
Ballard 42, Bondurant Farrar 26
    
Bishop Garrigan 50, North Union 46
    
Boone 53, Carlisle 49
    
Boyden-Hull 50, West Lyon, Inwood 42
    
CAM, Anita 80, AC/GC 26
    
Calamus-Wheatland 42, Midland, Wyoming 39
    
Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, North Cedar, Stanwood 35
    
Cedar Falls 61, Waterloo, East 35
    
Central City 44, Edgewood-Colesburg 39
    
Central Decatur, Leon 64, Southwest Valley 44
    
Central Elkader 38, Kee, Lansing 36
    
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 37, Humboldt 34
    
Clay Central-Everly 60, St. Mary’s, Remsen 41
    
Clear Lake 76, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30
    
Clinton 52, Davenport, Central 36
    
Colo-NESCO 72, GMG, Garwin 29
    
Denison-Schleswig 57, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 32
    
Des Moines Christian 73, West Central Valley, Stuart 30
    
Des Moines, Roosevelt 61, Des Moines, Hoover 29
    
Dike-New Hartford 55, Hudson 38
    
Dubuque, Senior 46, Epworth, Western Dubuque 44
    
Dunkerton 49, Janesville 43
    
East Sac County 54, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 49
    
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 75, Lake Mills 51
    
Glenwood 59, Lewis Central 54
    
Glidden-Ralston 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 35
    
Grinnell 66, Dallas Center-Grimes 43
    
Griswold 35, East Mills 24
    
Grundy Center 63, AGWSR, Ackley 46
    
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51, Webster City 38
    
Hinton 66, Harris-Lake Park 51
    
Iowa City High 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 53
    
Iowa City West 67, Iowa City Liberty High School 22
    
Johnston 62, Urbandale 43
    
Knoxville 73, Centerville 42
    
LeMars 65, Storm Lake 24
    
Lenox 51, Wayne, Corydon 43
    
Logan-Magnolia 70, Riverside, Oakland 32
    
Lynnville-Sully 61, H-L-V, Victor 24
    
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 67, Alburnett 43
    
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 64, West Sioux 45
    
Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Bedford 45
    
Meskwaki Settlement School 64, Grand View Christian 48
    
Montezuma 70, North Mahaska, New Sharon 54
    
Mount Ayr 71, East Union, Afton 15
    
Mount Pleasant 52, Fort Madison 22
    
New Hampton 52, Decorah 24
    
Newell-Fonda 61, South Central Calhoun 49
    
Newman Catholic, Mason City 60, Northwood-Kensett 36
    
Nodaway Valley 60, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 25
    
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 58, Belmond-Klemme 40
    
North Linn, Troy Mills 76, East Buchanan, Winthrop 61
    
North Polk, Alleman 56, Nevada 22
    
Oelwein 35, Charles City 31
    
Ogden 47, Interstate 35,Truro 41
    
Okoboji, Milford 60, Sibley-Ocheyedan 12
    
Osage 61, Nashua-Plainfield 19
    
Ottumwa 61, Des Moines, Lincoln 57
    
PAC-LM 45, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 38
    
PCM, Monroe 51, Greene County 35
    
Paton-Churdan 59, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 47
    
Pella 52, Norwalk 45
    
Pella Christian 49, Indianola 47
    
Pleasant Valley 63, North Scott, Eldridge 50
    
Pleasantville 43, Madrid 38
    
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 49, Cedar Rapids, Washington 46
    
Rock Valley 51, MOC-Floyd Valley 41
    
Rockford 48, Central Springs 32
    
Ruthven-Ayrshire 52, Southeast Valley 30
    
Sheldon 66, George-Little Rock 51
    
Shenandoah 60, Creston 41
    
Sioux Center 73, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 63
    
Sioux City, West 52, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 38
    
South Hamilton, Jewell 30, Saydel 17
    
Spirit Lake 33, Spencer 18
    
Springville 59, Starmont 40
    
Stanton 51, Fremont Mills, Tabor 37
    
Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35
    
Treynor 62, IKM-Manning 42
    
Tri-Center, Neola 68, Audubon 49
    
Twin Cedars, Bussey 23, Orient-Macksburg 16
    
Unity Christian 53, Trinity Christian High School 10
    
Valley, West Des Moines 94, Marshalltown 10
    
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 48, Union Community, LaPorte City 20
    
Waterloo, West 50, Linn-Mar, Marion 46
    
West Delaware, Manchester 41, Williamsburg 36
    
West Fork, Sheffield 63, Saint Ansgar 53
    
Western Christian 76, Estherville Lincoln Central 54
    
SEISC Shootout
    
Burlington Notre Dame 75, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 55
    
Central Lee, Donnellson 59, Mediapolis 57
    
Holy Trinity 55, Louisa-Muscatine 20
    
WACO, Wayland 50, Winfield-Mount Union 32
    
Western Valley Conference Tournament
    
First Round
    
Kingsley-Pierson 66, OA-BCIG 39
    
Ridge View 66, West Monona 52
    
Westwood, Sloan 69, Lawton-Bronson 49
    
Woodbury Central, Moville 62, Siouxland Christian 42
 

