Friday Night Scoreboard – January 25th

HARTFORD, S.D. -- The Legends that built the Late Model Street Stock division into the most exciting and storied stock car class in Eastern South Dakota will get back in the saddle for one-time only – and it’s this Saturday night at I-90 Speedway.

In addition to the legends, a full show of the Paramount Racing Series will take to the speedway. The IMCA Sprint Cars are becoming a fan favorite and will headline the series, with the late model street stocks, B-Modifieds and Hobby Stocks also in the show.