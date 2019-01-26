Friday Night Scoreboard – January 25th

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s College Basketball
St. Cloud State 76 Northern State 64
Winona State 71 SMSU 69
USF 65 Upper Iowa 39
Viterbo 67 Dakota State 61
Men’s College Basketball
Winona State 85 SMSU 67
Northern State 77 St. Cloud State 73
USF 81 Upper Iowa 72
Viterbo 93 Dakota State 60
USHL Hockey
Cedar Rapids 4 Sioux Falls 3
NBA G-League
Sioux Falls 134 Delaware 123
South Dakota Boys Prep Basketball
Arlington 65, Deubrook 35
Brandon Valley 61, Aberdeen Central 58
Bridgewater-Emery 62, Hanson 52
Britton-Hecla 75, Redfield/Doland 61
Colome 53, Platte-Geddes 50
Corsica/Stickney 74, Menno 64
Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Lake Preston 66, OT
Edgemont 49, Hay Springs, Neb. 48
Florence/Henry 54, Great Plains Lutheran 39
Harrisburg 49, Watertown 33
Herreid/Selby Area 71, Ipswich 64
Highmore-Harrold 66, Iroquois 36
Hot Springs 70, St. Francis Indian 58
Huron 70, Pierre 48
Mobridge-Pollock 62, Chamberlain 45
Northwestern 59, Langford 49
Pine Ridge 67, White River 51
Potter County 71, Sunshine Bible Academy 38
Rapid City Central 54, Scottsbluff, Neb. 43
Scotland 71 Wagner 67
Sioux Falls Christian 69, Dakota Valley 66
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 56, Yankton 53
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 63, Eureka/Bowdle 14
Todd County 65, McLaughlin 50
Tri-Valley 69, Elk Point-Jefferson 63
Warner 53, Waubay/Summit 43
Winner 68, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Semifinal
Lower Brule 76, Omaha Nation, Neb. 69
Tiospa Zina Tribal 68, Flandreau Indian 45
South Dakota Girls Prep Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 64, Webster 20
Avon 57, Parkston 44
Bowman County, N.D. 66, Lemmon 61
Brandon Valley 66, Aberdeen Central 40
Bridgewater-Emery 56, Hanson 52
Centerville 70, Aberdeen Christian 41
Colman-Egan 36, Estelline/Hendricks 32
Corsica/Stickney 68, Menno 53
DeSmet 78, Elkton-Lake Benton 10
Dell Rapids St. Mary 49, Lake Preston 44
Deubrook 47, Arlington 34
Deuel 61, Sisseton 41
Elk Point-Jefferson 44, Tri-Valley 36
Ethan 61, Howard 32
Highmore-Harrold 53, Iroquois 16
Ipswich 48, Herreid/Selby Area 38
James Valley Christian 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 13
Mitchell 53, Watertown 41
Platte-Geddes 61, Colome 54
Potter County 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 48
Scottsbluff, Neb. 64, Rapid City Central 59
Sioux Falls Christian 53, Dakota Valley 41
Sioux Falls Lincoln 46, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 36
Tea Area 62, Madison 39
Todd County 80, McLaughlin 74
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 71, Burke 41
Wall 60, Timber Lake 42
Winner 66, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 59
Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Chester 43, Baltic 37
Garretson 50, Sioux Valley 22
Semifinal
Beresford 60, Flandreau 53
McCook Central/Montrose 52, Parker 24
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Semifinal
Flandreau Indian 60, Crazy Horse 39
Lower Brule 60, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38
South Dakota Prep Wrestling
Mitchell 39 Brookings 30
Pierre 57 Huron 12
Iowa Boys Prep Basketball
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 74, Missouri Valley 37
ADM, Adel 58, Perry 31
Alburnett 74, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44
Aplington-Parkersburg 63, Jesup 36
B-G-M, Brooklyn 75, Colfax-Mingo 37
Ballard 58, Bondurant Farrar 43
Benton Community 76, South Tama County, Tama 33
Bettendorf 79, Burlington 46
Boone 69, Carlisle 49
Boyden-Hull 70, West Lyon, Inwood 52
Calamus-Wheatland 42, Midland, Wyoming 39
Camanche 60, Northeast, Goose Lake 50
Cascade,Western Dubuque 77, North Cedar, Stanwood 41
Cedar Falls 63, Waterloo, East 48
Cedar Rapids Xavier 59, Iowa City High 36
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 57, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52
Center Point-Urbana 65, Independence 39
Charles City 68, Oelwein 67
Coon Rapids-Bayard 63, Glidden-Ralston 23
Davenport, Central 59, Clinton 43
Des Moines, Lincoln 73, Ottumwa 57
Des Moines, Roosevelt 63, Des Moines, Hoover 54
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 57, Tripoli 39
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 53, Ankeny Centennial 50
Dubuque, Senior 71, Epworth, Western Dubuque 57
Dunkerton 77, Janesville 61
East Mills 65, Griswold 20
Edgewood-Colesburg 66, Central City 42
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68, Paton-Churdan 24
Fairfield 50, Albia 36
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 54, Lake Mills 42
Grinnell 42, Dallas Center-Grimes 41
Grundy Center 66, AGWSR, Ackley 57
Hinton 57, Harris-Lake Park 47
Humboldt 63, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32
Indianola 71, Pella Christian 58
Iowa City West 61, Iowa City Liberty High School 34
Iowa Falls-Alden 68, Algona 53
Johnston 62, Urbandale 43
Knoxville 73, Centerville 42
Logan-Magnolia 76, Riverside, Oakland 37
Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Minn. 63, Crestwood, Cresco 60
Madrid 83, Pleasantville 74
Martensdale-St. Marys 72, Bedford 68
Montezuma 52, North Mahaska, New Sharon 26
New Hampton 52, Decorah 24
Newman Catholic, Mason City 80, Northwood-Kensett 36
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 58, Belmond-Klemme 40
North Linn, Troy Mills 98, East Buchanan, Winthrop 41
North Scott, Eldridge 62, Pleasant Valley 38
Norwalk 83, Pella 76
Okoboji, Milford 73, Sibley-Ocheyedan 60
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 75, Glenwood 50
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 73, Cedar Rapids, Washington 60
Rockford 68, Central Springs 47
Roland-Story, Story City 68, Gilbert 57, OT
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 82, Sioux City, East 75
Sioux Center 73, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 62
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 54, East Sac County 38
Sioux City, North 63, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 55
Sioux City, West 67, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 65, OT
South Central Calhoun 66, Newell-Fonda 59
South O’Brien, Paullina 42, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 36
Spencer 70, Spirit Lake 51
Springville 88, Starmont 49
St. Mary’s, Remsen 74, Clay Central-Everly 33
Stanton 68, Fremont Mills, Tabor 36
Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 36
Treynor 56, IKM-Manning 46
Unity Christian 67, Trinity Christian High School 42
Valley, West Des Moines 59, Marshalltown 33
Van Meter 51, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 42
Wahlert, Dubuque 62, Dubuque, Hempstead 58
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 60, Union Community, LaPorte City 57
Wayne, Corydon 40, Lenox 34
Webster City 53, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 29
West Delaware, Manchester 46, Williamsburg 26
West Fork, Sheffield 67, Saint Ansgar 59
West Sioux 84, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 47
Western Christian 67, Estherville Lincoln Central 39
Winterset 55, Carroll 46
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Lamoni 40, Moravia 37
Iowa Girls Prep Basketball
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 74, Missouri Valley 37
ADM, Adel 68, Perry 39
Akron-Westfield 72, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 29
Algona 49, Iowa Falls-Alden 48
Ames 47, Ankeny 45
Ankeny Centennial 57, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 47
Aplington-Parkersburg 64, Jesup 41
Ar-We-Va, Westside 62, Woodbine 32
Ballard 42, Bondurant Farrar 26
Bishop Garrigan 50, North Union 46
Boone 53, Carlisle 49
Boyden-Hull 50, West Lyon, Inwood 42
CAM, Anita 80, AC/GC 26
Calamus-Wheatland 42, Midland, Wyoming 39
Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, North Cedar, Stanwood 35
Cedar Falls 61, Waterloo, East 35
Central City 44, Edgewood-Colesburg 39
Central Decatur, Leon 64, Southwest Valley 44
Central Elkader 38, Kee, Lansing 36
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 37, Humboldt 34
Clay Central-Everly 60, St. Mary’s, Remsen 41
Clear Lake 76, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30
Clinton 52, Davenport, Central 36
Colo-NESCO 72, GMG, Garwin 29
Denison-Schleswig 57, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 32
Des Moines Christian 73, West Central Valley, Stuart 30
Des Moines, Roosevelt 61, Des Moines, Hoover 29
Dike-New Hartford 55, Hudson 38
Dubuque, Senior 46, Epworth, Western Dubuque 44
Dunkerton 49, Janesville 43
East Sac County 54, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 49
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 75, Lake Mills 51
Glenwood 59, Lewis Central 54
Glidden-Ralston 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 35
Grinnell 66, Dallas Center-Grimes 43
Griswold 35, East Mills 24
Grundy Center 63, AGWSR, Ackley 46
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51, Webster City 38
Hinton 66, Harris-Lake Park 51
Iowa City High 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 53
Iowa City West 67, Iowa City Liberty High School 22
Johnston 62, Urbandale 43
Knoxville 73, Centerville 42
LeMars 65, Storm Lake 24
Lenox 51, Wayne, Corydon 43
Logan-Magnolia 70, Riverside, Oakland 32
Lynnville-Sully 61, H-L-V, Victor 24
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 67, Alburnett 43
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 64, West Sioux 45
Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Bedford 45
Meskwaki Settlement School 64, Grand View Christian 48
Montezuma 70, North Mahaska, New Sharon 54
Mount Ayr 71, East Union, Afton 15
Mount Pleasant 52, Fort Madison 22
New Hampton 52, Decorah 24
Newell-Fonda 61, South Central Calhoun 49
Newman Catholic, Mason City 60, Northwood-Kensett 36
Nodaway Valley 60, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 25
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 58, Belmond-Klemme 40
North Linn, Troy Mills 76, East Buchanan, Winthrop 61
North Polk, Alleman 56, Nevada 22
Oelwein 35, Charles City 31
Ogden 47, Interstate 35,Truro 41
Okoboji, Milford 60, Sibley-Ocheyedan 12
Osage 61, Nashua-Plainfield 19
Ottumwa 61, Des Moines, Lincoln 57
PAC-LM 45, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 38
PCM, Monroe 51, Greene County 35
Paton-Churdan 59, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 47
Pella 52, Norwalk 45
Pella Christian 49, Indianola 47
Pleasant Valley 63, North Scott, Eldridge 50
Pleasantville 43, Madrid 38
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 49, Cedar Rapids, Washington 46
Rock Valley 51, MOC-Floyd Valley 41
Rockford 48, Central Springs 32
Ruthven-Ayrshire 52, Southeast Valley 30
Sheldon 66, George-Little Rock 51
Shenandoah 60, Creston 41
Sioux Center 73, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 63
Sioux City, West 52, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 38
South Hamilton, Jewell 30, Saydel 17
Spirit Lake 33, Spencer 18
Springville 59, Starmont 40
Stanton 51, Fremont Mills, Tabor 37
Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35
Treynor 62, IKM-Manning 42
Tri-Center, Neola 68, Audubon 49
Twin Cedars, Bussey 23, Orient-Macksburg 16
Unity Christian 53, Trinity Christian High School 10
Valley, West Des Moines 94, Marshalltown 10
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 48, Union Community, LaPorte City 20
Waterloo, West 50, Linn-Mar, Marion 46
West Delaware, Manchester 41, Williamsburg 36
West Fork, Sheffield 63, Saint Ansgar 53
Western Christian 76, Estherville Lincoln Central 54
SEISC Shootout
Burlington Notre Dame 75, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 55
Central Lee, Donnellson 59, Mediapolis 57
Holy Trinity 55, Louisa-Muscatine 20
WACO, Wayland 50, Winfield-Mount Union 32
Western Valley Conference Tournament
First Round
Kingsley-Pierson 66, OA-BCIG 39
Ridge View 66, West Monona 52
Westwood, Sloan 69, Lawton-Bronson 49
Woodbury Central, Moville 62, Siouxland Christian 42