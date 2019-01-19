 

Avera

Friday Night Scoreboard – January 18th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
USF pre_1547863662827.jpg.jpg

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

USD 76 vs. Oral Roberts 72

SDSU 66 vs. UND 48

Augustana 75 vs. Northern State 66

U-Mary 70 vs. USF 63

Minot State 72 vs. SMSU 66 (F/OT)

Mayville State 78 vs. Presentation 58

Colorado Mines 78 vs. South Dakota Mines 56

Men’s Basketball

Northern State 97 vs. Augustana 66

USF 77 vs. U-Mary 72

SMSU 83 vs. Minot State 77

College Wrestling

Northern State 22 vs. Saint John’s 15

Upper Iowa 25 vs. SMSU 8

USHL

Fargo 4 vs. Sioux Falls 3 (F/OT)

High School Basketball
South Dakota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Hot Springs 76, Belle Fourche 60
    
Kadoka Area 61, Hill City 43
    
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Rapid City Central 38
    
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66, Rapid City Stevens 35
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
    
Britton-Hecla vs. Warner, ppd.
    
Edmunds Central vs. Wakpala, ppd.
    
Flandreau vs. McCook Central/Montrose, ppd.
    
Sioux Falls Christian vs. Madison, ppd.
    
Sioux Falls Washington vs. Harrisburg, ppd.
    
Tea Area vs. Western Christian, Iowa, ppd.
    
Viborg-Hurley vs. Baltic, ppd. to Jan 31st.
    
Watertown vs. Mitchell, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
    
Webster vs. Clark/Willow Lake, ccd.
    
Wilmot vs. Waverly-South Shore, ppd.
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Groton Area 21
    
Belle Fourche 60, Hot Springs 17
    
Hill City 68, Kadoka Area 59
    
Newell 65, Hulett, Wyo. 13
    
Rapid City Stevens 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40
    
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 54, Rapid City Central 29
    
Sturgis Brown 40, Spearfish 37
    
Panhandle Conference Basketball Tournament
    
Crawford, Neb. 36, Edgemont 34
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
    
Britton-Hecla vs. Warner, ppd.
    
Ethan vs. Corsica/Stickney, ppd.
    
Flandreau vs. McCook Central/Montrose, ppd.
    
Freeman vs. Menno, ppd. to Jan 19th.
    
Lyman vs. Waverly-South Shore, ppd.
    
Mitchell vs. Watertown, ppd. to Jan 25th.
    
Sioux Falls Christian vs. Madison, ppd.
    
Tea Area vs. Western Christian, Iowa, ppd.
    
Viborg-Hurley vs. Baltic, ppd. to Jan 31st.
    
Yankton vs. Pierre, ppd.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss