Friday Night Scoreboard – January 18th

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s Basketball
USD 76 vs. Oral Roberts 72
SDSU 66 vs. UND 48
Augustana 75 vs. Northern State 66
U-Mary 70 vs. USF 63
Minot State 72 vs. SMSU 66 (F/OT)
Mayville State 78 vs. Presentation 58
Colorado Mines 78 vs. South Dakota Mines 56
Men’s Basketball
Northern State 97 vs. Augustana 66
USF 77 vs. U-Mary 72
SMSU 83 vs. Minot State 77
College Wrestling
Northern State 22 vs. Saint John’s 15
Upper Iowa 25 vs. SMSU 8
USHL
Fargo 4 vs. Sioux Falls 3 (F/OT)
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Hot Springs 76, Belle Fourche 60
Kadoka Area 61, Hill City 43
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Rapid City Central 38
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66, Rapid City Stevens 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Britton-Hecla vs. Warner, ppd.
Edmunds Central vs. Wakpala, ppd.
Flandreau vs. McCook Central/Montrose, ppd.
Sioux Falls Christian vs. Madison, ppd.
Sioux Falls Washington vs. Harrisburg, ppd.
Tea Area vs. Western Christian, Iowa, ppd.
Viborg-Hurley vs. Baltic, ppd. to Jan 31st.
Watertown vs. Mitchell, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
Webster vs. Clark/Willow Lake, ccd.
Wilmot vs. Waverly-South Shore, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Groton Area 21
Belle Fourche 60, Hot Springs 17
Hill City 68, Kadoka Area 59
Newell 65, Hulett, Wyo. 13
Rapid City Stevens 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 54, Rapid City Central 29
Sturgis Brown 40, Spearfish 37
Panhandle Conference Basketball Tournament
Crawford, Neb. 36, Edgemont 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Britton-Hecla vs. Warner, ppd.
Ethan vs. Corsica/Stickney, ppd.
Flandreau vs. McCook Central/Montrose, ppd.
Freeman vs. Menno, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Lyman vs. Waverly-South Shore, ppd.
Mitchell vs. Watertown, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Sioux Falls Christian vs. Madison, ppd.
Tea Area vs. Western Christian, Iowa, ppd.
Viborg-Hurley vs. Baltic, ppd. to Jan 31st.
Yankton vs. Pierre, ppd.