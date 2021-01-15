Friday night Scoreboard – January 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Men’s College Basketball
Northern State 86, Minnesota Crookston 67
Augustana 106, Concordia-St. Paul 61
Wayne State 85, MSU Makato 68
Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 62, Omaha 50
Minnesota Crookston 66, Northern State 63
Concordia-St. Paul 74, Augustana 60
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 77, Potter County 63
Bennett County 39, Colome 36
Burke 64, Gregory 59
Corsica/Stickney 76, Kimball/White Lake 62
Jones County 58, Philip 50
Platte-Geddes 72, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 31
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 64, Huron 27
Wagner 73, Menno 40
White River 77, Kadoka Area 41
West River Tournament
Moorcroft, Wyo. 59, Edgemont 50
New Underwood 44, Newell 35
Upton, Wyo. 63, Faith 51
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 43, Groton Area 16
Highmore-Harrold 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 17
Hitchcock-Tulare 37, James Valley Christian 23
Hot Springs 38, Edgemont 29
Lemmon 61, Harding County 57 (OT)
New Underwood 64, Timber Lake 37
Rapid City Christian 71, Moorcroft, Wyo. 48
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57 Iroquois/Doland 39
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Huron 46
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 45, Leola/Frederick 32
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49, Platte-Geddes 48
Wagner 63, Menno 52
Wall 51, Custer 40
Wolsey-Wessington 58, Wessington Springs 42
West River Tournament
Faith 54, Bison 28
Upton, Wyo. 53, Newell 39
High School Wrestling
Pierre 62, Huron 11.0
106: Lincoln Schoenhard (PTFR) over Peyton Bischoff (HURO) (Fall 1:54)
113: Noah Williams (PTFR) over Aiden Zavesky (HURO) (Fall 0:34)
120: Moses Gross (HURO) over Nate Williams (PTFR) (MD 12-3)
126: Blake Judson (PTFR) over Will Radke (HURO) (Fall 0:40)
132: Kahlor Hindman (PTFR) over Jeran Sammons (HURO) (TF 19-4 5:19)
138: Hayden Shaffer (PTFR) over Colt Dunkelberger (HURO) (Fall 0:23)
145: Tyson Johnson (PTFR) over (HURO) (For.)
152: Deegan Houska (PTFR) over Beauty Moon (HURO) (Fall 1:01)
160: Lucas Hofer (HURO) over Jayden Wiebe (PTFR) (Dec 8-5)
170: Lucas Chamberlin (PTFR) over (HURO) (For.)
182: Tyson Lien (HURO) over Gavin Stotts (PTFR) (MD 18-5)
195: Jacob Larson (PTFR) over Dah Moo (HURO) (Fall 3:22)
220: Regan Bollweg (PTFR) over Tristan Cardona (HURO) (Dec 7-1)
285: Preston Taylor (PTFR) over Sebastian Cardona (HURO) (Fall 1:08)
High School Gymnastics
Huron Invitational
1. Mitchell (1) 148.45
2. Mitchell (2) 140.25
3. Huron 124.5
USHL
Sioux City 4 Sioux Falls 3