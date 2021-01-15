Friday night Scoreboard – January 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STAMPEDE) – The Sioux Falls Stampede went down fighting in a 4-3 regulation loss to the Sioux City Musketeers at the PREMIER Center Friday night. Cole Sillinger scored his first career United States Hockey League goal in his second start, while Luke Toporowski and Tyler Haskins added a score each. Trent Burnham made the start in net, stopping 34 of 38 shots faced.

Former Stampede former Brian Carrabes tallied the first goal of the game at 13:07 of the first period. Carrabes was able to beat goaltender Trent Burnham and put the puck over his stick-side shoulder. One of the newest members of the Stampede, Cole Sillinger, scored his first career USHL goal by sniping a puck from the blue line with .01 seconds left in the period to tie the game. Dan Russell and Will Dineen provided the assists on the play.