Friday night Scoreboard – January 15

KELO Scoreboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s College Basketball

Northern State 86, Minnesota Crookston 67

Augustana 106, Concordia-St. Paul 61

Wayne State 85, MSU Makato 68

Women’s College Basketball

SDSU 62, Omaha 50

Minnesota Crookston 66, Northern State 63

Concordia-St. Paul 74, Augustana 60

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 77, Potter County 63

Bennett County 39, Colome 36

Burke 64, Gregory 59

Corsica/Stickney 76, Kimball/White Lake 62

Jones County 58, Philip 50

Platte-Geddes 72, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 31

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 64, Huron 27

Wagner 73, Menno 40

White River 77, Kadoka Area 41

West River Tournament

Moorcroft, Wyo. 59, Edgemont 50

New Underwood 44, Newell 35

Upton, Wyo. 63, Faith 51

High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 43, Groton Area 16

Highmore-Harrold 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 17

Hitchcock-Tulare 37, James Valley Christian 23

Hot Springs 38, Edgemont 29

Lemmon 61, Harding County 57 (OT)

New Underwood 64, Timber Lake 37

Rapid City Christian 71, Moorcroft, Wyo. 48

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57 Iroquois/Doland 39

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Huron 46

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 45, Leola/Frederick 32

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49, Platte-Geddes 48

Wagner 63, Menno 52

Wall 51, Custer 40

Wolsey-Wessington 58, Wessington Springs 42

West River Tournament

Faith 54, Bison 28

Upton, Wyo. 53, Newell 39

High School Wrestling
Pierre 62, Huron 11.0
106: Lincoln Schoenhard (PTFR) over Peyton Bischoff (HURO) (Fall 1:54)
113: Noah Williams (PTFR) over Aiden Zavesky (HURO) (Fall 0:34)
120: Moses Gross (HURO) over Nate Williams (PTFR) (MD 12-3)
126: Blake Judson (PTFR) over Will Radke (HURO) (Fall 0:40)
132: Kahlor Hindman (PTFR) over Jeran Sammons (HURO) (TF 19-4 5:19)
138: Hayden Shaffer (PTFR) over Colt Dunkelberger (HURO) (Fall 0:23)
145: Tyson Johnson (PTFR) over (HURO) (For.)
152: Deegan Houska (PTFR) over Beauty Moon (HURO) (Fall 1:01)
160: Lucas Hofer (HURO) over Jayden Wiebe (PTFR) (Dec 8-5)
170: Lucas Chamberlin (PTFR) over (HURO) (For.)
182: Tyson Lien (HURO) over Gavin Stotts (PTFR) (MD 18-5)
195: Jacob Larson (PTFR) over Dah Moo (HURO) (Fall 3:22)
220: Regan Bollweg (PTFR) over Tristan Cardona (HURO) (Dec 7-1)
285: Preston Taylor (PTFR) over Sebastian Cardona (HURO) (Fall 1:08)

High School Gymnastics
Huron Invitational
1. Mitchell (1) 148.45
2. Mitchell (2) 140.25
3. Huron 124.5

USHL
Sioux City 4 Sioux Falls 3

