Friday Night Scoreboard – January 11th

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

Augustana 79 vs. Upper Iowa 45

USF 81 vs. MSU-Mankato 71

Northern State 60 vs. Minnesota Crookston 59

Concordia-St. Paul 86 vs. SMSU 65

Presentation 77 vs. Viterbo 49

Valley City State 88 vs. Dakota State 73

Regis 62 vs. South Dakota Mines 49

Men’s Basketball

Augustana 94 vs. Upper Iowa 85

USF 74 vs. MSU-Mankato 46

Northern State 72 vs. Minnesota Crookston 70

Concordia-St. Paul 76 vs. SMSU 70

Dakota State 61 vs. Valley City State 59

Presentation 75 vs. Viterbo 68 (F/OT)

Regis 79 vs. South Dakota Mines 66

College Wrestling

Pierre 38, Mitchell 21



Bennett County Quadrangular

Belle Fourche 44, Lyman 27



Belle Fourche 48, Bennett County 33



Belle Fourche 70, Todd County 11



Bennett County 40, Lyman 39



Bennett County 72, Todd County 6



Lyman 51, Todd County 28



Newcastle/Upton Invite

Lead-Deadwood 178.5 points



Thunder Basin, Wyo. 175.5



Buffalo, Wyo. 156



Sturgis 151.5



Natrona County, Wyo. 147.5



Newcastle/Upton, Wyo. 114



Campbell County, Wyo. 110



Sheridan, Wyo. 93



Hulett, Wyo. 85



Sundance, Wyo. 84



Niobrara County, Wyo. 79



Newell 42



Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 41



Rapid City Central 38



Philip Triangular

McCook Central/Montrose 40, Hot Springs 30



Yankton Triangular

Aberdeen Central 46, Yankton 25



Brandon Valley 53, Aberdeen Central 15

High School Wrestling

Brookings 40 vs. Huron 39

High School Basketball

South Dakota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



Arlington 63, Estelline/Hendricks 18



Baltic 68, Howard 62



Brandon Valley 52, Watertown 36



Britton-Hecla 60, Webster Area 52



Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 77, Todd County 53



Dell Rapids St. Mary 74, Deubrook Area 68



Elkton-Lake Benton 60, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38



Gregory 54, Burke 44



Ipswich 49, Waubay/Summit 29



Kimball/White Lake 65, Corsica-Stickney 57



Lemmon 64, Tiospaye Topa 45



Madison 74, Flandreau 73



Omaha Nation, Neb. 97, Marty Indian 62



Pierre 52, Mitchell 50



Platte-Geddes 67, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42



Ponca, Neb. 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 40



Rapid City Stevens 46, Sturgis Brown 34



Tri-State, N.D. 75, Wilmot 49



Tri-Valley 54, Beresford 51



Jones County Tournament



Consolation Semifinal



Kadoka Area 65, Bennett County 39



Stanley County 68, Philip 61



Semifinal



Colome 50, Jones County 43



White River 79, Lyman 54



West River Tournament



Consolation Semifinal



Edgemont 66, Moorcroft, Wyo. 51



Newell 45, New Underwood 22



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL



Beresford 44, Tri-Valley 34



Brandon Valley 50, Watertown 35



Campbell County, Wyo. 48, Rapid City Central 44



Castlewood 68, Great Plains Lutheran 30



Lemmon 61, Tiospaye Topa 39



Lisbon, N.D. 59, Sisseton 41



New Underwood 54, Timber Lake 37



Ponca, Neb. 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 37



Todd County 74, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 47



Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Platte-Geddes 27



Wakpala 68, Aberdeen Christian 59



Wall 48, Custer 35



West Central 62, St. Thomas More 45



Yankton 43, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38



281 Conference Tournament



First Round



Highmore-Harrold 56, Wessington Springs 54



Hitchcock-Tulare 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 32



Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Iroquois 13



Wolsey-Wessington 46, James Valley Christian 41



West River Tournament



Consolation Semifinal



Hot Springs 50, Oelrichs 38



Semifinal



Edgemont 48, Moorcroft, Wyo. 45



Faith 71, Newell 33

Iowa

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



Algona 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 23



Allen, Neb. 67, Whiting 26



Ankeny 61, Ankeny Centennial 51



Ankeny Christian Academy 82, Twin Cedars, Bussey 30



Aplington-Parkersburg 58, Hudson 43



Ar-We-Va, Westside 64, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44



Assumption, Davenport 63, Davenport, North 48



Audubon 85, Logan-Magnolia 64



B-G-M, Brooklyn 81, Lone Tree 73



Benton Community 68, Independence 37



Bondurant Farrar 62, Perry 37



Boone 59, ADM, Adel 52



Boyer Valley, Dunlap 58, CAM, Anita 53, OT



Burlington Notre Dame 62, Central Lee, Donnellson 20



Carroll 71, Carlisle 53



Cedar Falls 59, Iowa City West 56



Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 76, Epworth, Western Dubuque 62



Cedar Rapids, Washington 76, Wahlert, Dubuque 74, 3OT



Chariton 51, Albia 47



Charles City 75, Decorah 71



Cherokee, Washington 63, Spirit Lake 62



Clarinda Academy 57, Fremont Mills, Tabor 37



Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 51, Central Elkader 46



Colfax-Mingo 57, Tri-County, Thornburg 43



Collins-Maxwell 50, Meskwaki Settlement School 37



Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 34



Davenport, West 78, Burlington 59



Denison-Schleswig 71, Creston 57



Des Moines Christian 46, Panorama, Panora 41



Des Moines, Hoover 67, Des Moines, East 60



Des Moines, North 87, Des Moines, Lincoln 76



Dike-New Hartford 73, Denver 64



Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Urbandale 35



Dubuque, Hempstead 69, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 64



Dubuque, Senior 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 54



Dunkerton 66, Tripoli 28



Earlham 70, Ogden 65, OT



East Sac County 69, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 20



Easton Valley 72, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 34



Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 90, Glidden-Ralston 22



Forest City 64, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 52



Fort Madison 49, Keokuk 48



George-Little Rock 56, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 39



Gilbert 91, Greene County 64



Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, AGWSR, Ackley 65, OT



Glenwood 68, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54



Grundy Center 62, East Marshall, LeGrand 34



Harlan 56, Clarinda 45



Harris-Lake Park 63, Clay Central-Everly 40



Hinton 62, Akron-Westfield 46



IKM-Manning 52, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 34



Indianola 76, Newton 32



Janesville 80, GMG, Garwin 62



Jesup 49, Union Community, LaPorte City 48, OT



Johnston 53, Ames 46



Kingsley-Pierson 62, Woodbury Central, Moville 54



Knoxville 76, Clarke, Osceola 68



Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 80, Red Oak 56



Lake Mills 66, Belmond-Klemme 30



Lawton-Bronson 67, West Monona 38



Lewis Central 64, Atlantic 46



Linn-Mar, Marion 54, Cedar Rapids Xavier 47



MFL-Mar-Mac 77, South Winneshiek, Calmar 61



MVAO-CO-U 65, Siouxland Community Christian 40



Madrid 88, Interstate 35,Truro 37



Maquoketa 82, Solon 49



Marion 54, Mount Vernon 43



Mason City 66, Fort Dodge 60, OT



Mediapolis 61, Highland, Riverside 52



Mid-Prairie, Wellman 78, West Liberty 61



Midland, Wyoming 58, Lisbon 54



Monticello 75, Bellevue 53



Murray 48, Lamoni 34



Nevada 67, Saydel 61



New Hampton 66, Waukon 40



New London 66, Danville 35



Newell-Fonda 70, West Bend-Mallard 18



Nodaway Valley 79, East Union, Afton 30



North Linn, Troy Mills 78, Alburnett 48



North Tama, Traer 50, Colo-NESCO 35



North Union 57, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 50



Northeast, Goose Lake 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 58



Norwalk 71, Dallas Center-Grimes 47



Oelwein 65, Crestwood, Cresco 56



Orient-Macksburg 62, Iowa Christian Academy 35



Osage 74, Central Springs 20



Oskaloosa 67, Pella Christian 44



Ottumwa 62, Des Moines, Roosevelt 54



PCM, Monroe 56, North Polk, Alleman 33



Pekin 74, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 35



Pella 71, Grinnell 66, OT



Pleasant Valley 50, Muscatine 41



Pleasantville 59, AC/GC 57, OT



Postville 40, Kee, Lansing 38



Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 74, Calamus-Wheatland 64



Regina, Iowa City 69, Tipton 56



River Valley, Correctionville 55, Westwood, Sloan 34



Rockford 63, West Fork, Sheffield 56



Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, PAC-LM 53



Sergeant Bluff-Luton 77, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 48



Shenandoah 58, Missouri Valley 32



Sidney 50, Griswold 27



Sioux Center 76, Okoboji, Milford 65



Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 65, Southeast Valley 44



Sioux City, East 94, Sioux City, North 71



South Central Calhoun 45, Alta-Aurelia 41



South Hamilton, Jewell 47, Roland-Story, Story City 38



South O’Brien, Paullina 71, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 14



Springville 68, Central City 65



St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 56, Iowa Falls-Alden 49



St. Mary’s, Remsen 45, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 43



Stanton 68, East Mills 31



Starmont 55, East Buchanan, Winthrop 52



Storm Lake 76, Estherville Lincoln Central 50



Treynor 60, Tri-Center, Neola 50



Underwood 64, Riverside, Oakland 35



Valley, West Des Moines 61, Southeast Polk 54



Van Meter 53, Woodward-Granger 29



WACO, Wayland 47, West Burlington 34



Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 58, Sumner-Fredericksburg 50



Waukee 52, Marshalltown 32



Webster City 57, Humboldt 54



West Branch 61, Durant-Bennett 55



West Delaware, Manchester 60, Central Clinton, DeWitt 58



West Hancock, Britt 77, Eagle Grove 39



West Harrison, Mondamin 73, Woodbine 63



West Lyon, Inwood 64, Sibley-Ocheyedan 56



West Marshall, State Center 74, South Hardin 47



Williamsburg 51, South Tama County, Tama 41



Winterset 72, Ballard 53



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



Essex vs. Heartland Christian, ppd.



Southwest Valley vs. Wayne, Corydon, ppd.



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL



ADM, Adel 48, Boone 43



Akron-Westfield 53, Hinton 30



Algona 46, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31



Ankeny Centennial 47, Ankeny 32



Aplington-Parkersburg 42, Hudson 31



Ar-We-Va, Westside 65, Coon Rapids-Bayard 35



Ballard 45, Winterset 20



Bellevue 49, Monticello 42



Bellevue Marquette Catholic 64, Easton Valley 52



Benton Community 44, Independence 26



CAM, Anita 65, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 51



Carlisle 49, Carroll 45



Cascade,Western Dubuque 71, Anamosa 38



Cedar Falls 56, Iowa City West 54



Cedar Rapids, Washington 73, Wahlert, Dubuque 39



Center Point-Urbana 76, Vinton-Shellsburg 29



Central Clinton, DeWitt 56, West Delaware, Manchester 30



Central Elkader 58, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47



Central Lee, Donnellson 56, Burlington Notre Dame 36



Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 54, George-Little Rock 52



Chariton 69, Albia 30



Cherokee, Washington 58, Spirit Lake 51



Clarksville 70, Waterloo Christian School 25



Clay Central-Everly 49, Harris-Lake Park 45



Clear Lake 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 24



Collins-Maxwell 50, Meskwaki Settlement School 37



Colo-NESCO 49, North Tama, Traer 25



Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 43, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 36



Crestwood, Cresco 62, Oelwein 21



Dallas Center-Grimes 61, Norwalk 42



Danville 50, New London 29



Davis County, Bloomfield 46, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 43



Decorah 41, Charles City 35



Denison-Schleswig 53, Creston 42



Des Moines Christian 47, Panorama, Panora 37



Dike-New Hartford 60, Denver 34



Dubuque, Senior 45, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 36



Earlham 50, Ogden 24



East Buchanan, Winthrop 57, Starmont 36



East Sac County 55, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 42



Emmetsburg 65, Manson Northwest Webster 32



Estherville Lincoln Central 67, Storm Lake 40



Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57, Glidden-Ralston 54



Fairfield 62, Mount Pleasant 43



Forest City 62, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 51



Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, College Springs South Page 25



Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 53, St. Mary’s, Remsen 36



Gilbert 71, Greene County 22



Grinnell 72, Pella 41



Grundy Center 67, East Marshall, LeGrand 26



Harlan 58, Clarinda 28



IKM-Manning 60, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 51



Indianola 54, Newton 41



Iowa City High 62, Waterloo, West 46



Iowa Falls-Alden 51, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 31



Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 50, Louisa-Muscatine 45



Janesville 82, GMG, Garwin 38



Jesup 49, Union Community, LaPorte City 43



Johnston 58, Ames 45



Kee, Lansing 55, Postville 8



Keokuk 56, Fort Madison 21



Kingsley-Pierson 62, Woodbury Central, Moville 54



Knoxville 63, Clarke, Osceola 34



Lake Mills 44, Belmond-Klemme 34



Lamoni 52, Murray 41



LeMars 59, Western Christian 45



Lewis Central 51, Atlantic 32



Linn-Mar, Marion 43, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40



Logan-Magnolia 48, Audubon 43, OT



Lone Tree 47, B-G-M, Brooklyn 32



MFL-Mar-Mac 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 41



Maquoketa 79, Solon 55



Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 63, Edgewood-Colesburg 24



Marion 57, Mount Vernon 16



Mediapolis 64, Highland, Riverside 59



Midland, Wyoming 42, Lisbon 29



Montezuma 59, Iowa Valley, Marengo 25



Newell-Fonda 92, West Bend-Mallard 13



Nodaway Valley 65, East Union, Afton 26



North Linn, Troy Mills 66, Alburnett 42



North Mahaska, New Sharon 68, English Valleys, North English 25



North Polk, Alleman 63, PCM, Monroe 22



North Union 61, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 23



Northeast, Goose Lake 53, North Cedar, Stanwood 38



Northwood-Kensett 54, Nashua-Plainfield 28



Okoboji, Milford 51, Sioux Center 44



Osage 54, Central Springs 11



Ottumwa 47, Des Moines, Roosevelt 43



Pekin 61, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 9



Pella Christian 50, Oskaloosa 39



Pleasant Valley 52, Muscatine 39



Prairie, Cedar Rapids 60, Dubuque, Hempstead 35



Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 42, Calamus-Wheatland 41



Red Oak 52, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 29



Ridge View 67, OA-BCIG 41



Rock Valley 58, Sheldon 44



Roland-Story, Story City 57, South Hamilton, Jewell 35



Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, PAC-LM 37



Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 48



Shenandoah 66, Missouri Valley 40



Sidney 54, Griswold 11



Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 66, Southeast Valley 43



South Central Calhoun 67, Alta-Aurelia 12



South Tama County, Tama 60, Williamsburg 52



Southeast Polk 91, Valley, West Des Moines 72



Springville 58, Central City 40



Stanton 39, East Mills 32



Sumner-Fredericksburg 53, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33



Tipton 57, Regina, Iowa City 54



Treynor 62, Tri-Center, Neola 31



Tripoli 61, Dunkerton 52



Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, West Central, Maynard 22



Underwood 58, Riverside, Oakland 26



Van Buren, Keosauqua 41, Eldon Cardinal 12



Van Meter 37, Woodward-Granger 28



Wapello 50, Winfield-Mount Union 36



Waukee 81, Marshalltown 13



Waukon 44, New Hampton 29



Webster City 71, Humboldt 39



West Branch 42, Durant-Bennett 29



West Burlington 58, WACO, Wayland 37



West Fork, Sheffield 56, Rockford 42



West Harrison, Mondamin 53, Woodbine 51



West Liberty 38, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35



West Lyon, Inwood 61, Sibley-Ocheyedan 26



West Marshall, State Center 59, South Hardin 16



West Monona 56, Lawton-Bronson 52



Westwood, Sloan 69, River Valley, Correctionville 20



Mid American Shootout



Glenwood 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



Southwest Valley vs. Wayne, Corydon, ccd.

Minnesota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



Ada-Borup 87, Mahnomen/Waubun 50



Ashby 74, Park Christian 72, OT



Austin 70, Northfield 64



Big Lake 72, Chisago Lakes 40



Blake 69, St. Paul Academy 48



Blooming Prairie 68, Medford 39



Brooklyn Center 81, St. Paul Harding 73



Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 80, New Ulm Cathedral 51



Burnsville 64, Rosemount 57



Byron 65, Triton 50



Caledonia 80, Dover-Eyota 72



Cambridge-Isanti 98, Buffalo 73



Canby 60, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 37



Champlin Park 66, Andover 54



Chaska 51, Bloomington Jefferson 43



Christian Life 66, Bethany Academy 38



Concordia Academy 67, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 28



Cristo Rey Jesuit 75, Hope Academy 51



Cromwell 70, South Ridge 25



Deer River 84, Eveleth-Gilbert 53



Detroit Lakes 65, Aitkin 43



East Grand Forks 80, Stephen-Argyle 42



East Ridge 80, Roseville 43



Edina 80, Hopkins 79



Fairmont 67, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 44



Faribault 72, Mankato West 46



Fertile-Beltrami 59, Crookston 48



Floodwood 49, Barnum 41



Grand Meadow 69, Schaeffer Academy 49



Groves Academy 69, Shattuck-St Mary’s 56



Hastings 80, South St. Paul 74



Hawley 72, Park Rapids 43



Henning 76, Bertha-Hewitt 15



Hills-Beaver Creek 70, Red Rock Central 45



Jordan 76, Tri-City United 30



LeSueur-Henderson 73, Sibley East 53



Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 94, PACT Charter 61



Lewiston-Altura 68, Chatfield 62



Litchfield 70, Glencoe-Silver Lake 53



Maranatha Christian 72, Spectrum 47



Marshall 53, Pipestone 42



Mayer Lutheran 78, Norwood-Young America 64



McGregor 68, Cook County 64



Melrose 43, Minnewaska 32



Minneapolis Henry 84, Kasson-Mantorville 68



Minneota 75, Dawson-Boyd 55



Minnesota Valley Lutheran 78, Springfield 76



Minnetonka 99, Moorhead 82



Montevideo 67, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 64



Moose Lake/Willow River 78, Wrenshall 58



Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 72, Benson 51



Mounds View 63, Stillwater 61



Nashwauk-Keewatin 67, Ely 52



Nevis 69, Lakeview 67



New London-Spicer 67, Watertown-Mayer 49



New Richland-H-E-G 77, Maple River 50



New York Mills 60, Verndale 29



North Woods 84, Mountain Iron-Buhl 47



Northern Freeze 56, Kittson County Central 38



Ortonville 78, Hancock 73



Osseo 64, Robbinsdale Armstrong 55



Park (Cottage Grove) 72, Forest Lake 50



Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, La Crescent 59



Princeton 92, North Branch 69



Prior Lake 86, Eagan 51



Providence Academy 76, Mounds Park Academy 43



Randolph 51, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 30



Red Wing 81, Albert Lea 62



Richfield 67, Bloomington Kennedy 64



Robbinsdale Cooper 88, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 72



Rochester John Marshall 84, Rochester Century 48



Rochester Lourdes 70, Cannon Falls 59



Rushford-Peterson 71, Southland 34



Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 76, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 54



Sacred Heart 96, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 66



Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63, Belle Plaine 54



St. Charles 93, Fillmore Central 30



St. Cloud Cathedral 77, Pequot Lakes 63



St. Croix Prep 76, Columbia Heights 70



St. James Area 75, Blue Earth Area 61



St. Louis Park 105, Chanhassen 83



St. Michael-Albertville 56, Rogers 47



St. Paul Central 81, St. Paul Highland Park 44



St. Paul Humboldt 81, St. Paul Washington 76



St. Peter 72, St. Croix Lutheran 70



St. Thomas Academy 83, Simley 71



Tartan 89, North St. Paul 72



Trinity 69, Legacy Christian 39



Two Harbors 89, Carlton 80



Wabasha-Kellogg 41, Goodhue 40



Wadena-Deer Creek 79, Sebeka 66



Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 61, Red Lake County 42



Wayzata 64, Eden Prairie 63



West Central 82, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 52



White Bear Lake 72, Woodbury 62



Winona 50, Owatonna 40



Worthington 79, Hibbing 71



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL



AC/GE 70, Nicollet/Loyola 41



Ada-Borup/Norman County West 61, Mahnomen/Waubun 33



Annandale 63, Rockford 43



Barnesville 49, Osakis 39



Becker 71, Albany 37



Big Lake 61, Chisago Lakes 60



Blake 68, St. Paul Academy 44



Brainerd 77, Bemidji 50



Buffalo 60, Cambridge-Isanti 53



Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 56, New Ulm Cathedral 40



Burnsville 67, Rosemount 37



Caledonia 75, Dover-Eyota 60



Canby 38, Renville County West 25



Chanhassen 79, St. Louis Park 74



Chaska 57, Bloomington Jefferson 38



Chatfield 63, Lewiston-Altura 34



Cleveland 67, Madelia 57



Cook County 62, McGregor 61, OT



Cristo Rey Jesuit 47, Christian Life 40



Crookston 53, Virginia 42



Crosby-Ironton 57, Wadena-Deer Creek 33



DeLaSalle 77, Columbia Heights 26



Duluth Marshall 79, Braham 44



Eastview 63, Lakeville South 25



Eden Valley-Watkins 63, Holdingford 20



Ellsworth 59, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 49



Esko 60, Floodwood 19



Farmington 68, Shakopee 46



Fertile-Beltrami 58, NCEUH 46



Forest Lake 72, Park (Cottage Grove) 23



Fosston 48, Climax/Fisher 29



Fridley 50, St. Agnes 27



Grand Rapids 70, East Grand Forks 61



Hayfield 60, Bethlehem Academy 27



Henning 60, Battle Lake 50



Hibbing 62, Thief River Falls 29



Hillcrest Lutheran 60, Rothsay 58



Hills-Beaver Creek 50, Red Rock Central 43



Hmong Academy 30, Community of Peace 28



Holy Angels 72, St. Anthony 44



Hopkins 86, Edina 38



Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 66, Kimball 58



Hutchinson 58, Holy Family Catholic 57



Kasson-Mantorville 62, Kenyon-Wanamingo 29



Kingsland 56, Mabel-Canton 40



Kittson County Central 65, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 43



Lac qui Parle Valley 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 50



Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 72, Jackson County Central 64



Lake of the Woods 54, Warroad 31



Lakeview 48, MACCRAY 39



Litchfield 43, Glencoe-Silver Lake 40



Little Falls 56, Mora 47



Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 48, Bertha-Hewitt 37



Lyle/Austin Pacelli 61, Wabasha-Kellogg 37



Mankato West 63, Faribault 28



Maple Lake 62, Paynesville 48



Marshall 53, Pipestone 40



Martin County West 77, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 40



Medford 73, Blooming Prairie 45



Melrose 66, Montevideo 37



Milaca 60, Foley 55



Minneapolis North 58, Minneapolis Roosevelt 39



Minneapolis South 92, Minneapolis Edison 30



Minneapolis Southwest 59, Minneapolis Henry 11



Minnehaha Academy 65, Breck 20



Minnesota Valley Lutheran 62, Springfield 58



Minnetonka 54, Moorhead 32



Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 60, Ortonville 44



Mountain Lake Area 78, Edgerton 38



Murray County Central 58, Adrian 41



New Prague 49, Orono 27



Northfield 39, Austin 38



Owatonna 59, Winona 45



Park Christian 69, Lake Park-Audubon 45



Parkers Prairie 62, Brandon-Evansville 34



Pelican Rapids 66, Breckenridge 55



Perham 63, Hawley 58



Pine River-Backus 87, Clearbrook-Gonvick 41



Plainview-Elgin-Millville 57, La Crescent 26



Prior Lake 78, Eagan 41



Proctor 69, Cherry 48



Red Wing 68, Albert Lea 32



Robbinsdale Armstrong 81, Osseo 51



Robbinsdale Cooper 55, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 47



Rochester John Marshall 63, Rochester Century 30



Rochester Lourdes 70, Cannon Falls 23



Roseau 80, Pequot Lakes 57



Roseville 48, East Ridge 20



Royalton 66, Browerville/Eagle Valley 46



Rush City 64, Pine City 49



Sleepy Eye 55, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 39



South St. Paul 50, Hastings 47



Southland 50, Rushford-Peterson 38



Spring Grove 49, Lanesboro 44



St. Charles 73, Fillmore Central 66



St. Clair 53, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 41



St. Cloud Apollo 79, Minneapolis Washburn 37



St. Cloud Cathedral 67, Zimmerman 46



St. Croix Lutheran 62, Visitation 52



St. Michael-Albertville 70, Rogers 29



St. Paul Highland Park 58, St. Paul Central 24



St. Paul Humboldt 80, St. Paul Washington 10



Stillwater 83, Mounds View 43



Swanville 62, Hancock 54



Tartan 79, North St. Paul 15



Underwood 71, Ashby 55



Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 58, Cass Lake-Bena 51



Waseca 68, St. Peter 27



Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63, United South Central 31



Wayzata 63, Eden Prairie 45



White Bear Lake 56, Woodbury 45



Win-E-Mac 55, Bagley 21



Yellow Medicine East 55, Central Minnesota Christian 53



Zumbrota-Mazeppa 76, Tri-City United 54

