Friday Night Scoreboard – January 11th

Sports

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

Augustana 79 vs. Upper Iowa 45

USF 81 vs. MSU-Mankato 71

Northern State 60 vs. Minnesota Crookston 59

Concordia-St. Paul 86 vs. SMSU 65

Presentation 77 vs. Viterbo 49

Valley City State 88 vs. Dakota State 73

Regis 62 vs. South Dakota Mines 49

Men’s Basketball

Augustana 94 vs. Upper Iowa 85

USF 74 vs. MSU-Mankato 46

Northern State 72 vs. Minnesota Crookston 70

Concordia-St. Paul 76 vs. SMSU 70

Dakota State 61 vs. Valley City State 59

Presentation 75 vs. Viterbo 68 (F/OT)

Regis 79 vs. South Dakota Mines 66

College Wrestling

Pierre 38, Mitchell 21
    
Bennett County Quadrangular    
Belle Fourche 44, Lyman 27
    
Belle Fourche 48, Bennett County 33
    
Belle Fourche 70, Todd County 11
    
Bennett County 40, Lyman 39
    
Bennett County 72, Todd County 6
    
Lyman 51, Todd County 28
    
Newcastle/Upton Invite    
Lead-Deadwood 178.5 points
    
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 175.5
    
Buffalo, Wyo. 156
    
Sturgis 151.5
    
Natrona County, Wyo. 147.5
    
Newcastle/Upton, Wyo. 114
    
Campbell County, Wyo. 110
    
Sheridan, Wyo. 93
    
Hulett, Wyo. 85
    
Sundance, Wyo. 84
    
Niobrara County, Wyo. 79
    
Newell 42
    
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 41
    
Rapid City Central 38
    
Philip Triangular    
McCook Central/Montrose 40, Hot Springs 30
    
Yankton Triangular    
Aberdeen Central 46, Yankton 25
    
Brandon Valley 53, Aberdeen Central 15

High School Wrestling

Brookings 40 vs. Huron 39

High School Basketball
South Dakota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Arlington 63, Estelline/Hendricks 18
    
Baltic 68, Howard 62
    
Brandon Valley 52, Watertown 36
    
Britton-Hecla 60, Webster Area 52
    
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 77, Todd County 53
    
Dell Rapids St. Mary 74, Deubrook Area 68
    
Elkton-Lake Benton 60, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38
    
Gregory 54, Burke 44
    
Ipswich 49, Waubay/Summit 29
    
Kimball/White Lake 65, Corsica-Stickney 57
    
Lemmon 64, Tiospaye Topa 45
    
Madison 74, Flandreau 73
    
Omaha Nation, Neb. 97, Marty Indian 62
    
Pierre 52, Mitchell 50
    
Platte-Geddes 67, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42
    
Ponca, Neb. 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
    
Rapid City Stevens 46, Sturgis Brown 34
    
Tri-State, N.D. 75, Wilmot 49
    
Tri-Valley 54, Beresford 51
    
Jones County Tournament
    
Consolation Semifinal
    
Kadoka Area 65, Bennett County 39
    
Stanley County 68, Philip 61
    
Semifinal
    
Colome 50, Jones County 43
    
White River 79, Lyman 54
    
West River Tournament
    
Consolation Semifinal
    
Edgemont 66, Moorcroft, Wyo. 51
    
Newell 45, New Underwood 22
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Beresford 44, Tri-Valley 34
    
Brandon Valley 50, Watertown 35
    
Campbell County, Wyo. 48, Rapid City Central 44
    
Castlewood 68, Great Plains Lutheran 30
    
Lemmon 61, Tiospaye Topa 39
    
Lisbon, N.D. 59, Sisseton 41
    
New Underwood 54, Timber Lake 37
    
Ponca, Neb. 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 37
    
Todd County 74, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 47
    
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Platte-Geddes 27
    
Wakpala 68, Aberdeen Christian 59
    
Wall 48, Custer 35
    
West Central 62, St. Thomas More 45
    
Yankton 43, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38
    
281 Conference Tournament
    
First Round
    
Highmore-Harrold 56, Wessington Springs 54
    
Hitchcock-Tulare 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 32
    
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Iroquois 13
    
Wolsey-Wessington 46, James Valley Christian 41
    
West River Tournament
    
Consolation Semifinal
    
Hot Springs 50, Oelrichs 38
    
Semifinal
    
Edgemont 48, Moorcroft, Wyo. 45
    
Faith 71, Newell 33

Iowa

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Algona 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 23
    
Allen, Neb. 67, Whiting 26
    
Ankeny 61, Ankeny Centennial 51
    
Ankeny Christian Academy 82, Twin Cedars, Bussey 30
    
Aplington-Parkersburg 58, Hudson 43
    
Ar-We-Va, Westside 64, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
    
Assumption, Davenport 63, Davenport, North 48
    
Audubon 85, Logan-Magnolia 64
    
B-G-M, Brooklyn 81, Lone Tree 73
    
Benton Community 68, Independence 37
    
Bondurant Farrar 62, Perry 37
    
Boone 59, ADM, Adel 52
    
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 58, CAM, Anita 53, OT
    
Burlington Notre Dame 62, Central Lee, Donnellson 20
    
Carroll 71, Carlisle 53
    
Cedar Falls 59, Iowa City West 56
    
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 76, Epworth, Western Dubuque 62
    
Cedar Rapids, Washington 76, Wahlert, Dubuque 74, 3OT
    
Chariton 51, Albia 47
    
Charles City 75, Decorah 71
    
Cherokee, Washington 63, Spirit Lake 62
    
Clarinda Academy 57, Fremont Mills, Tabor 37
    
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 51, Central Elkader 46
    
Colfax-Mingo 57, Tri-County, Thornburg 43
    
Collins-Maxwell 50, Meskwaki Settlement School 37
    
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 34
    
Davenport, West 78, Burlington 59
    
Denison-Schleswig 71, Creston 57
    
Des Moines Christian 46, Panorama, Panora 41
    
Des Moines, Hoover 67, Des Moines, East 60
    
Des Moines, North 87, Des Moines, Lincoln 76
    
Dike-New Hartford 73, Denver 64
    
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Urbandale 35
    
Dubuque, Hempstead 69, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 64
    
Dubuque, Senior 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 54
    
Dunkerton 66, Tripoli 28
    
Earlham 70, Ogden 65, OT
    
East Sac County 69, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 20
    
Easton Valley 72, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 34
    
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 90, Glidden-Ralston 22
    
Forest City 64, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 52
    
Fort Madison 49, Keokuk 48
    
George-Little Rock 56, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 39
    
Gilbert 91, Greene County 64
    
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, AGWSR, Ackley 65, OT
    
Glenwood 68, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54
    
Grundy Center 62, East Marshall, LeGrand 34
    
Harlan 56, Clarinda 45
    
Harris-Lake Park 63, Clay Central-Everly 40
    
Hinton 62, Akron-Westfield 46
    
IKM-Manning 52, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 34
    
Indianola 76, Newton 32
    
Janesville 80, GMG, Garwin 62
    
Jesup 49, Union Community, LaPorte City 48, OT
    
Johnston 53, Ames 46
    
Kingsley-Pierson 62, Woodbury Central, Moville 54
    
Knoxville 76, Clarke, Osceola 68
    
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 80, Red Oak 56
    
Lake Mills 66, Belmond-Klemme 30
    
Lawton-Bronson 67, West Monona 38
    
Lewis Central 64, Atlantic 46
    
Linn-Mar, Marion 54, Cedar Rapids Xavier 47
    
MFL-Mar-Mac 77, South Winneshiek, Calmar 61
    
MVAO-CO-U 65, Siouxland Community Christian 40
    
Madrid 88, Interstate 35,Truro 37
    
Maquoketa 82, Solon 49
    
Marion 54, Mount Vernon 43
    
Mason City 66, Fort Dodge 60, OT
    
Mediapolis 61, Highland, Riverside 52
    
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 78, West Liberty 61
    
Midland, Wyoming 58, Lisbon 54
    
Monticello 75, Bellevue 53
    
Murray 48, Lamoni 34
    
Nevada 67, Saydel 61
    
New Hampton 66, Waukon 40
    
New London 66, Danville 35
    
Newell-Fonda 70, West Bend-Mallard 18
    
Nodaway Valley 79, East Union, Afton 30
    
North Linn, Troy Mills 78, Alburnett 48
    
North Tama, Traer 50, Colo-NESCO 35
    
North Union 57, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 50
    
Northeast, Goose Lake 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 58
    
Norwalk 71, Dallas Center-Grimes 47
    
Oelwein 65, Crestwood, Cresco 56
    
Orient-Macksburg 62, Iowa Christian Academy 35
    
Osage 74, Central Springs 20
    
Oskaloosa 67, Pella Christian 44
    
Ottumwa 62, Des Moines, Roosevelt 54
    
PCM, Monroe 56, North Polk, Alleman 33
    
Pekin 74, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 35
    
Pella 71, Grinnell 66, OT
    
Pleasant Valley 50, Muscatine 41
    
Pleasantville 59, AC/GC 57, OT
    
Postville 40, Kee, Lansing 38
    
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 74, Calamus-Wheatland 64
    
Regina, Iowa City 69, Tipton 56
    
River Valley, Correctionville 55, Westwood, Sloan 34
    
Rockford 63, West Fork, Sheffield 56
    
Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, PAC-LM 53
    
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 77, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 48
    
Shenandoah 58, Missouri Valley 32
    
Sidney 50, Griswold 27
    
Sioux Center 76, Okoboji, Milford 65
    
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 65, Southeast Valley 44
    
Sioux City, East 94, Sioux City, North 71
    
South Central Calhoun 45, Alta-Aurelia 41
    
South Hamilton, Jewell 47, Roland-Story, Story City 38
    
South O’Brien, Paullina 71, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 14
    
Springville 68, Central City 65
    
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 56, Iowa Falls-Alden 49
    
St. Mary’s, Remsen 45, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 43
    
Stanton 68, East Mills 31
    
Starmont 55, East Buchanan, Winthrop 52
    
Storm Lake 76, Estherville Lincoln Central 50
    
Treynor 60, Tri-Center, Neola 50
    
Underwood 64, Riverside, Oakland 35
    
Valley, West Des Moines 61, Southeast Polk 54
    
Van Meter 53, Woodward-Granger 29
    
WACO, Wayland 47, West Burlington 34
    
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 58, Sumner-Fredericksburg 50
    
Waukee 52, Marshalltown 32
    
Webster City 57, Humboldt 54
    
West Branch 61, Durant-Bennett 55
    
West Delaware, Manchester 60, Central Clinton, DeWitt 58
    
West Hancock, Britt 77, Eagle Grove 39
    
West Harrison, Mondamin 73, Woodbine 63
    
West Lyon, Inwood 64, Sibley-Ocheyedan 56
    
West Marshall, State Center 74, South Hardin 47
    
Williamsburg 51, South Tama County, Tama 41
    
Winterset 72, Ballard 53
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
    
Essex vs. Heartland Christian, ppd.
    
Southwest Valley vs. Wayne, Corydon, ppd.
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
ADM, Adel 48, Boone 43
    
Akron-Westfield 53, Hinton 30
    
Algona 46, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31
    
Ankeny Centennial 47, Ankeny 32
    
Aplington-Parkersburg 42, Hudson 31
    
Ar-We-Va, Westside 65, Coon Rapids-Bayard 35
    
Ballard 45, Winterset 20
    
Bellevue 49, Monticello 42
    
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 64, Easton Valley 52
    
Benton Community 44, Independence 26
    
CAM, Anita 65, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 51
    
Carlisle 49, Carroll 45
    
Cascade,Western Dubuque 71, Anamosa 38
    
Cedar Falls 56, Iowa City West 54
    
Cedar Rapids, Washington 73, Wahlert, Dubuque 39
    
Center Point-Urbana 76, Vinton-Shellsburg 29
    
Central Clinton, DeWitt 56, West Delaware, Manchester 30
    
Central Elkader 58, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47
    
Central Lee, Donnellson 56, Burlington Notre Dame 36
    
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 54, George-Little Rock 52
    
Chariton 69, Albia 30
    
Cherokee, Washington 58, Spirit Lake 51
    
Clarksville 70, Waterloo Christian School 25
    
Clay Central-Everly 49, Harris-Lake Park 45
    
Clear Lake 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 24
    
Collins-Maxwell 50, Meskwaki Settlement School 37
    
Colo-NESCO 49, North Tama, Traer 25
    
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 43, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 36
    
Crestwood, Cresco 62, Oelwein 21
    
Dallas Center-Grimes 61, Norwalk 42
    
Danville 50, New London 29
    
Davis County, Bloomfield 46, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 43
    
Decorah 41, Charles City 35
    
Denison-Schleswig 53, Creston 42
    
Des Moines Christian 47, Panorama, Panora 37
    
Dike-New Hartford 60, Denver 34
    
Dubuque, Senior 45, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 36
    
Earlham 50, Ogden 24
    
East Buchanan, Winthrop 57, Starmont 36
    
East Sac County 55, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 42
    
Emmetsburg 65, Manson Northwest Webster 32
    
Estherville Lincoln Central 67, Storm Lake 40
    
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57, Glidden-Ralston 54
    
Fairfield 62, Mount Pleasant 43
    
Forest City 62, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 51
    
Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, College Springs South Page 25
    
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 53, St. Mary’s, Remsen 36
    
Gilbert 71, Greene County 22
    
Grinnell 72, Pella 41
    
Grundy Center 67, East Marshall, LeGrand 26
    
Harlan 58, Clarinda 28
    
IKM-Manning 60, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 51
    
Indianola 54, Newton 41
    
Iowa City High 62, Waterloo, West 46
    
Iowa Falls-Alden 51, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 31
    
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 50, Louisa-Muscatine 45
    
Janesville 82, GMG, Garwin 38
    
Jesup 49, Union Community, LaPorte City 43
    
Johnston 58, Ames 45
    
Kee, Lansing 55, Postville 8
    
Keokuk 56, Fort Madison 21
    
Kingsley-Pierson 62, Woodbury Central, Moville 54
    
Knoxville 63, Clarke, Osceola 34
    
Lake Mills 44, Belmond-Klemme 34
    
Lamoni 52, Murray 41
    
LeMars 59, Western Christian 45
    
Lewis Central 51, Atlantic 32
    
Linn-Mar, Marion 43, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40
    
Logan-Magnolia 48, Audubon 43, OT
    
Lone Tree 47, B-G-M, Brooklyn 32
    
MFL-Mar-Mac 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 41
    
Maquoketa 79, Solon 55
    
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 63, Edgewood-Colesburg 24
    
Marion 57, Mount Vernon 16
    
Mediapolis 64, Highland, Riverside 59
    
Midland, Wyoming 42, Lisbon 29
    
Montezuma 59, Iowa Valley, Marengo 25
    
Newell-Fonda 92, West Bend-Mallard 13
    
Nodaway Valley 65, East Union, Afton 26
    
North Linn, Troy Mills 66, Alburnett 42
    
North Mahaska, New Sharon 68, English Valleys, North English 25
    
North Polk, Alleman 63, PCM, Monroe 22
    
North Union 61, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 23
    
Northeast, Goose Lake 53, North Cedar, Stanwood 38
    
Northwood-Kensett 54, Nashua-Plainfield 28
    
Okoboji, Milford 51, Sioux Center 44
    
Osage 54, Central Springs 11
    
Ottumwa 47, Des Moines, Roosevelt 43
    
Pekin 61, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 9
    
Pella Christian 50, Oskaloosa 39
    
Pleasant Valley 52, Muscatine 39
    
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 60, Dubuque, Hempstead 35
    
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 42, Calamus-Wheatland 41
    
Red Oak 52, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 29
    
Ridge View 67, OA-BCIG 41
    
Rock Valley 58, Sheldon 44
    
Roland-Story, Story City 57, South Hamilton, Jewell 35
    
Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, PAC-LM 37
    
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 48
    
Shenandoah 66, Missouri Valley 40
    
Sidney 54, Griswold 11
    
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 66, Southeast Valley 43
    
South Central Calhoun 67, Alta-Aurelia 12
    
South Tama County, Tama 60, Williamsburg 52
    
Southeast Polk 91, Valley, West Des Moines 72
    
Springville 58, Central City 40
    
Stanton 39, East Mills 32
    
Sumner-Fredericksburg 53, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33
    
Tipton 57, Regina, Iowa City 54
    
Treynor 62, Tri-Center, Neola 31
    
Tripoli 61, Dunkerton 52
    
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, West Central, Maynard 22
    
Underwood 58, Riverside, Oakland 26
    
Van Buren, Keosauqua 41, Eldon Cardinal 12
    
Van Meter 37, Woodward-Granger 28
    
Wapello 50, Winfield-Mount Union 36
    
Waukee 81, Marshalltown 13
    
Waukon 44, New Hampton 29
    
Webster City 71, Humboldt 39
    
West Branch 42, Durant-Bennett 29
    
West Burlington 58, WACO, Wayland 37
    
West Fork, Sheffield 56, Rockford 42
    
West Harrison, Mondamin 53, Woodbine 51
    
West Liberty 38, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35
    
West Lyon, Inwood 61, Sibley-Ocheyedan 26
    
West Marshall, State Center 59, South Hardin 16
    
West Monona 56, Lawton-Bronson 52
    
Westwood, Sloan 69, River Valley, Correctionville 20
    
Mid American Shootout
    
Glenwood 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
    
Southwest Valley vs. Wayne, Corydon, ccd.

Minnesota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Ada-Borup 87, Mahnomen/Waubun 50
    
Ashby 74, Park Christian 72, OT
    
Austin 70, Northfield 64
    
Big Lake 72, Chisago Lakes 40
    
Blake 69, St. Paul Academy 48
    
Blooming Prairie 68, Medford 39
    
Brooklyn Center 81, St. Paul Harding 73
    
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 80, New Ulm Cathedral 51
    
Burnsville 64, Rosemount 57
    
Byron 65, Triton 50
    
Caledonia 80, Dover-Eyota 72
    
Cambridge-Isanti 98, Buffalo 73
    
Canby 60, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 37
    
Champlin Park 66, Andover 54
    
Chaska 51, Bloomington Jefferson 43
    
Christian Life 66, Bethany Academy 38
    
Concordia Academy 67, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 28
    
Cristo Rey Jesuit 75, Hope Academy 51
    
Cromwell 70, South Ridge 25
    
Deer River 84, Eveleth-Gilbert 53
    
Detroit Lakes 65, Aitkin 43
    
East Grand Forks 80, Stephen-Argyle 42
    
East Ridge 80, Roseville 43
    
Edina 80, Hopkins 79
    
Fairmont 67, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 44
    
Faribault 72, Mankato West 46
    
Fertile-Beltrami 59, Crookston 48
    
Floodwood 49, Barnum 41
    
Grand Meadow 69, Schaeffer Academy 49
    
Groves Academy 69, Shattuck-St Mary’s 56
    
Hastings 80, South St. Paul 74
    
Hawley 72, Park Rapids 43
    
Henning 76, Bertha-Hewitt 15
    
Hills-Beaver Creek 70, Red Rock Central 45
    
Jordan 76, Tri-City United 30
    
LeSueur-Henderson 73, Sibley East 53
    
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 94, PACT Charter 61
    
Lewiston-Altura 68, Chatfield 62
    
Litchfield 70, Glencoe-Silver Lake 53
    
Maranatha Christian 72, Spectrum 47
    
Marshall 53, Pipestone 42
    
Mayer Lutheran 78, Norwood-Young America 64
    
McGregor 68, Cook County 64
    
Melrose 43, Minnewaska 32
    
Minneapolis Henry 84, Kasson-Mantorville 68
    
Minneota 75, Dawson-Boyd 55
    
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 78, Springfield 76
    
Minnetonka 99, Moorhead 82
    
Montevideo 67, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 64
    
Moose Lake/Willow River 78, Wrenshall 58
    
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 72, Benson 51
    
Mounds View 63, Stillwater 61
    
Nashwauk-Keewatin 67, Ely 52
    
Nevis 69, Lakeview 67
    
New London-Spicer 67, Watertown-Mayer 49
    
New Richland-H-E-G 77, Maple River 50
    
New York Mills 60, Verndale 29
    
North Woods 84, Mountain Iron-Buhl 47
    
Northern Freeze 56, Kittson County Central 38
    
Ortonville 78, Hancock 73
    
Osseo 64, Robbinsdale Armstrong 55
    
Park (Cottage Grove) 72, Forest Lake 50
    
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, La Crescent 59
    
Princeton 92, North Branch 69
    
Prior Lake 86, Eagan 51
    
Providence Academy 76, Mounds Park Academy 43
    
Randolph 51, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 30
    
Red Wing 81, Albert Lea 62
    
Richfield 67, Bloomington Kennedy 64
    
Robbinsdale Cooper 88, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 72
    
Rochester John Marshall 84, Rochester Century 48
    
Rochester Lourdes 70, Cannon Falls 59
    
Rushford-Peterson 71, Southland 34
    
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 76, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 54
    
Sacred Heart 96, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 66
    
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63, Belle Plaine 54
    
St. Charles 93, Fillmore Central 30
    
St. Cloud Cathedral 77, Pequot Lakes 63
    
St. Croix Prep 76, Columbia Heights 70
    
St. James Area 75, Blue Earth Area 61
    
St. Louis Park 105, Chanhassen 83
    
St. Michael-Albertville 56, Rogers 47
    
St. Paul Central 81, St. Paul Highland Park 44
    
St. Paul Humboldt 81, St. Paul Washington 76
    
St. Peter 72, St. Croix Lutheran 70
    
St. Thomas Academy 83, Simley 71
    
Tartan 89, North St. Paul 72
    
Trinity 69, Legacy Christian 39
    
Two Harbors 89, Carlton 80
    
Wabasha-Kellogg 41, Goodhue 40
    
Wadena-Deer Creek 79, Sebeka 66
    
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 61, Red Lake County 42
    
Wayzata 64, Eden Prairie 63
    
West Central 82, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 52
    
White Bear Lake 72, Woodbury 62
    
Winona 50, Owatonna 40
    
Worthington 79, Hibbing 71
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
AC/GE 70, Nicollet/Loyola 41
    
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 61, Mahnomen/Waubun 33
    
Annandale 63, Rockford 43
    
Barnesville 49, Osakis 39
    
Becker 71, Albany 37
    
Big Lake 61, Chisago Lakes 60
    
Blake 68, St. Paul Academy 44
    
Brainerd 77, Bemidji 50
    
Buffalo 60, Cambridge-Isanti 53
    
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 56, New Ulm Cathedral 40
    
Burnsville 67, Rosemount 37
    
Caledonia 75, Dover-Eyota 60
    
Canby 38, Renville County West 25
    
Chanhassen 79, St. Louis Park 74
    
Chaska 57, Bloomington Jefferson 38
    
Chatfield 63, Lewiston-Altura 34
    
Cleveland 67, Madelia 57
    
Cook County 62, McGregor 61, OT
    
Cristo Rey Jesuit 47, Christian Life 40
    
Crookston 53, Virginia 42
    
Crosby-Ironton 57, Wadena-Deer Creek 33
    
DeLaSalle 77, Columbia Heights 26
    
Duluth Marshall 79, Braham 44
    
Eastview 63, Lakeville South 25
    
Eden Valley-Watkins 63, Holdingford 20
    
Ellsworth 59, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 49
    
Esko 60, Floodwood 19
    
Farmington 68, Shakopee 46
    
Fertile-Beltrami 58, NCEUH 46
    
Forest Lake 72, Park (Cottage Grove) 23
    
Fosston 48, Climax/Fisher 29
    
Fridley 50, St. Agnes 27
    
Grand Rapids 70, East Grand Forks 61
    
Hayfield 60, Bethlehem Academy 27
    
Henning 60, Battle Lake 50
    
Hibbing 62, Thief River Falls 29
    
Hillcrest Lutheran 60, Rothsay 58
    
Hills-Beaver Creek 50, Red Rock Central 43
    
Hmong Academy 30, Community of Peace 28
    
Holy Angels 72, St. Anthony 44
    
Hopkins 86, Edina 38
    
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 66, Kimball 58
    
Hutchinson 58, Holy Family Catholic 57
    
Kasson-Mantorville 62, Kenyon-Wanamingo 29
    
Kingsland 56, Mabel-Canton 40
    
Kittson County Central 65, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 43
    
Lac qui Parle Valley 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 50
    
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 72, Jackson County Central 64
    
Lake of the Woods 54, Warroad 31
    
Lakeview 48, MACCRAY 39
    
Litchfield 43, Glencoe-Silver Lake 40
    
Little Falls 56, Mora 47
    
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 48, Bertha-Hewitt 37
    
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 61, Wabasha-Kellogg 37
    
Mankato West 63, Faribault 28
    
Maple Lake 62, Paynesville 48
    
Marshall 53, Pipestone 40
    
Martin County West 77, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 40
    
Medford 73, Blooming Prairie 45
    
Melrose 66, Montevideo 37
    
Milaca 60, Foley 55
    
Minneapolis North 58, Minneapolis Roosevelt 39
    
Minneapolis South 92, Minneapolis Edison 30
    
Minneapolis Southwest 59, Minneapolis Henry 11
    
Minnehaha Academy 65, Breck 20
    
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 62, Springfield 58
    
Minnetonka 54, Moorhead 32
    
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 60, Ortonville 44
    
Mountain Lake Area 78, Edgerton 38
    
Murray County Central 58, Adrian 41
    
New Prague 49, Orono 27
    
Northfield 39, Austin 38
    
Owatonna 59, Winona 45
    
Park Christian 69, Lake Park-Audubon 45
    
Parkers Prairie 62, Brandon-Evansville 34
    
Pelican Rapids 66, Breckenridge 55
    
Perham 63, Hawley 58
    
Pine River-Backus 87, Clearbrook-Gonvick 41
    
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 57, La Crescent 26
    
Prior Lake 78, Eagan 41
    
Proctor 69, Cherry 48
    
Red Wing 68, Albert Lea 32
    
Robbinsdale Armstrong 81, Osseo 51
    
Robbinsdale Cooper 55, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 47
    
Rochester John Marshall 63, Rochester Century 30
    
Rochester Lourdes 70, Cannon Falls 23
    
Roseau 80, Pequot Lakes 57
    
Roseville 48, East Ridge 20
    
Royalton 66, Browerville/Eagle Valley 46
    
Rush City 64, Pine City 49
    
Sleepy Eye 55, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 39
    
South St. Paul 50, Hastings 47
    
Southland 50, Rushford-Peterson 38
    
Spring Grove 49, Lanesboro 44
    
St. Charles 73, Fillmore Central 66
    
St. Clair 53, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 41
    
St. Cloud Apollo 79, Minneapolis Washburn 37
    
St. Cloud Cathedral 67, Zimmerman 46
    
St. Croix Lutheran 62, Visitation 52
    
St. Michael-Albertville 70, Rogers 29
    
St. Paul Highland Park 58, St. Paul Central 24
    
St. Paul Humboldt 80, St. Paul Washington 10
    
Stillwater 83, Mounds View 43
    
Swanville 62, Hancock 54
    
Tartan 79, North St. Paul 15
    
Underwood 71, Ashby 55
    
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 58, Cass Lake-Bena 51
    
Waseca 68, St. Peter 27
    
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63, United South Central 31
    
Wayzata 63, Eden Prairie 45
    
White Bear Lake 56, Woodbury 45
    
Win-E-Mac 55, Bagley 21
    
Yellow Medicine East 55, Central Minnesota Christian 53
    
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 76, Tri-City United 54
 

