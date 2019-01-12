Friday Night Scoreboard – January 11th

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s Basketball
Augustana 79 vs. Upper Iowa 45
USF 81 vs. MSU-Mankato 71
Northern State 60 vs. Minnesota Crookston 59
Concordia-St. Paul 86 vs. SMSU 65
Presentation 77 vs. Viterbo 49
Valley City State 88 vs. Dakota State 73
Regis 62 vs. South Dakota Mines 49
Men’s Basketball
Augustana 94 vs. Upper Iowa 85
USF 74 vs. MSU-Mankato 46
Northern State 72 vs. Minnesota Crookston 70
Concordia-St. Paul 76 vs. SMSU 70
Dakota State 61 vs. Valley City State 59
Presentation 75 vs. Viterbo 68 (F/OT)
Regis 79 vs. South Dakota Mines 66
College Wrestling
Pierre 38, Mitchell 21
Bennett County Quadrangular
Belle Fourche 44, Lyman 27
Belle Fourche 48, Bennett County 33
Belle Fourche 70, Todd County 11
Bennett County 40, Lyman 39
Bennett County 72, Todd County 6
Lyman 51, Todd County 28
Newcastle/Upton Invite
Lead-Deadwood 178.5 points
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 175.5
Buffalo, Wyo. 156
Sturgis 151.5
Natrona County, Wyo. 147.5
Newcastle/Upton, Wyo. 114
Campbell County, Wyo. 110
Sheridan, Wyo. 93
Hulett, Wyo. 85
Sundance, Wyo. 84
Niobrara County, Wyo. 79
Newell 42
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 41
Rapid City Central 38
Philip Triangular
McCook Central/Montrose 40, Hot Springs 30
Yankton Triangular
Aberdeen Central 46, Yankton 25
Brandon Valley 53, Aberdeen Central 15
High School Wrestling
Brookings 40 vs. Huron 39
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 63, Estelline/Hendricks 18
Baltic 68, Howard 62
Brandon Valley 52, Watertown 36
Britton-Hecla 60, Webster Area 52
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 77, Todd County 53
Dell Rapids St. Mary 74, Deubrook Area 68
Elkton-Lake Benton 60, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38
Gregory 54, Burke 44
Ipswich 49, Waubay/Summit 29
Kimball/White Lake 65, Corsica-Stickney 57
Lemmon 64, Tiospaye Topa 45
Madison 74, Flandreau 73
Omaha Nation, Neb. 97, Marty Indian 62
Pierre 52, Mitchell 50
Platte-Geddes 67, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42
Ponca, Neb. 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
Rapid City Stevens 46, Sturgis Brown 34
Tri-State, N.D. 75, Wilmot 49
Tri-Valley 54, Beresford 51
Jones County Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Kadoka Area 65, Bennett County 39
Stanley County 68, Philip 61
Semifinal
Colome 50, Jones County 43
White River 79, Lyman 54
West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Edgemont 66, Moorcroft, Wyo. 51
Newell 45, New Underwood 22
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Beresford 44, Tri-Valley 34
Brandon Valley 50, Watertown 35
Campbell County, Wyo. 48, Rapid City Central 44
Castlewood 68, Great Plains Lutheran 30
Lemmon 61, Tiospaye Topa 39
Lisbon, N.D. 59, Sisseton 41
New Underwood 54, Timber Lake 37
Ponca, Neb. 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 37
Todd County 74, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 47
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Platte-Geddes 27
Wakpala 68, Aberdeen Christian 59
Wall 48, Custer 35
West Central 62, St. Thomas More 45
Yankton 43, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38
281 Conference Tournament
First Round
Highmore-Harrold 56, Wessington Springs 54
Hitchcock-Tulare 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 32
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Iroquois 13
Wolsey-Wessington 46, James Valley Christian 41
West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hot Springs 50, Oelrichs 38
Semifinal
Edgemont 48, Moorcroft, Wyo. 45
Faith 71, Newell 33
Iowa
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Algona 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 23
Allen, Neb. 67, Whiting 26
Ankeny 61, Ankeny Centennial 51
Ankeny Christian Academy 82, Twin Cedars, Bussey 30
Aplington-Parkersburg 58, Hudson 43
Ar-We-Va, Westside 64, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Assumption, Davenport 63, Davenport, North 48
Audubon 85, Logan-Magnolia 64
B-G-M, Brooklyn 81, Lone Tree 73
Benton Community 68, Independence 37
Bondurant Farrar 62, Perry 37
Boone 59, ADM, Adel 52
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 58, CAM, Anita 53, OT
Burlington Notre Dame 62, Central Lee, Donnellson 20
Carroll 71, Carlisle 53
Cedar Falls 59, Iowa City West 56
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 76, Epworth, Western Dubuque 62
Cedar Rapids, Washington 76, Wahlert, Dubuque 74, 3OT
Chariton 51, Albia 47
Charles City 75, Decorah 71
Cherokee, Washington 63, Spirit Lake 62
Clarinda Academy 57, Fremont Mills, Tabor 37
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 51, Central Elkader 46
Colfax-Mingo 57, Tri-County, Thornburg 43
Collins-Maxwell 50, Meskwaki Settlement School 37
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 34
Davenport, West 78, Burlington 59
Denison-Schleswig 71, Creston 57
Des Moines Christian 46, Panorama, Panora 41
Des Moines, Hoover 67, Des Moines, East 60
Des Moines, North 87, Des Moines, Lincoln 76
Dike-New Hartford 73, Denver 64
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Urbandale 35
Dubuque, Hempstead 69, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 64
Dubuque, Senior 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 54
Dunkerton 66, Tripoli 28
Earlham 70, Ogden 65, OT
East Sac County 69, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 20
Easton Valley 72, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 34
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 90, Glidden-Ralston 22
Forest City 64, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 52
Fort Madison 49, Keokuk 48
George-Little Rock 56, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 39
Gilbert 91, Greene County 64
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, AGWSR, Ackley 65, OT
Glenwood 68, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54
Grundy Center 62, East Marshall, LeGrand 34
Harlan 56, Clarinda 45
Harris-Lake Park 63, Clay Central-Everly 40
Hinton 62, Akron-Westfield 46
IKM-Manning 52, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 34
Indianola 76, Newton 32
Janesville 80, GMG, Garwin 62
Jesup 49, Union Community, LaPorte City 48, OT
Johnston 53, Ames 46
Kingsley-Pierson 62, Woodbury Central, Moville 54
Knoxville 76, Clarke, Osceola 68
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 80, Red Oak 56
Lake Mills 66, Belmond-Klemme 30
Lawton-Bronson 67, West Monona 38
Lewis Central 64, Atlantic 46
Linn-Mar, Marion 54, Cedar Rapids Xavier 47
MFL-Mar-Mac 77, South Winneshiek, Calmar 61
MVAO-CO-U 65, Siouxland Community Christian 40
Madrid 88, Interstate 35,Truro 37
Maquoketa 82, Solon 49
Marion 54, Mount Vernon 43
Mason City 66, Fort Dodge 60, OT
Mediapolis 61, Highland, Riverside 52
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 78, West Liberty 61
Midland, Wyoming 58, Lisbon 54
Monticello 75, Bellevue 53
Murray 48, Lamoni 34
Nevada 67, Saydel 61
New Hampton 66, Waukon 40
New London 66, Danville 35
Newell-Fonda 70, West Bend-Mallard 18
Nodaway Valley 79, East Union, Afton 30
North Linn, Troy Mills 78, Alburnett 48
North Tama, Traer 50, Colo-NESCO 35
North Union 57, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 50
Northeast, Goose Lake 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 58
Norwalk 71, Dallas Center-Grimes 47
Oelwein 65, Crestwood, Cresco 56
Orient-Macksburg 62, Iowa Christian Academy 35
Osage 74, Central Springs 20
Oskaloosa 67, Pella Christian 44
Ottumwa 62, Des Moines, Roosevelt 54
PCM, Monroe 56, North Polk, Alleman 33
Pekin 74, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 35
Pella 71, Grinnell 66, OT
Pleasant Valley 50, Muscatine 41
Pleasantville 59, AC/GC 57, OT
Postville 40, Kee, Lansing 38
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 74, Calamus-Wheatland 64
Regina, Iowa City 69, Tipton 56
River Valley, Correctionville 55, Westwood, Sloan 34
Rockford 63, West Fork, Sheffield 56
Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, PAC-LM 53
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 77, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 48
Shenandoah 58, Missouri Valley 32
Sidney 50, Griswold 27
Sioux Center 76, Okoboji, Milford 65
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 65, Southeast Valley 44
Sioux City, East 94, Sioux City, North 71
South Central Calhoun 45, Alta-Aurelia 41
South Hamilton, Jewell 47, Roland-Story, Story City 38
South O’Brien, Paullina 71, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 14
Springville 68, Central City 65
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 56, Iowa Falls-Alden 49
St. Mary’s, Remsen 45, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 43
Stanton 68, East Mills 31
Starmont 55, East Buchanan, Winthrop 52
Storm Lake 76, Estherville Lincoln Central 50
Treynor 60, Tri-Center, Neola 50
Underwood 64, Riverside, Oakland 35
Valley, West Des Moines 61, Southeast Polk 54
Van Meter 53, Woodward-Granger 29
WACO, Wayland 47, West Burlington 34
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 58, Sumner-Fredericksburg 50
Waukee 52, Marshalltown 32
Webster City 57, Humboldt 54
West Branch 61, Durant-Bennett 55
West Delaware, Manchester 60, Central Clinton, DeWitt 58
West Hancock, Britt 77, Eagle Grove 39
West Harrison, Mondamin 73, Woodbine 63
West Lyon, Inwood 64, Sibley-Ocheyedan 56
West Marshall, State Center 74, South Hardin 47
Williamsburg 51, South Tama County, Tama 41
Winterset 72, Ballard 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Essex vs. Heartland Christian, ppd.
Southwest Valley vs. Wayne, Corydon, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 48, Boone 43
Akron-Westfield 53, Hinton 30
Algona 46, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31
Ankeny Centennial 47, Ankeny 32
Aplington-Parkersburg 42, Hudson 31
Ar-We-Va, Westside 65, Coon Rapids-Bayard 35
Ballard 45, Winterset 20
Bellevue 49, Monticello 42
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 64, Easton Valley 52
Benton Community 44, Independence 26
CAM, Anita 65, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 51
Carlisle 49, Carroll 45
Cascade,Western Dubuque 71, Anamosa 38
Cedar Falls 56, Iowa City West 54
Cedar Rapids, Washington 73, Wahlert, Dubuque 39
Center Point-Urbana 76, Vinton-Shellsburg 29
Central Clinton, DeWitt 56, West Delaware, Manchester 30
Central Elkader 58, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47
Central Lee, Donnellson 56, Burlington Notre Dame 36
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 54, George-Little Rock 52
Chariton 69, Albia 30
Cherokee, Washington 58, Spirit Lake 51
Clarksville 70, Waterloo Christian School 25
Clay Central-Everly 49, Harris-Lake Park 45
Clear Lake 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 24
Collins-Maxwell 50, Meskwaki Settlement School 37
Colo-NESCO 49, North Tama, Traer 25
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 43, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 36
Crestwood, Cresco 62, Oelwein 21
Dallas Center-Grimes 61, Norwalk 42
Danville 50, New London 29
Davis County, Bloomfield 46, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 43
Decorah 41, Charles City 35
Denison-Schleswig 53, Creston 42
Des Moines Christian 47, Panorama, Panora 37
Dike-New Hartford 60, Denver 34
Dubuque, Senior 45, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 36
Earlham 50, Ogden 24
East Buchanan, Winthrop 57, Starmont 36
East Sac County 55, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 42
Emmetsburg 65, Manson Northwest Webster 32
Estherville Lincoln Central 67, Storm Lake 40
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57, Glidden-Ralston 54
Fairfield 62, Mount Pleasant 43
Forest City 62, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 51
Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, College Springs South Page 25
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 53, St. Mary’s, Remsen 36
Gilbert 71, Greene County 22
Grinnell 72, Pella 41
Grundy Center 67, East Marshall, LeGrand 26
Harlan 58, Clarinda 28
IKM-Manning 60, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 51
Indianola 54, Newton 41
Iowa City High 62, Waterloo, West 46
Iowa Falls-Alden 51, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 31
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 50, Louisa-Muscatine 45
Janesville 82, GMG, Garwin 38
Jesup 49, Union Community, LaPorte City 43
Johnston 58, Ames 45
Kee, Lansing 55, Postville 8
Keokuk 56, Fort Madison 21
Kingsley-Pierson 62, Woodbury Central, Moville 54
Knoxville 63, Clarke, Osceola 34
Lake Mills 44, Belmond-Klemme 34
Lamoni 52, Murray 41
LeMars 59, Western Christian 45
Lewis Central 51, Atlantic 32
Linn-Mar, Marion 43, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40
Logan-Magnolia 48, Audubon 43, OT
Lone Tree 47, B-G-M, Brooklyn 32
MFL-Mar-Mac 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 41
Maquoketa 79, Solon 55
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 63, Edgewood-Colesburg 24
Marion 57, Mount Vernon 16
Mediapolis 64, Highland, Riverside 59
Midland, Wyoming 42, Lisbon 29
Montezuma 59, Iowa Valley, Marengo 25
Newell-Fonda 92, West Bend-Mallard 13
Nodaway Valley 65, East Union, Afton 26
North Linn, Troy Mills 66, Alburnett 42
North Mahaska, New Sharon 68, English Valleys, North English 25
North Polk, Alleman 63, PCM, Monroe 22
North Union 61, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 23
Northeast, Goose Lake 53, North Cedar, Stanwood 38
Northwood-Kensett 54, Nashua-Plainfield 28
Okoboji, Milford 51, Sioux Center 44
Osage 54, Central Springs 11
Ottumwa 47, Des Moines, Roosevelt 43
Pekin 61, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 9
Pella Christian 50, Oskaloosa 39
Pleasant Valley 52, Muscatine 39
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 60, Dubuque, Hempstead 35
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 42, Calamus-Wheatland 41
Red Oak 52, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 29
Ridge View 67, OA-BCIG 41
Rock Valley 58, Sheldon 44
Roland-Story, Story City 57, South Hamilton, Jewell 35
Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, PAC-LM 37
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 48
Shenandoah 66, Missouri Valley 40
Sidney 54, Griswold 11
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 66, Southeast Valley 43
South Central Calhoun 67, Alta-Aurelia 12
South Tama County, Tama 60, Williamsburg 52
Southeast Polk 91, Valley, West Des Moines 72
Springville 58, Central City 40
Stanton 39, East Mills 32
Sumner-Fredericksburg 53, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33
Tipton 57, Regina, Iowa City 54
Treynor 62, Tri-Center, Neola 31
Tripoli 61, Dunkerton 52
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, West Central, Maynard 22
Underwood 58, Riverside, Oakland 26
Van Buren, Keosauqua 41, Eldon Cardinal 12
Van Meter 37, Woodward-Granger 28
Wapello 50, Winfield-Mount Union 36
Waukee 81, Marshalltown 13
Waukon 44, New Hampton 29
Webster City 71, Humboldt 39
West Branch 42, Durant-Bennett 29
West Burlington 58, WACO, Wayland 37
West Fork, Sheffield 56, Rockford 42
West Harrison, Mondamin 53, Woodbine 51
West Liberty 38, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35
West Lyon, Inwood 61, Sibley-Ocheyedan 26
West Marshall, State Center 59, South Hardin 16
West Monona 56, Lawton-Bronson 52
Westwood, Sloan 69, River Valley, Correctionville 20
Mid American Shootout
Glenwood 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Southwest Valley vs. Wayne, Corydon, ccd.
Minnesota
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup 87, Mahnomen/Waubun 50
Ashby 74, Park Christian 72, OT
Austin 70, Northfield 64
Big Lake 72, Chisago Lakes 40
Blake 69, St. Paul Academy 48
Blooming Prairie 68, Medford 39
Brooklyn Center 81, St. Paul Harding 73
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 80, New Ulm Cathedral 51
Burnsville 64, Rosemount 57
Byron 65, Triton 50
Caledonia 80, Dover-Eyota 72
Cambridge-Isanti 98, Buffalo 73
Canby 60, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 37
Champlin Park 66, Andover 54
Chaska 51, Bloomington Jefferson 43
Christian Life 66, Bethany Academy 38
Concordia Academy 67, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 28
Cristo Rey Jesuit 75, Hope Academy 51
Cromwell 70, South Ridge 25
Deer River 84, Eveleth-Gilbert 53
Detroit Lakes 65, Aitkin 43
East Grand Forks 80, Stephen-Argyle 42
East Ridge 80, Roseville 43
Edina 80, Hopkins 79
Fairmont 67, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 44
Faribault 72, Mankato West 46
Fertile-Beltrami 59, Crookston 48
Floodwood 49, Barnum 41
Grand Meadow 69, Schaeffer Academy 49
Groves Academy 69, Shattuck-St Mary’s 56
Hastings 80, South St. Paul 74
Hawley 72, Park Rapids 43
Henning 76, Bertha-Hewitt 15
Hills-Beaver Creek 70, Red Rock Central 45
Jordan 76, Tri-City United 30
LeSueur-Henderson 73, Sibley East 53
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 94, PACT Charter 61
Lewiston-Altura 68, Chatfield 62
Litchfield 70, Glencoe-Silver Lake 53
Maranatha Christian 72, Spectrum 47
Marshall 53, Pipestone 42
Mayer Lutheran 78, Norwood-Young America 64
McGregor 68, Cook County 64
Melrose 43, Minnewaska 32
Minneapolis Henry 84, Kasson-Mantorville 68
Minneota 75, Dawson-Boyd 55
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 78, Springfield 76
Minnetonka 99, Moorhead 82
Montevideo 67, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 64
Moose Lake/Willow River 78, Wrenshall 58
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 72, Benson 51
Mounds View 63, Stillwater 61
Nashwauk-Keewatin 67, Ely 52
Nevis 69, Lakeview 67
New London-Spicer 67, Watertown-Mayer 49
New Richland-H-E-G 77, Maple River 50
New York Mills 60, Verndale 29
North Woods 84, Mountain Iron-Buhl 47
Northern Freeze 56, Kittson County Central 38
Ortonville 78, Hancock 73
Osseo 64, Robbinsdale Armstrong 55
Park (Cottage Grove) 72, Forest Lake 50
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, La Crescent 59
Princeton 92, North Branch 69
Prior Lake 86, Eagan 51
Providence Academy 76, Mounds Park Academy 43
Randolph 51, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 30
Red Wing 81, Albert Lea 62
Richfield 67, Bloomington Kennedy 64
Robbinsdale Cooper 88, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 72
Rochester John Marshall 84, Rochester Century 48
Rochester Lourdes 70, Cannon Falls 59
Rushford-Peterson 71, Southland 34
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 76, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 54
Sacred Heart 96, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 66
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63, Belle Plaine 54
St. Charles 93, Fillmore Central 30
St. Cloud Cathedral 77, Pequot Lakes 63
St. Croix Prep 76, Columbia Heights 70
St. James Area 75, Blue Earth Area 61
St. Louis Park 105, Chanhassen 83
St. Michael-Albertville 56, Rogers 47
St. Paul Central 81, St. Paul Highland Park 44
St. Paul Humboldt 81, St. Paul Washington 76
St. Peter 72, St. Croix Lutheran 70
St. Thomas Academy 83, Simley 71
Tartan 89, North St. Paul 72
Trinity 69, Legacy Christian 39
Two Harbors 89, Carlton 80
Wabasha-Kellogg 41, Goodhue 40
Wadena-Deer Creek 79, Sebeka 66
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 61, Red Lake County 42
Wayzata 64, Eden Prairie 63
West Central 82, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 52
White Bear Lake 72, Woodbury 62
Winona 50, Owatonna 40
Worthington 79, Hibbing 71
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GE 70, Nicollet/Loyola 41
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 61, Mahnomen/Waubun 33
Annandale 63, Rockford 43
Barnesville 49, Osakis 39
Becker 71, Albany 37
Big Lake 61, Chisago Lakes 60
Blake 68, St. Paul Academy 44
Brainerd 77, Bemidji 50
Buffalo 60, Cambridge-Isanti 53
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 56, New Ulm Cathedral 40
Burnsville 67, Rosemount 37
Caledonia 75, Dover-Eyota 60
Canby 38, Renville County West 25
Chanhassen 79, St. Louis Park 74
Chaska 57, Bloomington Jefferson 38
Chatfield 63, Lewiston-Altura 34
Cleveland 67, Madelia 57
Cook County 62, McGregor 61, OT
Cristo Rey Jesuit 47, Christian Life 40
Crookston 53, Virginia 42
Crosby-Ironton 57, Wadena-Deer Creek 33
DeLaSalle 77, Columbia Heights 26
Duluth Marshall 79, Braham 44
Eastview 63, Lakeville South 25
Eden Valley-Watkins 63, Holdingford 20
Ellsworth 59, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 49
Esko 60, Floodwood 19
Farmington 68, Shakopee 46
Fertile-Beltrami 58, NCEUH 46
Forest Lake 72, Park (Cottage Grove) 23
Fosston 48, Climax/Fisher 29
Fridley 50, St. Agnes 27
Grand Rapids 70, East Grand Forks 61
Hayfield 60, Bethlehem Academy 27
Henning 60, Battle Lake 50
Hibbing 62, Thief River Falls 29
Hillcrest Lutheran 60, Rothsay 58
Hills-Beaver Creek 50, Red Rock Central 43
Hmong Academy 30, Community of Peace 28
Holy Angels 72, St. Anthony 44
Hopkins 86, Edina 38
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 66, Kimball 58
Hutchinson 58, Holy Family Catholic 57
Kasson-Mantorville 62, Kenyon-Wanamingo 29
Kingsland 56, Mabel-Canton 40
Kittson County Central 65, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 43
Lac qui Parle Valley 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 50
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 72, Jackson County Central 64
Lake of the Woods 54, Warroad 31
Lakeview 48, MACCRAY 39
Litchfield 43, Glencoe-Silver Lake 40
Little Falls 56, Mora 47
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 48, Bertha-Hewitt 37
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 61, Wabasha-Kellogg 37
Mankato West 63, Faribault 28
Maple Lake 62, Paynesville 48
Marshall 53, Pipestone 40
Martin County West 77, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 40
Medford 73, Blooming Prairie 45
Melrose 66, Montevideo 37
Milaca 60, Foley 55
Minneapolis North 58, Minneapolis Roosevelt 39
Minneapolis South 92, Minneapolis Edison 30
Minneapolis Southwest 59, Minneapolis Henry 11
Minnehaha Academy 65, Breck 20
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 62, Springfield 58
Minnetonka 54, Moorhead 32
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 60, Ortonville 44
Mountain Lake Area 78, Edgerton 38
Murray County Central 58, Adrian 41
New Prague 49, Orono 27
Northfield 39, Austin 38
Owatonna 59, Winona 45
Park Christian 69, Lake Park-Audubon 45
Parkers Prairie 62, Brandon-Evansville 34
Pelican Rapids 66, Breckenridge 55
Perham 63, Hawley 58
Pine River-Backus 87, Clearbrook-Gonvick 41
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 57, La Crescent 26
Prior Lake 78, Eagan 41
Proctor 69, Cherry 48
Red Wing 68, Albert Lea 32
Robbinsdale Armstrong 81, Osseo 51
Robbinsdale Cooper 55, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 47
Rochester John Marshall 63, Rochester Century 30
Rochester Lourdes 70, Cannon Falls 23
Roseau 80, Pequot Lakes 57
Roseville 48, East Ridge 20
Royalton 66, Browerville/Eagle Valley 46
Rush City 64, Pine City 49
Sleepy Eye 55, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 39
South St. Paul 50, Hastings 47
Southland 50, Rushford-Peterson 38
Spring Grove 49, Lanesboro 44
St. Charles 73, Fillmore Central 66
St. Clair 53, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 41
St. Cloud Apollo 79, Minneapolis Washburn 37
St. Cloud Cathedral 67, Zimmerman 46
St. Croix Lutheran 62, Visitation 52
St. Michael-Albertville 70, Rogers 29
St. Paul Highland Park 58, St. Paul Central 24
St. Paul Humboldt 80, St. Paul Washington 10
Stillwater 83, Mounds View 43
Swanville 62, Hancock 54
Tartan 79, North St. Paul 15
Underwood 71, Ashby 55
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 58, Cass Lake-Bena 51
Waseca 68, St. Peter 27
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63, United South Central 31
Wayzata 63, Eden Prairie 45
White Bear Lake 56, Woodbury 45
Win-E-Mac 55, Bagley 21
Yellow Medicine East 55, Central Minnesota Christian 53
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 76, Tri-City United 54