 

Avera

Friday Night Scoreboard – February 8th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Watertown GYM_1549665054945.jpg.jpg

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Gymnastics
State “AA” Meet
Team Championship

1 Watertown 147.225

2 Mitchell 144.500

3 Brookings 138.375

4 Pierre 137.250

5 O’Gorman 134.650

6 Yankton 134.250

7 Roosevelt 133.225

8 Lincoln 132.325

Class “A”
Team Championship

1 Deuel 143.625

2 Parkston/Ethan/Hanson 132.950

3 Estelline/Hendricks 132.825

4 Madison 131.950

5 Milbank 130.600

6 West Central/Montrose 128.750

7 Wagner/Bon Homme 128.350

8 Vermillion 125.925

Prep Wrestling 
Aberdeen Central 37, Huron 28
    
Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 37, Chamberlain 36
    
Pierre 51, Harrisburg 18
    
Rapid City Stevens 35, Rapid City Central 26
    
McCook Central Tournament    
Canton 67, Sisseton 6
    
Canton 78, Marion/Freeman 4
    
Canton 78, Warner/Northwestern 4
    
Marion/Freeman 42, Viborg-Hurley 12
    
Sisseton 39, Marion/Freeman 21

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Baltic 68, Alcester-Hudson 36
    
Bennett County 57, New Underwood 29
    
Beresford 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 60
    
Dakota Valley 60, Dell Rapids 46
    
Faulkton 46, Langford 39
    
Gayville-Volin 50, Centerville 37
    
Gregory 61, Scotland 42
    
Highmore-Harrold 47, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46
    
Huron 71, Brandon Valley 69
    
Kimball/White Lake 73, Sunshine Bible Academy 42
    
Lower Brule 67, Wessington Springs 34
    
Platte-Geddes 54, Bon Homme 37
    
Rapid City Stevens 74, Sioux Falls Washington 64
    
Sioux Falls Lincoln 59, Rapid City Central 51
    
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 79, Pierre 48
    
Sisseton 70, Webster 52
    
Sturgis Brown 55, Hot Springs 38
    
Sully Buttes 55, Ipswich 30
    
Tea Area 54, Western Christian, Iowa 52
    
Viborg-Hurley 55, Parker 48
    
Wagner 61, Chamberlain 53
    
Watertown 51, Yankton 44
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 44, Kimball/White Lake 38
    
Baltic 32, Alcester-Hudson 31
    
Belle Fourche 60, Custer 20
    
Beresford 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 33
    
Bon Homme 59, Platte-Geddes 34
    
Brandon Valley 62, Huron 44
    
Canistota 51, Chester 47
    
Castlewood 41, Waverly-South Shore 38
    
Dell Rapids 69, Dakota Valley 52
    
Ethan 46, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 29
    
Gayville-Volin 55, Centerville 41
    
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49, Faith 47
    
Ipswich 46, Sully Buttes 29
    
Irene-Wakonda 54, Canton 38
    
Langford 56, Faulkton 49
    
LeMars, Iowa 49, Vermillion 41
    
New Underwood 57, Bennett County 14
    
Parker 44, Viborg-Hurley 43
    
Parkston 44, Freeman 43
    
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46, Highmore-Harrold 37
    
Scotland 76, Gregory 62
    
Sioux Falls Christian 70, Madison 40
    
Sioux Falls Lincoln 45, Rapid City Central 28
    
Sioux Falls Washington 62, Rapid City Stevens 50
    
Sturgis Brown 61, Hot Springs 12
    
Wagner 60, Chamberlain 37
    
Warner 47, Groton Area 26
    
West Central 52, Lennox 50, OT
    
Wolsey-Wessington 52, Iroquois 29
    
Yankton 54, Watertown 41
    
Dakota Wesleyan University Culver Classic
    
Avon 74, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 43
    
Bridgewater-Emery 63, Burke/South Central 36
    
Corsica/Stickney 75, Hanson 43
    
DeSmet 59, Howard 23
    
McCook Central/Montrose 71, Pine Ridge 66
    
Mitchell 63, Harrisburg 51

Men’s College Basketball

Northern State 90 USF 84

Minnesota Duluth 81 Augustana 72

MSU Moorhead 98 SMSU 79

Presentation 84 Dakota State 77

Women’s College Basketball

USF 73 Northern State 66

Minnesota Duluth 69 Augustana 45

MSU Moorhead 92 SMSU 63

Presentation 81 Dakota State 71

USHL

Sioux Falls 8 Chicago 6

NBA G-League

Sioux Falls 135 Agua Caliente 120
 

College Softball

SDSU 6 vs. Saint Louis 0

Southeast Missouri 7 vs. SDSU 3

Equestrian

UT Martin 10 vs. SDSU 5

Women’s Tennis

Minnesota 7 vs. USD 0

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss