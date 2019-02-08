Friday Night Scoreboard – February 8th

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Gymnastics
State “AA” Meet
Team Championship
1 Watertown 147.225
2 Mitchell 144.500
3 Brookings 138.375
4 Pierre 137.250
5 O’Gorman 134.650
6 Yankton 134.250
7 Roosevelt 133.225
8 Lincoln 132.325
Class “A”
Team Championship
1 Deuel 143.625
2 Parkston/Ethan/Hanson 132.950
3 Estelline/Hendricks 132.825
4 Madison 131.950
5 Milbank 130.600
6 West Central/Montrose 128.750
7 Wagner/Bon Homme 128.350
8 Vermillion 125.925
Prep Wrestling
Aberdeen Central 37, Huron 28
Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 37, Chamberlain 36
Pierre 51, Harrisburg 18
Rapid City Stevens 35, Rapid City Central 26
McCook Central Tournament
Canton 67, Sisseton 6
Canton 78, Marion/Freeman 4
Canton 78, Warner/Northwestern 4
Marion/Freeman 42, Viborg-Hurley 12
Sisseton 39, Marion/Freeman 21
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Baltic 68, Alcester-Hudson 36
Bennett County 57, New Underwood 29
Beresford 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 60
Dakota Valley 60, Dell Rapids 46
Faulkton 46, Langford 39
Gayville-Volin 50, Centerville 37
Gregory 61, Scotland 42
Highmore-Harrold 47, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46
Huron 71, Brandon Valley 69
Kimball/White Lake 73, Sunshine Bible Academy 42
Lower Brule 67, Wessington Springs 34
Platte-Geddes 54, Bon Homme 37
Rapid City Stevens 74, Sioux Falls Washington 64
Sioux Falls Lincoln 59, Rapid City Central 51
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 79, Pierre 48
Sisseton 70, Webster 52
Sturgis Brown 55, Hot Springs 38
Sully Buttes 55, Ipswich 30
Tea Area 54, Western Christian, Iowa 52
Viborg-Hurley 55, Parker 48
Wagner 61, Chamberlain 53
Watertown 51, Yankton 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 44, Kimball/White Lake 38
Baltic 32, Alcester-Hudson 31
Belle Fourche 60, Custer 20
Beresford 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 33
Bon Homme 59, Platte-Geddes 34
Brandon Valley 62, Huron 44
Canistota 51, Chester 47
Castlewood 41, Waverly-South Shore 38
Dell Rapids 69, Dakota Valley 52
Ethan 46, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 29
Gayville-Volin 55, Centerville 41
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49, Faith 47
Ipswich 46, Sully Buttes 29
Irene-Wakonda 54, Canton 38
Langford 56, Faulkton 49
LeMars, Iowa 49, Vermillion 41
New Underwood 57, Bennett County 14
Parker 44, Viborg-Hurley 43
Parkston 44, Freeman 43
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46, Highmore-Harrold 37
Scotland 76, Gregory 62
Sioux Falls Christian 70, Madison 40
Sioux Falls Lincoln 45, Rapid City Central 28
Sioux Falls Washington 62, Rapid City Stevens 50
Sturgis Brown 61, Hot Springs 12
Wagner 60, Chamberlain 37
Warner 47, Groton Area 26
West Central 52, Lennox 50, OT
Wolsey-Wessington 52, Iroquois 29
Yankton 54, Watertown 41
Dakota Wesleyan University Culver Classic
Avon 74, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 43
Bridgewater-Emery 63, Burke/South Central 36
Corsica/Stickney 75, Hanson 43
DeSmet 59, Howard 23
McCook Central/Montrose 71, Pine Ridge 66
Mitchell 63, Harrisburg 51
Men’s College Basketball
Northern State 90 USF 84
Minnesota Duluth 81 Augustana 72
MSU Moorhead 98 SMSU 79
Presentation 84 Dakota State 77
Women’s College Basketball
USF 73 Northern State 66
Minnesota Duluth 69 Augustana 45
MSU Moorhead 92 SMSU 63
Presentation 81 Dakota State 71
USHL
Sioux Falls 8 Chicago 6
NBA G-League
Sioux Falls 135 Agua Caliente 120
College Softball
SDSU 6 vs. Saint Louis 0
Southeast Missouri 7 vs. SDSU 3
Equestrian
UT Martin 10 vs. SDSU 5
Women’s Tennis
Minnesota 7 vs. USD 0