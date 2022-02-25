SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here’s a look at Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

You can find results from the State Wrestling tournament below:

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Belle Fourche 69, Mobridge-Pollock 48

Bennett County 53, Oelrichs 46

Brandon Valley 67, Huron 39

Bridgewater-Emery 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 48

Burke 63, Avon 34

Chamberlain 68, McLaughlin 40

Clark/Willow Lake 75, Arlington 40

Colman-Egan 76, Sioux Falls Lutheran 60

Dakota Valley 73, Lennox 59

Dupree 61, Takini 32

Flasher, N.D. 62, Lemmon 44

Florence/Henry 69, Estelline/Hendricks 58

Great Plains Lutheran 60, Wilmot 36

Groton Area 60, Aberdeen Christian 46

Hamlin 56, Redfield 40

Hanson 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 34

Harding County 66, Bison 49

Harrisburg 61, Brookings 37

Highmore-Harrold 62, Miller 42

Iroquois/Doland 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 53

Jones County 58, New Underwood 47

Langford 54, Waverly-South Shore 43

Leola/Frederick 39, Ipswich 31

Madison 69, Viborg-Hurley 41

Marty Indian 71, Pine Ridge 68

Milbank 51, Aberdeen Roncalli 47

Northwestern 82, Hitchcock-Tulare 62

Philip 75, Kadoka Area 68

Potter County 83, Timber Lake 63

Rapid City Central 45, Sioux Falls Lincoln 43

Rapid City Christian 51, Hot Springs 45

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45, Wessington Springs 43

Sioux Falls Christian 62, Tri-Valley 34

Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Aberdeen Central 54

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 68, Mitchell 50

Sisseton 53, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52

Sully Buttes 61, North Central Co-Op 37

Tea Area 81, Beresford 43

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 66, Colome 48

Wakpala 65, Crazy Horse 60

