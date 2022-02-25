SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here’s a look at Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
You can find results from the State Wrestling tournament below:
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 69, Mobridge-Pollock 48
Bennett County 53, Oelrichs 46
Brandon Valley 67, Huron 39
Bridgewater-Emery 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 48
Burke 63, Avon 34
Chamberlain 68, McLaughlin 40
Clark/Willow Lake 75, Arlington 40
Colman-Egan 76, Sioux Falls Lutheran 60
Dakota Valley 73, Lennox 59
Dupree 61, Takini 32
Flasher, N.D. 62, Lemmon 44
Florence/Henry 69, Estelline/Hendricks 58
Great Plains Lutheran 60, Wilmot 36
Groton Area 60, Aberdeen Christian 46
Hamlin 56, Redfield 40
Hanson 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 34
Harding County 66, Bison 49
Harrisburg 61, Brookings 37
Highmore-Harrold 62, Miller 42
Iroquois/Doland 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 53
Jones County 58, New Underwood 47
Langford 54, Waverly-South Shore 43
Leola/Frederick 39, Ipswich 31
Madison 69, Viborg-Hurley 41
Marty Indian 71, Pine Ridge 68
Milbank 51, Aberdeen Roncalli 47
Northwestern 82, Hitchcock-Tulare 62
Philip 75, Kadoka Area 68
Potter County 83, Timber Lake 63
Rapid City Central 45, Sioux Falls Lincoln 43
Rapid City Christian 51, Hot Springs 45
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45, Wessington Springs 43
Sioux Falls Christian 62, Tri-Valley 34
Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Aberdeen Central 54
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 68, Mitchell 50
Sisseton 53, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52
Sully Buttes 61, North Central Co-Op 37
Tea Area 81, Beresford 43
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 66, Colome 48
Wakpala 65, Crazy Horse 60
