Friday Night Scoreboard – February 22nd

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s Basketball
USF 76 vs. Augustana 62
U-Mary 69 vs. Northern State 55
Wayne State 72 vs. SMSU 67
Men’s Basketball
Augustana 81 vs. USF 65
Northern State 69 vs. U-Mary 64
Wayne State 86 vs. SMSU 77
College Baseball
Bellevue 8 vs. Northwestern 3
Central Methodist 10 vs. Northwestern 5
College Softball
USD 2 vs. Albany 0
USD 6 vs. Cornell 0
Northwestern 9 vs. Presentation 2
Northwestern 7 vs. Presentation 6 (F/9)
College Baseball
Florida International 4 vs. SDSU 1
College Wrestling
Oklahoma 30 vs. SDSU 6
Women’s Tennis
Boise State 7 vs. USD 0
USHL
Sioux Falls 6 vs. Sioux City 2
High School Wrestling
South Dakota
State “A” Tournament – Day 1
|1
|Rapid City Stevens
|88.5
|2
|Pierre T.F. Riggs
|78.0
|3
|Rapid City Central
|71.0
|4
|Aberdeen Central
|64.0
|5
|Watertown
|52.0
|6
|Mitchell
|51.0
|7
|Sturgis Brown
|50.0
|8
|Brandon Valley
|46.0
|9
|Roosevelt
|44.5
|10
|Brookings
42.0
State “B” Tournament – Day 1
|1
|Canton
|109.0
|2
|Winner Area
|61.5
|3
|Custer/Edgemont
|52.0
|4
|Philip Area
|47.5
|5
|Redfield Area
|47.0
|6
|McCook Central/Montrose
|44.5
|7
|Burke/Gregory
|43.0
|7
|Wagner
|43.0
|9
|Howard
|39.0
|9
|Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
|39.0
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 68, Douglas 29
Clark-Willow Lake 55, Arlington 44
De Smet 54, Wolsey-Wessington 51
Dell Rapids 59, Flandreau 46
Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Howard 53
Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Deubrook 51
Florence/Henry 63, Estelline/Hendricks 58
Great Plains Lutheran 51, Waubay/Summit 26
Hanson 60, Freeman 58
Harding County 74, Bison 61
Hot Springs 48, Rapid City Christian 42
Langford Area 40, Waverly-South Shore 38
Lemmon 75, Wakpala 42
McCook Central/Montrose 72, Baltic 56
Menno 68, Centerville 63, OT
Miller 52, Highmore-Harrold 48
Mitchell 66, Aberdeen Central 58
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 68, Wessington Springs 44
Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Harrisburg 43
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 61, Brookings 45
Sunshine Bible Academy 56, Iroquois 51
Tea Area 79, Beresford 41
West Central 48, Colman-Egan 47
Yankton 64, St. Thomas More 59, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 32, Mitchell 30
Beresford 63, Tea Area 51
Brandon Valley 67, Douglas 40
Brookings 60, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51
Groton Area 55, Webster Area 47
Yankton 55, St. Thomas More 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Miller vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ccd.
Minnesota
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Adrian 67, Fulda 57
Aitkin 61, Staples-Motley 25
Albany 58, Little Falls 39
Alden-Conger 55, St. Clair 52
Annandale 47, Glencoe-Silver Lake 42
Ashby 77, Underwood 38
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 90, Yellow Medicine East 69
Austin 79, Rochester Century 57
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 53, Warroad 47
Bemidji 75, Cloquet 55
Benson 90, Redwood Valley 88, OT
Bigfork 76, Eveleth-Gilbert 72
Blaine 67, Centennial 38
Brainerd 75, Rocori 59
Browerville/Eagle Valley 53, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 33
Buffalo 62, Rogers 61
Byron 55, Goodhue 39
Caledonia 62, La Crescent 38
Cavalier, N.D. 82, Stephen-Argyle 36
Champlin Park 60, Robbinsdale Armstrong 51
Chanhassen 92, Robbinsdale Cooper 68
Chaska 59, St. Louis Park 49
Concordia Academy 71, Mounds Park Academy 42
Cromwell 67, Nevis 55
Dawson-Boyd 73, Central Minnesota Christian 62
Deer River 60, International Falls 58
Duluth Denfeld 60, Proctor 39
Eden Prairie 81, Minnetonka 55
Edina 76, Maranatha Christian 46
Fairmont 69, Jackson County Central 54
Faribault 81, Northfield 78
Fergus Falls 71, Sartell-St. Stephen 60
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 80, Carlton 53
Hancock 82, Renville County West 69
Hastings 91, Henry Sibley 85
Hawley 63, Pelican Rapids 58
Hayfield 63, Maple River 55
Henning 78, Pillager 47
Hinckley-Finlayson 63, Rush City 52
Holy Angels 88, Fridley 65
Hopkins 84, Wayzata 69
Jordan 70, LeSueur-Henderson 52
Kasson-Mantorville 76, Kenyon-Wanamingo 50
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 58, Lac qui Parle Valley 55
Kingsland 66, Mabel-Canton 51
Kittson County Central 54, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 52
Lakeville North 77, Prior Lake 63
Lakeville South 77, Burnsville 63
Lewiston-Altura 90, Winona Cotter 53
Mankato Loyola 67, Sleepy Eye 36
Maple Grove 58, Elk River 52
Marshall 77, Waseca 73
Minnewaska 65, BOLD 50
Mound Westonka 68, Rockford 52
Murray County Central 57, Ellsworth 34
New London-Spicer 70, Litchfield 65
New Prague 56, Delano 50
New Ulm Cathedral 70, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 45
Northland 81, Onamia 61
Ortonville 65, Montevideo 62
Osakis 60, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 47
Park Center 62, Spring Lake Park 61
Pequot Lakes 60, Park Rapids 51
Pine City 87, Foley 59
Pine Island 93, Houston 63
Pipestone 74, Lakeview 59
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 92, Wabasha-Kellogg 55
Princeton 94, North Branch 50
Red Lake County 67, Clearbrook-Gonvick 62
Red Rock Central 64, Edgerton 33
Rochester John Marshall 63, Owatonna 48
Roseville 64, Mounds View 53
Rushford-Peterson 71, Fillmore Central 45
Shakopee 81, Eastview 77, OT
Sibley East 45, Norwood-Young America 41
Southwest Minnesota Christian 81, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 72
Spring Grove 74, Lanesboro 39
Springfield 88, St. Peter 63
St. Anthony 71, St. Agnes 23
St. Cloud Cathedral 85, Sauk Centre 65
St. Michael-Albertville 59, Stillwater 50
St. Thomas Academy 82, South St. Paul 68
Stewartville 52, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47
Tartan 67, Hermantown 56
Thief River Falls 66, Northern Freeze 62
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 86, Minneota 45
Twin Cities Academy 76, Hope Academy 64
Two Harbors 64, McGregor 49
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 63, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 49
White Bear Lake 74, Park (Cottage Grove) 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aitkin 67, Staples-Motley 34
Albany 72, Mora 35
Alexandria 59, Sartell-St. Stephen 37
Buffalo 59, Rogers 51, OT
Carlton 49, McGregor 44
Centennial 86, Blaine 61
Concordia Academy 59, Visitation 46
Cook County 63, Nashwauk-Keewatin 42
East Central 48, Isle 30
Eastview 45, Shakopee 40
Eden Prairie 50, Minnetonka 48
Ely 63, South Ridge 57
Farmington 66, Eagan 27
Forest Lake 77, East Ridge 42
Grand Rapids 51, Thief River Falls 45
Hawley 48, Barnesville 41
Henry Sibley 79, Hastings 46
Hibbing 58, Cloquet 41
Holy Angels 60, Fridley 54
Hopkins 70, Wayzata 49
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 54, Maple Lake 51
Maple Grove 50, Elk River 45
Mayer Lutheran 62, Christ’s Household of Faith 44
Minneapolis Southwest 63, West Lutheran 33
Monticello 51, Big Lake 50
Nevis 38, Hill City/Northland 34
New Prague 55, Delano 41
Northfield 53, Faribault 51
Osseo 62, Anoka 56
Park Center 67, Spring Lake Park 47
Pelican Rapids 60, Perham 50
Pequot Lakes 85, Lake Park-Audubon 59
Pierz 59, Pillager 52
Pine City 76, Braham 47
Pine River-Backus 69, Crosby-Ironton 38
Providence Academy 48, St. Croix Lutheran 46
Red Wing 70, Winona 26
Robbinsdale Armstrong 62, Champlin Park 41
Rochester John Marshall 62, Owatonna 46
Roseville 67, Mounds View 34
Royalton 66, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 50
Simley 64, Hill-Murray 62
Spectrum 53, Breck 40
St. Anthony 53, St. Agnes 43
St. Cloud Cathedral 59, Little Falls 23
St. Francis 61, Chisago Lakes 45
St. Paul Humboldt 71, Mounds Park Academy 39
Stillwater 81, Edina 49
Swanville 72, Browerville/Eagle Valley 36
Swanville 72, Browerville/Eagle Valley 36
Totino-Grace 61, Coon Rapids 39
Upsala 52, Osakis 37
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 50, Climax/Fisher 25
Waseca 70, St. Peter 40
West Central 95, Ortonville 62
Willmar 78, Rocori 31
Iowa
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 4A Substate 2
Semifinal
Ames 68, Des Moines, Lincoln 41
Des Moines, North 69, Mason City 62
Class 4A Substate 3
Semifinal
Cedar Falls 47, Waterloo, West 42
Linn-Mar, Marion 64, Waterloo, East 50
Class 4A Substate 4
Semifinal
Bettendorf 68, Davenport, North 52
Dubuque, Senior 81, Cedar Rapids, Washington 64
Class 4A Substate 5
Semifinal
North Scott, Eldridge 42, Pleasant Valley 38
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 51, Dubuque, Hempstead 44
Class 4A Substate 6
Semifinal
Davenport, Central 61, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 56
Iowa City West 74, Davenport, West 39
Class 4A Substate 7
Semifinal
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 72, Des Moines, Roosevelt 54
Southeast Polk 59, Valley, West Des Moines 58
Class 4A Substate 8
Semifinal
Des Moines, Hoover 44, Johnston 34
Waukee 68, Ankeny Centennial 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City, West, ppd. to Feb 25th.
Lewis Central vs. Sioux City, East, ppd. to Feb 25th.