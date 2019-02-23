 

Friday Night Scoreboard – February 22nd

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

USF 76 vs. Augustana 62

U-Mary 69 vs. Northern State 55

Wayne State 72 vs. SMSU 67

Men’s Basketball

Augustana 81 vs. USF 65

Northern State 69 vs. U-Mary 64

Wayne State 86 vs. SMSU 77

College Baseball

Bellevue 8 vs. Northwestern 3

Central Methodist 10 vs. Northwestern 5

College Softball

USD 2 vs. Albany 0

USD 6 vs. Cornell 0

Northwestern 9 vs. Presentation 2

Northwestern 7 vs. Presentation 6 (F/9)

College Baseball

Florida International 4 vs. SDSU 1

College Wrestling

Oklahoma 30 vs. SDSU 6

Women’s Tennis

Boise State 7 vs. USD 0

USHL

Sioux Falls 6 vs. Sioux City 2

High School Wrestling
South Dakota

State “A” Tournament – Day 1

1Rapid City Stevens 88.5
2Pierre T.F. Riggs 78.0
3Rapid City Central 71.0
4Aberdeen Central 64.0
5Watertown 52.0
6Mitchell 51.0
7Sturgis Brown 50.0
8Brandon Valley 46.0
9Roosevelt 44.5
10Brookings 

42.0

State “B” Tournament – Day 1

1Canton 109.0
2Winner Area 61.5
3Custer/Edgemont 52.0
4Philip Area 47.5
5Redfield Area 47.0
6McCook Central/Montrose 44.5
7Burke/Gregory 43.0
7Wagner 43.0
9Howard 39.0
9Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 39.0

High School Basketball
South Dakota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Brandon Valley 68, Douglas 29
    
Clark-Willow Lake 55, Arlington 44
    
De Smet 54, Wolsey-Wessington 51
    
Dell Rapids 59, Flandreau 46
    
Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Howard 53
    
Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Deubrook 51
    
Florence/Henry 63, Estelline/Hendricks 58
    
Great Plains Lutheran 51, Waubay/Summit 26
    
Hanson 60, Freeman 58
    
Harding County 74, Bison 61
    
Hot Springs 48, Rapid City Christian 42
    
Langford Area 40, Waverly-South Shore 38
    
Lemmon 75, Wakpala 42
    
McCook Central/Montrose 72, Baltic 56
    
Menno 68, Centerville 63, OT
    
Miller 52, Highmore-Harrold 48
    
Mitchell 66, Aberdeen Central 58
    
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 68, Wessington Springs 44
    
Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Harrisburg 43
    
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 61, Brookings 45
    
Sunshine Bible Academy 56, Iroquois 51
    
Tea Area 79, Beresford 41
    
West Central 48, Colman-Egan 47
    
Yankton 64, St. Thomas More 59, OT
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Aberdeen Central 32, Mitchell 30
    
Beresford 63, Tea Area 51
    
Brandon Valley 67, Douglas 40
    
Brookings 60, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51
    
Groton Area 55, Webster Area 47
    
Yankton 55, St. Thomas More 36
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
    
Miller vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ccd.

Minnesota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Adrian 67, Fulda 57
    
Aitkin 61, Staples-Motley 25
    
Albany 58, Little Falls 39
    
Alden-Conger 55, St. Clair 52
    
Annandale 47, Glencoe-Silver Lake 42
    
Ashby 77, Underwood 38
    
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 90, Yellow Medicine East 69
    
Austin 79, Rochester Century 57
    
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 53, Warroad 47
    
Bemidji 75, Cloquet 55
    
Benson 90, Redwood Valley 88, OT
    
Bigfork 76, Eveleth-Gilbert 72
    
Blaine 67, Centennial 38
    
Brainerd 75, Rocori 59
    
Browerville/Eagle Valley 53, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 33
    
Buffalo 62, Rogers 61
    
Byron 55, Goodhue 39
    
Caledonia 62, La Crescent 38
    
Cavalier, N.D. 82, Stephen-Argyle 36
    
Champlin Park 60, Robbinsdale Armstrong 51
    
Chanhassen 92, Robbinsdale Cooper 68
    
Chaska 59, St. Louis Park 49
    
Concordia Academy 71, Mounds Park Academy 42
    
Cromwell 67, Nevis 55
    
Dawson-Boyd 73, Central Minnesota Christian 62
    
Deer River 60, International Falls 58
    
Duluth Denfeld 60, Proctor 39
    
Eden Prairie 81, Minnetonka 55
    
Edina 76, Maranatha Christian 46
    
Fairmont 69, Jackson County Central 54
    
Faribault 81, Northfield 78
    
Fergus Falls 71, Sartell-St. Stephen 60
    
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 80, Carlton 53
    
Hancock 82, Renville County West 69
    
Hastings 91, Henry Sibley 85
    
Hawley 63, Pelican Rapids 58
    
Hayfield 63, Maple River 55
    
Henning 78, Pillager 47
    
Hinckley-Finlayson 63, Rush City 52
    
Holy Angels 88, Fridley 65
    
Hopkins 84, Wayzata 69
    
Jordan 70, LeSueur-Henderson 52
    
Kasson-Mantorville 76, Kenyon-Wanamingo 50
    
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 58, Lac qui Parle Valley 55
    
Kingsland 66, Mabel-Canton 51
    
Kittson County Central 54, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 52
    
Lakeville North 77, Prior Lake 63
    
Lakeville South 77, Burnsville 63
    
Lewiston-Altura 90, Winona Cotter 53
    
Mankato Loyola 67, Sleepy Eye 36
    
Maple Grove 58, Elk River 52
    
Marshall 77, Waseca 73
    
Minnewaska 65, BOLD 50
    
Mound Westonka 68, Rockford 52
    
Murray County Central 57, Ellsworth 34
    
New London-Spicer 70, Litchfield 65
    
New Prague 56, Delano 50
    
New Ulm Cathedral 70, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 45
    
Northland 81, Onamia 61
    
Ortonville 65, Montevideo 62
    
Osakis 60, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 47
    
Park Center 62, Spring Lake Park 61
    
Pequot Lakes 60, Park Rapids 51
    
Pine City 87, Foley 59
    
Pine Island 93, Houston 63
    
Pipestone 74, Lakeview 59
    
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 92, Wabasha-Kellogg 55
    
Princeton 94, North Branch 50
    
Red Lake County 67, Clearbrook-Gonvick 62
    
Red Rock Central 64, Edgerton 33
    
Rochester John Marshall 63, Owatonna 48
    
Roseville 64, Mounds View 53
    
Rushford-Peterson 71, Fillmore Central 45
    
Shakopee 81, Eastview 77, OT
    
Sibley East 45, Norwood-Young America 41
    
Southwest Minnesota Christian 81, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 72
    
Spring Grove 74, Lanesboro 39
    
Springfield 88, St. Peter 63
    
St. Anthony 71, St. Agnes 23
    
St. Cloud Cathedral 85, Sauk Centre 65
    
St. Michael-Albertville 59, Stillwater 50
    
St. Thomas Academy 82, South St. Paul 68
    
Stewartville 52, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47
    
Tartan 67, Hermantown 56
    
Thief River Falls 66, Northern Freeze 62
    
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 86, Minneota 45
    
Twin Cities Academy 76, Hope Academy 64
    
Two Harbors 64, McGregor 49
    
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 63, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 49
    
White Bear Lake 74, Park (Cottage Grove) 61
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Aitkin 67, Staples-Motley 34
    
Albany 72, Mora 35
    
Alexandria 59, Sartell-St. Stephen 37
    
Buffalo 59, Rogers 51, OT
    
Carlton 49, McGregor 44
    
Centennial 86, Blaine 61
    
Concordia Academy 59, Visitation 46
    
Cook County 63, Nashwauk-Keewatin 42
    
East Central 48, Isle 30
    
Eastview 45, Shakopee 40
    
Eden Prairie 50, Minnetonka 48
    
Ely 63, South Ridge 57
    
Farmington 66, Eagan 27
    
Forest Lake 77, East Ridge 42
    
Grand Rapids 51, Thief River Falls 45
    
Hawley 48, Barnesville 41
    
Henry Sibley 79, Hastings 46
    
Hibbing 58, Cloquet 41
    
Holy Angels 60, Fridley 54
    
Hopkins 70, Wayzata 49
    
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 54, Maple Lake 51
    
Maple Grove 50, Elk River 45
    
Mayer Lutheran 62, Christ’s Household of Faith 44
    
Minneapolis Southwest 63, West Lutheran 33
    
Monticello 51, Big Lake 50
    
Nevis 38, Hill City/Northland 34
    
New Prague 55, Delano 41
    
Northfield 53, Faribault 51
    
Osseo 62, Anoka 56
    
Park Center 67, Spring Lake Park 47
    
Pelican Rapids 60, Perham 50
    
Pequot Lakes 85, Lake Park-Audubon 59
    
Pierz 59, Pillager 52
    
Pine City 76, Braham 47
    
Pine River-Backus 69, Crosby-Ironton 38
    
Providence Academy 48, St. Croix Lutheran 46
    
Red Wing 70, Winona 26
    
Robbinsdale Armstrong 62, Champlin Park 41
    
Rochester John Marshall 62, Owatonna 46
    
Roseville 67, Mounds View 34
    
Royalton 66, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 50
    
Simley 64, Hill-Murray 62
    
Spectrum 53, Breck 40
    
St. Anthony 53, St. Agnes 43
    
St. Cloud Cathedral 59, Little Falls 23
    
St. Francis 61, Chisago Lakes 45
    
St. Paul Humboldt 71, Mounds Park Academy 39
    
Stillwater 81, Edina 49
    
Swanville 72, Browerville/Eagle Valley 36
    
Totino-Grace 61, Coon Rapids 39
    
Upsala 52, Osakis 37
    
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 50, Climax/Fisher 25
    
Waseca 70, St. Peter 40
    
West Central 95, Ortonville 62
    
Willmar 78, Rocori 31

Iowa

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Class 4A Substate 2
    
Semifinal
    
Ames 68, Des Moines, Lincoln 41
    
Des Moines, North 69, Mason City 62
    
Class 4A Substate 3
    
Semifinal
    
Cedar Falls 47, Waterloo, West 42
    
Linn-Mar, Marion 64, Waterloo, East 50
    
Class 4A Substate 4
    
Semifinal
    
Bettendorf 68, Davenport, North 52
    
Dubuque, Senior 81, Cedar Rapids, Washington 64
    
Class 4A Substate 5
    
Semifinal
    
North Scott, Eldridge 42, Pleasant Valley 38
    
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 51, Dubuque, Hempstead 44
    
Class 4A Substate 6
    
Semifinal
    
Davenport, Central 61, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 56
    
Iowa City West 74, Davenport, West 39
    
Class 4A Substate 7
    
Semifinal
    
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 72, Des Moines, Roosevelt 54
    
Southeast Polk 59, Valley, West Des Moines 58
    
Class 4A Substate 8
    
Semifinal
    
Des Moines, Hoover 44, Johnston 34
    
Waukee 68, Ankeny Centennial 53
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
    
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City, West, ppd. to Feb 25th.
    
Lewis Central vs. Sioux City, East, ppd. to Feb 25th.
 

