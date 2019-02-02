Friday Night Scoreboard – February 1st

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s Basketball
USF 95 vs. Bemidji State 47
Augustana 61 vs. Minot State 58
Concordia-St. Paul 71 vs. Northern State 49
SMSU 78 vs. Minnesota Crookston 71
Mayville State 82 vs. Dakota State 55
Waldorf 70 vs. Presentation 55
Men’s Basketball
Bemidji State 76 vs. USF 73
Minot State 66 vs. Augustana 64
Northern State 90 vs. Concordia-St. Paul 79
SMSU 100 vs. Minnesota Crookston 78
Mayville State 90 vs. Dakota State 47
College Softball
Augustana 1 vs. Texas A&M International 0 (F/10)
West Texas A&M 5 vs. Augustana 4
College Wrestling
Iowa State 47 vs. SDSU 0
MSU-Mankato 20 vs. Augustana 10
USHL
Sioux Falls 5 vs. Lincoln 2
Gymnastics
East/West Region Meet
1 Roosevelt 135.150
2 Lincoln 134.400
3 O`Gorman 133.750
4 RC Stevens 132.600
5 Washington 122.500
6 RC Central 55.475
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Sisseton 49
Belle Fourche 51, Douglas 41
Beresford 69, Alcester-Hudson 47
Bon Homme 69, Avon 46
Brandon Valley 60, Brookings 47
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Gayville-Volin 35
Britton-Hecla 56, Waverly-South Shore 35
Chamberlain 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42
Colome 62, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 40
Dakota Valley 81, Elk Point-Jefferson 53
Dell Rapids 61, Tri-Valley 43
Florence/Henry 50, Waubay/Summit 47
Hamlin 67, Webster Area 55
Hanson 78, Wagner 67
Huron 66, Spearfish 39
Kimball/White Lake 74, Ethan 50
Lennox 64, Madison 56
Lower Brule 73, Flandreau Indian 59
Marshall, Minn. 63, Watertown 39
McCook Central/Montrose 61, Garretson 50
Mobridge-Pollock 71, Wakpala 50
Oelrichs 57, Takini 22
Parkston 53, Gregory 50
Rapid City Christian 60, Chadron, Neb. 51
Rapid City Stevens 60, Rapid City Central 52
Red Cloud 82, St. Francis Indian 72
Redfield/Doland 66, Milbank 64
Sioux Falls Christian 71, Canton 49
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66, Aberdeen Central 47
Sturgis Brown 63, Mitchell 60
Sully Buttes 76, Potter County 71, OT
Tiospa Zina Tribal 78, Groton Area 33
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 69, Marty Indian 47
Viborg-Hurley 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 37
Wall 51, Kadoka Area 5
Wessington Springs 66, Iroquois 52
White River 86, Bennett County 60
Little Moreau Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Bison 61, Dupree 45
McIntosh 58, Tiospaye Topa 56
Semifinal
Lemmon 55, Faith 47
Timber Lake 64, Harding County 29
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 46, Lake Preston 42
Beresford 47, Alcester-Hudson 13
Brandon Valley 53, Brookings 37
Bridgewater-Emery 71, Gayville-Volin 32
Chadron, Neb. 44, Rapid City Christian 23
Corsica-Stickney 73, Scotland 36
De Smet 65, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 12
Dell Rapids 59, Tri-Valley 20
Dell Rapids St. Mary 62, Centerville 35
Deubrook Area 41, Colman-Egan 37
Douglas 47, Belle Fourche 44
Edgemont 83, Oelrichs 57
Elk Point-Jefferson 51, Dakota Valley 45
Estelline/Hendricks 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 18
Ethan 48, Kimball/White Lake 28
Flandreau Indian 48, Lower Brule 41
Florence/Henry 67, Tri-State, N.D. 30
Great Plains Lutheran 54, Wilmot 34
Huron 70, Spearfish 43
Kadoka Area 63, Wall 51
Linton-HMB, N.D. 74, Herreid/Selby Area 33
Menno 64, Canton 57
Mitchell 49, Sturgis Brown 38
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47, Chamberlain 32
Northwestern 67, Leola/Frederick 42
Parkston 66, Gregory 53
Red Cloud 86, St. Francis Indian 71
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 42, Harrisburg 40
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55, Aberdeen Central 51
Sully Buttes 64, Potter County 19
Tea Area 55, Hanson 37
Viborg-Hurley 62, Freeman Academy/Marion 21
Watertown 50, Marshall, Minn. 48
West Central 64, Madison 24
Winner 67, St. Thomas More 37