 

Avera

Friday Night Scoreboard – February 1st

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hummel_1549068956026.jpg

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

USF 95 vs. Bemidji State 47

Augustana 61 vs. Minot State 58

Concordia-St. Paul 71 vs. Northern State 49

SMSU 78 vs. Minnesota Crookston 71

Mayville State 82 vs. Dakota State 55

Waldorf 70 vs. Presentation 55

Men’s Basketball

Bemidji State 76 vs. USF 73

Minot State 66 vs. Augustana 64

Northern State 90 vs. Concordia-St. Paul 79

SMSU 100 vs. Minnesota Crookston 78

Mayville State 90 vs. Dakota State 47

College Softball

Augustana 1 vs. Texas A&M International 0 (F/10)

West Texas A&M 5 vs. Augustana 4

College Wrestling

Iowa State 47 vs. SDSU 0

MSU-Mankato 20 vs. Augustana 10

USHL

Sioux Falls 5 vs. Lincoln 2

Gymnastics
East/West Region Meet

1 Roosevelt 135.150

2 Lincoln 134.400

3 O`Gorman 133.750

4 RC Stevens 132.600

5 Washington 122.500

6 RC Central 55.475

High School Basketball
South Dakota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Sisseton 49
    
Belle Fourche 51, Douglas 41
    
Beresford 69, Alcester-Hudson 47
    
Bon Homme 69, Avon 46
    
Brandon Valley 60, Brookings 47
    
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Gayville-Volin 35
    
Britton-Hecla 56, Waverly-South Shore 35
    
Chamberlain 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42
    
Colome 62, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 40
    
Dakota Valley 81, Elk Point-Jefferson 53
    
Dell Rapids 61, Tri-Valley 43
    
Florence/Henry 50, Waubay/Summit 47
    
Hamlin 67, Webster Area 55
    
Hanson 78, Wagner 67
    
Huron 66, Spearfish 39
    
Kimball/White Lake 74, Ethan 50
    
Lennox 64, Madison 56
    
Lower Brule 73, Flandreau Indian 59
    
Marshall, Minn. 63, Watertown 39
    
McCook Central/Montrose 61, Garretson 50
    
Mobridge-Pollock 71, Wakpala 50
    
Oelrichs 57, Takini 22
    
Parkston 53, Gregory 50
    
Rapid City Christian 60, Chadron, Neb. 51
    
Rapid City Stevens 60, Rapid City Central 52
    
Red Cloud 82, St. Francis Indian 72
    
Redfield/Doland 66, Milbank 64
    
Sioux Falls Christian 71, Canton 49
    
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66, Aberdeen Central 47
    
Sturgis Brown 63, Mitchell 60
    
Sully Buttes 76, Potter County 71, OT
    
Tiospa Zina Tribal 78, Groton Area 33
    
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 69, Marty Indian 47
    
Viborg-Hurley 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 37
    
Wall 51, Kadoka Area 5
    
Wessington Springs 66, Iroquois 52
    
White River 86, Bennett County 60
    
Little Moreau Tournament
    
Consolation Semifinal
    
Bison 61, Dupree 45
    
McIntosh 58, Tiospaye Topa 56
    
Semifinal
    
Lemmon 55, Faith 47
    
Timber Lake 64, Harding County 29
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Arlington 46, Lake Preston 42
    
Beresford 47, Alcester-Hudson 13
    
Brandon Valley 53, Brookings 37
    
Bridgewater-Emery 71, Gayville-Volin 32
    
Chadron, Neb. 44, Rapid City Christian 23
    
Corsica-Stickney 73, Scotland 36
    
De Smet 65, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 12
    
Dell Rapids 59, Tri-Valley 20
    
Dell Rapids St. Mary 62, Centerville 35
    
Deubrook Area 41, Colman-Egan 37
    
Douglas 47, Belle Fourche 44
    
Edgemont 83, Oelrichs 57
    
Elk Point-Jefferson 51, Dakota Valley 45
    
Estelline/Hendricks 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 18
    
Ethan 48, Kimball/White Lake 28
    
Flandreau Indian 48, Lower Brule 41
    
Florence/Henry 67, Tri-State, N.D. 30
    
Great Plains Lutheran 54, Wilmot 34
    
Huron 70, Spearfish 43
    
Kadoka Area 63, Wall 51
    
Linton-HMB, N.D. 74, Herreid/Selby Area 33
    
Menno 64, Canton 57
    
Mitchell 49, Sturgis Brown 38
    
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47, Chamberlain 32
    
Northwestern 67, Leola/Frederick 42
    
Parkston 66, Gregory 53
    
Red Cloud 86, St. Francis Indian 71
    
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 42, Harrisburg 40
    
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55, Aberdeen Central 51
    
Sully Buttes 64, Potter County 19
    
Tea Area 55, Hanson 37
    
Viborg-Hurley 62, Freeman Academy/Marion 21
    
Watertown 50, Marshall, Minn. 48
    
West Central 64, Madison 24
    
Winner 67, St. Thomas More 37
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss