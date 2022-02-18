Celebrating Black history with music, dance and poetry

From two to 22: Avera Orthopedics’ major growth

Despite bill failure, professional appraisers eager …

South Dakota deputy sheriff admitted to sexual relationship …

Cold to come Sunday and for foreseeable future

For his love of garbage trucks, one little boy in …

Middle school students visit universities

Scam trackers

Sioux Falls man arrested for sexually assaulting …

What’s Kik, the app tied to recent child porn arrests?

Depression in the LGBTQ+ community