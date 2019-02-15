 

Friday Night Scoreboard – February 15th

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

USF 70 vs. Winona State 68

Augustana 77 vs. MSU-Mankato 69

Minnesota Duluth 74 vs. Northern State 56

SMSU 90 vs. Upper Iowa 46

Men’s Basketball

USF 84 vs. Winona State 80 (F/2OT)

Augustana 97 vs. MSU-Mankato 90 (F/2OT)

Northern State 72 vs. Minnesota Duluth 70

SMSU 90 vs. Upper Iowa 65

College Softball

USD 4 vs. Quinnipiac 0

USD 9 vs. George Mason 7

SDSU 9 vs. Colgate 7

North Florida 10 vs. SDSU 8 (F/8)

Northern State 14 vs. DWU 3 (F/5)

Northern State 8 vs. Jamestown 6

Valley City State 2 vs. DWU 1

College Baseball

SDSU 15 vs. UT Martin 3

MSU Denver 5 vs. USF 1

MSU Denver 13 vs. USF 3

Equestrian

TCU 13 vs. SDSU 6

College Wrestling

NDSU 31 vs. SDSU 10

High School Wrestling
Region 2A Tournament
1 Brandon Valley 178
2 Harrisburg 162.5
3 Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 113 
4 Vermillion 105 
5 Yankton 98 
6 Lennox 67 
7 Lincoln 51 
7 Washington 51 
9 Dakota Valley 46

USHL

Team USA 4 vs. Sioux Falls 1

High School Basketball
South Dakota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Arlington 43, Chester Area 29
    
Beresford 54, Wagner 37
    
Bon Homme 62, Gregory 47
    
Brookings 70, Pierre 61
    
Canton 70, Alcester-Hudson 44
    
Castlewood 61, Estelline/Hendricks 36
    
Clark/Willow Lake 64, Redfield/Doland 45
    
De Smet 59, Miller 36
    
Dell Rapids St. Mary 65, Baltic 48
    
Elkton-Lake Benton 67, Howard 55
    
Ethan 68, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55
    
Hamlin 64, Sisseton 54
    
Highmore-Harrold 66, Potter County 56
    
James Valley Christian 47, Wessington Springs 44
    
Lake Preston 70, Iroquois 39
    
Lennox 65, Dell Rapids 51
    
Madison 83, Dakota Valley 81, OT
    
Menno 50, Scotland 30
    
Milbank 64, Groton Area 55
    
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 46, Flandreau Indian 42
    
Parker 56, Bridgewater-Emery 54
    
Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Aberdeen Central 49
    
Sully Buttes 58, Faulkton Area 46
    
Sunshine Bible Academy 58, Edmunds Central 46
    
Tea Area 81, Elk Point-Jefferson 50
    
Tiospa Zina Tribal 64, Webster Area 40
    
Watertown 60, Huron 57
    
West Central 52, McCook Central/Montrose 48
    
Winner 70, Mobridge-Pollock 62
    
Yankton 58, Mitchell 50
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Aberdeen Roncalli 60, Clark/Willow Lake 32
    
Beresford 77, Chester 60
    
Bon Homme 58, Gayville-Volin 46
    
Brookings 66, Pierre 48
    
Canton 70, Alcester-Hudson 44
    
Castlewood 46, Colman-Egan 33
    
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 57, Timber Lake 44
    
Crazy Horse def. Takini, forfeit
    
Dakota Valley 56, Madison 36
    
De Smet 53, Miller 37
    
Dell Rapids St. Mary 61, Elkton-Lake Benton 35
    
Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Tea Area 46
    
Ethan 55, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 33
    
Flandreau Indian 56, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 17
    
Florence/Henry 69, Deubrook 55
    
Freeman 65, Scotland 36
    
Hamlin 58, Sisseton 17
    
Herreid/Selby Area 53, Northwestern 42
    
Ipswich 75, Highmore 47
    
McCook Central/Montrose 52, Parkston 43
    
Sioux Falls Christian 61, Chamberlain 31
    
Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Aberdeen Central 39
    
St. Francis Indian 74, Crow Creek 65
    
St. Thomas More 53, Hot Springs 10
    
Sunshine Bible Academy 40, Edmunds Central 30
    
Todd County 84, Kadoka Area 58
    
Vermillion 55, Viborg-Hurley 38
    
Wall 56, Dupree 54
    
Watertown 65, Huron 54
    
Wessington Springs 69, James Valley Christian 41
    
White River 62, Philip 49
    
Winner 67, Mobridge-Pollock 27
    
Yankton 75, Worthington, Minn. 30
 

