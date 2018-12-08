Friday Night Scoreboard – December 7th

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

USF 83 vs. Concordia-St. Paul 74

Augustana 78 vs. Winona State 67

Northern State 69 vs. Bemidji State 57

SMSU 74 vs. MSU-Mankato 73

Men’s Basketball

USF 91 vs. Concordia-St. Paul 81

Augustana 88 vs. Winona State 80

Northern State 84 vs. Bemidji State 73

MSU-Mankato 75 vs. SMSU 67

High School Basketball

South Dakota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 59, Warner 39



Alcester-Hudson 60, Freeman Academy/Marion 56



Baltic 55, Beresford 48



Belle Fourche 61, Hill City 44



Brookings 55, Aberdeen Central 51



Burke 64, Scotland 44



Canistota 66, Centerville 32



Castlewood 58, Deuel 46



Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Colman-Egan 56



Deubrook Area 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 39



Edgemont 50, New Underwood 37



Elkton-Lake Benton 66, Lake Preston 64



Flandreau 71, Chester 48



Hamlin 70, Florence/Henry 34



Hanson 71, Ethan 47



Harrisburg 66, Western Christian, Iowa 55



Kimball/White Lake 68, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 41



Oelrichs 67, Lead-Deadwood 59



Sioux Falls Christian 57, Lennox 45



Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Watertown 32



Sioux Falls Washington 69, Huron 64



Stanley County 67, Bennett County 44



Timber Lake 72, Lemmon 50



Tiospa Zina 63, Standing Rock, N.D. 54



Todd County 71, Valentine, Neb. 53



Tri-State, N.D. 57, Waubay/Summit 32



Tri-Valley 77, Garretson 53



Vermillion 54, Bon Homme 47



Viborg-Hurley 82, Freeman 37



Waverly-South Shore 65, Wilmot 61



West Central 54, Dell Rapids 50



White River 71, Jones County 47



Winner 69, Wagner 43



Energy Classic



Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 50, Rapid City Central 41



Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament



Northland Lutheran, Wis. 66, Great Plains Lutheran 37



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL



Alcester-Hudson 62, Freeman Academy/Marion 32



Belle Fourche 43, Hill City 40



Beresford 68, Baltic 13



Brandon Valley 59, Rapid City Stevens 30



Brookings 41, Aberdeen Central 29



Chamberlain 57, Lyman 51



Colman-Egan 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 44



De Smet 64, Estelline/Hendricks 27



Deubrook Area 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 11



Flandreau 66, Chester Area 28



Freeman 46, Viborg-Hurley 18



Hamlin 59, Florence/Henry 32



Harrisburg 64, Western Christian, Iowa 54



Kimball/White Lake 56, Burke 44



Lake Preston 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 19



Langford Area 54, Leola/Frederick 20



Lennox 55, Sioux Falls Christian 44



Mitchell Christian 45, Iroquois 18



New Underwood 58, Edgemont 17



Parkston 84, Tea Area 80, OT



Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Watertown 44



Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40



Sioux Falls Washington 67, Huron 34



Sturgis Brown 56, Douglas 43



Sully Buttes 59, Eureka/Bowdle 13



Timber Lake 64, Lemmon 46



Todd County 78, Valentine, Neb. 38



Vermillion 42, Bon Homme 31



Warner 39, Aberdeen Christian 19



Waubay/Summit 59, Tri-State, N.D. 41



Waverly-South Shore 65, Wilmot 27



Winner 71, Wagner 27



Yankton 48, Spearfish 44



Energy Classic



Rapid City Central 60, Campbell County, Wyo. 56



Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament



Northland Lutheran, Wis. 48, Great Plains Lutheran 37

Iowa

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



ADM, Adel 63, Winterset 48



AGWSR, Ackley 68, East Marshall, LeGrand 53



Alburnett 62, Lisbon 46



Algona 65, Humboldt 61



Anamosa 60, Durant-Bennett 53



Ankeny 58, Ankeny Centennial 50



Ankeny Christian Academy 63, Lamoni 24



Ar-We-Va, Westside 76, CAM, Anita 41



Audubon 70, Riverside, Oakland 43



B-G-M, Brooklyn 68, Colfax-Mingo 51



Ballard 47, Boone 43



Baxter 62, Collins-Maxwell 43



Bedford 65, East Union, Afton 30



Belle Plaine 69, English Valleys, North English 32



Bellevue 51, West Liberty 48



Benton Community 55, Solon 52



Bettendorf 79, Davenport, West 49



Bishop Garrigan 96, Eagle Grove 31



Burlington Notre Dame 81, Holy Trinity 48



Calamus-Wheatland 82, Starmont 39



Camanche 60, Regina, Iowa City 53



Carlisle 83, Perry 28



Carroll 72, Bondurant Farrar 46



Cherokee, Washington 71, LeMars 66



Clarinda 64, Shenandoah 51



Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39



Clear Lake 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 35



Clinton 52, Muscatine 45



Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 53, Winfield-Mount Union 29



Creston 72, Atlantic 55



Crestwood, Cresco 62, Charles City 60



Davenport, Central 62, Davenport, North 54



Decorah 59, Waverly-Shell Rock 55



Denison-Schleswig 55, Harlan 40



Des Moines Christian 83, Interstate 35,Truro 46



Des Moines, Hoover 52, Ottumwa 38



Des Moines, North 82, Des Moines, Roosevelt 54



Dike-New Hartford 71, Union Community, LaPorte City 34



Don Bosco, Gilbertville 66, Clarksville 27



Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 60, Urbandale 40



Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 41



Dubuque, Senior 59, Wahlert, Dubuque 54



Earlham 59, Pleasantville 46



East Sac County 69, Newell-Fonda 62



Easton Valley 73, Central City 52



Emmetsburg 54, Southeast Valley 45



Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 67, West Harrison, Mondamin 21



Fairfield 55, Washington 37



Forest City 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 25



Fremont Mills, Tabor 77, Clarinda Academy 57



Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 56, Belmond-Klemme 39



George-Little Rock 58, Sioux Center 43



Gilbert 70, PCM, Monroe 59



Greene County 66, North Polk, Alleman 50



Grinnell 66, Newton 53



Harris-Lake Park 57, Akron-Westfield 54



Harrisburg, S.D. 66, Western Christian 55



Hinton 54, Trinity Christian High School 47



IKM-Manning 45, Missouri Valley 29



Indianola 89, Pella 86



Iowa City High 64, Iowa City West 57, OT



Janesville 93, Waterloo Christian School 41



Jesup 45, Hudson 40, OT



Johnston 43, Ames 42



Keota 85, Iowa Valley, Marengo 35



Knoxville 65, Chariton 57



Lewis Central 67, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 52



Linn-Mar, Marion 79, Cedar Rapids Xavier 74



Logan-Magnolia 49, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 42



Lynnville-Sully 62, H-L-V, Victor 29



MOC-Floyd Valley 72, Okoboji, Milford 67



Madrid 79, Panorama, Panora 56



Maquoketa 78, South Tama County, Tama 46



Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 61, Cedar Valley Christian School 34



Marion 77, Clear Creek-Amana 72



Marshalltown 51, Southeast Polk 42



Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Southwest Valley 29



Mediapolis 65, Lone Tree 59



Mid-Prairie, Wellman 76, North Cedar, Stanwood 62



Monticello 66, Wilton 30



Moravia 63, Diagonal 55



Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 71, Twin Cedars, Bussey 24



Mount Ayr 75, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 18



Mount Pleasant 56, Keokuk 48



Murray 78, Orient-Macksburg 42



North Fayette Valley 75, West Central, Maynard 21



North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 27



North Scott, Eldridge 47, Assumption, Davenport 38



Northeast, Goose Lake 64, Tipton 53



Norwalk 65, Pella Christian 61



Oelwein 63, Waukon 54



Ogden 81, AC/GC 53



Oskaloosa 61, Dallas Center-Grimes 45



PAC-LM 63, Alta-Aurelia 60



Paton-Churdan 47, Glidden-Ralston 31



Pleasant Valley 60, Burlington 45



Prairie, Cedar Rapids 54, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45



Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 61, Edgewood-Colesburg 41



Ridge View 66, Kingsley-Pierson 47



Roland-Story, Story City 75, Saydel 36



Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 51



Sidney 64, Griswold 30



Sigourney 48, Tri-County, Thornburg 40



Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 56, Manson Northwest Webster 52



Sioux City, East 69, Sioux City, West 65



Sioux City, North 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61



South Central Calhoun 60, Ruthven-Ayrshire 33



South Hamilton, Jewell 84, Nevada 53



South Hardin 63, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40



Spencer 76, Storm Lake 70



Spirit Lake 65, Estherville Lincoln Central 62



St. Albert, Council Bluffs 64, Red Oak 39



St. Mary’s, Remsen 75, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 42



Stanton 70, East Mills 53



Tri-Center, Neola 59, Underwood 48



Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, MFL-Mar-Mac 35



Unity Christian, Orange City 51, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 43



Valley, West Des Moines 61, Mason City 26



Van Meter 79, Woodward Academy 58



Vinton-Shellsburg 47, Mount Vernon 34



WACO, Wayland 66, Central Lee, Donnellson 56



Walthill, Neb. 85, Whiting 31



Wapello 58, Highland, Riverside 46



Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 50



Waterloo, East 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 53



Waterloo, West 50, Lee’s Summit Community Christian, Mo. 36



Waukee 73, Fort Dodge 39



Webster City 38, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28



West Burlington 69, Eldon Cardinal 25



West Delaware, Manchester 36, Center Point-Urbana 29



West Fork, Sheffield 71, Newman Catholic, Mason City 61



West Lyon, Inwood 63, Rock Valley 58



Woodbine 62, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42



Woodward-Granger 75, West Central Valley, Stuart 53



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL



A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 37, Logan-Magnolia 31



AC/GC 46, Ogden 41



ADM, Adel 55, Winterset 42



AGWSR, Ackley 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 38



Akron-Westfield 58, Harris-Lake Park 34



Alburnett 54, Lisbon 32



Algona 57, Humboldt 42



Anamosa 68, Durant-Bennett 30



Ankeny Centennial 49, Ankeny 27



Ar-We-Va, Westside 57, CAM, Anita 47



Audubon 60, Riverside, Oakland 30



B-G-M, Brooklyn 41, Colfax-Mingo 39



Ballard 54, Boone 40



Beckman, Dyersville 45, Williamsburg 37



Bedford 46, East Union, Afton 20



Belle Plaine 41, English Valleys, North English 24



Bellevue 46, West Liberty 32



Benton Community 48, Solon 34



Bondurant Farrar 54, Carroll 38



Boyden-Hull 67, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 52



Boyer Valley, Dunlap 50, Woodbine 34



Carlisle 62, Perry 19



Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, West Branch 33



Cedar Falls 58, Waterloo, West 37



Cedar Rapids Xavier 46, Linn-Mar, Marion 24



Cedar Rapids, Washington 66, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 28



Center Point-Urbana 73, West Delaware, Manchester 25



Centerville 58, Albia 23



Central Elkader 58, Postville 25



Central Lee, Donnellson 57, WACO, Wayland 32



Cherokee, Washington 71, LeMars 66



Clarksville 54, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 9



Clear Lake 59, Iowa Falls-Alden 44



Collins-Maxwell 44, Baxter 40



Colo-NESCO 61, Meskwaki Settlement School 57



Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 66, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57



Creston 72, Atlantic 55



Crestwood, Cresco 58, Charles City 21



Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Oskaloosa 22



Davenport, North 82, Davenport, Central 60



Denison-Schleswig 44, Harlan 33



Des Moines Christian 70, Interstate 35,Truro 45



Des Moines, Roosevelt 59, Des Moines, North 34



Diagonal 53, Moravia 37



Dike-New Hartford 38, Union Community, LaPorte City 22



Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Urbandale 48



Dunkerton 54, Riceville 40



Earlham 36, Pleasantville 24



Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque, Hempstead 44



Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65, West Harrison, Mondamin 24



Fairfield 62, Washington 48



Forest City 56, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 22



Fremont Mills, Tabor 47, College Springs South Page 26



Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 62, Belmond-Klemme 28



Gilbert 56, PCM, Monroe 22



Gladbrook-Reinbeck 43, South Hardin 35



Glidden-Ralston 56, Paton-Churdan 38



Grinnell 72, Newton 23



Grundy Center 61, BCLUW, Conrad 30



Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 59



Harrisburg, S.D. 64, Western Christian 54



Highland, Riverside 47, Wapello 41



Hinton 39, Trinity Christian High School 34



Holy Trinity 52, Burlington Notre Dame 38



IKM-Manning 72, Missouri Valley 13



Iowa City High 64, Iowa City West 57



Janesville 73, Waterloo Christian School 13



Jesup 59, Hudson 47



Johnston 61, Ames 38



Keokuk 64, Mount Pleasant 45



Kingsley-Pierson 58, Ridge View 52



Knoxville 45, Chariton 25



Lawton-Bronson 60, Siouxland Community Christian 28



Lewis Central 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 19



Lynnville-Sully 67, H-L-V, Victor 46



MFL-Mar-Mac 57, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 40



MOC-Floyd Valley 47, Okoboji, Milford 44



Maquoketa 57, South Tama County, Tama 53



Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 73, Cedar Valley Christian School 14



Marion 75, Clear Creek-Amana 41



Martensdale-St. Marys 51, Southwest Valley 46



Mason City 66, Valley, West Des Moines 64



Mid-Prairie, Wellman 57, North Cedar, Stanwood 43



Midland, Wyoming 43, Springville 25



Montezuma 51, North Mahaska, New Sharon 38



Mount Ayr 60, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43



Muscatine 36, Clinton 23



Nevada 45, South Hamilton, Jewell 44



Newell-Fonda 78, East Sac County 36



Nodaway Valley 59, Wayne, Corydon 29



North Fayette Valley 61, West Central, Maynard 25



North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 44



North Polk, Alleman 76, Greene County 13



North Scott, Eldridge 71, Assumption, Davenport 51



Ottumwa 64, Des Moines, Hoover 20



PAC-LM 68, Alta-Aurelia 29



Pekin 56, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 29



Pella 56, Indianola 47



Pella Christian 43, Norwalk 27



Pleasant Valley 73, Burlington 16



Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45



Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 56, Edgewood-Colesburg 42



Red Oak 50, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48



Regina, Iowa City 60, Camanche 46



Rock Valley 61, West Lyon, Inwood 53



Rockford 46, Northwood-Kensett 24



Roland-Story, Story City 67, Saydel 7



Sheldon 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 30



Shenandoah 57, Clarinda 27



Sidney 49, Griswold 33



South Central Calhoun 54, Ruthven-Ayrshire 29



South Winneshiek, Calmar 50, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 24



Southeast Polk 59, Marshalltown 5



Spencer 45, Storm Lake 35



Spirit Lake 46, Estherville Lincoln Central 42



St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 33, West Bend-Mallard 27



Stanton 43, East Mills 22



Sumner-Fredericksburg 72, Denver 45



Tipton 53, Northeast, Goose Lake 36



Tri-Center, Neola 55, Underwood 40



Van Buren, Keosauqua 58, Danville 38



Walthill, Neb. 69, Whiting 42



Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 44, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 43



Waterloo, East 69, Iowa City Liberty High School 54



Waukon 57, Oelwein 19



Waverly-Shell Rock 62, Decorah 28



Webster City 38, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28



West Fork, Sheffield 50, Newman Catholic, Mason City 47



West Monona, Onawa 64, OA-BCIG 36



Winfield-Mount Union 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24



Woodbury Central, Moville 63, Westwood, Sloan 53



Woodward-Granger 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 42, OT

Minnesota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



Ada-Borup 70, Northern Cass, N.D. 54



Annandale 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46



Austin 77, Winona 68



BOLD 79, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 61



Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 79, Red Lake County 44



Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 67, Swanville 30



Blaine 79, Cambridge-Isanti 75



Brainerd 96, Sauk Rapids-Rice 91, OT



Byron 75, Kenyon-Wanamingo 42



Caledonia 89, Lewiston-Altura 62



Canby 65, Yellow Medicine East 40



Carlton 52, Wrenshall 50



Cass Lake-Bena 86, Red Lake 57



Christian Life 64, Chesterton Academy 30



Concordia Academy 72, New Life Academy 51



Cook County 87, Two Harbors 68



Cromwell 58, McGregor 20



Crookston 78, Warroad 64



Deer River 78, Nashwauk-Keewatin 67



Delano 71, St. Croix Lutheran 51



Dover-Eyota 69, Glencoe-Silver Lake 63



Duluth East 80, Fridley 67



Eagan 68, Henry Sibley 58



East Grand Forks 79, Thief River Falls 56



Esko 59, Cloquet 45



Faribault 61, Albert Lea 52



Foley 75, Holdingford 55



Fosston 48, Blackduck 39



Grand Meadow 55, Lanesboro 52



Greenway 66, Virginia 58



Hancock 91, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 65



Hastings 85, Park (Cottage Grove) 69



Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Ellsworth 58



International Falls 72, Ely 67



Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 76, St. Clair 48



Kasson-Mantorville 54, Goodhue 36



Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 60, Dawson-Boyd 56



Kimball 41, Dassel-Cokato 32



La Crescent 62, Rochester Lourdes 52



Lac qui Parle Valley 96, Renville County West 68



Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity Co-op 59, Cleveland 54



Litchfield 62, Eden Valley-Watkins 53



Littlefork-Big Falls 47, Lake of the Woods 42



Lyle/Austin Pacelli 69, Mabel-Canton 51



MACCRAY 81, Central Minnesota Christian 61



Maple Grove 57, Rogers 44



Melrose 70, Montevideo 64



Minneapolis North 101, St. Paul Como Park 38



Minneota 82, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 45



Minnewaska 58, Sauk Centre 54



Monticello 68, Zimmerman 52



Moorhead 91, Buffalo 80



Mountain Iron-Buhl 103, Cherry 37



Mountain Lake Area 92, Heron Lake-Okabena 59



Murray County Central 65, Fulda 45



New Ulm Cathedral 81, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 48



North Branch 67, Braham 37



Northfield 72, Red Wing 58



Nova Classical Academy 61, Schaeffer Academy 54



Ortonville 73, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 33



Paynesville 71, Benson 56



Pequot Lakes 65, Proctor 58, OT



Pierz 61, Little Falls 56



Pine City 82, East Central 49



Pine River-Backus 78, Kelliher/Northome 74, 2OT



Plainview-Elgin-Millville 78, Chatfield 64



Princeton 73, Fergus Falls 67



Randolph 78, Kingsland 62



Richland, N.D. 74, Park Christian (Moorhead) 45



Roseville 68, Irondale 48



Royalton 59, Pillager 58



Rush City 57, Isle 53



Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Lakeview 45



Sacred Heart 75, Northern Freeze 47



Shakopee 78, New Prague 58



South St. Paul 79, Mounds Park Academy 62



Spring Grove 69, Glenville-Emmons 35



St. Anthony 56, Minneapolis Southwest 52



St. Cloud Cathedral 87, Maple Lake 58



St. Paul Central 68, Osseo 65



St. Paul Harding 102, Simley 92



Stillwater 75, Minneapolis South 49



United South Central 77, Medford 49



Verndale 66, Staples-Motley 44



Waconia 94, Henry 67



Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 64, Aitkin 56



Westbrook-Walnut Grove 59, Red Rock Central 54



White Bear Lake 90, North St. Paul 87



Win-E-Mac 53, Nevis 50



Winona Cotter 64, Fillmore Central 49



Woodbury 61, Rosemount 53



Zumbrota-Mazeppa 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 55



Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament



Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Wis. 67



West Lutheran 65, Illinois Lutheran, Ill. 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL



Alexandria 73, St. Cloud Tech 32



Annandale 45, St. Cloud Cathedral 33



Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 32, Montevideo 26



Austin 86, Winona 36



Big Lake 56, Osseo 49



Brandon-Evansville 56, Rothsay 28



Caledonia 71, Lewiston-Altura 49



Chisago Lakes 59, Hermantown 55



Clearbrook-Gonvick 42, Nevis 27



Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 49, Lidgerwood, N.D. 32



Crookston 66, Warroad 37



Eden Prairie 76, Chaska 71



Elk River 58, Minnetonka 47



Faribault 58, Albert Lea 52, OT



Farmington 65, Edina 36



Fergus Falls 74, Rocori 24



Floodwood 62, Silver Bay 17



Foley 71, Holdingford 48



Fridley 79, Breck 37



Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 57, New Ulm Cathedral 37



Glencoe-Silver Lake 46, Martin County West 36



Goodhue 52, Kasson-Mantorville 42



Grand Meadow 78, Triton 72



Hawley 67, Frazee 33



Heritage Christian Academy 51, St. Agnes 31



Hibbing 56, Princeton 47



Hill-Murray 59, Totino-Grace 42



Hopkins 98, Tartan 70



Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 54, Columbia Heights 39



Hutchinson 64, Dassel-Cokato 31



Jordan 63, Belle Plaine 50



Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 59, Central Minnesota Christian 50



Kittson County Central 66, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 33



Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 76, AC/GE 65



Liberty Classical 39, St. Paul Washington 32



Mayer-Lutheran 73, Tri-City United 40



Minneapolis Southwest 53, Minneapolis Edison 37



Minneapolis Washburn 64, Minneapolis Roosevelt 40



Minnewaska 64, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 49



Monticello 68, Zimmerman 52



Moorhead 77, East Grand Forks 56



Mounds View 49, Park (Cottage Grove) 44



Mountain Lake Area 55, Madelia 37



New Richland-H-E-G 48, Hayfield 47



North Branch 48, Mora 24



Northern Freeze 45, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg, N.D. 38



Norwood-Young America 69, LeSueur-Henderson 45



Orono 58, Watertown-Mayer 53



Osakis 49, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 43



Owatonna 55, Rochester Century 34



Park Center 74, St. Louis Park 56



Park Christian (Moorhead) 49, Sacred Heart 47



Pelican Rapids 78, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 60



Pequot Lakes 65, Detroit Lakes 45



Pierz 58, Little Falls 19



Pine City 79, Hinckley-Finlayson 32



Plainview-Elgin-Millville 59, Chatfield 49



Randolph 51, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47



Red Lake Falls 56, Bagley 32



Red Rock Central 62, Sleepy Eye 51



Red Wing 63, Northfield 62



Robbinsdale Cooper 63, DeLaSalle 58



Rochester Lourdes 71, La Crescent 29



Rogers 66, Maple Grove 55



Rosemount 59, Henry Sibley 42



Roseville 64, Cretin-Derham Hall 48



Royalton 67, Swanville 58



Rush City 55, Isle 15



Rushford-Peterson 54, Schaeffer Academy 33



Shakopee 62, Chanhassen 46



Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 72, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 34



St. Charles 73, Southland 64



St. Clair 66, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51



St. Cloud Apollo 70, Albany 45



St. Michael-Albertville 71, Anoka 28



St. Paul Como Park 77, Mahtomedi 61



St. Paul Highland Park 43, North St. Paul 32



St. Paul Humboldt 63, Trinity 41



Stillwater 59, Forest Lake 52



Superior, Wis. 49, Esko 32



Tri-City United 73, Mayer Lutheran 40



Two Harbors 52, Cook County 45



Upsala 72, Browerville/Eagle Valley 52



Visitation 52, St. Croix Prep 22



Wabasha-Kellogg 72, Houston 67



Waconia 65, Richfield 43



Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 51, Blackduck 32



Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 45, Maple River 35



Wayzata 90, Maranatha Christian 48



White Bear Lake 56, East Ridge 43



Willmar 61, Sartell-St. Stephen 23



Winona Cotter 66, Fillmore Central 37



Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament



West Lutheran 43, Illinois Lutheran, Ill. 23

