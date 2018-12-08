Friday Night Scoreboard – December 7th

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s Basketball
USF 83 vs. Concordia-St. Paul 74
Augustana 78 vs. Winona State 67
Northern State 69 vs. Bemidji State 57
SMSU 74 vs. MSU-Mankato 73
Men’s Basketball
USF 91 vs. Concordia-St. Paul 81
Augustana 88 vs. Winona State 80
Northern State 84 vs. Bemidji State 73
MSU-Mankato 75 vs. SMSU 67
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 59, Warner 39
Alcester-Hudson 60, Freeman Academy/Marion 56
Baltic 55, Beresford 48
Belle Fourche 61, Hill City 44
Brookings 55, Aberdeen Central 51
Burke 64, Scotland 44
Canistota 66, Centerville 32
Castlewood 58, Deuel 46
Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Colman-Egan 56
Deubrook Area 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 39
Edgemont 50, New Underwood 37
Elkton-Lake Benton 66, Lake Preston 64
Flandreau 71, Chester 48
Hamlin 70, Florence/Henry 34
Hanson 71, Ethan 47
Harrisburg 66, Western Christian, Iowa 55
Kimball/White Lake 68, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 41
Oelrichs 67, Lead-Deadwood 59
Sioux Falls Christian 57, Lennox 45
Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Watertown 32
Sioux Falls Washington 69, Huron 64
Stanley County 67, Bennett County 44
Timber Lake 72, Lemmon 50
Tiospa Zina 63, Standing Rock, N.D. 54
Todd County 71, Valentine, Neb. 53
Tri-State, N.D. 57, Waubay/Summit 32
Tri-Valley 77, Garretson 53
Vermillion 54, Bon Homme 47
Viborg-Hurley 82, Freeman 37
Waverly-South Shore 65, Wilmot 61
West Central 54, Dell Rapids 50
White River 71, Jones County 47
Winner 69, Wagner 43
Energy Classic
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 50, Rapid City Central 41
Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament
Northland Lutheran, Wis. 66, Great Plains Lutheran 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 62, Freeman Academy/Marion 32
Belle Fourche 43, Hill City 40
Beresford 68, Baltic 13
Brandon Valley 59, Rapid City Stevens 30
Brookings 41, Aberdeen Central 29
Chamberlain 57, Lyman 51
Colman-Egan 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 44
De Smet 64, Estelline/Hendricks 27
Deubrook Area 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 11
Flandreau 66, Chester Area 28
Freeman 46, Viborg-Hurley 18
Hamlin 59, Florence/Henry 32
Harrisburg 64, Western Christian, Iowa 54
Kimball/White Lake 56, Burke 44
Lake Preston 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 19
Langford Area 54, Leola/Frederick 20
Lennox 55, Sioux Falls Christian 44
Mitchell Christian 45, Iroquois 18
New Underwood 58, Edgemont 17
Parkston 84, Tea Area 80, OT
Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Watertown 44
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40
Sioux Falls Washington 67, Huron 34
Sturgis Brown 56, Douglas 43
Sully Buttes 59, Eureka/Bowdle 13
Timber Lake 64, Lemmon 46
Todd County 78, Valentine, Neb. 38
Vermillion 42, Bon Homme 31
Warner 39, Aberdeen Christian 19
Waubay/Summit 59, Tri-State, N.D. 41
Waverly-South Shore 65, Wilmot 27
Winner 71, Wagner 27
Yankton 48, Spearfish 44
Energy Classic
Rapid City Central 60, Campbell County, Wyo. 56
Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament
Northland Lutheran, Wis. 48, Great Plains Lutheran 37
Iowa
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 63, Winterset 48
AGWSR, Ackley 68, East Marshall, LeGrand 53
Alburnett 62, Lisbon 46
Algona 65, Humboldt 61
Anamosa 60, Durant-Bennett 53
Ankeny 58, Ankeny Centennial 50
Ankeny Christian Academy 63, Lamoni 24
Ar-We-Va, Westside 76, CAM, Anita 41
Audubon 70, Riverside, Oakland 43
B-G-M, Brooklyn 68, Colfax-Mingo 51
Ballard 47, Boone 43
Baxter 62, Collins-Maxwell 43
Bedford 65, East Union, Afton 30
Belle Plaine 69, English Valleys, North English 32
Bellevue 51, West Liberty 48
Benton Community 55, Solon 52
Bettendorf 79, Davenport, West 49
Bishop Garrigan 96, Eagle Grove 31
Burlington Notre Dame 81, Holy Trinity 48
Calamus-Wheatland 82, Starmont 39
Camanche 60, Regina, Iowa City 53
Carlisle 83, Perry 28
Carroll 72, Bondurant Farrar 46
Cherokee, Washington 71, LeMars 66
Clarinda 64, Shenandoah 51
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39
Clear Lake 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 35
Clinton 52, Muscatine 45
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 53, Winfield-Mount Union 29
Creston 72, Atlantic 55
Crestwood, Cresco 62, Charles City 60
Davenport, Central 62, Davenport, North 54
Decorah 59, Waverly-Shell Rock 55
Denison-Schleswig 55, Harlan 40
Des Moines Christian 83, Interstate 35,Truro 46
Des Moines, Hoover 52, Ottumwa 38
Des Moines, North 82, Des Moines, Roosevelt 54
Dike-New Hartford 71, Union Community, LaPorte City 34
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 66, Clarksville 27
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 60, Urbandale 40
Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 41
Dubuque, Senior 59, Wahlert, Dubuque 54
Earlham 59, Pleasantville 46
East Sac County 69, Newell-Fonda 62
Easton Valley 73, Central City 52
Emmetsburg 54, Southeast Valley 45
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 67, West Harrison, Mondamin 21
Fairfield 55, Washington 37
Forest City 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 25
Fremont Mills, Tabor 77, Clarinda Academy 57
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 56, Belmond-Klemme 39
George-Little Rock 58, Sioux Center 43
Gilbert 70, PCM, Monroe 59
Greene County 66, North Polk, Alleman 50
Grinnell 66, Newton 53
Harris-Lake Park 57, Akron-Westfield 54
Harrisburg, S.D. 66, Western Christian 55
Hinton 54, Trinity Christian High School 47
IKM-Manning 45, Missouri Valley 29
Indianola 89, Pella 86
Iowa City High 64, Iowa City West 57, OT
Janesville 93, Waterloo Christian School 41
Jesup 45, Hudson 40, OT
Johnston 43, Ames 42
Keota 85, Iowa Valley, Marengo 35
Knoxville 65, Chariton 57
Lewis Central 67, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 52
Linn-Mar, Marion 79, Cedar Rapids Xavier 74
Logan-Magnolia 49, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 42
Lynnville-Sully 62, H-L-V, Victor 29
MOC-Floyd Valley 72, Okoboji, Milford 67
Madrid 79, Panorama, Panora 56
Maquoketa 78, South Tama County, Tama 46
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 61, Cedar Valley Christian School 34
Marion 77, Clear Creek-Amana 72
Marshalltown 51, Southeast Polk 42
Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Southwest Valley 29
Mediapolis 65, Lone Tree 59
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 76, North Cedar, Stanwood 62
Monticello 66, Wilton 30
Moravia 63, Diagonal 55
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 71, Twin Cedars, Bussey 24
Mount Ayr 75, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 18
Mount Pleasant 56, Keokuk 48
Murray 78, Orient-Macksburg 42
North Fayette Valley 75, West Central, Maynard 21
North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 27
North Scott, Eldridge 47, Assumption, Davenport 38
Northeast, Goose Lake 64, Tipton 53
Norwalk 65, Pella Christian 61
Oelwein 63, Waukon 54
Ogden 81, AC/GC 53
Oskaloosa 61, Dallas Center-Grimes 45
PAC-LM 63, Alta-Aurelia 60
Paton-Churdan 47, Glidden-Ralston 31
Pleasant Valley 60, Burlington 45
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 54, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 61, Edgewood-Colesburg 41
Ridge View 66, Kingsley-Pierson 47
Roland-Story, Story City 75, Saydel 36
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 51
Sidney 64, Griswold 30
Sigourney 48, Tri-County, Thornburg 40
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 56, Manson Northwest Webster 52
Sioux City, East 69, Sioux City, West 65
Sioux City, North 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61
South Central Calhoun 60, Ruthven-Ayrshire 33
South Hamilton, Jewell 84, Nevada 53
South Hardin 63, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40
Spencer 76, Storm Lake 70
Spirit Lake 65, Estherville Lincoln Central 62
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 64, Red Oak 39
St. Mary’s, Remsen 75, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 42
Stanton 70, East Mills 53
Tri-Center, Neola 59, Underwood 48
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, MFL-Mar-Mac 35
Unity Christian, Orange City 51, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 43
Valley, West Des Moines 61, Mason City 26
Van Meter 79, Woodward Academy 58
Vinton-Shellsburg 47, Mount Vernon 34
WACO, Wayland 66, Central Lee, Donnellson 56
Walthill, Neb. 85, Whiting 31
Wapello 58, Highland, Riverside 46
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 50
Waterloo, East 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 53
Waterloo, West 50, Lee’s Summit Community Christian, Mo. 36
Waukee 73, Fort Dodge 39
Webster City 38, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28
West Burlington 69, Eldon Cardinal 25
West Delaware, Manchester 36, Center Point-Urbana 29
West Fork, Sheffield 71, Newman Catholic, Mason City 61
West Lyon, Inwood 63, Rock Valley 58
Woodbine 62, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42
Woodward-Granger 75, West Central Valley, Stuart 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 37, Logan-Magnolia 31
AC/GC 46, Ogden 41
ADM, Adel 55, Winterset 42
AGWSR, Ackley 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 38
Akron-Westfield 58, Harris-Lake Park 34
Alburnett 54, Lisbon 32
Algona 57, Humboldt 42
Anamosa 68, Durant-Bennett 30
Ankeny Centennial 49, Ankeny 27
Ar-We-Va, Westside 57, CAM, Anita 47
Audubon 60, Riverside, Oakland 30
B-G-M, Brooklyn 41, Colfax-Mingo 39
Ballard 54, Boone 40
Beckman, Dyersville 45, Williamsburg 37
Bedford 46, East Union, Afton 20
Belle Plaine 41, English Valleys, North English 24
Bellevue 46, West Liberty 32
Benton Community 48, Solon 34
Bondurant Farrar 54, Carroll 38
Boyden-Hull 67, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 52
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 50, Woodbine 34
Carlisle 62, Perry 19
Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, West Branch 33
Cedar Falls 58, Waterloo, West 37
Cedar Rapids Xavier 46, Linn-Mar, Marion 24
Cedar Rapids, Washington 66, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 28
Center Point-Urbana 73, West Delaware, Manchester 25
Centerville 58, Albia 23
Central Elkader 58, Postville 25
Central Lee, Donnellson 57, WACO, Wayland 32
Cherokee, Washington 71, LeMars 66
Clarksville 54, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 9
Clear Lake 59, Iowa Falls-Alden 44
Collins-Maxwell 44, Baxter 40
Colo-NESCO 61, Meskwaki Settlement School 57
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 66, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57
Creston 72, Atlantic 55
Crestwood, Cresco 58, Charles City 21
Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Oskaloosa 22
Davenport, North 82, Davenport, Central 60
Denison-Schleswig 44, Harlan 33
Des Moines Christian 70, Interstate 35,Truro 45
Des Moines, Roosevelt 59, Des Moines, North 34
Diagonal 53, Moravia 37
Dike-New Hartford 38, Union Community, LaPorte City 22
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Urbandale 48
Dunkerton 54, Riceville 40
Earlham 36, Pleasantville 24
Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque, Hempstead 44
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65, West Harrison, Mondamin 24
Fairfield 62, Washington 48
Forest City 56, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 22
Fremont Mills, Tabor 47, College Springs South Page 26
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 62, Belmond-Klemme 28
Gilbert 56, PCM, Monroe 22
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 43, South Hardin 35
Glidden-Ralston 56, Paton-Churdan 38
Grinnell 72, Newton 23
Grundy Center 61, BCLUW, Conrad 30
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 59
Harrisburg, S.D. 64, Western Christian 54
Highland, Riverside 47, Wapello 41
Hinton 39, Trinity Christian High School 34
Holy Trinity 52, Burlington Notre Dame 38
IKM-Manning 72, Missouri Valley 13
Iowa City High 64, Iowa City West 57
Janesville 73, Waterloo Christian School 13
Jesup 59, Hudson 47
Johnston 61, Ames 38
Keokuk 64, Mount Pleasant 45
Kingsley-Pierson 58, Ridge View 52
Knoxville 45, Chariton 25
Lawton-Bronson 60, Siouxland Community Christian 28
Lewis Central 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 19
Lynnville-Sully 67, H-L-V, Victor 46
MFL-Mar-Mac 57, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 40
MOC-Floyd Valley 47, Okoboji, Milford 44
Maquoketa 57, South Tama County, Tama 53
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 73, Cedar Valley Christian School 14
Marion 75, Clear Creek-Amana 41
Martensdale-St. Marys 51, Southwest Valley 46
Mason City 66, Valley, West Des Moines 64
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 57, North Cedar, Stanwood 43
Midland, Wyoming 43, Springville 25
Montezuma 51, North Mahaska, New Sharon 38
Mount Ayr 60, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43
Muscatine 36, Clinton 23
Nevada 45, South Hamilton, Jewell 44
Newell-Fonda 78, East Sac County 36
Nodaway Valley 59, Wayne, Corydon 29
North Fayette Valley 61, West Central, Maynard 25
North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 44
North Polk, Alleman 76, Greene County 13
North Scott, Eldridge 71, Assumption, Davenport 51
Ottumwa 64, Des Moines, Hoover 20
PAC-LM 68, Alta-Aurelia 29
Pekin 56, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 29
Pella 56, Indianola 47
Pella Christian 43, Norwalk 27
Pleasant Valley 73, Burlington 16
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 56, Edgewood-Colesburg 42
Red Oak 50, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48
Regina, Iowa City 60, Camanche 46
Rock Valley 61, West Lyon, Inwood 53
Rockford 46, Northwood-Kensett 24
Roland-Story, Story City 67, Saydel 7
Sheldon 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 30
Shenandoah 57, Clarinda 27
Sidney 49, Griswold 33
South Central Calhoun 54, Ruthven-Ayrshire 29
South Winneshiek, Calmar 50, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 24
Southeast Polk 59, Marshalltown 5
Spencer 45, Storm Lake 35
Spirit Lake 46, Estherville Lincoln Central 42
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 33, West Bend-Mallard 27
Stanton 43, East Mills 22
Sumner-Fredericksburg 72, Denver 45
Tipton 53, Northeast, Goose Lake 36
Tri-Center, Neola 55, Underwood 40
Van Buren, Keosauqua 58, Danville 38
Walthill, Neb. 69, Whiting 42
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 44, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 43
Waterloo, East 69, Iowa City Liberty High School 54
Waukon 57, Oelwein 19
Waverly-Shell Rock 62, Decorah 28
Webster City 38, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28
West Fork, Sheffield 50, Newman Catholic, Mason City 47
West Monona, Onawa 64, OA-BCIG 36
Winfield-Mount Union 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24
Woodbury Central, Moville 63, Westwood, Sloan 53
Woodward-Granger 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 42, OT
Minnesota
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup 70, Northern Cass, N.D. 54
Annandale 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46
Austin 77, Winona 68
BOLD 79, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 61
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 79, Red Lake County 44
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 67, Swanville 30
Blaine 79, Cambridge-Isanti 75
Brainerd 96, Sauk Rapids-Rice 91, OT
Byron 75, Kenyon-Wanamingo 42
Caledonia 89, Lewiston-Altura 62
Canby 65, Yellow Medicine East 40
Carlton 52, Wrenshall 50
Cass Lake-Bena 86, Red Lake 57
Christian Life 64, Chesterton Academy 30
Concordia Academy 72, New Life Academy 51
Cook County 87, Two Harbors 68
Cromwell 58, McGregor 20
Crookston 78, Warroad 64
Deer River 78, Nashwauk-Keewatin 67
Delano 71, St. Croix Lutheran 51
Dover-Eyota 69, Glencoe-Silver Lake 63
Duluth East 80, Fridley 67
Eagan 68, Henry Sibley 58
East Grand Forks 79, Thief River Falls 56
Esko 59, Cloquet 45
Faribault 61, Albert Lea 52
Foley 75, Holdingford 55
Fosston 48, Blackduck 39
Grand Meadow 55, Lanesboro 52
Greenway 66, Virginia 58
Hancock 91, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 65
Hastings 85, Park (Cottage Grove) 69
Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Ellsworth 58
International Falls 72, Ely 67
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 76, St. Clair 48
Kasson-Mantorville 54, Goodhue 36
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 60, Dawson-Boyd 56
Kimball 41, Dassel-Cokato 32
La Crescent 62, Rochester Lourdes 52
Lac qui Parle Valley 96, Renville County West 68
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity Co-op 59, Cleveland 54
Litchfield 62, Eden Valley-Watkins 53
Littlefork-Big Falls 47, Lake of the Woods 42
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 69, Mabel-Canton 51
MACCRAY 81, Central Minnesota Christian 61
Maple Grove 57, Rogers 44
Melrose 70, Montevideo 64
Minneapolis North 101, St. Paul Como Park 38
Minneota 82, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 45
Minnewaska 58, Sauk Centre 54
Monticello 68, Zimmerman 52
Moorhead 91, Buffalo 80
Mountain Iron-Buhl 103, Cherry 37
Mountain Lake Area 92, Heron Lake-Okabena 59
Murray County Central 65, Fulda 45
New Ulm Cathedral 81, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 48
North Branch 67, Braham 37
Northfield 72, Red Wing 58
Nova Classical Academy 61, Schaeffer Academy 54
Ortonville 73, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 33
Paynesville 71, Benson 56
Pequot Lakes 65, Proctor 58, OT
Pierz 61, Little Falls 56
Pine City 82, East Central 49
Pine River-Backus 78, Kelliher/Northome 74, 2OT
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 78, Chatfield 64
Princeton 73, Fergus Falls 67
Randolph 78, Kingsland 62
Richland, N.D. 74, Park Christian (Moorhead) 45
Roseville 68, Irondale 48
Royalton 59, Pillager 58
Rush City 57, Isle 53
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Lakeview 45
Sacred Heart 75, Northern Freeze 47
Shakopee 78, New Prague 58
South St. Paul 79, Mounds Park Academy 62
Spring Grove 69, Glenville-Emmons 35
St. Anthony 56, Minneapolis Southwest 52
St. Cloud Cathedral 87, Maple Lake 58
St. Paul Central 68, Osseo 65
St. Paul Harding 102, Simley 92
Stillwater 75, Minneapolis South 49
United South Central 77, Medford 49
Verndale 66, Staples-Motley 44
Waconia 94, Henry 67
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 64, Aitkin 56
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 59, Red Rock Central 54
White Bear Lake 90, North St. Paul 87
Win-E-Mac 53, Nevis 50
Winona Cotter 64, Fillmore Central 49
Woodbury 61, Rosemount 53
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 55
Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Wis. 67
West Lutheran 65, Illinois Lutheran, Ill. 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 73, St. Cloud Tech 32
Annandale 45, St. Cloud Cathedral 33
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 32, Montevideo 26
Austin 86, Winona 36
Big Lake 56, Osseo 49
Brandon-Evansville 56, Rothsay 28
Caledonia 71, Lewiston-Altura 49
Chisago Lakes 59, Hermantown 55
Clearbrook-Gonvick 42, Nevis 27
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 49, Lidgerwood, N.D. 32
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 49, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 32
Crookston 66, Warroad 37
Eden Prairie 76, Chaska 71
Elk River 58, Minnetonka 47
Faribault 58, Albert Lea 52, OT
Farmington 65, Edina 36
Fergus Falls 74, Rocori 24
Floodwood 62, Silver Bay 17
Foley 71, Holdingford 48
Fridley 79, Breck 37
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 57, New Ulm Cathedral 37
Glencoe-Silver Lake 46, Martin County West 36
Goodhue 52, Kasson-Mantorville 42
Grand Meadow 78, Triton 72
Hawley 67, Frazee 33
Heritage Christian Academy 51, St. Agnes 31
Hibbing 56, Princeton 47
Hill-Murray 59, Totino-Grace 42
Hopkins 98, Tartan 70
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 54, Columbia Heights 39
Hutchinson 64, Dassel-Cokato 31
Jordan 63, Belle Plaine 50
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 59, Central Minnesota Christian 50
Kittson County Central 66, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 33
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 76, AC/GE 65
Liberty Classical 39, St. Paul Washington 32
Mayer-Lutheran 73, Tri-City United 40
Minneapolis Southwest 53, Minneapolis Edison 37
Minneapolis Washburn 64, Minneapolis Roosevelt 40
Minnewaska 64, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 49
Monticello 68, Zimmerman 52
Moorhead 77, East Grand Forks 56
Mounds View 49, Park (Cottage Grove) 44
Mountain Lake Area 55, Madelia 37
Mountain Lake Co-op 55, Madelia 37
New Richland-H-E-G 48, Hayfield 47
North Branch 48, Mora 24
Northern Freeze 45, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg, N.D. 38
Norwood-Young America 69, LeSueur-Henderson 45
Orono 58, Watertown-Mayer 53
Osakis 49, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 43
Owatonna 55, Rochester Century 34
Park Center 74, St. Louis Park 56
Park Christian (Moorhead) 49, Sacred Heart 47
Pelican Rapids 78, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 60
Pequot Lakes 65, Detroit Lakes 45
Pierz 58, Little Falls 19
Pine City 79, Hinckley-Finlayson 32
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 59, Chatfield 49
Randolph 51, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47
Red Lake Falls 56, Bagley 32
Red Rock Central 62, Sleepy Eye 51
Red Wing 63, Northfield 62
Robbinsdale Cooper 63, DeLaSalle 58
Rochester Lourdes 71, La Crescent 29
Rogers 66, Maple Grove 55
Rosemount 59, Henry Sibley 42
Roseville 64, Cretin-Derham Hall 48
Royalton 67, Swanville 58
Rush City 55, Isle 15
Rushford-Peterson 54, Schaeffer Academy 33
Shakopee 62, Chanhassen 46
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 72, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 34
St. Charles 73, Southland 64
St. Clair 66, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51
St. Cloud Apollo 70, Albany 45
St. Michael-Albertville 71, Anoka 28
St. Paul Como Park 77, Mahtomedi 61
St. Paul Highland Park 43, North St. Paul 32
St. Paul Humboldt 63, Trinity 41
Stillwater 59, Forest Lake 52
Superior, Wis. 49, Esko 32
Tri-City United 73, Mayer Lutheran 40
Two Harbors 52, Cook County 45
Upsala 72, Browerville/Eagle Valley 52
Visitation 52, St. Croix Prep 22
Wabasha-Kellogg 72, Houston 67
Waconia 65, Richfield 43
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 51, Blackduck 32
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 45, Maple River 35
Wayzata 90, Maranatha Christian 48
White Bear Lake 56, East Ridge 43
Willmar 61, Sartell-St. Stephen 23
Winona Cotter 66, Fillmore Central 37
Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament
West Lutheran 43, Illinois Lutheran, Ill. 23