Friday Night Scoreboard – December 7th

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

USF 83 vs. Concordia-St. Paul 74

Augustana 78 vs. Winona State 67

Northern State 69 vs. Bemidji State 57

SMSU 74 vs. MSU-Mankato 73

Men’s Basketball

USF 91 vs. Concordia-St. Paul 81

Augustana 88 vs. Winona State 80

Northern State 84 vs. Bemidji State 73

MSU-Mankato 75 vs. SMSU 67

High School Basketball
South Dakota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 59, Warner 39
    
Alcester-Hudson 60, Freeman Academy/Marion 56
    
Baltic 55, Beresford 48
    
Belle Fourche 61, Hill City 44
    
Brookings 55, Aberdeen Central 51
    
Burke 64, Scotland 44
    
Canistota 66, Centerville 32
    
Castlewood 58, Deuel 46
    
Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Colman-Egan 56
    
Deubrook Area 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 39
    
Edgemont 50, New Underwood 37
    
Elkton-Lake Benton 66, Lake Preston 64
    
Flandreau 71, Chester 48
    
Hamlin 70, Florence/Henry 34
    
Hanson 71, Ethan 47
    
Harrisburg 66, Western Christian, Iowa 55
    
Kimball/White Lake 68, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 41
    
Oelrichs 67, Lead-Deadwood 59
    
Sioux Falls Christian 57, Lennox 45
    
Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Watertown 32
    
Sioux Falls Washington 69, Huron 64
    
Stanley County 67, Bennett County 44
    
Timber Lake 72, Lemmon 50
    
Tiospa Zina 63, Standing Rock, N.D. 54
    
Todd County 71, Valentine, Neb. 53
    
Tri-State, N.D. 57, Waubay/Summit 32
    
Tri-Valley 77, Garretson 53
    
Vermillion 54, Bon Homme 47
    
Viborg-Hurley 82, Freeman 37
    
Waverly-South Shore 65, Wilmot 61
    
West Central 54, Dell Rapids 50
    
White River 71, Jones County 47
    
Winner 69, Wagner 43
    
Energy Classic
    
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 50, Rapid City Central 41
    
Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament
    
Northland Lutheran, Wis. 66, Great Plains Lutheran 37
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Alcester-Hudson 62, Freeman Academy/Marion 32
    
Belle Fourche 43, Hill City 40
    
Beresford 68, Baltic 13
    
Brandon Valley 59, Rapid City Stevens 30
    
Brookings 41, Aberdeen Central 29
    
Chamberlain 57, Lyman 51
    
Colman-Egan 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 44
    
De Smet 64, Estelline/Hendricks 27
    
Deubrook Area 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 11
    
Flandreau 66, Chester Area 28
    
Freeman 46, Viborg-Hurley 18
    
Hamlin 59, Florence/Henry 32
    
Harrisburg 64, Western Christian, Iowa 54
    
Kimball/White Lake 56, Burke 44
    
Lake Preston 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 19
    
Langford Area 54, Leola/Frederick 20
    
Lennox 55, Sioux Falls Christian 44
    
Mitchell Christian 45, Iroquois 18
    
New Underwood 58, Edgemont 17
    
Parkston 84, Tea Area 80, OT
    
Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Watertown 44
    
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40
    
Sioux Falls Washington 67, Huron 34
    
Sturgis Brown 56, Douglas 43
    
Sully Buttes 59, Eureka/Bowdle 13
    
Timber Lake 64, Lemmon 46
    
Todd County 78, Valentine, Neb. 38
    
Vermillion 42, Bon Homme 31
    
Warner 39, Aberdeen Christian 19
    
Waubay/Summit 59, Tri-State, N.D. 41
    
Waverly-South Shore 65, Wilmot 27
    
Winner 71, Wagner 27
    
Yankton 48, Spearfish 44
    
Energy Classic
    
Rapid City Central 60, Campbell County, Wyo. 56
    
Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament
    
Northland Lutheran, Wis. 48, Great Plains Lutheran 37

Iowa

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
ADM, Adel 63, Winterset 48
    
AGWSR, Ackley 68, East Marshall, LeGrand 53
    
Alburnett 62, Lisbon 46
    
Algona 65, Humboldt 61
    
Anamosa 60, Durant-Bennett 53
    
Ankeny 58, Ankeny Centennial 50
    
Ankeny Christian Academy 63, Lamoni 24
    
Ar-We-Va, Westside 76, CAM, Anita 41
    
Audubon 70, Riverside, Oakland 43
    
B-G-M, Brooklyn 68, Colfax-Mingo 51
    
Ballard 47, Boone 43
    
Baxter 62, Collins-Maxwell 43
    
Bedford 65, East Union, Afton 30
    
Belle Plaine 69, English Valleys, North English 32
    
Bellevue 51, West Liberty 48
    
Benton Community 55, Solon 52
    
Bettendorf 79, Davenport, West 49
    
Bishop Garrigan 96, Eagle Grove 31
    
Burlington Notre Dame 81, Holy Trinity 48
    
Calamus-Wheatland 82, Starmont 39
    
Camanche 60, Regina, Iowa City 53
    
Carlisle 83, Perry 28
    
Carroll 72, Bondurant Farrar 46
    
Cherokee, Washington 71, LeMars 66
    
Clarinda 64, Shenandoah 51
    
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39
    
Clear Lake 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 35
    
Clinton 52, Muscatine 45
    
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 53, Winfield-Mount Union 29
    
Creston 72, Atlantic 55
    
Crestwood, Cresco 62, Charles City 60
    
Davenport, Central 62, Davenport, North 54
    
Decorah 59, Waverly-Shell Rock 55
    
Denison-Schleswig 55, Harlan 40
    
Des Moines Christian 83, Interstate 35,Truro 46
    
Des Moines, Hoover 52, Ottumwa 38
    
Des Moines, North 82, Des Moines, Roosevelt 54
    
Dike-New Hartford 71, Union Community, LaPorte City 34
    
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 66, Clarksville 27
    
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 60, Urbandale 40
    
Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 41
    
Dubuque, Senior 59, Wahlert, Dubuque 54
    
Earlham 59, Pleasantville 46
    
East Sac County 69, Newell-Fonda 62
    
Easton Valley 73, Central City 52
    
Emmetsburg 54, Southeast Valley 45
    
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 67, West Harrison, Mondamin 21
    
Fairfield 55, Washington 37
    
Forest City 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 25
    
Fremont Mills, Tabor 77, Clarinda Academy 57
    
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 56, Belmond-Klemme 39
    
George-Little Rock 58, Sioux Center 43
    
Gilbert 70, PCM, Monroe 59
    
Greene County 66, North Polk, Alleman 50
    
Grinnell 66, Newton 53
    
Harris-Lake Park 57, Akron-Westfield 54
    
Harrisburg, S.D. 66, Western Christian 55
    
Hinton 54, Trinity Christian High School 47
    
IKM-Manning 45, Missouri Valley 29
    
Indianola 89, Pella 86
    
Iowa City High 64, Iowa City West 57, OT
    
Janesville 93, Waterloo Christian School 41
    
Jesup 45, Hudson 40, OT
    
Johnston 43, Ames 42
    
Keota 85, Iowa Valley, Marengo 35
    
Knoxville 65, Chariton 57
    
Lewis Central 67, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 52
    
Linn-Mar, Marion 79, Cedar Rapids Xavier 74
    
Logan-Magnolia 49, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 42
    
Lynnville-Sully 62, H-L-V, Victor 29
    
MOC-Floyd Valley 72, Okoboji, Milford 67
    
Madrid 79, Panorama, Panora 56
    
Maquoketa 78, South Tama County, Tama 46
    
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 61, Cedar Valley Christian School 34
    
Marion 77, Clear Creek-Amana 72
    
Marshalltown 51, Southeast Polk 42
    
Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Southwest Valley 29
    
Mediapolis 65, Lone Tree 59
    
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 76, North Cedar, Stanwood 62
    
Monticello 66, Wilton 30
    
Moravia 63, Diagonal 55
    
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 71, Twin Cedars, Bussey 24
    
Mount Ayr 75, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 18
    
Mount Pleasant 56, Keokuk 48
    
Murray 78, Orient-Macksburg 42
    
North Fayette Valley 75, West Central, Maynard 21
    
North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 27
    
North Scott, Eldridge 47, Assumption, Davenport 38
    
Northeast, Goose Lake 64, Tipton 53
    
Norwalk 65, Pella Christian 61
    
Oelwein 63, Waukon 54
    
Ogden 81, AC/GC 53
    
Oskaloosa 61, Dallas Center-Grimes 45
    
PAC-LM 63, Alta-Aurelia 60
    
Paton-Churdan 47, Glidden-Ralston 31
    
Pleasant Valley 60, Burlington 45
    
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 54, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45
    
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 61, Edgewood-Colesburg 41
    
Ridge View 66, Kingsley-Pierson 47
    
Roland-Story, Story City 75, Saydel 36
    
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 51
    
Sidney 64, Griswold 30
    
Sigourney 48, Tri-County, Thornburg 40
    
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 56, Manson Northwest Webster 52
    
Sioux City, East 69, Sioux City, West 65
    
Sioux City, North 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61
    
South Central Calhoun 60, Ruthven-Ayrshire 33
    
South Hamilton, Jewell 84, Nevada 53
    
South Hardin 63, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40
    
Spencer 76, Storm Lake 70
    
Spirit Lake 65, Estherville Lincoln Central 62
    
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 64, Red Oak 39
    
St. Mary’s, Remsen 75, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 42
    
Stanton 70, East Mills 53
    
Tri-Center, Neola 59, Underwood 48
    
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, MFL-Mar-Mac 35
    
Unity Christian, Orange City 51, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 43
    
Valley, West Des Moines 61, Mason City 26
    
Van Meter 79, Woodward Academy 58
    
Vinton-Shellsburg 47, Mount Vernon 34
    
WACO, Wayland 66, Central Lee, Donnellson 56
    
Walthill, Neb. 85, Whiting 31
    
Wapello 58, Highland, Riverside 46
    
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 50
    
Waterloo, East 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 53
    
Waterloo, West 50, Lee’s Summit Community Christian, Mo. 36
    
Waukee 73, Fort Dodge 39
    
Webster City 38, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28
    
West Burlington 69, Eldon Cardinal 25
    
West Delaware, Manchester 36, Center Point-Urbana 29
    
West Fork, Sheffield 71, Newman Catholic, Mason City 61
    
West Lyon, Inwood 63, Rock Valley 58
    
Woodbine 62, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42
    
Woodward-Granger 75, West Central Valley, Stuart 53
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 37, Logan-Magnolia 31
    
AC/GC 46, Ogden 41
    
ADM, Adel 55, Winterset 42
    
AGWSR, Ackley 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 38
    
Akron-Westfield 58, Harris-Lake Park 34
    
Alburnett 54, Lisbon 32
    
Algona 57, Humboldt 42
    
Anamosa 68, Durant-Bennett 30
    
Ankeny Centennial 49, Ankeny 27
    
Ar-We-Va, Westside 57, CAM, Anita 47
    
Audubon 60, Riverside, Oakland 30
    
B-G-M, Brooklyn 41, Colfax-Mingo 39
    
Ballard 54, Boone 40
    
Beckman, Dyersville 45, Williamsburg 37
    
Bedford 46, East Union, Afton 20
    
Belle Plaine 41, English Valleys, North English 24
    
Bellevue 46, West Liberty 32
    
Benton Community 48, Solon 34
    
Bondurant Farrar 54, Carroll 38
    
Boyden-Hull 67, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 52
    
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 50, Woodbine 34
    
Carlisle 62, Perry 19
    
Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, West Branch 33
    
Cedar Falls 58, Waterloo, West 37
    
Cedar Rapids Xavier 46, Linn-Mar, Marion 24
    
Cedar Rapids, Washington 66, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 28
    
Center Point-Urbana 73, West Delaware, Manchester 25
    
Centerville 58, Albia 23
    
Central Elkader 58, Postville 25
    
Central Lee, Donnellson 57, WACO, Wayland 32
    
Cherokee, Washington 71, LeMars 66
    
Clarksville 54, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 9
    
Clear Lake 59, Iowa Falls-Alden 44
    
Collins-Maxwell 44, Baxter 40
    
Colo-NESCO 61, Meskwaki Settlement School 57
    
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 66, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57
    
Creston 72, Atlantic 55
    
Crestwood, Cresco 58, Charles City 21
    
Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Oskaloosa 22
    
Davenport, North 82, Davenport, Central 60
    
Denison-Schleswig 44, Harlan 33
    
Des Moines Christian 70, Interstate 35,Truro 45
    
Des Moines, Roosevelt 59, Des Moines, North 34
    
Diagonal 53, Moravia 37
    
Dike-New Hartford 38, Union Community, LaPorte City 22
    
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Urbandale 48
    
Dunkerton 54, Riceville 40
    
Earlham 36, Pleasantville 24
    
Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque, Hempstead 44
    
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65, West Harrison, Mondamin 24
    
Fairfield 62, Washington 48
    
Forest City 56, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 22
    
Fremont Mills, Tabor 47, College Springs South Page 26
    
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 62, Belmond-Klemme 28
    
Gilbert 56, PCM, Monroe 22
    
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 43, South Hardin 35
    
Glidden-Ralston 56, Paton-Churdan 38
    
Grinnell 72, Newton 23
    
Grundy Center 61, BCLUW, Conrad 30
    
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 59
    
Harrisburg, S.D. 64, Western Christian 54
    
Highland, Riverside 47, Wapello 41
    
Hinton 39, Trinity Christian High School 34
    
Holy Trinity 52, Burlington Notre Dame 38
    
IKM-Manning 72, Missouri Valley 13
    
Iowa City High 64, Iowa City West 57
    
Janesville 73, Waterloo Christian School 13
    
Jesup 59, Hudson 47
    
Johnston 61, Ames 38
    
Keokuk 64, Mount Pleasant 45
    
Kingsley-Pierson 58, Ridge View 52
    
Knoxville 45, Chariton 25
    
Lawton-Bronson 60, Siouxland Community Christian 28
    
Lewis Central 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 19
    
Lynnville-Sully 67, H-L-V, Victor 46
    
MFL-Mar-Mac 57, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 40
    
MOC-Floyd Valley 47, Okoboji, Milford 44
    
Maquoketa 57, South Tama County, Tama 53
    
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 73, Cedar Valley Christian School 14
    
Marion 75, Clear Creek-Amana 41
    
Martensdale-St. Marys 51, Southwest Valley 46
    
Mason City 66, Valley, West Des Moines 64
    
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 57, North Cedar, Stanwood 43
    
Midland, Wyoming 43, Springville 25
    
Montezuma 51, North Mahaska, New Sharon 38
    
Mount Ayr 60, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43
    
Muscatine 36, Clinton 23
    
Nevada 45, South Hamilton, Jewell 44
    
Newell-Fonda 78, East Sac County 36
    
Nodaway Valley 59, Wayne, Corydon 29
    
North Fayette Valley 61, West Central, Maynard 25
    
North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 44
    
North Polk, Alleman 76, Greene County 13
    
North Scott, Eldridge 71, Assumption, Davenport 51
    
Ottumwa 64, Des Moines, Hoover 20
    
PAC-LM 68, Alta-Aurelia 29
    
Pekin 56, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 29
    
Pella 56, Indianola 47
    
Pella Christian 43, Norwalk 27
    
Pleasant Valley 73, Burlington 16
    
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45
    
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 56, Edgewood-Colesburg 42
    
Red Oak 50, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48
    
Regina, Iowa City 60, Camanche 46
    
Rock Valley 61, West Lyon, Inwood 53
    
Rockford 46, Northwood-Kensett 24
    
Roland-Story, Story City 67, Saydel 7
    
Sheldon 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 30
    
Shenandoah 57, Clarinda 27
    
Sidney 49, Griswold 33
    
South Central Calhoun 54, Ruthven-Ayrshire 29
    
South Winneshiek, Calmar 50, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 24
    
Southeast Polk 59, Marshalltown 5
    
Spencer 45, Storm Lake 35
    
Spirit Lake 46, Estherville Lincoln Central 42
    
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 33, West Bend-Mallard 27
    
Stanton 43, East Mills 22
    
Sumner-Fredericksburg 72, Denver 45
    
Tipton 53, Northeast, Goose Lake 36
    
Tri-Center, Neola 55, Underwood 40
    
Van Buren, Keosauqua 58, Danville 38
    
Walthill, Neb. 69, Whiting 42
    
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 44, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 43
    
Waterloo, East 69, Iowa City Liberty High School 54
    
Waukon 57, Oelwein 19
    
Waverly-Shell Rock 62, Decorah 28
    
Webster City 38, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28
    
West Fork, Sheffield 50, Newman Catholic, Mason City 47
    
West Monona, Onawa 64, OA-BCIG 36
    
Winfield-Mount Union 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24
    
Woodbury Central, Moville 63, Westwood, Sloan 53
    
Woodward-Granger 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 42, OT

Minnesota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Ada-Borup 70, Northern Cass, N.D. 54
    
Annandale 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46
    
Austin 77, Winona 68
    
BOLD 79, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 61
    
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 79, Red Lake County 44
    
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 67, Swanville 30
    
Blaine 79, Cambridge-Isanti 75
    
Brainerd 96, Sauk Rapids-Rice 91, OT
    
Byron 75, Kenyon-Wanamingo 42
    
Caledonia 89, Lewiston-Altura 62
    
Canby 65, Yellow Medicine East 40
    
Carlton 52, Wrenshall 50
    
Cass Lake-Bena 86, Red Lake 57
    
Christian Life 64, Chesterton Academy 30
    
Concordia Academy 72, New Life Academy 51
    
Cook County 87, Two Harbors 68
    
Cromwell 58, McGregor 20
    
Crookston 78, Warroad 64
    
Deer River 78, Nashwauk-Keewatin 67
    
Delano 71, St. Croix Lutheran 51
    
Dover-Eyota 69, Glencoe-Silver Lake 63
    
Duluth East 80, Fridley 67
    
Eagan 68, Henry Sibley 58
    
East Grand Forks 79, Thief River Falls 56
    
Esko 59, Cloquet 45
    
Faribault 61, Albert Lea 52
    
Foley 75, Holdingford 55
    
Fosston 48, Blackduck 39
    
Grand Meadow 55, Lanesboro 52
    
Greenway 66, Virginia 58
    
Hancock 91, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 65
    
Hastings 85, Park (Cottage Grove) 69
    
Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Ellsworth 58
    
International Falls 72, Ely 67
    
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 76, St. Clair 48
    
Kasson-Mantorville 54, Goodhue 36
    
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 60, Dawson-Boyd 56
    
Kimball 41, Dassel-Cokato 32
    
La Crescent 62, Rochester Lourdes 52
    
Lac qui Parle Valley 96, Renville County West 68
    
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity Co-op 59, Cleveland 54
    
Litchfield 62, Eden Valley-Watkins 53
    
Littlefork-Big Falls 47, Lake of the Woods 42
    
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 69, Mabel-Canton 51
    
MACCRAY 81, Central Minnesota Christian 61
    
Maple Grove 57, Rogers 44
    
Melrose 70, Montevideo 64
    
Minneapolis North 101, St. Paul Como Park 38
    
Minneota 82, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 45
    
Minnewaska 58, Sauk Centre 54
    
Monticello 68, Zimmerman 52
    
Moorhead 91, Buffalo 80
    
Mountain Iron-Buhl 103, Cherry 37
    
Mountain Lake Area 92, Heron Lake-Okabena 59
    
Murray County Central 65, Fulda 45
    
New Ulm Cathedral 81, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 48
    
North Branch 67, Braham 37
    
Northfield 72, Red Wing 58
    
Nova Classical Academy 61, Schaeffer Academy 54
    
Ortonville 73, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 33
    
Paynesville 71, Benson 56
    
Pequot Lakes 65, Proctor 58, OT
    
Pierz 61, Little Falls 56
    
Pine City 82, East Central 49
    
Pine River-Backus 78, Kelliher/Northome 74, 2OT
    
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 78, Chatfield 64
    
Princeton 73, Fergus Falls 67
    
Randolph 78, Kingsland 62
    
Richland, N.D. 74, Park Christian (Moorhead) 45
    
Roseville 68, Irondale 48
    
Royalton 59, Pillager 58
    
Rush City 57, Isle 53
    
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Lakeview 45
    
Sacred Heart 75, Northern Freeze 47
    
Shakopee 78, New Prague 58
    
South St. Paul 79, Mounds Park Academy 62
    
Spring Grove 69, Glenville-Emmons 35
    
St. Anthony 56, Minneapolis Southwest 52
    
St. Cloud Cathedral 87, Maple Lake 58
    
St. Paul Central 68, Osseo 65
    
St. Paul Harding 102, Simley 92
    
Stillwater 75, Minneapolis South 49
    
United South Central 77, Medford 49
    
Verndale 66, Staples-Motley 44
    
Waconia 94, Henry 67
    
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 64, Aitkin 56
    
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 59, Red Rock Central 54
    
White Bear Lake 90, North St. Paul 87
    
Win-E-Mac 53, Nevis 50
    
Winona Cotter 64, Fillmore Central 49
    
Woodbury 61, Rosemount 53
    
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 55
    
Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament
    
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Wis. 67
    
West Lutheran 65, Illinois Lutheran, Ill. 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Alexandria 73, St. Cloud Tech 32
    
Annandale 45, St. Cloud Cathedral 33
    
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 32, Montevideo 26
    
Austin 86, Winona 36
    
Big Lake 56, Osseo 49
    
Brandon-Evansville 56, Rothsay 28
    
Caledonia 71, Lewiston-Altura 49
    
Chisago Lakes 59, Hermantown 55
    
Clearbrook-Gonvick 42, Nevis 27
    
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 49, Lidgerwood, N.D. 32
    
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 49, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 32
    
Crookston 66, Warroad 37
    
Eden Prairie 76, Chaska 71
    
Elk River 58, Minnetonka 47
    
Faribault 58, Albert Lea 52, OT
    
Farmington 65, Edina 36
    
Fergus Falls 74, Rocori 24
    
Floodwood 62, Silver Bay 17
    
Foley 71, Holdingford 48
    
Fridley 79, Breck 37
    
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 57, New Ulm Cathedral 37
    
Glencoe-Silver Lake 46, Martin County West 36
    
Goodhue 52, Kasson-Mantorville 42
    
Grand Meadow 78, Triton 72
    
Hawley 67, Frazee 33
    
Heritage Christian Academy 51, St. Agnes 31
    
Hibbing 56, Princeton 47
    
Hill-Murray 59, Totino-Grace 42
    
Hopkins 98, Tartan 70
    
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 54, Columbia Heights 39
    
Hutchinson 64, Dassel-Cokato 31
    
Jordan 63, Belle Plaine 50
    
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 59, Central Minnesota Christian 50
    
Kittson County Central 66, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 33
    
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 76, AC/GE 65
    
Liberty Classical 39, St. Paul Washington 32
    
Mayer-Lutheran 73, Tri-City United 40
    
Minneapolis Southwest 53, Minneapolis Edison 37
    
Minneapolis Washburn 64, Minneapolis Roosevelt 40
    
Minnewaska 64, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 49
    
Monticello 68, Zimmerman 52
    
Moorhead 77, East Grand Forks 56
    
Mounds View 49, Park (Cottage Grove) 44
    
Mountain Lake Area 55, Madelia 37
    
Mountain Lake Co-op 55, Madelia 37
    
New Richland-H-E-G 48, Hayfield 47
    
North Branch 48, Mora 24
    
Northern Freeze 45, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg, N.D. 38
    
Norwood-Young America 69, LeSueur-Henderson 45
    
Orono 58, Watertown-Mayer 53
    
Osakis 49, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 43
    
Owatonna 55, Rochester Century 34
    
Park Center 74, St. Louis Park 56
    
Park Christian (Moorhead) 49, Sacred Heart 47
    
Pelican Rapids 78, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 60
    
Pequot Lakes 65, Detroit Lakes 45
    
Pierz 58, Little Falls 19
    
Pine City 79, Hinckley-Finlayson 32
    
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 59, Chatfield 49
    
Randolph 51, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47
    
Red Lake Falls 56, Bagley 32
    
Red Rock Central 62, Sleepy Eye 51
    
Red Wing 63, Northfield 62
    
Robbinsdale Cooper 63, DeLaSalle 58
    
Rochester Lourdes 71, La Crescent 29
    
Rogers 66, Maple Grove 55
    
Rosemount 59, Henry Sibley 42
    
Roseville 64, Cretin-Derham Hall 48
    
Royalton 67, Swanville 58
    
Rush City 55, Isle 15
    
Rushford-Peterson 54, Schaeffer Academy 33
    
Shakopee 62, Chanhassen 46
    
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 72, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 34
    
St. Charles 73, Southland 64
    
St. Clair 66, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51
    
St. Cloud Apollo 70, Albany 45
    
St. Michael-Albertville 71, Anoka 28
    
St. Paul Como Park 77, Mahtomedi 61
    
St. Paul Highland Park 43, North St. Paul 32
    
St. Paul Humboldt 63, Trinity 41
    
Stillwater 59, Forest Lake 52
    
Superior, Wis. 49, Esko 32
    
Tri-City United 73, Mayer Lutheran 40
    
Two Harbors 52, Cook County 45
    
Upsala 72, Browerville/Eagle Valley 52
    
Visitation 52, St. Croix Prep 22
    
Wabasha-Kellogg 72, Houston 67
    
Waconia 65, Richfield 43
    
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 51, Blackduck 32
    
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 45, Maple River 35
    
Wayzata 90, Maranatha Christian 48
    
White Bear Lake 56, East Ridge 43
    
Willmar 61, Sartell-St. Stephen 23
    
Winona Cotter 66, Fillmore Central 37
    
Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament
    
West Lutheran 43, Illinois Lutheran, Ill. 23
 

