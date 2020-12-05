Friday night scoreboard – December 4

WATERLOO, Iowa (STAMPEDE) – Goaltender Trent Burnham earned his first career United States Hockey League shutout as the Stampede defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks 1-0 at Young Arena Friday night. Dan Russell scored the lone goal for the Herd 1:54 into the third period, while Burnham saved all 23 shots on net.

Due to the shortened 2019-20 season, the Sioux Falls Stampede failed to make a trip to Waterloo all of last season. The last time the Herd were able to play at Young Arena, an Olympic-sheet style of ice, was during the 2019 Clark Cup Playoffs. With a new set of players and coaches, both teams fought hard through the first two periods to keep the game scoreless. The Herd outshot the Black Hawks 23-8 through the two periods and failed to convert on three of their power play opportunities.