Friday night scoreboard – December 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s Basketball
SDSU 88 Bradley 84

High School Girls Basketball
Lincoln 45 Yankton 44
Garretson 68 Baltic 40

Iowa High School Boys Basketball
Boyden-Hull 49, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 45

Rock Valley 59, West Lyon, Inwood 51

Sibley-Ocheyedan 48, Sheldon 45

Western Christian 79, West Sioux 27

Iowa High School Girls Basketball

Sioux Center 56, George-Little Rock 30

Western Christian 55, West Sioux 37

South Dakota High School Wrestling
Brandon Valley 51 Huron 18

USHL Hockey
Sioux Falls 1 Waterloo 0

