SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from around the local area below:

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bemidji 79, Grand Rapids 54

Browerville/Eagle Valley 77, Menahga 46

Cass Lake-Bena 71, Mahnomen/Waubun 57

Fosston 60, Fertile-Beltrami 55

Georgiana, Ala. 70, Luverne 57

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 84, Stephen-Argyle 66

Kittson County Central 84, Stephen-Argyle 66

Lake Park-Audubon 87, Breckenridge 78

Mesabi East 65, International Falls 49

Moorhead 81, Fargo Davies, N.D. 75

Northland 77, Mountain Iron-Buhl 58

Rock Ridge 65, Proctor 18

Sacred Heart 75, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 68

Thief River Falls 77, Warroad 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Alden-Conger vs. Kingsland, ppd.

Alexandria vs. Hutchinson, ppd.

Apple Valley vs. Shakopee, ppd.

BOLD vs. Springfield, ppd.

Border West vs. Hillcrest Lutheran, ppd.

Braham vs. Cromwell, ppd.

Buffalo vs. Brainerd, ppd.

Burnsville vs. Prior Lake, ppd.

Caledonia vs. Stewartville, ppd.

Cambridge-Isanti vs. Anoka, ppd.

Cannon Falls vs. St. Charles, ppd.

Climax/Fisher vs. Kelliher/Northome, ppd.

Concordia Academy vs. Hill-Murray, ppd.

Deer River vs. Barnum, ccd.

Eagan vs. Lakeville South, ppd.

East Ridge vs. Eden Prairie, ppd.

Eastview vs. Farmington, ppd.

Eden Valley-Watkins vs. New London-Spicer, ppd.

Ely vs. Cook County, ppd.

Frazee vs. Barnesville, ppd.

Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Red Rock Central, ppd. to Dec 22nd.

Holdingford vs. Foley, ppd.

Hope Academy vs. Bethlehem Academy, ppd.

Jackson County Central vs. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, ppd.

Kimball vs. Dassel-Cokato, ppd.

Lakeville North vs. Rosemount, ppd.

Minnetonka vs. Chanhassen, ppd.

Mounds View vs. Fridley, ppd.

North Lakes Academy vs. Trinity, ppd.

Pillager vs. Staples-Motley, ccd.

Rochester Lourdes vs. Dover-Eyota, ppd.

Rockford vs. Brooklyn Center, ppd.

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs. Southwest Minnesota Christian, ppd.

Southland vs. Wabasha-Kellogg, ppd.

St. Cloud Apollo vs. Minneapolis Henry, ppd.

Stillwater vs. Hudson, Wis., ppd.

Tartan vs. St. Louis Park, ppd.

Two Harbors vs. Esko, ppd.

Waconia vs. Becker, ppd.

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bigfork 52, International Falls 43

Cass Lake-Bena 68, Mahnomen/Waubun 52

Fargo Davies, N.D. 70, Moorhead 46

Henning 64, Lake Park-Audubon 38

Pelican Rapids 48, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 41

Rock Ridge 64, Moose Lake/Willow River 15

Superior, Wis. 79, Duluth East 51

Underwood 58, Rothsay 43

Wadena-Deer Creek 53, Park Rapids 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

AC/GE vs. Bethlehem Academy, ppd.

Becker vs. Roseville, ppd.

Belle Plaine vs. Waseca, ppd.

Braham vs. Cromwell, ppd.

Brainerd vs. Bemidji, ppd.

Central Minnesota Christian vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, ppd.

Climax/Fisher vs. Kelliher/Northome, ppd.

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley vs. Battle Lake, ppd.

Dassel-Cokato vs. Kimball, ppd.

Detroit Lakes vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, ppd.

Elk River vs. Buffalo, ppd.

Frazee vs. Barnesville, ppd.

Lakeville South vs. Eagan, ppd.

Lanesboro vs. Grand Meadow, ppd.

Mayer Lutheran vs. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, ppd.

Minneapolis Washburn vs. Apple Valley, ppd.

Nashwauk-Keewatin vs. Fond du Lac Ojibwe, ppd.

New London-Spicer vs. Montevideo, ppd.

Orono vs. Holy Angels, ppd.

Park (Cottage Grove) vs. Bloomington Jefferson, ppd.

Park Center vs. Minnetonka, ppd.

Pillager vs. Staples-Motley, ccd.

Prior Lake vs. Burnsville, ppd.

Red Lake County vs. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, ccd.

Red Wing vs. River Falls, Wis., ppd.

Rosemount vs. Lakeville North, ppd.

Rushford-Peterson vs. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, ppd.

Sacred Heart vs. Fertile-Beltrami, ppd.

South St. Paul vs. New Prague, ppd.

St. Anthony vs. Foley, ppd.

St. Charles vs. Cannon Falls, ppd.

St. Croix Lutheran vs. Columbia Heights, ppd.

St. Michael-Albertville vs. Blaine, ppd.