 

Avera

Friday Night Scoreboard – December 21st

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-sports-generic-basketball_1529437979643.jpg

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

Indiana 68 vs. USD 60

DWU 74 vs. St. Francis 51

Mount Marty 82 vs. Lake Forest College 63

Men’s Basketball

Southern Mississippi 66 vs. USD 60

High School Basketball
South Dakota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Aberdeen Christian 67, Waverly-South Shore 28
    
Beresford 50, Chester Area 47
    
Bridgewater-Emery 74, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36
    
Canistota 58, Elk Point-Jefferson 49
    
Colman-Egan 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22
    
Colome 46, Freeman Academy/Marion 45
    
De Smet 51, Arlington 47
    
Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Estelline/Hendricks 33
    
Deubrook Area 60, Lake Preston 47
    
Harding County 58, Edgemont 53
    
Highmore-Harrold 53, Wessington Springs 34
    
Ipswich 48, Florence/Henry 44
    
Jones County 65, Burke 48
    
Lemmon 61, Belle Fourche 51
    
Lyman 64, Stanley County 60
    
Milbank 60, Webster 59
    
Mobridge-Pollock 78, Sisseton 76, OT
    
Sioux Falls Lincoln 44, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42
    
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 77, Pierre 40
    
Sturgis Brown 56, Lead-Deadwood 34
    
Sully Buttes 72, Wall 35
    
Timber Lake 58, Faith 42
    
Tiospa Zina Tribal 69, Redfield/Doland 53
    
Tri-State, N.D. 59, Great Plains Lutheran 44
    
Upton, Wyo. 63, New Underwood 21
    
Watertown 51, Aberdeen Central 33
    
Winner 71, Parkston 42
    
Yankton 68, Harrisburg 59
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Aberdeen Central 38, Watertown 37
    
Belle Fourche 65, Lemmon 40
    
Bridgewater-Emery 55, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44
    
Burke 63, Jones County 29
    
Colome 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 34
    
Edgemont 38, Harding County 33
    
Faith 69, Timber Lake 47
    
Highmore-Harrold 59, Wessington Springs 32
    
Ipswich 48, Florence/Henry 31
    
Mobridge-Pollock 61, Sisseton 37
    
New Underwood 54, Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 21
    
Parker 42, Elk Point-Jefferson 37
    
Redfield/Doland 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 39
    
Sioux Falls Christian 65, Wagner 34
    
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Pierre 47
    
Sturgis Brown 44, Lead-Deadwood 29
    
Sunshine Bible Academy 49, Iroquois 34
    
Winner 68, Parkston 48
    
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 61, Wilmot 41

Minnesota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Ada-Borup 68, Win-E-Mac 45
    
Albany 47, Little Falls 32
    
Anoka 71, Andover 69
    
Austin 84, Faribault 73
    
Barnesville 81, Wadena-Deer Creek 56
    
Barnum 66, South Ridge 42
    
Becker 101, St. Cloud Cathedral 97, OT
    
Bethlehem Academy 46, Maple River 38
    
Blaine 52, Coon Rapids 49
    
Caledonia 89, St. Charles 88
    
Central Minnesota Christian 73, Renville County West 69
    
Champlin Park 68, Centennial 57
    
Chisago Lakes 76, Hill-Murray 75
    
Concordia Academy 54, Mayer Lutheran 52
    
Cretin-Derham Hall 81, St. Thomas Academy 71
    
Cromwell 69, Floodwood 40
    
Crookston 68, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 47
    
Crosby-Ironton 66, Pierz 56
    
DeLaSalle 56, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 45
    
Duluth Marshall 84, Lakeview Christian Academy 74
    
Eagan 61, Bloomington Jefferson 49
    
East Ridge 80, Lakeville South 39
    
Eden Prairie 66, Lakeville North 62
    
Elk River 73, Rogers 60
    
Esko 80, Two Harbors 46
    
Foley 64, Mora 55
    
Glencoe-Silver Lake 68, Norwood-Young America 42
    
Hayfield 62, Blooming Prairie 44
    
Hinckley-Finlayson 59, Aitkin 58
    
Jackson County Central 93, Windom 86
    
Kingsland 72, Houston 64
    
La Crescent 78, Chatfield 59
    
Lac qui Parle Valley 72, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 66
    
Lake City 65, Kasson-Mantorville 43
    
Lewiston-Altura 67, Southland 50
    
Luverne 87, Fulda 45
    
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 90, LeRoy-Ostrander 65
    
Mankato East 62, Rochester Century 56
    
Maple Grove 74, Spring Lake Park 65
    
Maranatha Christian 70, Blake 49
    
McGregor 53, Carlton 48
    
Mesabi East 70, Mountain Iron-Buhl 65
    
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 62, Martin County West 61
    
New London-Spicer 58, Watertown-Mayer 49
    
New Prague 57, Farmington 44
    
Osakis 64, West Central 58
    
Park (Cottage Grove) 85, Simley 67
    
Princeton 80, Columbia Heights 49
    
Randolph 51, Grand Meadow 48
    
Richfield 81, St. Paul Como Park 61
    
Robbinsdale Armstrong 72, Irondale 50
    
Rochester John Marshall 76, Red Wing 46
    
Rochester Lourdes 77, Stewartville 55
    
Rochester Mayo 67, Owatonna 57
    
Rosemount 82, Hastings 63
    
Rushford-Peterson 64, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 54
    
Sleepy Eye 68, St. Clair 57
    
St. Anthony 66, Bloomington Kennedy 59
    
St. Croix Prep 92, St. Agnes 43
    
St. James Area 68, New Ulm 45
    
St. Louis Park 79, Minnetonka 67
    
St. Michael-Albertville 58, St. Cloud Tech 36
    
St. Paul Academy 74, Hope Academy 60
    
St. Paul Highland Park 80, Fridley 66
    
Stephen-Argyle 43, Fosston 39
    
Tartan 71, Henry Sibley 35
    
Triton 68, Kenyon-Wanamingo 50
    
United South Central 60, New Richland-H-E-G 59
    
Wabasha-Kellogg 58, Fillmore Central 51
    
Waseca 98, Blue Earth Area 60
    
Wayzata 61, Chaska 54
    
White Bear Lake 74, St. Francis 55
    
Willmar 62, Sartell-St. Stephen 60
    
Winona 61, Mankato West 50
    
Zimmerman 105, Milaca 87
    
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 78, Cannon Falls 73
    
Bemidji Tournament
    
Bemidji 74, St. Paul Johnson 58
    
Hermantown 64, Orono 62
    
Minneapolis North Tournament
    
Chicago (Clark), Ill. 74, St. Paul Harding 68
    
Hopkins 77, Orr, Ill. 56
    
Minneota Tournament
    
First Round
    
Lakeview 63, Heron Lake-Okabena 49
    
Minneota 71, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 62
    
Northland Community College Tournament
    
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 85, Cass Lake-Bena 53
    
Fertile-Beltrami 51, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 40
    
Red Lake County 64, Red Lake 60
    
Pillager Tournament
    
Third Place
    
Royalton 59, Nevis 57
    
Championship
    
Pine River-Backus 51, Pillager 37
    
Sebeka Tournament
    
Third Place
    
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 60, Sebeka 57
    
Championship
    
New York Mills 91, Swanville 51
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 88, Lake Park-Audubon 55
    
Aitkin 54, Staples-Motley 38
    
Andover 59, Anoka 43
    
Apple Valley 55, East Ridge 34
    
Austin 66, Faribault 51
    
BOLD 71, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 62
    
Becker 86, St. Cloud Cathedral 83
    
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 60, DeLaSalle 40
    
Benson 54, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 43
    
Blackduck 64, Hill City/Northland 46
    
Blaine 52, Coon Rapids 49
    
Blake 73, Minneapolis Henry 16
    
Bloomington Kennedy 68, Minneapolis South 54
    
Burnsville 66, Park (Cottage Grove) 54
    
Caledonia 61, St. Charles 56
    
Cambridge-Isanti 57, Brainerd 55
    
Carlton 66, McGregor 65
    
Chaska 74, Buffalo 53
    
Cristo Rey Jesuit 61, Legacy Christian 53
    
Detroit Lakes 44, Sartell-St. Stephen 32
    
East Central 75, Wrenshall 14
    
Eden Prairie 81, Prior Lake 70
    
Elk River 73, Rogers 60
    
Esko 47, Virginia 28
    
Farmington 78, New Prague 51
    
Fillmore Central 66, Wabasha-Kellogg 55
    
Foley 60, Braham 34
    
Goodhue 66, Kingsland 38
    
Grand Meadow 70, Hayfield 59
    
Henry Sibley 55, Eagan 48
    
Hermantown 56, Duluth Denfeld 17
    
Hill-Murray 87, Chanhassen 58
    
Hills-Beaver Creek 72, Southwest Minnesota Christian 54
    
Holy Family Catholic 78, Concordia Academy 59
    
Hopkins 50, St. Michael-Albertville 49
    
Kenyon-Wanamingo 65, Triton 57
    
La Crescent 36, Chatfield 33
    
Lake City 68, Kasson-Mantorville 56
    
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 81, Nicollet/Loyola 53
    
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 68, Maple Lake 55
    
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 68, Maple Lake 55
    
Lewiston-Altura 50, Southland 44
    
Litchfield 59, Kimball 52
    
Luverne 82, Heron Lake-Okabena 18
    
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 54, Schaeffer Academy 22
    
Mahnomen/Waubun 48, Win-E-Mac 33
    
Mankato East 63, Rochester Century 35
    
Mankato West 76, Winona 30
    
Maple Grove 48, Spring Lake Park 35
    
Maple River 55, Bethlehem Academy 31
    
Martin County West 55, Madelia 19
    
Medford 48, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44
    
Minneapolis Roosevelt 49, Breck 46
    
Minnehaha Academy 84, Heritage Christian Academy 50
    
Montevideo 39, Minnewaska 38
    
Mountain Lake Area 75, Ellsworth 37
    
Murray County Central 82, Edgerton 56
    
New Richland-H-E-G 75, United South Central 48
    
New Ulm 72, St. James Area 15
    
Northfield 70, Albert Lea 34
    
Norwood-Young America 75, Glencoe-Silver Lake 51
    
Park Christian 56, NCEUH 49
    
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 69, Rushford-Peterson 64
    
Proctor 51, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 36
    
Randolph 53, Houston 47
    
Red Lake 73, Cass Lake-Bena 57
    
Red Lake Falls 73, Clearbrook-Gonvick 57
    
Robbinsdale Armstrong 75, Irondale 41
    
Robbinsdale Cooper 91, Minneapolis Edison 42
    
Rochester John Marshall 69, Red Wing 66, OT
    
Rochester Mayo 51, Owatonna 32
    
Roseau 76, Mountain Iron-Buhl 75
    
Sauk Centre 69, Melrose 28
    
Sleepy Eye 51, St. Clair 44
    
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 48
    
St. Cloud Tech 68, Little Falls 43
    
St. Louis Park 66, Minnetonka 54
    
St. Paul Academy 61, Avail Academy 36
    
Stephen-Argyle 56, Fosston 47
    
Two Harbors 55, Ely 33
    
Visitation 55, North St. Paul 21
    
Waconia 86, Mound Westonka 52
    
Waseca 63, Blue Earth Area 39
    
Wayzata 46, Roseville 36
    
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 67, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 62
    
Windom 61, Jackson County Central 56
    
Winona Cotter 55, Dover-Eyota 43
    
Eden Valley-Watkins Tournament
    
Third Place
    
Mayer-Lutheran 48, Osakis 37
    
Championship
    
Eden Valley-Watkins 74, Moose Lake/Willow River 36
    
Isle Tournament
    
Minneota 76, Isle 16
    
Pillager Tournament
    
Third Place
    
Pillager 67, Nevis 46
    
Championship
    
Royalton 53, Pine River-Backus 50

Iowa

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Algona 68, Bishop Garrigan 60
    
Ames 63, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42
    
Anamosa 66, Wilton 41
    
Ankeny Centennial 64, Urbandale 37
    
Ar-We-Va, Westside 74, West Harrison, Mondamin 37
    
Assumption, Davenport 56, Clinton 29
    
B-G-M, Brooklyn 71, Iowa Valley, Marengo 46
    
Belle Plaine 61, H-L-V, Victor 40
    
Benton Community 79, Clear Creek-Amana 78
    
Bettendorf 59, Pleasant Valley 37
    
Bondurant Farrar 56, Knoxville 46
    
Boyden-Hull 63, Sheldon 39
    
CAM, Anita 51, Glidden-Ralston 38
    
Camanche 81, West Branch 57
    
Cascade,Western Dubuque 50, West Liberty 26
    
Cedar Falls 50, Waterloo, East 48
    
Cedar Rapids Xavier 59, Iowa City High 50, OT
    
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 50, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48
    
Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Center Point-Urbana 53
    
Central Lee, Donnellson 42, Danville 32
    
Charles City 81, Waverly-Shell Rock 43
    
Coon Rapids-Bayard 67, Paton-Churdan 35
    
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 65, Blair, Neb. 63
    
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 57, Tri-Center, Neola 36
    
Dallas Center-Grimes 47, Pella Christian 45
    
Davenport, West 75, Davenport, North 69
    
Decorah 60, Waukon 49
    
Des Moines, Lincoln 61, Des Moines, Roosevelt 53
    
Des Moines, North 77, Des Moines, Hoover 60
    
Dubuque, Senior 68, Epworth, Western Dubuque 51
    
East Mills 48, Sidney 44
    
Easton Valley 87, Fulton, Ill. 38
    
Edgewood-Colesburg 76, Central City 68
    
Elkhorn, Neb. 45, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 38
    
Essex 51, Griswold 40
    
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 72, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42
    
Fort Madison 56, Mount Pleasant 55
    
George-Little Rock 55, Sibley-Ocheyedan 35
    
Gilbert 80, Atlantic 46
    
Harlan 82, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 53
    
Harris-Lake Park 63, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 37
    
Holy Trinity 61, Eldon Cardinal 27
    
Iowa City Liberty High School 77, Iowa City West 30
    
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 51, Highland, Riverside 48
    
Johnston 63, Ankeny 60
    
Lake Mills 68, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 27
    
Lone Tree 83, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 30
    
Louisa-Muscatine 77, Winfield-Mount Union 71, OT
    
Maquoketa 49, Beckman, Dyersville 37
    
Mediapolis 52, Wapello 28
    
Montezuma 54, English Valleys, North English 24
    
New London 68, West Burlington 53
    
North Linn, Troy Mills 81, East Buchanan, Winthrop 25
    
North Scott, Eldridge 52, Davenport, Central 48, OT
    
Northeast, Goose Lake 64, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50
    
Norwalk 77, Newton 46
    
Okoboji, Milford 69, West Lyon, Inwood 61
    
Ottumwa 55, Des Moines, East 45
    
Prairie du Chien, Wis. 46, Crestwood, Cresco 35
    
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 79, Cedar Rapids, Washington 65
    
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 62, Lisbon 41
    
Rock Valley 75, Sioux Center 70
    
Saint Ansgar 67, Northwood-Kensett 25
    
South O’Brien, Paullina 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45
    
South Winneshiek, Calmar 59, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 47
    
Southeast Polk 74, Waukee 41
    
Spirit Lake 74, PAC-LM 58
    
Stanton 90, Clarinda Academy 54
    
Valley, West Des Moines 61, Fort Dodge 51
    
Van Meter 76, West Central Valley, Stuart 18
    
Waterloo, West 66, Linn-Mar, Marion 58
    
West Delaware, Manchester 70, Marion 62
    
West Fork, Sheffield 82, North Butler, Greene 37
    
Westwood, Sloan 77, Wakefield, Neb. 41
    
Woodward-Granger 33, Pleasantville 23
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
AC/GC 63, Interstate 35,Truro 30
    
Algona 67, Bishop Garrigan 43
    
Assumption, Davenport 66, Clinton 51
    
Belle Plaine 39, H-L-V, Victor 19
    
Bellevue 52, Regina, Iowa City 42
    
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 55, Calamus-Wheatland 34
    
Boyden-Hull 69, Sheldon 38
    
Cascade,Western Dubuque 57, West Liberty 30
    
Cedar Falls 61, Waterloo, East 20
    
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 30
    
Central City 57, Edgewood-Colesburg 38
    
Central Lee, Donnellson 42, Danville 32
    
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 53, Blair, Neb. 18
    
Dallas Center-Grimes 53, Pella Christian 29
    
Des Moines, East 65, Ottumwa 56
    
Des Moines, Roosevelt 51, Des Moines, Lincoln 31
    
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 55, Ames 48
    
Durant-Bennett 81, Monticello 77
    
Epworth, Western Dubuque 53, Dubuque, Senior 50, OT
    
George-Little Rock 61, Sibley-Ocheyedan 44
    
Grinnell 80, Indianola 55
    
Griswold 45, Essex 26
    
Highland, Riverside 51, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 25
    
Holy Trinity 61, Eldon Cardinal 27
    
Iowa City High 61, Cedar Rapids Xavier 60
    
Johnston 66, Ankeny 64
    
Lake Mills 48, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 35
    
Linn-Mar, Marion 56, Waterloo, West 51, OT
    
Louisa-Muscatine 41, Winfield-Mount Union 40
    
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 67, Harris-Lake Park 37
    
Montezuma 61, English Valleys, North English 18
    
Mount Pleasant 55, Fort Madison 54, OT
    
Newell-Fonda 60, Woodbury Central, Moville 44
    
Newman Catholic, Mason City 35, Central Springs 24
    
North Linn, Troy Mills 64, East Buchanan, Winthrop 43
    
Norwalk 55, Newton 50
    
Okoboji, Milford 53, West Lyon, Inwood 38
    
Osage 74, Rockford 16
    
Paton-Churdan 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 36
    
Pella 61, Oskaloosa 15
    
Prairie du Chien, Wis. 45, Crestwood, Cresco 30
    
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 70, Cedar Rapids, Washington 56
    
Rock Valley 53, Sioux Center 51
    
Saint Ansgar 54, Northwood-Kensett 27
    
Sidney 49, East Mills 14
    
South O’Brien, Paullina 58, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31
    
South Tama County, Tama 61, Independence 20
    
South Winneshiek, Calmar 47, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 43
    
Spirit Lake 45, PAC-LM 23
    
Stanton 63, College Springs South Page 29
    
Tipton 54, North Cedar, Stanwood 43
    
Urbandale 51, Ankeny Centennial 50
    
Waukon 50, Decorah 20
    
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Charles City 21
    
West Branch 46, Camanche 34
    
West Burlington 57, New London 39
    
Westwood, Sloan 77, Wakefield-Allen, Neb. 41
    
Woodward-Granger 33, Pleasantville 23

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss