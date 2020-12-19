Friday night scoreboard – December 18

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — Drake shot 47 percent from the field and made 20 of 29 from the free-throw line to spoil South Dakota men’s basketball’s home opener Friday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Bulldogs, still unbeaten at 7-0, defeated the Coyotes for the second time this season, this one a 75-57 decision behind a 25-point, five-assist performance from guard Roman Penn.