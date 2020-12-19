Friday night scoreboard – December 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Men’s Basketball
Drake 75 USD 57
Women’s Basketball
Dakota State 80 Northwestern College 66
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Central 87, Spearfish 50
Brandon Valley 62, Yankton 60
Chamberlain 72, Parkston 41
Custer 64, Lakota Tech 61
Dakota Valley 89, Canton 49
Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Colman-Egan 38
Elkton-Lake Benton 46, Lake Preston 35
Freeman Academy/Marion 53, Ethan 42
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 54, Bennett County 47
Hanson 56, Menno 20
Harrisburg 46, Watertown 38
Howard 72, McCook Central/Montrose 38
Jones County 59, Wall 35
Kadoka Area 59, Dupree 44
Lemmon 42, Mott-Regent, N.D. 39
Mitchell 59, Rapid City Central 47
Mobridge-Pollock 46, Sisseton 38
Morrill, Neb. 59, Edgemont 45
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 74, Freeman 18
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 79, Deubrook 78
Potter County 77, Northwestern 42
Rapid City Christian 67, Lyman 58
Rapid City Stevens 66, Huron 52
Redfield 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 58, OT
Sioux Falls Christian 76, Elk Point-Jefferson 41
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 69, Sioux Falls Lincoln 68
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Brookings 37
Tiospa Zina Tribal 77, White River 76, OT
Viborg-Hurley 69, Irene-Wakonda 37
Waubay/Summit 57, Waverly-South Shore 52
West Central 53, Winner 49
Wolsey-Wessington 68, Highmore-Harrold 58
Stateline Shootout
Belle Fourche 44, Sundance, Wyo. 29
Upton, Wyo. 74, Lead-Deadwood 23
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 65, Spearfish 25
Bridgewater-Emery 55, Canistota 49
Dakota Valley 56, Canton 52
Deubrook 74, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 21
Dupree 57, Kadoka Area 49
Edgemont 48, Morrill, Neb. 40
Ethan 68, Freeman Academy/Marion 21
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 55, Bennett County 23
Hanson 57, Menno 55
Huron 68, Rapid City Stevens 40
Ipswich 61, Langford 21
Lakota Tech 52, Custer 29
Lakota Tech 52, Hill City 29
Mitchell 48, Rapid City Central 41
Parkston 61, Chamberlain 38
Pierre 48, Sturgis Brown 36
Platte-Geddes 53, Gregory 40
Rapid City Christian 86, Lyman 29
Sisseton 59, Mobridge-Pollock 36
Viborg-Hurley 50, Irene-Wakonda 34
Wall 43, Jones County 38
West Central 53, Winner 43
Stateline Shootout
