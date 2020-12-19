Friday night scoreboard – December 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s Basketball
Drake 75 USD 57

Women’s Basketball
Dakota State 80 Northwestern College 66

High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Central 87, Spearfish 50

Brandon Valley 62, Yankton 60

Chamberlain 72, Parkston 41

Custer 64, Lakota Tech 61

Dakota Valley 89, Canton 49

Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Colman-Egan 38

Elkton-Lake Benton 46, Lake Preston 35

Freeman Academy/Marion 53, Ethan 42

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 54, Bennett County 47

Hanson 56, Menno 20

Harrisburg 46, Watertown 38

Howard 72, McCook Central/Montrose 38

Jones County 59, Wall 35

Kadoka Area 59, Dupree 44

Lemmon 42, Mott-Regent, N.D. 39

Mitchell 59, Rapid City Central 47

Mobridge-Pollock 46, Sisseton 38

Morrill, Neb. 59, Edgemont 45

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 74, Freeman 18

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 79, Deubrook 78

Potter County 77, Northwestern 42

Rapid City Christian 67, Lyman 58

Rapid City Stevens 66, Huron 52

Redfield 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 58, OT

Sioux Falls Christian 76, Elk Point-Jefferson 41

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 69, Sioux Falls Lincoln 68

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Brookings 37

Tiospa Zina Tribal 77, White River 76, OT

Viborg-Hurley 69, Irene-Wakonda 37

Waubay/Summit 57, Waverly-South Shore 52

West Central 53, Winner 49

Wolsey-Wessington 68, Highmore-Harrold 58

Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche 44, Sundance, Wyo. 29

Upton, Wyo. 74, Lead-Deadwood 23

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Central 65, Spearfish 25

Bridgewater-Emery 55, Canistota 49

Dakota Valley 56, Canton 52

Deubrook 74, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 21

Dupree 57, Kadoka Area 49

Edgemont 48, Morrill, Neb. 40

Ethan 68, Freeman Academy/Marion 21

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 55, Bennett County 23

Hanson 57, Menno 55

Huron 68, Rapid City Stevens 40

Ipswich 61, Langford 21

Lakota Tech 52, Custer 29

Lakota Tech 52, Hill City 29

Mitchell 48, Rapid City Central 41

Parkston 61, Chamberlain 38

Pierre 48, Sturgis Brown 36

Platte-Geddes 53, Gregory 40

Rapid City Christian 86, Lyman 29

Sisseton 59, Mobridge-Pollock 36

Viborg-Hurley 50, Irene-Wakonda 34

Wall 43, Jones County 38

West Central 53, Winner 43

Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche 44, Sundance, Wyo. 29

