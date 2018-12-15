Friday Night Scoreboard – December 14th

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Football

FCS Semifinals

#1 NDSU 44 vs. #5 SDSU 21

Women’s Basketball

SDSU 97 vs. Savannah State 49

Northern State 57 vs. Minot State 54

Minnesota Duluth 51 vs. USF 36

St. Cloud State 72 vs. SMSU 60

Men’s Basketball

Northern State 85 vs. Minot State 72

USF 73 vs. Minnesota Duluth 66

St. Cloud State 80 vs. SMSU 60

USHL

Sioux Falls 5 vs. Green Bay 2

NBA G League

Santa Cruz 94 vs. Sioux Falls 89

High School Basketball

South Dakota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



Aberdeen Central 69, Spearfish 45



Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Milbank 44



Arlington 66, Elkton-Lake Benton 44



Bennett County 60, Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 58



Bon Homme 59, Scotland 8



Clark/Willow Lake 55, Britton-Hecla 32



Colman-Egan 67, Castlewood 61



Corsica/Stickney 70, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47



Dakota Valley 92, Canton 22



Gayville-Volin 66, Alcester-Hudson 58



Highmore-Harrold 71, Wolsey-Wessington 53



Huron 75, Rapid City Stevens 71, OT



James Valley Christian 72, Sunshine Bible Academy 51



Jones County 65, Wall 45



Kadoka Area 72, Dupree 61



Lemmon 62, Beach, N.D. 53



McCook Central/Montrose 58, Howard 48



Miller 59, Winner 57



Morrill, Neb. 49, Edgemont 43



Newell 54, Tiospaye Topa 43



Pierre 66, Douglas 56



Potter County 67, Northwestern 51



Rapid City Central 62, Mitchell 44



Redfield/Doland 78, Groton Area 67



Sioux Falls Lincoln 52, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48



St. Thomas More 56, Alliance, Neb. 50



Tea Area 80, Dell Rapids 60



Tri-State, N.D. 73, Florence/Henry 63



Tri-Valley 57, Chester 51



Watertown 52, Harrisburg 45



Lakota Nation Invitational



Makosica



Consolation Semifinal



Little Wound 70, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 69



Tiospa Zina Tribal 71, Lower Brule 52



Semifinal



White River 71, Omaha Nation, Neb. 40



Paha Sapa



Consolation Semifinal



Marty Indian 62, Oelrichs 60



St. Francis Indian 68, Crazy Horse 53



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL



Aberdeen Central 54, Spearfish 36



Aberdeen Roncalli 57, Milbank 39



Alcester-Hudson 38, Gayville-Volin 30



Beach, N.D. 58, Lemmon 40



Bridgewater-Emery 64, Canistota 37



Chester 47, Tri-Valley 38



Clark/Willow Lake 55, Britton-Hecla 20



Corsica/Stickney 58, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 35



Dell Rapids 67, Tea Area 60



Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 54, Bennett County 37



Great Plains Lutheran 46, Wilmot 30



Harrisburg 61, Watertown 24



James Valley Christian 48, Sunshine Bible Academy 38



Kadoka Area 79, Dupree 57



Langford 52, Ipswich 40



McCook Central/Montrose 61, Howard 45



Morrill, Neb. 32, Edgemont 25



Newell 58, Tiospaye Topa 41



Rapid City Stevens 49, Huron 34



Sioux Falls Christian 41, Elk Point-Jefferson 25



Sioux Falls Washington 51, Moorhead, Minn. 47



Wall 54, Jones County 32



West Central 65, Wagner 25



Lakota Nation Invitational



Makosica



Consolation Semifinal



Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 49, Lower Brule 45



White River 65, Little Wound 41



Semifinal



Crow Creek 71, Red Cloud 55



Todd County 67, Pine Ridge 60



Paha Sapa



Consolation Semifinal



McLaughlin 56, Crazy Horse 43



Oelrichs 67, Omaha Nation, Neb. 61



Semifinal



Custer 35, Marty Indian 26



St. Francis Indian 72, Tiospa Zina Tribal 58



Stateline Shootout at Belle Fourche, S.D.



Belle Fourche 67, Sundance, Wyo. 23

Minnesota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



Ada-Borup 63, Bagley 44



Alden-Conger 47, Glenville-Emmons 29



Alexandria 45, Fergus Falls 40



BOLD 84, Renville County West 65



Barnesville 80, Pelican Rapids 50



Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 66, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 45



Blake 68, Bloomington Kennedy 65



Bloomington Jefferson 51, Farmington 49



Cambridge-Isanti 88, Brainerd 78



Chesterton Academy 52, Bethany 37



Chisholm 80, Mountain Iron-Buhl 62



Cromwell 76, Wrenshall 37



Deer River 87, Hill City 53



East Ridge 83, Cretin-Derham Hall 71



Eastview 78, Hastings 68



Eden Prairie 82, Chanhassen 64



Esko 49, Duluth East 39



Floodwood 33, McGregor 31



Forest Lake 70, Woodbury 68



Fridley 88, St. Paul Harding 70



Hawley 71, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59



Holy Family Catholic 67, Maple Lake 55



Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 74, Paynesville 57



Hutchinson 57, Glencoe-Silver Lake 26



Irondale 76, Henry Sibley 60



Jordan 87, Belle Plaine 62



La Crescent 81, Winona Cotter 50



LeSueur-Henderson 78, Norwood-Young America 55



Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity Co-op 62, West Lutheran 59



Lewiston-Altura 76, Fillmore Central 58



Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 75, St. John’s Prep 70



Mahnomen/Waubun 67, Park Christian (Moorhead) 59



Maple River 70, United South Central 45



Maranatha Christian 56, Trinity 44



Marshall 72, Worthington 47



Minneapolis Edison 61, Minneapolis Southwest 57



Minneapolis Roosevelt 56, Minneapolis Washburn 49



Monticello 74, Becker 56



Mound Westonka 66, St. Croix Lutheran 61



Mountain Lake Area 71, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 42



Murray County Central 52, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 45



New Prague 79, Centennial 70



North Lakes Academy 67, Groves Academy 30



North Woods 72, Ely 40



Northern Freeze 44, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 32



Osseo 62, Moorhead 50



Owatonna 91, Albert Lea 86, OT



Park Center 66, Edina 61



Perham 82, Breckenridge 73



Prior Lake 92, Minnetonka 80



Providence Academy 66, Heritage Christian Academy 26



Red Rock Central 55, Madelia 43



Redwood Valley 80, Luverne 70



Richfield 91, South St. Paul 79



Rochester Century 70, Northfield 62



Rochester John Marshall 88, Winona 38



Rocori 53, St. Cloud Tech 52



Roseville 56, Stillwater 50



Royalton 67, Swanville 45



Rush City 66, Braham 50



Sacred Heart 72, Kittson County Central 57



Sartell-St. Stephen 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 41



Shakopee 78, Waconia 49



Southland 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 50



Spring Lake Park 75, Rogers 49



Springfield 81, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 35



St. Agnes 73, Mounds Park Academy 52



St. Charles 68, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 61



St. Cloud Apollo 55, Willmar 51



St. Cloud Cathedral 56, Annandale 55



St. Croix Prep 78, Legacy Christian 36



St. Paul Academy 58, Concordia Academy 40



St. Paul Humboldt 93, Community of Peace 69



St. Thomas Academy 75, Apple Valley 60



Stephen-Argyle 71, Red Lake County 66



Virginia 82, International Falls 79, OT



West Central/Ashby 65, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 30



White Bear Lake 77, Mounds View 50



Benson Tournament



First Round



Benson 75, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 71



Hancock 73, MACCRAY 50



Kimball Tournament



First Round



Kimball 89, PACT Charter 47



Mora 66, Brandon-Evansville 63



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL



Ada-Borup/Norman County West 82, Bagley 24



Aitkin 67, Rocori 38



Alexandria 74, Detroit Lakes 42



Apple Valley 70, Prior Lake 57



Becker 91, St. Cloud Apollo 70



Bertha-Hewitt 64, Laporte 37



Big Lake 60, Orono 36



Blake 68, Jackson County Central 54



Caledonia 78, Rushford-Peterson 34



Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 58, New Ulm Cathedral 53, OT



Centennial 81, Totino-Grace 43



Central Minnesota Christian 52, Dawson-Boyd 46



Cretin-Derham Hall 47, East Ridge 37



Cristo Rey Jesuit 45, North Lakes Academy 8



Eden Valley-Watkins 46, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 36



Elk River 66, Osseo 35



Esko 49, Duluth East 39



Farmington 71, Burnsville 57



Fertile-Beltrami 58, Climax/Fisher 54



Foley 61, Albany 43



Forest Lake 66, Woodbury 26



Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 56, Springfield 50



Grand Meadow 88, LeRoy-Ostrander 28



Henry Sibley 37, Bloomington Jefferson 32



Heritage Christian Academy 43, Providence Academy 41



Houston 69, Lanesboro 34



Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 59, Holdingford 58



Hutchinson 57, Glencoe-Silver Lake 26



Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 62, Renville County West 45



Lake City 95, Byron 50



Lake Park-Audubon 61, NCEUH 54



Lakeview 47, Canby 43



Luverne 74, Redwood Valley 62



Maple Grove 39, Andover 20



Melrose 50, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 46



Minnesota Valley Lutheran 77, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 50



Monticello 43, Delano 34



Mounds View 50, White Bear Lake 45



New London-Spicer 71, Litchfield 56



Northfield 66, Rochester Century 37



Nova Classical Academy 36, Hmong Academy 32



Owatonna 54, Albert Lea 47



Park Center 92, Anoka 60



Park Christian (Moorhead) 47, Mahnomen/Waubun 34



Park Rapids 65, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 29



Parkers Prairie 82, Battle Lake 41



Pelican Rapids 54, Barnesville 29



Pierz 64, Paynesville 22



Pine River-Backus 40, Sebeka 36



Richfield 57, St. Paul Central 48



Robbinsdale Armstrong 66, Blaine 33



Rochester John Marshall 88, Winona 38



Rockford 77, Breck 32



Rogers 65, Chanhassen 51



Sartell-St. Stephen 56, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35



Sauk Centre 81, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 51



Shakopee 48, Rosemount 40



Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 51, Moorhead 47



Southwest Minnesota Christian 78, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 27



Spring Grove 55, Mabel-Canton 52



Spring Lake Park 57, Champlin Park 56



St. Agnes 48, Mounds Park Academy 28



St. Anthony 50, South St. Paul 15



St. Charles 69, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 62



St. Cloud Cathedral 72, Milaca 41



St. Croix Lutheran 54, Hastings 53



St. Paul Como Park 79, Concordia Academy 66



Twin Cities Academy 48, St. Paul Johnson 34



Wabasha-Kellogg 58, Southland 54



Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 72, Northland 32



Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 43, Hayfield 41



Wayzata 88, Robbinsdale Cooper 59



West Central 73, Breckenridge 70



Winona Cotter 63, La Crescent 30



Zimmerman 57, Little Falls 38



Maple River Tournament



First Round



Maple River 71, St. Clair 51



Northland Community College Tournament



Second Round



Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 80, Clearbrook-Gonvick 49



Cass Lake-Bena 59, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 55



Stephen-Argyle 50, Red Lake 42

Iowa

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



AGWSR, Ackley 49, Grundy Center 34



Akron-Westfield 75, Clay Central-Everly 32



Albia 51, Davis County, Bloomfield 36



Alburnett 72, Springville 64



Algona 53, Iowa Falls-Alden 49



Ames 42, Ankeny Centennial 33



Ankeny 62, Urbandale 52



Aplington-Parkersburg 58, Jesup 45



Ar-We-Va, Westside 66, Woodbine 46



Atlantic 57, Shenandoah 32



Audubon 83, Tri-Center, Neola 66



BCLUW, Conrad 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 51



Ballard 36, Bondurant Farrar 34



Bedford 70, Central Decatur, Leon 61



Belle Plaine, Kan. 64, B-G-M, Brooklyn 44



Bellevue Marquette Catholic 56, Midland, Wyoming 42



Belmond-Klemme 59, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 30



Bishop Garrigan 65, North Union 29



Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 46, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41



Bishop Neumann, Neb. 37, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 34



Boone 60, Carlisle 52



Boyden-Hull 81, Rock Valley 65



Camanche 81, Durant-Bennett 54



Carroll 69, Winterset 61



Cascade,Western Dubuque 53, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 40



Cedar Bluffs, Neb. 69, Whiting 48



Cedar Falls 79, Cedar Rapids Xavier 54



Cedar Rapids, Washington 61, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 58, OT



Center Point-Urbana 58, Clear Creek-Amana 53



Central City 71, Starmont 47



Clarinda 61, Red Oak 47



Clear Lake 74, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 52



Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Glidden-Ralston 43



Davenport, Central 67, Muscatine 25



Denison-Schleswig 68, Glenwood 45



Des Moines Christian 62, Pleasantville 23



Des Moines, East 74, Des Moines, Roosevelt 54



Des Moines, North 92, Ottumwa 42



Don Bosco, Gilbertville 66, Tripoli 44



Dubuque, Senior 69, Dubuque, Hempstead 48



East Mills 50, Griswold 27



East Sac County 60, Ruthven-Ayrshire 51



East Sac County 60, Ruthven-Ayrshire 51



East Union, Afton 31, Lenox 29



Easton Valley 71, Cedar Valley Christian School 26



Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Knoxville 72



Edgewood-Colesburg 68, East Buchanan, Winthrop 56



Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 93, Paton-Churdan 32



Fort Dodge 42, Marshalltown 40



GMG, Garwin 61, Colo-NESCO 47



George-Little Rock 75, Okoboji, Milford 41



Gilbert 70, South Hamilton, Jewell 65



Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, West Marshall, State Center 58



Greene County 50, Roland-Story, Story City 47



Grinnell 77, Dallas Center-Grimes 73, 2OT



H-L-V, Victor 56, Iowa Valley, Marengo 52



Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 60, Hinton 37



Highland, Riverside 71, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 45



Indianola 58, Pella Christian 47



Iowa City Liberty High School 61, Iowa City High 50, OT



Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 61, Winfield-Mount Union 39



Janesville 56, Dunkerton 54



Kee, Lansing 66, Central Elkader 61, OT



Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Creston 55



Lake Mills 67, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 64



Lamoni 63, Diagonal 42



LeMars 70, Storm Lake 63



Lewis Central 66, Harlan 58



Linn-Mar, Marion 65, Iowa City West 54



Logan-Magnolia 53, Riverside, Oakland 34



Lynnville-Sully 69, Keota 66



Maquoketa 61, Marion 44



Martensdale-St. Marys 71, Nodaway Valley 58



Montezuma 72, Sigourney 42



Monticello 60, Tipton 57



Moravia 67, Seymour 45



Mount Ayr 68, Wayne, Corydon 35



Mount Vernon 77, Central Clinton, DeWitt 75, 2OT



Murray 75, Moulton-Udell 22



New Hampton 54, Decorah 30



New London 87, Van Buren, Keosauqua 44



Newell-Fonda 66, Manson Northwest Webster 54



Newman Catholic, Mason City 64, Northwood-Kensett 25



North Cedar, Stanwood 66, Wilton 52



North Fayette Valley 66, Postville 49



North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 52



North Mahaska, New Sharon 49, Tri-County, Thornburg 32



North Scott, Eldridge 59, Bettendorf 55, OT



North Tama, Traer 68, Collins-Maxwell 53



OA-BCIG 68, Ridge View 37



Oelwein 49, Charles City 42



Osage 50, Nashua-Plainfield 38



Oskaloosa 71, Newton 58



PCM, Monroe 75, Nevada 54



Pekin 57, Louisa-Muscatine 26



Pella 84, Norwalk 66



Prairie, Cedar Rapids 72, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 62



Regina, Iowa City 60, Northeast, Goose Lake 48



Riceville 64, Waterloo Christian School 59



Rockford 64, Central Springs 43



Sheldon 59, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 49



Sidney 76, Essex 36



Sioux Center 63, West Lyon, Inwood 49



Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 85, PAC-LM 73



Sioux City, East 74, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, OT



South Central Calhoun 51, Emmetsburg 46



South O’Brien, Paullina 72, Unity Christian 68, OT



South Winneshiek, Calmar 68, West Central, Maynard 22



Southeast Polk 66, Mason City 56



Southeast Valley 60, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 51



Southwest Valley 54, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 26



Spencer 36, Spirit Lake 33



St. Mary’s, Remsen 52, Harris-Lake Park 40



Stanton 74, Fremont Mills, Tabor 49



Sumner-Fredericksburg 57, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 44



Treynor 50, IKM-Manning 36



Van Meter 45, Earlham 33



Vinton-Shellsburg 64, Benton Community 63



WACO, Wayland 64, Holy Trinity 52



Wahlert, Dubuque 62, Epworth, Western Dubuque 55, 2OT



Wapello 59, Lone Tree 39



Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 73, Union Community, LaPorte City 41



Waukee 49, Valley, West Des Moines 48



Waverly-Shell Rock 47, Waukon 33



Webster City 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 31



West Branch 68, Bellevue 35



West Burlington 71, Danville 61



West Delaware, Manchester 66, South Tama County, Tama 32



West Fork, Sheffield 61, Saint Ansgar 43



West Hancock, Britt 47, Forest City 42



West Harrison, Mondamin 55, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 47



West Monona 60, Underwood 57



West Sioux 63, Trinity Christian High School 62



Western Christian 77, Estherville Lincoln Central 53



Woodward-Granger 73, Ogden 61, OT



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL



A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53, Missouri Valley 33



ADM, Adel 64, Perry 24



Alburnett 59, Springville 54



Ames 41, Ankeny Centennial 38



Ankeny 46, Urbandale 40



Aplington-Parkersburg 59, Jesup 39



Ar-We-Va, Westside 52, Woodbine 31



Assumption, Davenport 64, Burlington 21



Audubon 54, Tri-Center, Neola 45



Ballard 36, Bondurant Farrar 34



Beckman, Dyersville 52, Solon 18



Belle Plaine 37, B-G-M 27



Bellevue 46, West Branch 40



Bellevue Marquette Catholic 51, Midland, Wyoming 30



Belmond-Klemme 33, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 29



Boone 54, Carlisle 44



Boyden-Hull 60, Rock Valley 56



Boyer Valley, Dunlap 69, West Harrison, Mondamin 55



Camanche 62, Durant-Bennett 45



Cascade,Western Dubuque 50, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 27



Cedar Falls 67, Cedar Rapids Xavier 57



Cedar Rapids, Washington 67, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52



Central Decatur, Leon 76, Bedford 39



Central Lee, Donnellson 69, Eldon Cardinal 25



Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 53, Sheldon 26



Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54, Humboldt 34



Clear Lake 61, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 25



Collins-Maxwell 47, North Tama, Traer 31



Colo-NESCO 67, GMG, Garwin 27



Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 61, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 44



Creston 61, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 54



Danville 49, West Burlington 42



Davenport, North 78, Clinton 50



Davenport, West 67, Pleasant Valley 6



Davis County, Bloomfield 69, Albia 45



Denison-Schleswig 70, Glenwood 58



Denver 64, South Hardin 33



Des Moines Christian 62, Pleasantville 23



Dike-New Hartford 66, Hudson 27



Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Dubuque, Senior 37



East Buchanan, Winthrop 64, Edgewood-Colesburg 16



Estherville Lincoln Central 52, Western Christian 41



Fremont Mills, Tabor 42, Stanton 24



Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 66, Lake Mills 58



Glidden-Ralston 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 31



Grinnell 56, Dallas Center-Grimes 46



Griswold 33, East Mills 24



Harris-Lake Park 53, St. Mary’s, Remsen 33



Highland, Riverside 57, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24



Hinton 54, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 43



Holy Trinity 42, WACO, Wayland 37



Indianola 52, Pella Christian 31



Iowa City High 71, Iowa City Liberty High School 26



Iowa City West 67, Linn-Mar, Marion 51



Iowa Falls-Alden 56, Algona 47



Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 61, Winfield-Mount Union 39



Janesville 52, Dunkerton 31



Johnston 74, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 64



Kee, Lansing 55, Central Elkader 30



Knoxville 50, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25



Lamoni 46, Diagonal 43



Lawton-Bronson 64, Sioux City, North 33



LeMars 71, Storm Lake 36



Lenox 56, East Union, Afton 30



Lynnville-Sully 54, Keota 24



MOC-Floyd Valley 70, Sibley-Ocheyedan 28



Marshalltown 43, Fort Dodge 38



Martensdale-St. Marys 43, Nodaway Valley 42



Montezuma 26, Sigourney 24



Monticello 56, Tipton 47



Mount Ayr 64, Wayne, Corydon 51



Murray 57, Moulton-Udell 29



Nevada 41, PCM, Monroe 29



New Hampton 54, Decorah 30



Newell-Fonda 76, Manson Northwest Webster 26



Newman Catholic, Mason City 50, Northwood-Kensett 33



Newton 49, Oskaloosa 34



North Fayette Valley 47, Postville 23



North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 52



North Polk, Alleman 84, Saydel 10



North Scott, Eldridge 65, Bettendorf 26



North Union 39, Bishop Garrigan 36



Oelwein 49, Charles City 42



Ogden 41, Woodward-Granger 37



Osage 71, Nashua-Plainfield 23



Ottumwa 68, Des Moines, North 43



Pekin 57, Louisa-Muscatine 26



Pella 52, Norwalk 20



Red Oak 61, Clarinda 16



Regina, Iowa City 65, Northeast, Goose Lake 26



Riceville 46, Waterloo Christian School 30



Ridge View 63, OA-BCIG 35



Rockford 41, Central Springs 32



Roland-Story, Story City 55, Greene County 23



Ruthven-Ayrshire 45, East Sac County 30



Saint Ansgar 69, West Fork, Sheffield 52



Sidney 59, Essex 12



Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 44, PAC-LM 43



South Central Calhoun 59, Emmetsburg 55



South Tama County, Tama 49, West Delaware, Manchester 36



South Winneshiek, Calmar 68, West Central, Maynard 22



Southeast Polk 86, Mason City 42



Southeast Valley 53, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 41



Southwest Valley 50, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 31



Spirit Lake 30, Spencer 20



Sumner-Fredericksburg 60, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 37



Treynor 60, IKM-Manning 48



Unity Christian 66, South O’Brien, Paullina 39



Van Meter 49, Earlham 41



Wapello 52, Lone Tree 41



Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 40, Union Community, LaPorte City 31



Waukee 61, Valley, West Des Moines 29



Waverly-Shell Rock 47, Waukon 33



West Hancock, Britt 49, Forest City 39



West Lyon, Inwood 51, Sioux Center 39



West Marshall, State Center 60, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30



West Monona 59, Underwood 39



West Sioux 44, Trinity Christian High School 24



Williamsburg 56, Independence 33



Wilton 67, North Cedar, Stanwood 34



Winterset 56, Carroll 46

