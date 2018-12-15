 

Avera

Friday Night Scoreboard – December 14th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-sports-generic-basketball_1529437979643.jpg

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Football
FCS Semifinals

#1 NDSU 44 vs. #5 SDSU 21

Women’s Basketball

SDSU 97 vs. Savannah State 49

Northern State 57 vs. Minot State 54

Minnesota Duluth 51 vs. USF 36

St. Cloud State 72 vs. SMSU 60

Men’s Basketball

Northern State 85 vs. Minot State 72

USF 73 vs. Minnesota Duluth 66

St. Cloud State 80 vs. SMSU 60

USHL

Sioux Falls 5 vs. Green Bay 2

NBA G League

Santa Cruz 94 vs. Sioux Falls 89

High School Basketball
South Dakota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Aberdeen Central 69, Spearfish 45
    
Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Milbank 44
    
Arlington 66, Elkton-Lake Benton 44
    
Bennett County 60, Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 58
    
Bon Homme 59, Scotland 8
    
Clark/Willow Lake 55, Britton-Hecla 32
    
Colman-Egan 67, Castlewood 61
    
Corsica/Stickney 70, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47
    
Dakota Valley 92, Canton 22
    
Gayville-Volin 66, Alcester-Hudson 58
    
Highmore-Harrold 71, Wolsey-Wessington 53
    
Huron 75, Rapid City Stevens 71, OT
    
James Valley Christian 72, Sunshine Bible Academy 51
    
Jones County 65, Wall 45
    
Kadoka Area 72, Dupree 61
    
Lemmon 62, Beach, N.D. 53
    
McCook Central/Montrose 58, Howard 48
    
Miller 59, Winner 57
    
Morrill, Neb. 49, Edgemont 43
    
Newell 54, Tiospaye Topa 43
    
Pierre 66, Douglas 56
    
Potter County 67, Northwestern 51
    
Rapid City Central 62, Mitchell 44
    
Redfield/Doland 78, Groton Area 67
    
Sioux Falls Lincoln 52, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48
    
St. Thomas More 56, Alliance, Neb. 50
    
Tea Area 80, Dell Rapids 60
    
Tri-State, N.D. 73, Florence/Henry 63
    
Tri-Valley 57, Chester 51
    
Watertown 52, Harrisburg 45
    
Lakota Nation Invitational
    
Makosica
    
Consolation Semifinal
    
Little Wound 70, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 69
    
Tiospa Zina Tribal 71, Lower Brule 52
    
Semifinal
    
White River 71, Omaha Nation, Neb. 40
    
Paha Sapa
    
Consolation Semifinal
    
Marty Indian 62, Oelrichs 60
    
St. Francis Indian 68, Crazy Horse 53
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Aberdeen Central 54, Spearfish 36
    
Aberdeen Roncalli 57, Milbank 39
    
Alcester-Hudson 38, Gayville-Volin 30
    
Beach, N.D. 58, Lemmon 40
    
Bridgewater-Emery 64, Canistota 37
    
Chester 47, Tri-Valley 38
    
Clark/Willow Lake 55, Britton-Hecla 20
    
Corsica/Stickney 58, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 35
    
Dell Rapids 67, Tea Area 60
    
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 54, Bennett County 37
    
Great Plains Lutheran 46, Wilmot 30
    
Harrisburg 61, Watertown 24
    
James Valley Christian 48, Sunshine Bible Academy 38
    
Kadoka Area 79, Dupree 57
    
Langford 52, Ipswich 40
    
McCook Central/Montrose 61, Howard 45
    
Morrill, Neb. 32, Edgemont 25
    
Newell 58, Tiospaye Topa 41
    
Rapid City Stevens 49, Huron 34
    
Sioux Falls Christian 41, Elk Point-Jefferson 25
    
Sioux Falls Washington 51, Moorhead, Minn. 47
    
Wall 54, Jones County 32
    
West Central 65, Wagner 25
    
Lakota Nation Invitational
    
Makosica
    
Consolation Semifinal
    
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 49, Lower Brule 45
    
White River 65, Little Wound 41
    
Semifinal
    
Crow Creek 71, Red Cloud 55
    
Todd County 67, Pine Ridge 60
    
Paha Sapa
    
Consolation Semifinal
    
McLaughlin 56, Crazy Horse 43
    
Oelrichs 67, Omaha Nation, Neb. 61
    
Semifinal
    
Custer 35, Marty Indian 26
    
St. Francis Indian 72, Tiospa Zina Tribal 58
    
Stateline Shootout at Belle Fourche, S.D.
    
Belle Fourche 67, Sundance, Wyo. 23

Minnesota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Ada-Borup 63, Bagley 44
    
Alden-Conger 47, Glenville-Emmons 29
    
Alexandria 45, Fergus Falls 40
    
BOLD 84, Renville County West 65
    
Barnesville 80, Pelican Rapids 50
    
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 66, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 45
    
Blake 68, Bloomington Kennedy 65
    
Bloomington Jefferson 51, Farmington 49
    
Cambridge-Isanti 88, Brainerd 78
    
Chesterton Academy 52, Bethany 37
    
Chisholm 80, Mountain Iron-Buhl 62
    
Cromwell 76, Wrenshall 37
    
Deer River 87, Hill City 53
    
East Ridge 83, Cretin-Derham Hall 71
    
Eastview 78, Hastings 68
    
Eden Prairie 82, Chanhassen 64
    
Esko 49, Duluth East 39
    
Floodwood 33, McGregor 31
    
Forest Lake 70, Woodbury 68
    
Fridley 88, St. Paul Harding 70
    
Hawley 71, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59
    
Holy Family Catholic 67, Maple Lake 55
    
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 74, Paynesville 57
    
Hutchinson 57, Glencoe-Silver Lake 26
    
Irondale 76, Henry Sibley 60
    
Jordan 87, Belle Plaine 62
    
La Crescent 81, Winona Cotter 50
    
LeSueur-Henderson 78, Norwood-Young America 55
    
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity Co-op 62, West Lutheran 59
    
Lewiston-Altura 76, Fillmore Central 58
    
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 75, St. John’s Prep 70
    
Mahnomen/Waubun 67, Park Christian (Moorhead) 59
    
Maple River 70, United South Central 45
    
Maranatha Christian 56, Trinity 44
    
Marshall 72, Worthington 47
    
Minneapolis Edison 61, Minneapolis Southwest 57
    
Minneapolis Roosevelt 56, Minneapolis Washburn 49
    
Monticello 74, Becker 56
    
Mound Westonka 66, St. Croix Lutheran 61
    
Mountain Lake Area 71, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 42
    
Murray County Central 52, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 45
    
New Prague 79, Centennial 70
    
North Lakes Academy 67, Groves Academy 30
    
North Woods 72, Ely 40
    
Northern Freeze 44, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 32
    
Osseo 62, Moorhead 50
    
Owatonna 91, Albert Lea 86, OT
    
Park Center 66, Edina 61
    
Perham 82, Breckenridge 73
    
Prior Lake 92, Minnetonka 80
    
Providence Academy 66, Heritage Christian Academy 26
    
Red Rock Central 55, Madelia 43
    
Redwood Valley 80, Luverne 70
    
Richfield 91, South St. Paul 79
    
Rochester Century 70, Northfield 62
    
Rochester John Marshall 88, Winona 38
    
Rocori 53, St. Cloud Tech 52
    
Roseville 56, Stillwater 50
    
Royalton 67, Swanville 45
    
Rush City 66, Braham 50
    
Sacred Heart 72, Kittson County Central 57
    
Sartell-St. Stephen 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 41
    
Shakopee 78, Waconia 49
    
Southland 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 50
    
Spring Lake Park 75, Rogers 49
    
Springfield 81, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 35
    
St. Agnes 73, Mounds Park Academy 52
    
St. Charles 68, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 61
    
St. Cloud Apollo 55, Willmar 51
    
St. Cloud Cathedral 56, Annandale 55
    
St. Croix Prep 78, Legacy Christian 36
    
St. Paul Academy 58, Concordia Academy 40
    
St. Paul Humboldt 93, Community of Peace 69
    
St. Thomas Academy 75, Apple Valley 60
    
Stephen-Argyle 71, Red Lake County 66
    
Virginia 82, International Falls 79, OT
    
West Central/Ashby 65, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 30
    
White Bear Lake 77, Mounds View 50
    
Benson Tournament
    
First Round
    
Benson 75, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 71
    
Hancock 73, MACCRAY 50
    
Kimball Tournament
    
First Round
    
Kimball 89, PACT Charter 47
    
Mora 66, Brandon-Evansville 63
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 82, Bagley 24
    
Aitkin 67, Rocori 38
    
Alexandria 74, Detroit Lakes 42
    
Apple Valley 70, Prior Lake 57
    
Becker 91, St. Cloud Apollo 70
    
Bertha-Hewitt 64, Laporte 37
    
Big Lake 60, Orono 36
    
Blake 68, Jackson County Central 54
    
Caledonia 78, Rushford-Peterson 34
    
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 58, New Ulm Cathedral 53, OT
    
Centennial 81, Totino-Grace 43
    
Central Minnesota Christian 52, Dawson-Boyd 46
    
Cretin-Derham Hall 47, East Ridge 37
    
Cristo Rey Jesuit 45, North Lakes Academy 8
    
Eden Valley-Watkins 46, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 36
    
Elk River 66, Osseo 35
    
Esko 49, Duluth East 39
    
Farmington 71, Burnsville 57
    
Fertile-Beltrami 58, Climax/Fisher 54
    
Foley 61, Albany 43
    
Forest Lake 66, Woodbury 26
    
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 56, Springfield 50
    
Grand Meadow 88, LeRoy-Ostrander 28
    
Henry Sibley 37, Bloomington Jefferson 32
    
Heritage Christian Academy 43, Providence Academy 41
    
Houston 69, Lanesboro 34
    
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 59, Holdingford 58
    
Hutchinson 57, Glencoe-Silver Lake 26
    
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 62, Renville County West 45
    
Lake City 95, Byron 50
    
Lake Park-Audubon 61, NCEUH 54
    
Lakeview 47, Canby 43
    
Luverne 74, Redwood Valley 62
    
Maple Grove 39, Andover 20
    
Melrose 50, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 46
    
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 77, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 50
    
Monticello 43, Delano 34
    
Mounds View 50, White Bear Lake 45
    
New London-Spicer 71, Litchfield 56
    
Northfield 66, Rochester Century 37
    
Nova Classical Academy 36, Hmong Academy 32
    
Owatonna 54, Albert Lea 47
    
Park Center 92, Anoka 60
    
Park Christian (Moorhead) 47, Mahnomen/Waubun 34
    
Park Rapids 65, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 29
    
Parkers Prairie 82, Battle Lake 41
    
Pelican Rapids 54, Barnesville 29
    
Pierz 64, Paynesville 22
    
Pine River-Backus 40, Sebeka 36
    
Richfield 57, St. Paul Central 48
    
Robbinsdale Armstrong 66, Blaine 33
    
Rochester John Marshall 88, Winona 38
    
Rockford 77, Breck 32
    
Rogers 65, Chanhassen 51
    
Sartell-St. Stephen 56, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35
    
Sauk Centre 81, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 51
    
Shakopee 48, Rosemount 40
    
Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 51, Moorhead 47
    
Southwest Minnesota Christian 78, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 27
    
Spring Grove 55, Mabel-Canton 52
    
Spring Lake Park 57, Champlin Park 56
    
St. Agnes 48, Mounds Park Academy 28
    
St. Anthony 50, South St. Paul 15
    
St. Charles 69, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 62
    
St. Cloud Cathedral 72, Milaca 41
    
St. Croix Lutheran 54, Hastings 53
    
St. Paul Como Park 79, Concordia Academy 66
    
Twin Cities Academy 48, St. Paul Johnson 34
    
Wabasha-Kellogg 58, Southland 54
    
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 72, Northland 32
    
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 43, Hayfield 41
    
Wayzata 88, Robbinsdale Cooper 59
    
West Central 73, Breckenridge 70
    
Winona Cotter 63, La Crescent 30
    
Zimmerman 57, Little Falls 38
    
Maple River Tournament
    
First Round
    
Maple River 71, St. Clair 51
    
Northland Community College Tournament
    
Second Round
    
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 80, Clearbrook-Gonvick 49
    
Cass Lake-Bena 59, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 55
    
Stephen-Argyle 50, Red Lake 42

Iowa

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
AGWSR, Ackley 49, Grundy Center 34
    
Akron-Westfield 75, Clay Central-Everly 32
    
Albia 51, Davis County, Bloomfield 36
    
Alburnett 72, Springville 64
    
Algona 53, Iowa Falls-Alden 49
    
Ames 42, Ankeny Centennial 33
    
Ankeny 62, Urbandale 52
    
Aplington-Parkersburg 58, Jesup 45
    
Ar-We-Va, Westside 66, Woodbine 46
    
Atlantic 57, Shenandoah 32
    
Audubon 83, Tri-Center, Neola 66
    
BCLUW, Conrad 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 51
    
Ballard 36, Bondurant Farrar 34
    
Bedford 70, Central Decatur, Leon 61
    
Belle Plaine, Kan. 64, B-G-M, Brooklyn 44
    
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 56, Midland, Wyoming 42
    
Belmond-Klemme 59, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 30
    
Bishop Garrigan 65, North Union 29
    
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 46, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41
    
Bishop Neumann, Neb. 37, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 34
    
Boone 60, Carlisle 52
    
Boyden-Hull 81, Rock Valley 65
    
Camanche 81, Durant-Bennett 54
    
Carroll 69, Winterset 61
    
Cascade,Western Dubuque 53, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 40
    
Cedar Bluffs, Neb. 69, Whiting 48
    
Cedar Falls 79, Cedar Rapids Xavier 54
    
Cedar Rapids, Washington 61, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 58, OT
    
Center Point-Urbana 58, Clear Creek-Amana 53
    
Central City 71, Starmont 47
    
Clarinda 61, Red Oak 47
    
Clear Lake 74, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 52
    
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Glidden-Ralston 43
    
Davenport, Central 67, Muscatine 25
    
Denison-Schleswig 68, Glenwood 45
    
Des Moines Christian 62, Pleasantville 23
    
Des Moines, East 74, Des Moines, Roosevelt 54
    
Des Moines, North 92, Ottumwa 42
    
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 66, Tripoli 44
    
Dubuque, Senior 69, Dubuque, Hempstead 48
    
East Mills 50, Griswold 27
    
East Sac County 60, Ruthven-Ayrshire 51
    
East Sac County 60, Ruthven-Ayrshire 51
    
East Union, Afton 31, Lenox 29
    
Easton Valley 71, Cedar Valley Christian School 26
    
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Knoxville 72
    
Edgewood-Colesburg 68, East Buchanan, Winthrop 56
    
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 93, Paton-Churdan 32
    
Fort Dodge 42, Marshalltown 40
    
GMG, Garwin 61, Colo-NESCO 47
    
George-Little Rock 75, Okoboji, Milford 41
    
Gilbert 70, South Hamilton, Jewell 65
    
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, West Marshall, State Center 58
    
Greene County 50, Roland-Story, Story City 47
    
Grinnell 77, Dallas Center-Grimes 73, 2OT
    
H-L-V, Victor 56, Iowa Valley, Marengo 52
    
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 60, Hinton 37
    
Highland, Riverside 71, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 45
    
Indianola 58, Pella Christian 47
    
Iowa City Liberty High School 61, Iowa City High 50, OT
    
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 61, Winfield-Mount Union 39
    
Janesville 56, Dunkerton 54
    
Kee, Lansing 66, Central Elkader 61, OT
    
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Creston 55
    
Lake Mills 67, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 64
    
Lamoni 63, Diagonal 42
    
LeMars 70, Storm Lake 63
    
Lewis Central 66, Harlan 58
    
Linn-Mar, Marion 65, Iowa City West 54
    
Logan-Magnolia 53, Riverside, Oakland 34
    
Lynnville-Sully 69, Keota 66
    
Maquoketa 61, Marion 44
    
Martensdale-St. Marys 71, Nodaway Valley 58
    
Montezuma 72, Sigourney 42
    
Monticello 60, Tipton 57
    
Moravia 67, Seymour 45
    
Mount Ayr 68, Wayne, Corydon 35
    
Mount Vernon 77, Central Clinton, DeWitt 75, 2OT
    
Murray 75, Moulton-Udell 22
    
New Hampton 54, Decorah 30
    
New London 87, Van Buren, Keosauqua 44
    
Newell-Fonda 66, Manson Northwest Webster 54
    
Newman Catholic, Mason City 64, Northwood-Kensett 25
    
North Cedar, Stanwood 66, Wilton 52
    
North Fayette Valley 66, Postville 49
    
North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 52
    
North Mahaska, New Sharon 49, Tri-County, Thornburg 32
    
North Scott, Eldridge 59, Bettendorf 55, OT
    
North Tama, Traer 68, Collins-Maxwell 53
    
OA-BCIG 68, Ridge View 37
    
Oelwein 49, Charles City 42
    
Osage 50, Nashua-Plainfield 38
    
Oskaloosa 71, Newton 58
    
PCM, Monroe 75, Nevada 54
    
Pekin 57, Louisa-Muscatine 26
    
Pella 84, Norwalk 66
    
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 72, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 62
    
Regina, Iowa City 60, Northeast, Goose Lake 48
    
Riceville 64, Waterloo Christian School 59
    
Rockford 64, Central Springs 43
    
Sheldon 59, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 49
    
Sidney 76, Essex 36
    
Sioux Center 63, West Lyon, Inwood 49
    
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 85, PAC-LM 73
    
Sioux City, East 74, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, OT
    
South Central Calhoun 51, Emmetsburg 46
    
South O’Brien, Paullina 72, Unity Christian 68, OT
    
South Winneshiek, Calmar 68, West Central, Maynard 22
    
Southeast Polk 66, Mason City 56
    
Southeast Valley 60, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 51
    
Southwest Valley 54, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 26
    
Spencer 36, Spirit Lake 33
    
St. Mary’s, Remsen 52, Harris-Lake Park 40
    
Stanton 74, Fremont Mills, Tabor 49
    
Sumner-Fredericksburg 57, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 44
    
Treynor 50, IKM-Manning 36
    
Van Meter 45, Earlham 33
    
Vinton-Shellsburg 64, Benton Community 63
    
WACO, Wayland 64, Holy Trinity 52
    
Wahlert, Dubuque 62, Epworth, Western Dubuque 55, 2OT
    
Wapello 59, Lone Tree 39
    
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 73, Union Community, LaPorte City 41
    
Waukee 49, Valley, West Des Moines 48
    
Waverly-Shell Rock 47, Waukon 33
    
Webster City 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 31
    
West Branch 68, Bellevue 35
    
West Burlington 71, Danville 61
    
West Delaware, Manchester 66, South Tama County, Tama 32
    
West Fork, Sheffield 61, Saint Ansgar 43
    
West Hancock, Britt 47, Forest City 42
    
West Harrison, Mondamin 55, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 47
    
West Monona 60, Underwood 57
    
West Sioux 63, Trinity Christian High School 62
    
Western Christian 77, Estherville Lincoln Central 53
    
Woodward-Granger 73, Ogden 61, OT
    
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
    
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53, Missouri Valley 33
    
ADM, Adel 64, Perry 24
    
Alburnett 59, Springville 54
    
Ames 41, Ankeny Centennial 38
    
Ankeny 46, Urbandale 40
    
Aplington-Parkersburg 59, Jesup 39
    
Ar-We-Va, Westside 52, Woodbine 31
    
Assumption, Davenport 64, Burlington 21
    
Audubon 54, Tri-Center, Neola 45
    
Ballard 36, Bondurant Farrar 34
    
Beckman, Dyersville 52, Solon 18
    
Belle Plaine 37, B-G-M 27
    
Bellevue 46, West Branch 40
    
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 51, Midland, Wyoming 30
    
Belmond-Klemme 33, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 29
    
Boone 54, Carlisle 44
    
Boyden-Hull 60, Rock Valley 56
    
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 69, West Harrison, Mondamin 55
    
Camanche 62, Durant-Bennett 45
    
Cascade,Western Dubuque 50, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 27
    
Cedar Falls 67, Cedar Rapids Xavier 57
    
Cedar Rapids, Washington 67, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52
    
Central Decatur, Leon 76, Bedford 39
    
Central Lee, Donnellson 69, Eldon Cardinal 25
    
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 53, Sheldon 26
    
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54, Humboldt 34
    
Clear Lake 61, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 25
    
Collins-Maxwell 47, North Tama, Traer 31
    
Colo-NESCO 67, GMG, Garwin 27
    
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 61, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 44
    
Creston 61, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 54
    
Danville 49, West Burlington 42
    
Davenport, North 78, Clinton 50
    
Davenport, West 67, Pleasant Valley 6
    
Davis County, Bloomfield 69, Albia 45
    
Denison-Schleswig 70, Glenwood 58
    
Denver 64, South Hardin 33
    
Des Moines Christian 62, Pleasantville 23
    
Dike-New Hartford 66, Hudson 27
    
Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Dubuque, Senior 37
    
East Buchanan, Winthrop 64, Edgewood-Colesburg 16
    
Estherville Lincoln Central 52, Western Christian 41
    
Fremont Mills, Tabor 42, Stanton 24
    
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 66, Lake Mills 58
    
Glidden-Ralston 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 31
    
Grinnell 56, Dallas Center-Grimes 46
    
Griswold 33, East Mills 24
    
Harris-Lake Park 53, St. Mary’s, Remsen 33
    
Highland, Riverside 57, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24
    
Hinton 54, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 43
    
Holy Trinity 42, WACO, Wayland 37
    
Indianola 52, Pella Christian 31
    
Iowa City High 71, Iowa City Liberty High School 26
    
Iowa City West 67, Linn-Mar, Marion 51
    
Iowa Falls-Alden 56, Algona 47
    
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 61, Winfield-Mount Union 39
    
Janesville 52, Dunkerton 31
    
Johnston 74, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 64
    
Kee, Lansing 55, Central Elkader 30
    
Knoxville 50, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25
    
Lamoni 46, Diagonal 43
    
Lawton-Bronson 64, Sioux City, North 33
    
LeMars 71, Storm Lake 36
    
Lenox 56, East Union, Afton 30
    
Lynnville-Sully 54, Keota 24
    
MOC-Floyd Valley 70, Sibley-Ocheyedan 28
    
Marshalltown 43, Fort Dodge 38
    
Martensdale-St. Marys 43, Nodaway Valley 42
    
Montezuma 26, Sigourney 24
    
Monticello 56, Tipton 47
    
Mount Ayr 64, Wayne, Corydon 51
    
Murray 57, Moulton-Udell 29
    
Nevada 41, PCM, Monroe 29
    
New Hampton 54, Decorah 30
    
Newell-Fonda 76, Manson Northwest Webster 26
    
Newman Catholic, Mason City 50, Northwood-Kensett 33
    
Newton 49, Oskaloosa 34
    
North Fayette Valley 47, Postville 23
    
North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 52
    
North Polk, Alleman 84, Saydel 10
    
North Scott, Eldridge 65, Bettendorf 26
    
North Union 39, Bishop Garrigan 36
    
Oelwein 49, Charles City 42
    
Ogden 41, Woodward-Granger 37
    
Osage 71, Nashua-Plainfield 23
    
Ottumwa 68, Des Moines, North 43
    
Pekin 57, Louisa-Muscatine 26
    
Pella 52, Norwalk 20
    
Red Oak 61, Clarinda 16
    
Regina, Iowa City 65, Northeast, Goose Lake 26
    
Riceville 46, Waterloo Christian School 30
    
Ridge View 63, OA-BCIG 35
    
Rockford 41, Central Springs 32
    
Roland-Story, Story City 55, Greene County 23
    
Ruthven-Ayrshire 45, East Sac County 30
    
Saint Ansgar 69, West Fork, Sheffield 52
    
Sidney 59, Essex 12
    
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 44, PAC-LM 43
    
South Central Calhoun 59, Emmetsburg 55
    
South Tama County, Tama 49, West Delaware, Manchester 36
    
South Winneshiek, Calmar 68, West Central, Maynard 22
    
Southeast Polk 86, Mason City 42
    
Southeast Valley 53, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 41
    
Southwest Valley 50, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 31
    
Spirit Lake 30, Spencer 20
    
Sumner-Fredericksburg 60, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 37
    
Treynor 60, IKM-Manning 48
    
Unity Christian 66, South O’Brien, Paullina 39
    
Van Meter 49, Earlham 41
    
Wapello 52, Lone Tree 41
    
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 40, Union Community, LaPorte City 31
    
Waukee 61, Valley, West Des Moines 29
    
Waverly-Shell Rock 47, Waukon 33
    
West Hancock, Britt 49, Forest City 39
    
West Lyon, Inwood 51, Sioux Center 39
    
West Marshall, State Center 60, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30
    
West Monona 59, Underwood 39
    
West Sioux 44, Trinity Christian High School 24
    
Williamsburg 56, Independence 33
    
Wilton 67, North Cedar, Stanwood 34
    
Winterset 56, Carroll 46
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss