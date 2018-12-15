Friday Night Scoreboard – December 14th

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Football
FCS Semifinals
#1 NDSU 44 vs. #5 SDSU 21
Women’s Basketball
SDSU 97 vs. Savannah State 49
Northern State 57 vs. Minot State 54
Minnesota Duluth 51 vs. USF 36
St. Cloud State 72 vs. SMSU 60
Men’s Basketball
Northern State 85 vs. Minot State 72
USF 73 vs. Minnesota Duluth 66
St. Cloud State 80 vs. SMSU 60
USHL
Sioux Falls 5 vs. Green Bay 2
NBA G League
Santa Cruz 94 vs. Sioux Falls 89
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 69, Spearfish 45
Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Milbank 44
Arlington 66, Elkton-Lake Benton 44
Bennett County 60, Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 58
Bon Homme 59, Scotland 8
Clark/Willow Lake 55, Britton-Hecla 32
Colman-Egan 67, Castlewood 61
Corsica/Stickney 70, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47
Dakota Valley 92, Canton 22
Gayville-Volin 66, Alcester-Hudson 58
Highmore-Harrold 71, Wolsey-Wessington 53
Huron 75, Rapid City Stevens 71, OT
James Valley Christian 72, Sunshine Bible Academy 51
Jones County 65, Wall 45
Kadoka Area 72, Dupree 61
Lemmon 62, Beach, N.D. 53
McCook Central/Montrose 58, Howard 48
Miller 59, Winner 57
Morrill, Neb. 49, Edgemont 43
Newell 54, Tiospaye Topa 43
Pierre 66, Douglas 56
Potter County 67, Northwestern 51
Rapid City Central 62, Mitchell 44
Redfield/Doland 78, Groton Area 67
Sioux Falls Lincoln 52, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48
St. Thomas More 56, Alliance, Neb. 50
Tea Area 80, Dell Rapids 60
Tri-State, N.D. 73, Florence/Henry 63
Tri-Valley 57, Chester 51
Watertown 52, Harrisburg 45
Lakota Nation Invitational
Makosica
Consolation Semifinal
Little Wound 70, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 69
Tiospa Zina Tribal 71, Lower Brule 52
Semifinal
White River 71, Omaha Nation, Neb. 40
Paha Sapa
Consolation Semifinal
Marty Indian 62, Oelrichs 60
St. Francis Indian 68, Crazy Horse 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 54, Spearfish 36
Aberdeen Roncalli 57, Milbank 39
Alcester-Hudson 38, Gayville-Volin 30
Beach, N.D. 58, Lemmon 40
Bridgewater-Emery 64, Canistota 37
Chester 47, Tri-Valley 38
Clark/Willow Lake 55, Britton-Hecla 20
Corsica/Stickney 58, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 35
Dell Rapids 67, Tea Area 60
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 54, Bennett County 37
Great Plains Lutheran 46, Wilmot 30
Harrisburg 61, Watertown 24
James Valley Christian 48, Sunshine Bible Academy 38
Kadoka Area 79, Dupree 57
Langford 52, Ipswich 40
McCook Central/Montrose 61, Howard 45
Morrill, Neb. 32, Edgemont 25
Newell 58, Tiospaye Topa 41
Rapid City Stevens 49, Huron 34
Sioux Falls Christian 41, Elk Point-Jefferson 25
Sioux Falls Washington 51, Moorhead, Minn. 47
Wall 54, Jones County 32
West Central 65, Wagner 25
Lakota Nation Invitational
Makosica
Consolation Semifinal
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 49, Lower Brule 45
White River 65, Little Wound 41
Semifinal
Crow Creek 71, Red Cloud 55
Todd County 67, Pine Ridge 60
Paha Sapa
Consolation Semifinal
McLaughlin 56, Crazy Horse 43
Oelrichs 67, Omaha Nation, Neb. 61
Semifinal
Custer 35, Marty Indian 26
St. Francis Indian 72, Tiospa Zina Tribal 58
Stateline Shootout at Belle Fourche, S.D.
Belle Fourche 67, Sundance, Wyo. 23
Minnesota
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup 63, Bagley 44
Alden-Conger 47, Glenville-Emmons 29
Alexandria 45, Fergus Falls 40
BOLD 84, Renville County West 65
Barnesville 80, Pelican Rapids 50
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 66, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 45
Blake 68, Bloomington Kennedy 65
Bloomington Jefferson 51, Farmington 49
Cambridge-Isanti 88, Brainerd 78
Chesterton Academy 52, Bethany 37
Chisholm 80, Mountain Iron-Buhl 62
Cromwell 76, Wrenshall 37
Deer River 87, Hill City 53
East Ridge 83, Cretin-Derham Hall 71
Eastview 78, Hastings 68
Eden Prairie 82, Chanhassen 64
Esko 49, Duluth East 39
Floodwood 33, McGregor 31
Forest Lake 70, Woodbury 68
Fridley 88, St. Paul Harding 70
Hawley 71, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59
Holy Family Catholic 67, Maple Lake 55
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 74, Paynesville 57
Hutchinson 57, Glencoe-Silver Lake 26
Irondale 76, Henry Sibley 60
Jordan 87, Belle Plaine 62
La Crescent 81, Winona Cotter 50
LeSueur-Henderson 78, Norwood-Young America 55
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity Co-op 62, West Lutheran 59
Lewiston-Altura 76, Fillmore Central 58
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 75, St. John’s Prep 70
Mahnomen/Waubun 67, Park Christian (Moorhead) 59
Maple River 70, United South Central 45
Maranatha Christian 56, Trinity 44
Marshall 72, Worthington 47
Minneapolis Edison 61, Minneapolis Southwest 57
Minneapolis Roosevelt 56, Minneapolis Washburn 49
Monticello 74, Becker 56
Mound Westonka 66, St. Croix Lutheran 61
Mountain Lake Area 71, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 42
Murray County Central 52, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 45
New Prague 79, Centennial 70
North Lakes Academy 67, Groves Academy 30
North Woods 72, Ely 40
Northern Freeze 44, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 32
Osseo 62, Moorhead 50
Owatonna 91, Albert Lea 86, OT
Park Center 66, Edina 61
Perham 82, Breckenridge 73
Prior Lake 92, Minnetonka 80
Providence Academy 66, Heritage Christian Academy 26
Red Rock Central 55, Madelia 43
Redwood Valley 80, Luverne 70
Richfield 91, South St. Paul 79
Rochester Century 70, Northfield 62
Rochester John Marshall 88, Winona 38
Rocori 53, St. Cloud Tech 52
Roseville 56, Stillwater 50
Royalton 67, Swanville 45
Rush City 66, Braham 50
Sacred Heart 72, Kittson County Central 57
Sartell-St. Stephen 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 41
Shakopee 78, Waconia 49
Southland 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 50
Spring Lake Park 75, Rogers 49
Springfield 81, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 35
St. Agnes 73, Mounds Park Academy 52
St. Charles 68, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 61
St. Cloud Apollo 55, Willmar 51
St. Cloud Cathedral 56, Annandale 55
St. Croix Prep 78, Legacy Christian 36
St. Paul Academy 58, Concordia Academy 40
St. Paul Humboldt 93, Community of Peace 69
St. Thomas Academy 75, Apple Valley 60
Stephen-Argyle 71, Red Lake County 66
Virginia 82, International Falls 79, OT
West Central/Ashby 65, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 30
White Bear Lake 77, Mounds View 50
Benson Tournament
First Round
Benson 75, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 71
Hancock 73, MACCRAY 50
Kimball Tournament
First Round
Kimball 89, PACT Charter 47
Mora 66, Brandon-Evansville 63
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 82, Bagley 24
Aitkin 67, Rocori 38
Alexandria 74, Detroit Lakes 42
Apple Valley 70, Prior Lake 57
Becker 91, St. Cloud Apollo 70
Bertha-Hewitt 64, Laporte 37
Big Lake 60, Orono 36
Blake 68, Jackson County Central 54
Caledonia 78, Rushford-Peterson 34
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 58, New Ulm Cathedral 53, OT
Centennial 81, Totino-Grace 43
Central Minnesota Christian 52, Dawson-Boyd 46
Cretin-Derham Hall 47, East Ridge 37
Cristo Rey Jesuit 45, North Lakes Academy 8
Eden Valley-Watkins 46, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 36
Elk River 66, Osseo 35
Esko 49, Duluth East 39
Farmington 71, Burnsville 57
Fertile-Beltrami 58, Climax/Fisher 54
Foley 61, Albany 43
Forest Lake 66, Woodbury 26
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 56, Springfield 50
Grand Meadow 88, LeRoy-Ostrander 28
Henry Sibley 37, Bloomington Jefferson 32
Heritage Christian Academy 43, Providence Academy 41
Houston 69, Lanesboro 34
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 59, Holdingford 58
Hutchinson 57, Glencoe-Silver Lake 26
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 62, Renville County West 45
Lake City 95, Byron 50
Lake Park-Audubon 61, NCEUH 54
Lakeview 47, Canby 43
Luverne 74, Redwood Valley 62
Maple Grove 39, Andover 20
Melrose 50, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 46
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 77, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 50
Monticello 43, Delano 34
Mounds View 50, White Bear Lake 45
New London-Spicer 71, Litchfield 56
Northfield 66, Rochester Century 37
Nova Classical Academy 36, Hmong Academy 32
Owatonna 54, Albert Lea 47
Park Center 92, Anoka 60
Park Christian (Moorhead) 47, Mahnomen/Waubun 34
Park Rapids 65, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 29
Parkers Prairie 82, Battle Lake 41
Pelican Rapids 54, Barnesville 29
Pierz 64, Paynesville 22
Pine River-Backus 40, Sebeka 36
Richfield 57, St. Paul Central 48
Robbinsdale Armstrong 66, Blaine 33
Rochester John Marshall 88, Winona 38
Rockford 77, Breck 32
Rogers 65, Chanhassen 51
Sartell-St. Stephen 56, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35
Sauk Centre 81, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 51
Shakopee 48, Rosemount 40
Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 51, Moorhead 47
Southwest Minnesota Christian 78, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 27
Spring Grove 55, Mabel-Canton 52
Spring Lake Park 57, Champlin Park 56
St. Agnes 48, Mounds Park Academy 28
St. Anthony 50, South St. Paul 15
St. Charles 69, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 62
St. Cloud Cathedral 72, Milaca 41
St. Croix Lutheran 54, Hastings 53
St. Paul Como Park 79, Concordia Academy 66
Twin Cities Academy 48, St. Paul Johnson 34
Wabasha-Kellogg 58, Southland 54
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 72, Northland 32
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 43, Hayfield 41
Wayzata 88, Robbinsdale Cooper 59
West Central 73, Breckenridge 70
Winona Cotter 63, La Crescent 30
Zimmerman 57, Little Falls 38
Maple River Tournament
First Round
Maple River 71, St. Clair 51
Northland Community College Tournament
Second Round
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 80, Clearbrook-Gonvick 49
Cass Lake-Bena 59, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 55
Stephen-Argyle 50, Red Lake 42
Iowa
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 49, Grundy Center 34
Akron-Westfield 75, Clay Central-Everly 32
Albia 51, Davis County, Bloomfield 36
Alburnett 72, Springville 64
Algona 53, Iowa Falls-Alden 49
Ames 42, Ankeny Centennial 33
Ankeny 62, Urbandale 52
Aplington-Parkersburg 58, Jesup 45
Ar-We-Va, Westside 66, Woodbine 46
Atlantic 57, Shenandoah 32
Audubon 83, Tri-Center, Neola 66
BCLUW, Conrad 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 51
Ballard 36, Bondurant Farrar 34
Bedford 70, Central Decatur, Leon 61
Belle Plaine, Kan. 64, B-G-M, Brooklyn 44
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 56, Midland, Wyoming 42
Belmond-Klemme 59, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 30
Bishop Garrigan 65, North Union 29
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 46, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41
Bishop Neumann, Neb. 37, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 34
Boone 60, Carlisle 52
Boyden-Hull 81, Rock Valley 65
Camanche 81, Durant-Bennett 54
Carroll 69, Winterset 61
Cascade,Western Dubuque 53, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 40
Cedar Bluffs, Neb. 69, Whiting 48
Cedar Falls 79, Cedar Rapids Xavier 54
Cedar Rapids, Washington 61, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 58, OT
Center Point-Urbana 58, Clear Creek-Amana 53
Central City 71, Starmont 47
Clarinda 61, Red Oak 47
Clear Lake 74, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 52
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Glidden-Ralston 43
Davenport, Central 67, Muscatine 25
Denison-Schleswig 68, Glenwood 45
Des Moines Christian 62, Pleasantville 23
Des Moines, East 74, Des Moines, Roosevelt 54
Des Moines, North 92, Ottumwa 42
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 66, Tripoli 44
Dubuque, Senior 69, Dubuque, Hempstead 48
East Mills 50, Griswold 27
East Sac County 60, Ruthven-Ayrshire 51
East Sac County 60, Ruthven-Ayrshire 51
East Union, Afton 31, Lenox 29
Easton Valley 71, Cedar Valley Christian School 26
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Knoxville 72
Edgewood-Colesburg 68, East Buchanan, Winthrop 56
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 93, Paton-Churdan 32
Fort Dodge 42, Marshalltown 40
GMG, Garwin 61, Colo-NESCO 47
George-Little Rock 75, Okoboji, Milford 41
Gilbert 70, South Hamilton, Jewell 65
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, West Marshall, State Center 58
Greene County 50, Roland-Story, Story City 47
Grinnell 77, Dallas Center-Grimes 73, 2OT
H-L-V, Victor 56, Iowa Valley, Marengo 52
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 60, Hinton 37
Highland, Riverside 71, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 45
Indianola 58, Pella Christian 47
Iowa City Liberty High School 61, Iowa City High 50, OT
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 61, Winfield-Mount Union 39
Janesville 56, Dunkerton 54
Kee, Lansing 66, Central Elkader 61, OT
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Creston 55
Lake Mills 67, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 64
Lamoni 63, Diagonal 42
LeMars 70, Storm Lake 63
Lewis Central 66, Harlan 58
Linn-Mar, Marion 65, Iowa City West 54
Logan-Magnolia 53, Riverside, Oakland 34
Lynnville-Sully 69, Keota 66
Maquoketa 61, Marion 44
Martensdale-St. Marys 71, Nodaway Valley 58
Montezuma 72, Sigourney 42
Monticello 60, Tipton 57
Moravia 67, Seymour 45
Mount Ayr 68, Wayne, Corydon 35
Mount Vernon 77, Central Clinton, DeWitt 75, 2OT
Murray 75, Moulton-Udell 22
New Hampton 54, Decorah 30
New London 87, Van Buren, Keosauqua 44
Newell-Fonda 66, Manson Northwest Webster 54
Newman Catholic, Mason City 64, Northwood-Kensett 25
North Cedar, Stanwood 66, Wilton 52
North Fayette Valley 66, Postville 49
North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 52
North Mahaska, New Sharon 49, Tri-County, Thornburg 32
North Scott, Eldridge 59, Bettendorf 55, OT
North Tama, Traer 68, Collins-Maxwell 53
OA-BCIG 68, Ridge View 37
Oelwein 49, Charles City 42
Osage 50, Nashua-Plainfield 38
Oskaloosa 71, Newton 58
PCM, Monroe 75, Nevada 54
Pekin 57, Louisa-Muscatine 26
Pella 84, Norwalk 66
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 72, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 62
Regina, Iowa City 60, Northeast, Goose Lake 48
Riceville 64, Waterloo Christian School 59
Rockford 64, Central Springs 43
Sheldon 59, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 49
Sidney 76, Essex 36
Sioux Center 63, West Lyon, Inwood 49
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 85, PAC-LM 73
Sioux City, East 74, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, OT
South Central Calhoun 51, Emmetsburg 46
South O’Brien, Paullina 72, Unity Christian 68, OT
South Winneshiek, Calmar 68, West Central, Maynard 22
Southeast Polk 66, Mason City 56
Southeast Valley 60, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 51
Southwest Valley 54, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 26
Spencer 36, Spirit Lake 33
St. Mary’s, Remsen 52, Harris-Lake Park 40
Stanton 74, Fremont Mills, Tabor 49
Sumner-Fredericksburg 57, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 44
Treynor 50, IKM-Manning 36
Van Meter 45, Earlham 33
Vinton-Shellsburg 64, Benton Community 63
WACO, Wayland 64, Holy Trinity 52
Wahlert, Dubuque 62, Epworth, Western Dubuque 55, 2OT
Wapello 59, Lone Tree 39
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 73, Union Community, LaPorte City 41
Waukee 49, Valley, West Des Moines 48
Waverly-Shell Rock 47, Waukon 33
Webster City 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 31
West Branch 68, Bellevue 35
West Burlington 71, Danville 61
West Delaware, Manchester 66, South Tama County, Tama 32
West Fork, Sheffield 61, Saint Ansgar 43
West Hancock, Britt 47, Forest City 42
West Harrison, Mondamin 55, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 47
West Monona 60, Underwood 57
West Sioux 63, Trinity Christian High School 62
Western Christian 77, Estherville Lincoln Central 53
Woodward-Granger 73, Ogden 61, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53, Missouri Valley 33
ADM, Adel 64, Perry 24
Alburnett 59, Springville 54
Ames 41, Ankeny Centennial 38
Ankeny 46, Urbandale 40
Aplington-Parkersburg 59, Jesup 39
Ar-We-Va, Westside 52, Woodbine 31
Assumption, Davenport 64, Burlington 21
Audubon 54, Tri-Center, Neola 45
Ballard 36, Bondurant Farrar 34
Beckman, Dyersville 52, Solon 18
Belle Plaine 37, B-G-M 27
Bellevue 46, West Branch 40
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 51, Midland, Wyoming 30
Belmond-Klemme 33, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 29
Boone 54, Carlisle 44
Boyden-Hull 60, Rock Valley 56
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 69, West Harrison, Mondamin 55
Camanche 62, Durant-Bennett 45
Cascade,Western Dubuque 50, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 27
Cedar Falls 67, Cedar Rapids Xavier 57
Cedar Rapids, Washington 67, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52
Central Decatur, Leon 76, Bedford 39
Central Lee, Donnellson 69, Eldon Cardinal 25
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 53, Sheldon 26
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54, Humboldt 34
Clear Lake 61, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 25
Collins-Maxwell 47, North Tama, Traer 31
Colo-NESCO 67, GMG, Garwin 27
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 61, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 44
Creston 61, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 54
Danville 49, West Burlington 42
Davenport, North 78, Clinton 50
Davenport, West 67, Pleasant Valley 6
Davis County, Bloomfield 69, Albia 45
Denison-Schleswig 70, Glenwood 58
Denver 64, South Hardin 33
Des Moines Christian 62, Pleasantville 23
Dike-New Hartford 66, Hudson 27
Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Dubuque, Senior 37
East Buchanan, Winthrop 64, Edgewood-Colesburg 16
Estherville Lincoln Central 52, Western Christian 41
Fremont Mills, Tabor 42, Stanton 24
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 66, Lake Mills 58
Glidden-Ralston 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 31
Grinnell 56, Dallas Center-Grimes 46
Griswold 33, East Mills 24
Harris-Lake Park 53, St. Mary’s, Remsen 33
Highland, Riverside 57, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24
Hinton 54, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 43
Holy Trinity 42, WACO, Wayland 37
Indianola 52, Pella Christian 31
Iowa City High 71, Iowa City Liberty High School 26
Iowa City West 67, Linn-Mar, Marion 51
Iowa Falls-Alden 56, Algona 47
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 61, Winfield-Mount Union 39
Janesville 52, Dunkerton 31
Johnston 74, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 64
Kee, Lansing 55, Central Elkader 30
Knoxville 50, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25
Lamoni 46, Diagonal 43
Lawton-Bronson 64, Sioux City, North 33
LeMars 71, Storm Lake 36
Lenox 56, East Union, Afton 30
Lynnville-Sully 54, Keota 24
MOC-Floyd Valley 70, Sibley-Ocheyedan 28
Marshalltown 43, Fort Dodge 38
Martensdale-St. Marys 43, Nodaway Valley 42
Montezuma 26, Sigourney 24
Monticello 56, Tipton 47
Mount Ayr 64, Wayne, Corydon 51
Murray 57, Moulton-Udell 29
Nevada 41, PCM, Monroe 29
New Hampton 54, Decorah 30
Newell-Fonda 76, Manson Northwest Webster 26
Newman Catholic, Mason City 50, Northwood-Kensett 33
Newton 49, Oskaloosa 34
North Fayette Valley 47, Postville 23
North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 52
North Polk, Alleman 84, Saydel 10
North Scott, Eldridge 65, Bettendorf 26
North Union 39, Bishop Garrigan 36
Oelwein 49, Charles City 42
Ogden 41, Woodward-Granger 37
Osage 71, Nashua-Plainfield 23
Ottumwa 68, Des Moines, North 43
Pekin 57, Louisa-Muscatine 26
Pella 52, Norwalk 20
Red Oak 61, Clarinda 16
Regina, Iowa City 65, Northeast, Goose Lake 26
Riceville 46, Waterloo Christian School 30
Ridge View 63, OA-BCIG 35
Rockford 41, Central Springs 32
Roland-Story, Story City 55, Greene County 23
Ruthven-Ayrshire 45, East Sac County 30
Saint Ansgar 69, West Fork, Sheffield 52
Sidney 59, Essex 12
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 44, PAC-LM 43
South Central Calhoun 59, Emmetsburg 55
South Tama County, Tama 49, West Delaware, Manchester 36
South Winneshiek, Calmar 68, West Central, Maynard 22
Southeast Polk 86, Mason City 42
Southeast Valley 53, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 41
Southwest Valley 50, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 31
Spirit Lake 30, Spencer 20
Sumner-Fredericksburg 60, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 37
Treynor 60, IKM-Manning 48
Unity Christian 66, South O’Brien, Paullina 39
Van Meter 49, Earlham 41
Wapello 52, Lone Tree 41
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 40, Union Community, LaPorte City 31
Waukee 61, Valley, West Des Moines 29
Waverly-Shell Rock 47, Waukon 33
West Hancock, Britt 49, Forest City 39
West Lyon, Inwood 51, Sioux Center 39
West Marshall, State Center 60, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30
West Monona 59, Underwood 39
West Sioux 44, Trinity Christian High School 24
Williamsburg 56, Independence 33
Wilton 67, North Cedar, Stanwood 34
Winterset 56, Carroll 46