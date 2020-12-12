Friday night scoreboard – December 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Men’s Basketball
SDSU 74 UND 62
NDSU 74 USD 67
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Central 56, Brookings 37
Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Deuel 54
Alcester-Hudson 53, Gayville-Volin 36
Baltic 48, Beresford 42
Belle Fourche 60, Hill City 38
Brandon Valley 58, Rapid City Stevens 57
Burke 66, Scotland 47
Canistota 83, Centerville 39
Custer 74, Upton, Wyo. 68
Dakota Valley 66, Tea Area 55
De Smet 63, Deubrook 24
Dell Rapids 62, West Central 42
Flandreau 75, Chester 53
Garretson 64, Tri-Valley 57
Gregory 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64
Hanson 63, Ethan 42
Harding County 75, Newell 24
Harrisburg 45, Pierre 43
Lemmon 41, Timber Lake 36
Lyman 60, Stanley County 50
Mitchell Christian 49, Iroquois 6
New Underwood 65, Edgemont 60
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 71, Lake Preston 51
Redfield 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 53
Sioux Falls Christian 73, Lennox 51
Vermillion 77, Bon Homme 25
Viborg-Hurley 72, Freeman 17
Watertown 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 56
Waverly-South Shore 30, Wilmot 22
White River 74, Jones County 37
Winner 56, Wagner 49
Gillette Tournament
St. Thomas More 61, Cody, Wyo. 28
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 64, Brookings 30
Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Deuel 15
Alcester-Hudson 58, Gayville-Volin 43
Arlington 54, Colman-Egan 20
Baltic 46, Beresford 34
Belle Fourche 52, Hill City 50
Brandon Valley 58, Rapid City Stevens 57
Burke 51, Kimball/White Lake 49
Castlewood 54, Avon 39
Custer 43, Upton, Wyo. 41
DeSmet 49, Deubrook 46
Garretson 56, Tri-Valley 54
Harrisburg 61, Pierre 46
Lyman 52, Stanley County 51
Mitchell Christian 48, Iroquois 19
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53, Gregory 28
New Underwood 54, Edgemont 34
Newell 58, Harding County 41
Sioux Falls Christian 61, Lennox 35
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51
Sturgis Brown 62, Douglas 35
Sully Buttes 64, North Central Co-Op 35
Timber Lake 62, Lemmon 45
Vermillion 60, Bon Homme 38
Viborg-Hurley 55, Freeman 36
Watertown 33, Sioux Falls Lincoln 30
Waverly-South Shore 54, Wilmot 23
Winner 74, Wagner 27
Yankton 53, Spearfish 35
Gillette Tournament
St. Thomas More 49, Cody, Wyo. 29
Iowa High School Basketball
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GC 68, Ogden 52
Akron-Westfield 51, Trinity Christian High School 16
Alburnett 65, Lisbon 40
Algona 69, Iowa Falls-Alden 56
Anamosa 62, Durant-Bennett 54
Ankeny 66, Mason City 62
Ankeny Centennial 95, Fort Dodge 40
Ankeny Christian Academy 66, Lamoni 44
Bedford 52, East Union, Afton 45
Bellevue 60, West Liberty 42
Boyden-Hull 75, Rock Valley 47
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 69, Glidden-Ralston 38
Camanche 67, Regina, Iowa City 48
Carroll 88, Perry 13
Cascade,Western Dubuque 54, West Branch 51
Cedar Falls 72, Waterloo, East 30
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Cedar Rapids, Washington 48
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Sheldon 55
Charles City 75, Oelwein 57
Cherokee, Washington 91, Storm Lake 25
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 42, Postville 31
Clear Creek-Amana 70, Mount Vernon 63
Coon Rapids-Bayard 65, Paton-Churdan 44
Dallas Center-Grimes 56, Grinnell 35
Decorah 74, New Hampton 31
Dike-New Hartford 68, Hudson 52
East Mills 52, Stanton 43
Eldon Cardinal 75, WACO, Wayland 38
Forest City 60, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 45
GMG, Garwin 84, Clarksville 33
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 72, Belmond-Klemme 37
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 59, Harris-Lake Park 44
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, East Marshall, LeGrand 44
Grundy Center 45, BCLUW, Conrad 38
Hillcrest Academy 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 27
Humboldt 54, Clear Lake 46
Indianola 82, Pella Christian 69
Janesville 61, Waterloo Christian School 37
Kee, Lansing 58, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 53
Keokuk 61, Mount Pleasant 50
LeMars 58, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 40
Maquoketa 51, Center Point-Urbana 31
Mount Ayr 77, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 40
Murray 57, Orient-Macksburg 15
Nevada 60, West Marshall, State Center 28
New London 86, Van Buren, Keosauqua 42
Newton 58, Oskaloosa 36
Nodaway Valley 75, Wayne, Corydon 44
North Butler, Greene 57, Saint Ansgar 56, OT
North Fayette Valley 63, Central Elkader 33
North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Calamus-Wheatland 49
North Mahaska, New Sharon 62, Colfax-Mingo 36
Okoboji, Milford 80, George-Little Rock 65
Panorama, Panora 58, Madrid 57, OT
Pella 57, Norwalk 40
Riceville 40, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37
Ridge View 60, Kingsley-Pierson 50
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, Sioux City, North 31
Sidney 59, Griswold 33
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 58, Manson Northwest Webster 42
Solon 75, Vinton-Shellsburg 43
Spencer 63, Western Christian 56
Springville 60, Midland, Wyoming 23
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 66, Lewis Central 59
St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, South O’Brien, Paullina 48
Tri-Center, Neola 77, Missouri Valley 25
Underwood 54, Audubon 42
Unity Christian 85, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 52
Van Meter 50, South Hamilton, Jewell 29
Wahlert, Dubuque 57, Dubuque, Senior 54
Waverly-Shell Rock 65, Waukon 49
West Burlington 74, Holy Trinity 43
West Delaware, Manchester 59, Benton Community 39
West Fork, Sheffield 79, Newman Catholic, Mason City 49
West Lyon, Inwood 71, Sioux Center 58
West Sioux 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51
Winterset 80, Carlisle 51
Woodbury Central, Moville 65, Westwood, Sloan 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 81, IKM-Manning 49
AC/GC 67, Ogden 13
Akron-Westfield 51, Trinity Christian High School 16
Alburnett 47, Lisbon 17
Ankeny 71, Mason City 46
Ankeny Centennial 69, Fort Dodge 23
Bedford 66, East Union, Afton 41
Belle Plaine 33, Sigourney 31
Bellevue 50, West Liberty 46, OT
Benton Community 45, West Delaware, Manchester 35
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 48, LeMars 22
Bondurant Farrar 54, ADM, Adel 49
CAM, Anita 69, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42
Carroll 70, Perry 25
Cascade,Western Dubuque 54, West Branch 51
Cedar Rapids, Washington 77, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64
Centerville 55, Albia 24
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 67, Sheldon 55
Cherokee, Washington 91, Storm Lake 25
Clarke, Osceola 52, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 44
Clarksville 56, GMG, Garwin 24
Clear Creek-Amana 61, Mount Vernon 34
Clear Lake 55, Humboldt 42
Collins-Maxwell 69, Meskwaki Settlement School 32
Colo-NESCO 44, North Tama, Traer 42
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21
Creston 63, Atlantic 49
Dallas Center-Grimes 44, Grinnell 33
Denison-Schleswig 40, Harlan 32
Des Moines Christian 72, Interstate 35,Truro 19
Dike-New Hartford 59, Hudson 19
Dunkerton 41, Tripoli 32
Emmetsburg 65, Southeast Valley 39
English Valleys, North English 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 10
Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque, Hempstead 43
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Belmond-Klemme 43
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 69, Harris-Lake Park 15
George-Little Rock 43, Okoboji, Milford 29
Gilbert 50, North Polk, Alleman 45
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, East Marshall, LeGrand 20
Glidden-Ralston 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 46
Greene County 34, PCM, Monroe 27
Grundy Center 59, BCLUW, Conrad 29
Indianola 56, Pella Christian 33
Jesup 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 47
Kingsley-Pierson 54, Ridge View 45
Knoxville 52, Chariton 42
Lawton-Bronson 60, Siouxland Christian 48
Lewis Central 64, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61
Louisa-Muscatine 43, Pekin 38
Lynnville-Sully 53, H-L-V, Victor 30
MFL-Mar-Mac 33, West Central, Maynard 26
Maquoketa 51, Center Point-Urbana 31
Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Southwest Valley 52
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 64, North Cedar, Stanwood 8
Moulton-Udell 42, Seymour 32
Nevada 48, West Marshall, State Center 30
Newell-Fonda 79, East Sac County 43
Nodaway Valley 78, Wayne, Corydon 43
North Fayette Valley 54, Central Elkader 31
North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Calamus-Wheatland 43
North Mahaska, New Sharon 57, Colfax-Mingo 31
Northwood-Kensett 41, Rockford 31
Oskaloosa 71, Newton 67
PAC-LM 62, Alta-Aurelia 20
Panorama, Panora 53, Madrid 17
Paton-Churdan 53, Coon Rapids-Bayard 16
Pleasant Valley 52, Assumption, Davenport 36
Regina, Iowa City 57, Camanche 19
Riceville 40, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37
Rock Valley 48, Boyden-Hull 39
Saint Ansgar 57, North Butler, Greene 24
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, North 30
Sidney 59, Griswold 32
Solon 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 44
South Central Calhoun 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 22
Spencer 66, Western Christian 42
Springville 53, Midland, Wyoming 34
St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, South O’Brien, Paullina 39
Stanton 46, East Mills 39
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 63, Kee, Lansing 34
Twin Cedars, Bussey 33, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 30
Underwood 57, Audubon 31
WACO, Wayland 45, Eldon Cardinal 30
Waterloo Christian School 35, Janesville 27
West Burlington 73, Holy Trinity 30
West Fork, Sheffield 52, Newman Catholic, Mason City 37
West Lyon, Inwood 51, Sioux Center 25
West Sioux 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31
Whiting 47, Walthill, Neb. 39
Williamsburg 59, Beckman, Dyersville 40
Winterset 51, Carlisle 30
Woodward-Granger 51, West Central Valley, Stuart 41