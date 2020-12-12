Friday night scoreboard – December 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDSU) - Matt Dentlinger's 21 points paced South Dakota State to its fourth straight victory, a 74-62 defeat of North Dakota Friday in the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase at the Sanford Pentagon.

A junior from Arcadia, Iowa, Dentlinger made 7-of-10 from the field, including the second 3-pointer of his career, and added seven rebounds and three steals for the Jackrabbits (5-2).