Friday night scoreboard – December 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s Basketball
SDSU 74 UND 62
NDSU 74 USD 67

High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Central 56, Brookings 37

Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Deuel 54

Alcester-Hudson 53, Gayville-Volin 36

Baltic 48, Beresford 42

Belle Fourche 60, Hill City 38

Brandon Valley 58, Rapid City Stevens 57

Burke 66, Scotland 47

Canistota 83, Centerville 39

Custer 74, Upton, Wyo. 68

Dakota Valley 66, Tea Area 55

De Smet 63, Deubrook 24

Dell Rapids 62, West Central 42

Flandreau 75, Chester 53

Garretson 64, Tri-Valley 57

Gregory 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64

Hanson 63, Ethan 42

Harding County 75, Newell 24

Harrisburg 45, Pierre 43

Lemmon 41, Timber Lake 36

Lyman 60, Stanley County 50

Mitchell Christian 49, Iroquois 6

New Underwood 65, Edgemont 60

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 71, Lake Preston 51

Redfield 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 53

Sioux Falls Christian 73, Lennox 51

Vermillion 77, Bon Homme 25

Viborg-Hurley 72, Freeman 17

Watertown 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 56

Waverly-South Shore 30, Wilmot 22

White River 74, Jones County 37

Winner 56, Wagner 49

Gillette Tournament

St. Thomas More 61, Cody, Wyo. 28

High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 64, Brookings 30

Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Deuel 15

Alcester-Hudson 58, Gayville-Volin 43

Arlington 54, Colman-Egan 20

Baltic 46, Beresford 34

Belle Fourche 52, Hill City 50

Brandon Valley 58, Rapid City Stevens 57

Burke 51, Kimball/White Lake 49

Castlewood 54, Avon 39

Custer 43, Upton, Wyo. 41

DeSmet 49, Deubrook 46

Garretson 56, Tri-Valley 54

Harrisburg 61, Pierre 46

Lyman 52, Stanley County 51

Mitchell Christian 48, Iroquois 19

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53, Gregory 28

New Underwood 54, Edgemont 34

Newell 58, Harding County 41

Sioux Falls Christian 61, Lennox 35

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51

Sturgis Brown 62, Douglas 35

Sully Buttes 64, North Central Co-Op 35

Timber Lake 62, Lemmon 45

Vermillion 60, Bon Homme 38

Viborg-Hurley 55, Freeman 36

Watertown 33, Sioux Falls Lincoln 30

Waverly-South Shore 54, Wilmot 23

Winner 74, Wagner 27

Yankton 53, Spearfish 35

Gillette Tournament

St. Thomas More 49, Cody, Wyo. 29

Iowa High School Basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

AC/GC 68, Ogden 52

Akron-Westfield 51, Trinity Christian High School 16

Alburnett 65, Lisbon 40

Algona 69, Iowa Falls-Alden 56

Anamosa 62, Durant-Bennett 54

Ankeny 66, Mason City 62

Ankeny Centennial 95, Fort Dodge 40

Ankeny Christian Academy 66, Lamoni 44

Bedford 52, East Union, Afton 45

Bellevue 60, West Liberty 42

Boyden-Hull 75, Rock Valley 47

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 69, Glidden-Ralston 38

Camanche 67, Regina, Iowa City 48

Carroll 88, Perry 13

Cascade,Western Dubuque 54, West Branch 51

Cedar Falls 72, Waterloo, East 30

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Cedar Rapids, Washington 48

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Sheldon 55

Charles City 75, Oelwein 57

Cherokee, Washington 91, Storm Lake 25

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 42, Postville 31

Clear Creek-Amana 70, Mount Vernon 63

Coon Rapids-Bayard 65, Paton-Churdan 44

Dallas Center-Grimes 56, Grinnell 35

Decorah 74, New Hampton 31

Dike-New Hartford 68, Hudson 52

East Mills 52, Stanton 43

Eldon Cardinal 75, WACO, Wayland 38

Forest City 60, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 45

GMG, Garwin 84, Clarksville 33

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 72, Belmond-Klemme 37

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 59, Harris-Lake Park 44

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, East Marshall, LeGrand 44

Grundy Center 45, BCLUW, Conrad 38

Hillcrest Academy 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 27

Humboldt 54, Clear Lake 46

Indianola 82, Pella Christian 69

Janesville 61, Waterloo Christian School 37

Kee, Lansing 58, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 53

Keokuk 61, Mount Pleasant 50

LeMars 58, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 40

Maquoketa 51, Center Point-Urbana 31

Mount Ayr 77, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 40

Murray 57, Orient-Macksburg 15

Nevada 60, West Marshall, State Center 28

New London 86, Van Buren, Keosauqua 42

Newton 58, Oskaloosa 36

Nodaway Valley 75, Wayne, Corydon 44

North Butler, Greene 57, Saint Ansgar 56, OT

North Fayette Valley 63, Central Elkader 33

North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Calamus-Wheatland 49

North Mahaska, New Sharon 62, Colfax-Mingo 36

Okoboji, Milford 80, George-Little Rock 65

Panorama, Panora 58, Madrid 57, OT

Pella 57, Norwalk 40

Riceville 40, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37

Ridge View 60, Kingsley-Pierson 50

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, Sioux City, North 31

Sidney 59, Griswold 33

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 58, Manson Northwest Webster 42

Solon 75, Vinton-Shellsburg 43

Spencer 63, Western Christian 56

Springville 60, Midland, Wyoming 23

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 66, Lewis Central 59

St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, South O’Brien, Paullina 48

Tri-Center, Neola 77, Missouri Valley 25

Underwood 54, Audubon 42

Unity Christian 85, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 52

Van Meter 50, South Hamilton, Jewell 29

Wahlert, Dubuque 57, Dubuque, Senior 54

Waverly-Shell Rock 65, Waukon 49

West Burlington 74, Holy Trinity 43

West Delaware, Manchester 59, Benton Community 39

West Fork, Sheffield 79, Newman Catholic, Mason City 49

West Lyon, Inwood 71, Sioux Center 58

West Sioux 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51

Winterset 80, Carlisle 51

Woodbury Central, Moville 65, Westwood, Sloan 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 81, IKM-Manning 49

AC/GC 67, Ogden 13

Akron-Westfield 51, Trinity Christian High School 16

Alburnett 47, Lisbon 17

Ankeny 71, Mason City 46

Ankeny Centennial 69, Fort Dodge 23

Bedford 66, East Union, Afton 41

Belle Plaine 33, Sigourney 31

Bellevue 50, West Liberty 46, OT

Benton Community 45, West Delaware, Manchester 35

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 48, LeMars 22

Bondurant Farrar 54, ADM, Adel 49

CAM, Anita 69, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42

Carroll 70, Perry 25

Cascade,Western Dubuque 54, West Branch 51

Cedar Rapids, Washington 77, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64

Centerville 55, Albia 24

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 67, Sheldon 55

Cherokee, Washington 91, Storm Lake 25

Clarke, Osceola 52, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 44

Clarksville 56, GMG, Garwin 24

Clear Creek-Amana 61, Mount Vernon 34

Clear Lake 55, Humboldt 42

Collins-Maxwell 69, Meskwaki Settlement School 32

Colo-NESCO 44, North Tama, Traer 42

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21

Creston 63, Atlantic 49

Dallas Center-Grimes 44, Grinnell 33

Denison-Schleswig 40, Harlan 32

Des Moines Christian 72, Interstate 35,Truro 19

Dike-New Hartford 59, Hudson 19

Dunkerton 41, Tripoli 32

Emmetsburg 65, Southeast Valley 39

English Valleys, North English 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 10

Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque, Hempstead 43

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Belmond-Klemme 43

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 69, Harris-Lake Park 15

George-Little Rock 43, Okoboji, Milford 29

Gilbert 50, North Polk, Alleman 45

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, East Marshall, LeGrand 20

Glidden-Ralston 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 46

Greene County 34, PCM, Monroe 27

Grundy Center 59, BCLUW, Conrad 29

Indianola 56, Pella Christian 33

Jesup 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 47

Kingsley-Pierson 54, Ridge View 45

Knoxville 52, Chariton 42

Lawton-Bronson 60, Siouxland Christian 48

Lewis Central 64, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61

Louisa-Muscatine 43, Pekin 38

Lynnville-Sully 53, H-L-V, Victor 30

MFL-Mar-Mac 33, West Central, Maynard 26

Maquoketa 51, Center Point-Urbana 31

Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Southwest Valley 52

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 64, North Cedar, Stanwood 8

Moulton-Udell 42, Seymour 32

Nevada 48, West Marshall, State Center 30

Newell-Fonda 79, East Sac County 43

Nodaway Valley 78, Wayne, Corydon 43

North Fayette Valley 54, Central Elkader 31

North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Calamus-Wheatland 43

North Mahaska, New Sharon 57, Colfax-Mingo 31

Northwood-Kensett 41, Rockford 31

Oskaloosa 71, Newton 67

PAC-LM 62, Alta-Aurelia 20

Panorama, Panora 53, Madrid 17

Paton-Churdan 53, Coon Rapids-Bayard 16

Pleasant Valley 52, Assumption, Davenport 36

Regina, Iowa City 57, Camanche 19

Riceville 40, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37

Rock Valley 48, Boyden-Hull 39

Saint Ansgar 57, North Butler, Greene 24

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, North 30

Sidney 59, Griswold 32

Solon 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 44

South Central Calhoun 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 22

Spencer 66, Western Christian 42

Springville 53, Midland, Wyoming 34

St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, South O’Brien, Paullina 39

Stanton 46, East Mills 39

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 63, Kee, Lansing 34

Twin Cedars, Bussey 33, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 30

Underwood 57, Audubon 31

WACO, Wayland 45, Eldon Cardinal 30

Waterloo Christian School 35, Janesville 27

West Burlington 73, Holy Trinity 30

West Fork, Sheffield 52, Newman Catholic, Mason City 37

West Lyon, Inwood 51, Sioux Center 25

West Sioux 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

Whiting 47, Walthill, Neb. 39

Williamsburg 59, Beckman, Dyersville 40

Winterset 51, Carlisle 30

Woodward-Granger 51, West Central Valley, Stuart 41

