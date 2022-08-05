SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND including scores from the South Dakota State Amateur Tournament.

Little League Midwest Regional

Webb City, MO 5 Sioux Falls, SD 4

State Amateur Baseball Tournament

Class B

Canova 3, Tabor 2

Dimock/Emery 13, Hartford/Humboldt 0 (F/7)

Lennox 7, Wynot 4

Salem 5, Four Corners 4

Class A

Brookings 13, Aberdeen 6

To see the full tournament bracket, click here.

Central Plains Legion Regional

St. Michael, MN 5, Sioux Falls Post 15 East 4

American Association

Sioux Falls 9, Gary-SouthShore 2

MLB

Atlanta 9, New York Mets 6

Baltimore 1, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 1

Houston 9, Cleveland 3

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Minnesota 6, Toronto 5 (F/10)

Philadelphia 7, Washington 2

St. Louis 4, New York Yankees 3

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 3

WNBA

Atlanta 88, Los Angeles 86

Chicago 93, Washington 83