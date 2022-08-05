SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND including scores from the South Dakota State Amateur Tournament.
Little League Midwest Regional
Webb City, MO 5 Sioux Falls, SD 4
State Amateur Baseball Tournament
Class B
Canova 3, Tabor 2
Dimock/Emery 13, Hartford/Humboldt 0 (F/7)
Lennox 7, Wynot 4
Salem 5, Four Corners 4
Class A
Brookings 13, Aberdeen 6
To see the full tournament bracket, click here.
Central Plains Legion Regional
St. Michael, MN 5, Sioux Falls Post 15 East 4
American Association
Sioux Falls 9, Gary-SouthShore 2
MLB
Atlanta 9, New York Mets 6
Baltimore 1, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1
Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 1
Houston 9, Cleveland 3
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
Minnesota 6, Toronto 5 (F/10)
Philadelphia 7, Washington 2
St. Louis 4, New York Yankees 3
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 3
WNBA
Atlanta 88, Los Angeles 86
Chicago 93, Washington 83