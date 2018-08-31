 

Avera

Friday Night Scoreboard – August 31st

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football
South Dakota

Alcester-Hudson 26, Corsica-Stickney 14
    
Beresford 35, McCook Central/Montrose 0
    
Bon Homme 33, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
    
Britton-Hecla 53, Tri-State 8
    
Canton 50, Aberdeen Roncalli 6
    
Castlewood 48, Estelline/Hendricks 7
    
Chamberlain 55, St. Francis Indian 0
    
Clark/Willow Lake 41, Waverly-South Shore 7
    
Colman-Egan 18, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14
    
Custer 41, Little Wound 12
    
Dakota Hills 20, Florence/Henry 6
    
Dakota Valley 57, Todd County 6
    
De Smet 20, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 7
    
Dell Rapids 29, Vermillion 28
    
Deuel 60, Great Plains Lutheran 20
    
Elk Point-Jefferson 30, Flandreau 0
    
Eureka/Bowdle 36, Potter County 20
    
Faulkton Area 50, Northwestern 8
    
Gayville-Volin 56, Centerville 0
    
Groton Area 34, Sisseton 0
    
Hamlin 15, Webster 13
    
Harding County 40, Bison 0
    
Hill City 40, Edgemont 14
    
Hot Springs 44, Bennett County 0
    
Howard 22, Parker 12
    
Huron 25, Aberdeen Central 15
    
Irene-Wakonda 65, Chester Area 6
    
Kimball/White Lake 27, Parkston 12
    
Langford Area 34, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 14
    
Lead-Deadwood 45, Pine Ridge 14
    
Lemmon/McIntosh 52, Faith 20
    
Lennox 41, Tri-Valley 7
    
Lower Brule 30, Iroquois 0
    
Madison 43, Belle Fourche 7
    
Milbank Area 25, Redfield/Doland 8
    
Mitchell 28, Brookings 14
    
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 13
    
Pierre 28, Yankton 17
    
Rapid City Stevens 66, Spearfish 6
    
Standing Rock, N.D. 50, Crazy Horse 0
    
Stanley County 28, Wagner 14
    
Sturgis 61, Douglas 27
    
Sunshine Bible Academy 22, Tiospa Zina Tribal 6
    
Tea Area 33, St. Thomas More 6
    
Timber Lake 76, Newell 6
    
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50, Avon 6
    
Viborg-Hurley 52, Hanson 22
    
Wall 42, Rapid City Christian 6
    
Warner 36, Hitchcock-Tulare 6
    
Watertown 34, Rapid City Central 13
    
Winner 36, West Central 7
    
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Platte-Geddes 0

College Volleyball

USD 3 vs. Northeastern 0

USD 3 vs. California 1

Weber State 3 vs. SDSU 1

SMSU 3 vs. Colorado Christian 2

SMSU 3 vs. Saint Leo 0

USF 3 vs. Emporia State 0

Northern State 3 vs. Mary 0

Augustana 3 vs. MSU-Moorhead 0

Women’s Soccer

SDSU 2 vs. Green Bay 0

Bethany College (KS) 9 vs. Mount Marty 0

Men’s Soccer

Bethany College (KS) 2 vs. Mount Marty 0

Boys Golf
Black Hills Classic

1 Spearfish 305

2 Rapid City Stevens 312

3 Sturgis 326

*Medalist: Sam Grout (Spearfish) 74

High School Football
Iowa

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 45, Shenandoah 0
    
Algona 35, Hampton-Dumont 7
    
Ankeny Centennial 41, Urbandale 0
    
Ar-We-Va 68, Woodbine 6
    
BCLUW, Conrad 14, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
    
Belle Plaine 62, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0
    
Bellevue 51, Camanche 12
    
Belmond-Klemme 55, Nashua-Plainfield 0
    
Benton Community 30, Cascade,Western Dubuque 12
    
Bettendorf 10, Iowa City West 7
    
Bishop Garrigan 28, Newman Catholic, Mason City 21
    
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 21, Glenwood 7
    
Boone 25, Newton 21
    
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 40, Western Christian, Hull 7
    
Burlington 31, Keokuk 6
    
CAM, Anita 54, Stanton 28
    
Carroll 9, Ballard 7
    
Cedar Falls 47, Iowa City High 0
    
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Decorah 3
    
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 33, Linn-Mar, Marion 7
    
Centerville 33, Davis County, Bloomfield 25
    
Central City 61, Tripoli 16
    
Central Clinton, DeWitt 46, Maquoketa 27
    
Central Springs 28, North Butler, Greene 21
    
Chariton 31, Albia 14
    
Charles City 21, New Hampton 9
    
Cherokee, Washington 57, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
    
Clarke, Osceola 38, Nodaway Valley 12
    
Clear Creek-Amana 29, Fairfield 0
    
Colfax-Mingo 41, Martensdale-St. Marys 23
    
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 99, Sioux City, North 81
    
Creston 43, Atlantic 20
    
Davenport, North 20, Dubuque, Senior 7
    
Denison-Schleswig 42, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7
    
Des Moines Christian 63, Madrid 28
    
Des Moines, East 44, Des Moines, North 0
    
Des Moines, Lincoln 21, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
    
Dike-New Hartford 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 6
    
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 84, Baxter 6
    
Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Cedar Rapids, Washington 10
    
Durant-Bennett 49, North Cedar, Stanwood 18
    
East Buchanan, Winthrop 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6
    
East Union, Afton 28, Griswold 12
    
Easton Valley 47, Janesville 34
    
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 17, Pleasantville 13
    
Edgewood-Colesburg 58, Starmont 0
    
Eldon Cardinal 40, Wayne, Corydon 26
    
Epworth, Western Dubuque 53, Williamsburg 13
    
Estherville Lincoln Central 29, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 20
    
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43, Sidney 8
    
Fort Dodge 52, Ames 24
    
Fremont Mills, Tabor 39, Audubon 21
    
Gilbert 28, Roland-Story, Story City 26
    
Highland, Riverside 18, Alburnett 8
    
Hinton 28, Unity Christian, Orange City 14
    
Hudson 14, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 0
    
IKM-Manning 28, Underwood 26
    
Independence 54, South Tama County, Tama 0
    
Indianola 44, Des Moines, Hoover 13
    
Interstate 35,Truro 28, Mount Ayr 13
    
Iowa Falls-Alden 19, South Hardin 14
    
LeMars 26, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
    
Lenox 59, Melcher-Dallas 20
    
Lewis Central 42, Carlisle 7
    
Louisa-Muscatine 41, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6
    
MFL-Mar-Mac 42, Postville 7
    
Marshalltown 36, Ottumwa 6
    
Mediapolis 52, Central Lee, Donnellson 0
    
Missouri Valley 14, Logan-Magnolia 7
    
Monticello 27, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 13
    
Murray 44, Collins-Maxwell 6
    
New London 42, Moravia 0
    
Newell-Fonda 37, Coon Rapids-Bayard 26
    
North Linn, Troy Mills 37, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 6
    
North Polk, Alleman 39, Grinnell 14
    
North Tama, Traer 49, Lisbon 0
    
Northwood-Kensett 26, Harris-Lake Park 0
    
Norwalk 34, Dallas Center-Grimes 14
    
OA-BCIG 28, East Sac County 13
    
Okoboji, Milford 16, Sibley-Ocheyedan 14
    
Osage 36, Saint Ansgar 31
    
Oskaloosa 30, Washington 20
    
PCM, Monroe 29, West Marshall, State Center 6
    
Panorama, Panora 53, Manson Northwest Webster 8
    
Pekin 35, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 7
    
Pella 35, Mount Pleasant 6
    
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 49, Pleasant Valley 42
    
Regina, Iowa City 34, Anamosa 15
    
Rockford 70, Kee, Lansing 14
    
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34, Harlan 32
    
Sheldon 27, South O’Brien, Paullina 14
    
Sigourney-Keota 44, Lynnville-Sully 18
    
Sioux City, East 17, S.C. West 6
    
South Central Calhoun 36, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 6
    
South Hamilton, Jewell 26, Grundy Center 14
    
Southeast Valley 48, PAC-LM 14
    
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58, Clarinda Academy 8
    
Southwest Valley 25, Central Decatur, Leon 14
    
Spencer 28, Webster City 14
    
Spirit Lake 42, Forest City 0
    
Springville 48, Colo-NESCO 0
    
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 30, Treynor 20
    
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18, North Union 12
    
St. Mary’s, Remsen 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 14
    
Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, South Winneshiek, Calmar 8
    
Tipton 27, Vinton-Shellsburg 17
    
Tri-Center, Neola 37, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0
    
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12
    
Valley, West Des Moines 20, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 6
    
Van Meter 27, Pella Christian 7
    
WACO, Wayland 59, English Valleys, North English 40
    
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 31, Denver 16
    
Waterloo, West 34, Mason City 0
    
Waukee 21, Southeast Polk 14
    
Waukon 22, Crestwood, Cresco 7
    
Waverly-Shell Rock 35, Clear Lake 7
    
West Bend-Mallard 42, AGWSR, Ackley 19
    
West Branch 49, Wapello 14
    
West Delaware, Manchester 25, Marion 21
    
West Lyon, Inwood 26, Sioux Center 7
    
West Monona, Onawa 30, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 14
    
West Sioux, Hawarden 42, Central Lyon 14
    
Westwood, Sloan 55, Riverside, Oakland 8
    
Woodbury Central, Moville 26, Ridge View 22
    
Woodward Academy 13, AC/GC 8
    
Woodward-Granger 46, Ogden 7
    
Worth County, Mo. 70, Bedford 12

Minnesota

Annandale 13, Albany 6
    
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 35, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 14
    
BOLD 30, Paynesville 20
    
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Red Lake, forfeit
    
Bagley 13, Lake Park-Audubon 6
    
Barnesville 28, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 8
    
Blooming Prairie 40, Southland 14
    
Bloomington Jefferson 42, Orono 35
    
Breck 30, Columbia Heights 20
    
Breckenridge 34, West Central/Ashby 20
    
Buffalo 38, Brainerd 28
    
Caledonia 34, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0
    
Cambridge-Isanti 30, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
    
Carlton 10, Littlefork-Big Falls 9
    
Cloquet 33, Esko 12
    
Concordia Academy 28, Minneapolis Roosevelt 26
    
Cook County 74, Onamia 0
    
Dassel-Cokato 48, Little Falls 18
    
DeLaSalle 57, Richfield 19
    
Dover-Eyota 21, Byron 7
    
East Grand Forks 49, Crookston 28
    
Elk River 40, Moorhead 20
    
Fillmore Central 31, Hayfield 0
    
G-F-W 28, Windom 0
    
Glencoe-Silver Lake 27, Foley 20
    
Goodhue 27, Wabasha-Kellogg 8
    
Grand Meadow 14, Nicollet 7
    
Hills-Beaver Creek 28, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 6
    
Holy Angels 34, Hill-Murray 7
    
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 7, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6
    
Jordan 42, Worthington 7
    
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 20, Benson 0
    
Lake of the Woods 56, McGregor 23
    
Lakeview 34, New Ulm Cathedral 33, OT
    
Lanesboro 12, Madelia 7
    
LeSueur-Henderson 33, Martin County West 6
    
Lewiston-Altura 37, Lake City 14
    
Litchfield 12, St. Cloud Cathedral 7
    
Mabel-Canton 30, GHEC/Truman 16
    
Mankato East 31, Northfield 22
    
Mankato West 24, Rochester Century 0
    
Marshall 42, Albert Lea 17
    
Medford 51, Winona Cotter 0
    
Melrose 44, Montevideo 14
    
Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 28, Brooklyn Center 26
    
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 44, Holdingford 21
    
Mountain Lake Area 70, MACCRAY 14
    
Murray County Central 19, Canby 6
    
Nevis 36, Kittson County Central 21
    
New Prague 60, Red Wing 20
    
North Branch 36, Princeton 31
    
Northern Freeze 45, Laporte 8
    
Ortonville 38, Springfield 35
    
Park Rapids 46, United North Central 0
    
Parkers Prairie 14, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
    
Perham 50, Frazee 8
    
Pillager 50, Pelican Rapids 16
    
Pipestone 35, New Richland-H-E-G 7
    
Polk County West 39, Blackduck 6
    
Providence-Heritage Christian-Maranatha 33, St. Croix Lutheran 0
    
Randolph 48, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 7
    
Redwood Valley 22, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 18
    
Robbinsdale Cooper 54, Park Center 14
    
Rochester Mayo 52, Austin 28
    
Rockford 41, Watertown-Mayer 14
    
Rushford-Peterson 54, Kingsland 12
    
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 27, Renville County West 6
    
SMB-Wolfpack 54, Academy Force 0
    
Sauk Rapids-Rice 38, St. Francis 35
    
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 56, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 20
    
Spring Grove 56, Cleveland 12
    
St. Anthony 22, St. Agnes 20
    
St. Charles 55, La Crescent 0
    
St. Clair 39, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 17
    
St. Cloud Tech 30, St. Cloud Apollo 22
    
Stewartville 40, Cannon Falls 26
    
United South Central 35, Bethlehem Academy 0
    
Verndale 20, Brandon-Evansville 14
    
Wabasso 28, Lac qui Parle Valley 21
    
Willmar 51, Fergus Falls 6
    
Winona 20, Rochester John Marshall 14
    
Woodbury 49, Farmington 28
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
    
Crosby-Ironton vs. East Central, ppd. to Sep 1st.
    
Deer River vs. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, ppd. to Sep 1st.
 

