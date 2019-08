MIAMI (AP) - Newly acquired Twins reliever Sam Dyson blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning, then Harold Ramirez hit a leadoff homer in the 12th that sent the Miami Marlins over the Twins 5-4 Thursday.

The AL Central-leading Twins have been revamping their bullpen after watching a whopping lead over Cleveland dwindle in the last month. Minnesota got reliever Sergio Romo in a trade with Miami over the weekend and acquired Dyson from San Francisco in a deadline-beating deal Wednesday.