SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area, including South Dakota and Iowa high school football here:

MLB

Twins 9 Giants 0

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Deuel 7

Alcester-Hudson 12, Corsica/Stickney 6

Beresford 41, Milbank 6

Bon Homme 46, Kimball/White Lake 0

Brookings 26, Watertown 3

Canton 27, Sioux Falls Christian 20

Clark/Willow Lake 28, Webster 7

Colome 26, Gayville-Volin 20

Dakota Valley 15, Vermillion 3

DeSmet 36, Stanley County 7

Dell Rapids 33, Madison 14

Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Baltic 0

Florence/Henry 12, Britton-Hecla 6

Gregory 60, Wolsey-Wessington 34

Hamlin 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 12

Herreid/Selby Area 30, Timber Lake 14

Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Faulkton 14

Howard 21, Canistota 20

Ipswich 58, Langford 8

Jones County 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Lyman 40, New Underwood 0

Lincoln 29 Roosevelt 13

Mobridge-Pollock 51, Dakota Hills 0

Parkston 22, Platte-Geddes 14

Redfield 14, Groton Area 12

Sioux Valley 35, Sisseton 12

Tea Area 45, Huron 6

Yankton 45 Mitchell 6

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 32, IKM-Manning 0

ADM, Adel 43, Gilbert 14

AGWSR, Ackley 36, Belmond-Klemme 8

Albia 20, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

Ames 33, Marshalltown 17

Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Union Community, LaPorte City 14

BCLUW, Conrad 20, East Marshall, LeGrand 14, OT

Baxter 50, Colo-NESCO 8

Bedford 76, Lamoni 6

Benton Community 35, Grinnell 0

Bondurant Farrar 36, Ballard 7

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42, River Valley, Correctionville 6

CAM, Anita 26, Fremont Mills, Tabor 25

Carlisle 35, Winterset 18

Carroll 28, Denison-Schleswig 0

Cascade,Western Dubuque 21, Monticello 13

Cedar Falls 14, Johnston 0

Cedar Rapids, Washington 47, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6

Central City 44, Lone Tree 21

Central Clinton, DeWitt 46, Davenport, Central 0

Central Lyon 52, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48, Eagle Grove 20

Clear Creek-Amana 26, Marion 0

Clear Lake 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 22, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 6

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 28, Clarinda 12

Davenport, West 20, Clinton 14

Denver 25, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20

Des Moines, North 30, Des Moines, Hoover 6

Dike-New Hartford 42, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 14

Durant-Bennett 38, Sigourney-Keota 14

East Buchanan, Winthrop 54, Highland, Riverside 0

East Union, Afton 35, Murray 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61, Griswold 22

Forest City 46, Lake Mills 6

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 21, Unity Christian 13

Glenwood 43, Atlantic 27

Grundy Center 27, South Hardin 6

Hudson 37, Jesup 0

Indianola 26, Ankeny Centennial 20

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 34, Logan-Magnolia 12

LeMars 17, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

Lenox 76, Seymour 12

Linn-Mar, Marion 41, Muscatine 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 42, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Mason City 35, Fort Dodge 30

Mount Ayr 54, Nodaway Valley 0

Mount Vernon 28, Anamosa 0

New Hampton 22, MFL-Mar-Mac 19

Newton 39, Knoxville 17

North Fayette Valley 35, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6

North Scott, Eldridge 47, Davenport, North 7

Northwood-Kensett 55, Riceville 12

Oelwein 36, Charles City 13

Ogden 41, Perry 0

Ottumwa 21, Oskaloosa 20

Pekin 20, Eldon Cardinal 0

Pella Christian 56, Des Moines Christian 28

Pleasant Valley 37, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6

Red Oak 41, Riverside, Oakland 0

Ruthven-Ayrshire 40, Kingsley-Pierson 38

Shenandoah 36, Missouri Valley 24

Sidney 21, Wayne, Corydon 16

Sioux Center 14, Sheldon 6

Sioux City, East 35, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 3

South Central Calhoun 48, East Sac County 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 34, Roland-Story, Story City 28, OT

South O’Brien, Paullina 32, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0

Southeast Polk 38, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 24

Southeast Valley 20, Interstate 35,Truro 7

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 44, Audubon 20

Southwest Valley 17, Central Decatur, Leon 11

Spirit Lake 27, Spencer 16

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 65, Ar-We-Va, Westside 19

St. Mary’s, Remsen 42, Harris-Lake Park 7

Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, Starmont 6

Treynor 21, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 17

Underwood 58, Tri-Center, Neola 14

Urbandale 27, Bettendorf 14

Valley, West Des Moines 17, Waukee Northwest 7

Van Meter 35, Earlham 6

WACO, Wayland 57, Springville 22

Wahlert, Dubuque 31, West Delaware, Manchester 14

Washington 21, Burlington 14

West Branch 61, Lisbon 20

West Central, Maynard 46, Kee, Lansing 32

West Hancock, Britt 32, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8

Western Christian 21, West Lyon, Inwood 7

Williamsburg 31, Regina, Iowa City 0

MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Coon Rapids 21, Brainerd 20

Delano 27, Chisago Lakes 6

Nicollet 40, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 38

Red Rock Central 48, Sleepy Eye 8

Renville County West 27, Kingsland 24

Rocori 31, Becker 10