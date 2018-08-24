Friday Night Scoreboard – August 24th

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
Aberdeen Roncalli 32, Redfield/Doland 8
Alcester-Hudson 53, Avon 0
Arlington/Lake Preston 48, DeSmet 0
Baltic 26, Chester Area 0
Bennett County 18, Little Wound 12
Beresford 38, Sioux Valley 14
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 41, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Britton-Hecla 62, Dakota Hills 8
Brookings 24, Yankton 23
Burke/South Central 52, Gayville-Volin 6
Canistota/Freeman 36, Howard 12
Canton 23, Chamberlain 6
Castlewood 56, Deubrook 20
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 24, St. Francis Indian 0
Clark/Willow Lake 61, Tri-State 6
Colome 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Crawford, Neb. 58, Edgemont 28
Custer 35, Newcastle, Wyo. 6
Dakota Valley 49, Dell Rapids 32
Dell Rapids St. Mary 22, Estelline 8
Elk Point-Jefferson 27, McCook Central/Montrose 20, OT
Elkton-Lake Benton 43, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
Garretson 21, Parker 16
Gregory 40, Parkston 0
Groton Area 20, Ellendale/Edgeley-Kulm, N.D. 0
Hamlin 46, Florence/Henry 6
Harding County 46, Lemmon/McIntosh 34
Harrisburg 24, Pierre 14
Hitchcock-Tulare 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 7
Hot Springs 24, Tri-Valley 14
Huron 49, Douglas 6
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 22, Northwestern 12
Irene-Wakonda 57, Hanson 12
Jones County/White River 22, Philip 13
Kadoka Area 36, Faith 20
Kimball/White Lake 24, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6
Langford Area 55, Iroquois 0
Lennox 28, Vermillion 14
Lower Brule 56, Standing Rock, N.D. 6
Madison 20, Milbank Area 14, 2OT
Milnor-North Sargent, N.D. 44, Sisseton 16
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Wagner 7
Potter County 44, Platte-Geddes 7
Red Cloud 46, Pine Ridge 26
Scotland 60, Centerville 16
Sioux Falls Christian 39, Mobridge-Pollock 0
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58, Aberdeen Central 14
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Rapid City Stevens 19
Sioux Falls Washington 28, Brandon Valley 14
Tea Area 30, West Central 24
Timber Lake 58, Dupree 8
Tiospa Zina Tribal 58, Crazy Horse 0
Todd County 51, Crow Creek 0
Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 42, Lead-Deadwood 0
Viborg-Hurley 34, Menno/Marion 26
Wall 42, Lyman 20
Warner 18, Faulkton Area 16
Waverly-South Shore 36, Great Plains Lutheran 6
Webster 41, Deuel 12
Winner 50, Stanley County 7
Wolsey-Wessington 38, Bon Homme 36
College Volleyball
Kansas City 3 vs. SDSU 0
Northwestern 3 vs. USD 1
USD 3 vs. Milwaukee 0
Augustana 3 vs. Seton Hill 0
Augustana 3 vs. Eckerd 2
Palm Beach Atlantic 3 vs. USF 1
USF 3 vs. Davenport 0
Women’s Soccer
USD 1 vs. Eastern Washington 1 (F/2OT)
Boys Golf
Huron Invite
1 Rapid City Stevens 307
2 Watertown 313
3 O’Gorman 317
4 Yankton 319
5 Brandon Valley 320
*Medalist: Brock Murphy (Tea Area) 69
Boys Cross Country
Beresford Invitational
1 Beresford 44
2 Sioux Falls Christian 47
3 Lennox 58
*Medalist: Alex Atwood (Beresford) 16:56.51
Girls Cross Country
*Beresford Invitational
1 Luverne 30
2 Sioux Falls Christian 43
3 Lennox 51
*Medalist: Tenley Nelson (Luverne) 19:19.45
High School Volleyball
Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-12, 25-8, 25-8
Pierre def. Rapid City Central, 3-0
Rapid City Stevens def. Aberdeen Central, 25-11, 25-21, 25-18
Custer Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Edgemont def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 20-25, 25-10
Pool B
Lead-Deadwood def. Hill City, 25-20, 14-25, 25-20