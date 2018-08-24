 

Avera

Friday Night Scoreboard – August 24th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-sports-generic-football_1529437981732.jpg

Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football

Aberdeen Roncalli 32, Redfield/Doland 8
    
Alcester-Hudson 53, Avon 0
    
Arlington/Lake Preston 48, DeSmet 0
    
Baltic 26, Chester Area 0
    
Bennett County 18, Little Wound 12
    
Beresford 38, Sioux Valley 14
    
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 41, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
    
Britton-Hecla 62, Dakota Hills 8
    
Brookings 24, Yankton 23
    
Burke/South Central 52, Gayville-Volin 6
    
Canistota/Freeman 36, Howard 12
    
Canton 23, Chamberlain 6
    
Castlewood 56, Deubrook 20
    
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 24, St. Francis Indian 0
    
Clark/Willow Lake 61, Tri-State 6
    
Colome 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
    
Crawford, Neb. 58, Edgemont 28
    
Custer 35, Newcastle, Wyo. 6
    
Dakota Valley 49, Dell Rapids 32
    
Dell Rapids St. Mary 22, Estelline 8
    
Elk Point-Jefferson 27, McCook Central/Montrose 20, OT
    
Elkton-Lake Benton 43, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
    
Garretson 21, Parker 16
    
Gregory 40, Parkston 0
    
Groton Area 20, Ellendale/Edgeley-Kulm, N.D. 0
    
Hamlin 46, Florence/Henry 6
    
Harding County 46, Lemmon/McIntosh 34
    
Harrisburg 24, Pierre 14
    
Hitchcock-Tulare 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 7
    
Hot Springs 24, Tri-Valley 14
    
Huron 49, Douglas 6
    
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 22, Northwestern 12
    
Irene-Wakonda 57, Hanson 12
    
Jones County/White River 22, Philip 13
    
Kadoka Area 36, Faith 20
    
Kimball/White Lake 24, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6
    
Langford Area 55, Iroquois 0
    
Lennox 28, Vermillion 14
    
Lower Brule 56, Standing Rock, N.D. 6
    
Madison 20, Milbank Area 14, 2OT
    
Milnor-North Sargent, N.D. 44, Sisseton 16
    
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Wagner 7
    
Potter County 44, Platte-Geddes 7
    
Red Cloud 46, Pine Ridge 26
    
Scotland 60, Centerville 16
    
Sioux Falls Christian 39, Mobridge-Pollock 0
    
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58, Aberdeen Central 14
    
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Rapid City Stevens 19
    
Sioux Falls Washington 28, Brandon Valley 14
    
Tea Area 30, West Central 24
    
Timber Lake 58, Dupree 8
    
Tiospa Zina Tribal 58, Crazy Horse 0
    
Todd County 51, Crow Creek 0
    
Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 42, Lead-Deadwood 0
    
Viborg-Hurley 34, Menno/Marion 26
    
Wall 42, Lyman 20
    
Warner 18, Faulkton Area 16
    
Waverly-South Shore 36, Great Plains Lutheran 6
    
Webster 41, Deuel 12
    
Winner 50, Stanley County 7
    
Wolsey-Wessington 38, Bon Homme 36

College Volleyball

Kansas City 3 vs. SDSU 0

Northwestern 3 vs. USD 1

USD 3 vs. Milwaukee 0

Augustana 3 vs. Seton Hill 0

Augustana 3 vs. Eckerd 2

Palm Beach Atlantic 3 vs. USF 1

USF 3 vs. Davenport 0

Women’s Soccer

USD 1 vs. Eastern Washington 1 (F/2OT)

Boys Golf
Huron Invite

1 Rapid City Stevens 307

2 Watertown 313

3 O’Gorman 317

4 Yankton 319

5 Brandon Valley 320

*Medalist: Brock Murphy (Tea Area) 69

Boys Cross Country
Beresford Invitational

1 Beresford 44

2 Sioux Falls Christian 47

3 Lennox 58

*Medalist: Alex Atwood (Beresford) 16:56.51

Girls Cross Country
*Beresford Invitational

1 Luverne 30

2 Sioux Falls Christian 43

3 Lennox 51

*Medalist: Tenley Nelson (Luverne) 19:19.45

High School Volleyball

Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-12, 25-8, 25-8
    
Pierre def. Rapid City Central, 3-0
    
Rapid City Stevens def. Aberdeen Central, 25-11, 25-21, 25-18
    
Custer Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A    
Edgemont def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 20-25, 25-10
    
Pool B    
Lead-Deadwood def. Hill City, 25-20, 14-25, 25-20
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss