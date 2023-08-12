SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from around the area below:
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies 13, Minnesota Twins 2
AA
Canaries 12, Milwaukee 11
Amateur Baseball
Canova 7, Larchwood 6
Dell Rapids PBR 3, Dimock-Emery 1
Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels 7, Aberdeen 2
Sioux Falls Brewers 10, Renner 7
Brookings 4, Yankton 2
Girls Soccer
Groton Area 4, West Central 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 3, Yankton 1
Rapid City Stevens 2, Brookings 0
Brandon Valley 7, Huron 0
Pierre T.F. Riggs 11, Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood 0
Spearfish 1, Aberdeen Central 0
Mitchell 3, Harrisburg 2
Vermillion 3, St. Thomas More 1
Rapid City Central 5, Watertown 0
Boys Soccer
Brookings 2, Rapid City Stevens 1
Watertown 2, Rapid City Central 0
O’Gorman 4, Sioux Falls Washington 0
Vermillion 10, West Central 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 3, Yankton 0
Huron 3, Brandon Valley 0
Pierre T.F. Riggs 3, Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood 0
Spearfish 2, Aberdeen Central 0
Sioux Falls Jefferson 3, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1