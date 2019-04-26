Friday night scoreboard – April 26th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Sioux Falls Stampede announced Tuesday the club’s 28-man roster that will participate in the 2019 exhibition schedule before being trimmed to 23 players prior to the start of the 2019-20 United States Hockey League season on September 28 in Pittsburgh. The roster includes a total of 16 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders, with fourteen players having some junior-level experience.

Returning to the Stampede are forwards Jared Westcott and Ryan Sullivan. Westcott tallied 15 goals and 24 assists for 39 points in 54 games during the regular season and added five goals and one assist throughout the 2019 Clark Cup Playoffs. He is committed to Penn State University. Sullivan tallied 10 goals and 21 assists for 31 points in 62 games.