Friday night scoreboard – April 26th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Baseball

Omaha 5 vs. SDSU 2

Northern State 2 vs. St. Cloud State 0

Northern State 4 vs. St. Cloud State 3

USF 7 vs. Winona State 4

Winona State 7 vs. USF 6

SMSU 1 vs. U-Mary 0 (F/9)

U-Mary 2 vs. SMSU 1

Viterbo 4 vs. Dakota State 0

Dakota State 2 vs. Viterbo 1

Viterbo 8 vs. Dakota State 3

College Softball

Augustana 10 vs. Minnesota Crookston 0 (F/6)

Augustana 9 vs. Minnesota Crookston 3

St. Cloud State 7 vs. USF 2

St. Cloud State 1 vs. USF 0

MSU-Mankato 3 vs. Northern State 2

MSU-Mankato 3 vs. Northern State 2

Women’s Tennis
Summit League Championships
Semifinals

Denver 4 vs. USD 0

Boys Track & Field
Platte-Geddes Invitational

1 Bon Homme 129

1 Platte-Geddes 129

3 Gregory 100

Jimmy Rearick Wolsey-Wessington Invitational

1 Redfield/Doland 149

2 James Valley Christian 136

3 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 98

Girls Track & Field
Platte-Geddes Invitational

1 Platte-Geddes 134

2 Kimball/White Lake 87

3 Gregory 83

Jimmy Rearick Wolsey-Wessington Invitational

1 Wolsey-Wessington 178

2 Redfield/Doland 131

3 James Valley Christian 86

High School Baseball

Pierre 5 vs. Watertown 4

Brookings 5 vs. Pierre 1

Mitchell 10 vs. Douglas 0

Mitchell 18 vs. Douglas 0

Washington 5 vs. Huron 0

Harrisburg 2 vs. Rapid City Central 1

Harrisburg 10 vs. Rapid City Central 0

Lennox 11 vs. Tea Area 0 (F/5)

West Central 10 vs. McCook Central 0

Howard 12 vs. Elkton 3

Dell Rapids 4 vs. Tri-Valley 0

Madison 11 vs. Baltic 1

Deuel 2 vs. Sioux Valley 0

