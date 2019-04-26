Friday night scoreboard – April 26th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Baseball
Omaha 5 vs. SDSU 2
Northern State 2 vs. St. Cloud State 0
Northern State 4 vs. St. Cloud State 3
USF 7 vs. Winona State 4
Winona State 7 vs. USF 6
SMSU 1 vs. U-Mary 0 (F/9)
U-Mary 2 vs. SMSU 1
Viterbo 4 vs. Dakota State 0
Dakota State 2 vs. Viterbo 1
Viterbo 8 vs. Dakota State 3
College Softball
Augustana 10 vs. Minnesota Crookston 0 (F/6)
Augustana 9 vs. Minnesota Crookston 3
St. Cloud State 7 vs. USF 2
St. Cloud State 1 vs. USF 0
MSU-Mankato 3 vs. Northern State 2
MSU-Mankato 3 vs. Northern State 2
Women’s Tennis
Summit League Championships
Semifinals
Denver 4 vs. USD 0
Boys Track & Field
Platte-Geddes Invitational
1 Bon Homme 129
1 Platte-Geddes 129
3 Gregory 100
Jimmy Rearick Wolsey-Wessington Invitational
1 Redfield/Doland 149
2 James Valley Christian 136
3 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 98
Girls Track & Field
Platte-Geddes Invitational
1 Platte-Geddes 134
2 Kimball/White Lake 87
3 Gregory 83
Jimmy Rearick Wolsey-Wessington Invitational
1 Wolsey-Wessington 178
2 Redfield/Doland 131
3 James Valley Christian 86
High School Baseball
Pierre 5 vs. Watertown 4
Brookings 5 vs. Pierre 1
Mitchell 10 vs. Douglas 0
Mitchell 18 vs. Douglas 0
Washington 5 vs. Huron 0
Harrisburg 2 vs. Rapid City Central 1
Harrisburg 10 vs. Rapid City Central 0
Lennox 11 vs. Tea Area 0 (F/5)
West Central 10 vs. McCook Central 0
Howard 12 vs. Elkton 3
Dell Rapids 4 vs. Tri-Valley 0
Madison 11 vs. Baltic 1
Deuel 2 vs. Sioux Valley 0