Friday night scoreboard – April 19th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
USHL
Western Conference Semifinals
Game 1
Sioux Falls 3 vs. Waterloo 2 (F/OT)
*Sam Stevens scored game-winning goal with 30 seconds to play in overtime.
College Softball
NDSU 2 vs. USD 0 (F/8)
NDSU 10 vs. USD 0 (F/5)
Augustana 8 vs. Northern State 0 (F/6)
Augustana 11 vs. Northern State 2 (F/6)
USF 12 vs. Minot State 0 (F/5)
USF 6 vs. Minot State 5
U-Mary 2 vs. SMSU 1
SMSU 3 vs. U-Mary 1
Northwestern 3 vs. Jamestown 2
Northwestern 3 vs. Jamestown 1
Dickinson State 8 vs. Dakota State 0 (F/5)
Dickinson State 6 vs. Dakota State 1
College Baseball
SDSU 11 vs. Western Illinois 3
Augustana 4 vs. Winona State 2
Augustana 10 vs. Winona State 5
Upper Iowa 1 vs. USF 0
USF 7 vs. Upper Iowa 1
Bemidji State 6 vs. Northern State 5
Northern State 10 vs. Bemidji State 3
Minot State 10 vs. SMSU 2
Minot State 5 vs. SMSU 2
Doane 2 vs. DWU 1
Northwestern 5 vs. Concordia 3
Women’s Tennis
Denver 7 vs. USD 0
Boys Tennis
Washington 8 vs. Lennox 1
Washington 8 vs. Watertown 1