Friday night scoreboard – April 19th

Sports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

USHL
Western Conference Semifinals
Game 1
Sioux Falls 3 vs. Waterloo 2 (F/OT)
*Sam Stevens scored game-winning goal with 30 seconds to play in overtime.

College Softball

NDSU 2 vs. USD 0 (F/8)

NDSU 10 vs. USD 0 (F/5)

Augustana 8 vs. Northern State 0 (F/6)

Augustana 11 vs. Northern State 2 (F/6)

USF 12 vs. Minot State 0 (F/5)

USF 6 vs. Minot State 5

U-Mary 2 vs. SMSU 1

SMSU 3 vs. U-Mary 1

Northwestern 3 vs. Jamestown 2

Northwestern 3 vs. Jamestown 1

Dickinson State 8 vs. Dakota State 0 (F/5)

Dickinson State 6 vs. Dakota State 1

College Baseball

SDSU 11 vs. Western Illinois 3

Augustana 4 vs. Winona State 2

Augustana 10 vs. Winona State 5

Upper Iowa 1 vs. USF 0

USF 7 vs. Upper Iowa 1

Bemidji State 6 vs. Northern State 5

Northern State 10 vs. Bemidji State 3

Minot State 10 vs. SMSU 2

Minot State 5 vs. SMSU 2

Doane 2 vs. DWU 1

Northwestern 5 vs. Concordia 3

Women’s Tennis

Denver 7 vs. USD 0

Boys Tennis

Washington 8 vs. Lennox 1

Washington 8 vs. Watertown 1

