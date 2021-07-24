Friday highlights from the Class A Legion State baseball tournament

BRANDON, S.D (KELO) — As the tournament host and the number 2 overall seed, Brandon Valley was thought to be one of the favorites heading into the Class A Legion State tournament. But after being upset last night by Harrisburg, they found themselves playing for their tournament lives early Saturday Afternoon.

If they wanted to play on Sunday, they’d have to defeat the 3 seed Sioux Falls West. Brandon Valley up 3-2 in the 4th and with runners on second and third Trey Sejnoha gets out of trouble with an ice-cold strikeout to protect the lead. The very next inning, back comes Sioux Falls West. Jamie Legg with a single out to left field, Billy Chatwell trying to get home from second, he’ll slide in safley and this game was deadlocked at 3. But that later in the inning, Sejnoha right back to work with an inning ending strikeout so we’ll head to the home half of the inning. The Post 131 bats would come to life. Matthew Brown at the plate and with 2 runners on, he sends one to deep center field, West cant quite make a play on it and 2 runs would come into score. Huge moment in the 6th, with 2 runners in scoring postion Brandon Valley would bring in Caleb Zerr from bullpen and the senior delivers as Post 131 wins it 6-3.

Pierre would win the first game of the day over Watertown in dramatic fashion thanks to a walk-off 3-run homerun by Bennett Dean.

In game 3, The Renner Royals would defeat Sioux Falls East by a final of 10-5 in big part due to Austin Henry and Reece Arbogast.