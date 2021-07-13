Fremont’s 7th inning explosion dooms Sunfish

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Sunfish and Fremont Moo concluded their series Tuesday night at Karras Park in Sioux Falls.

The Sunfish broke a scoreless tie in the top of the 5th on a Carter Tibbits solo home run. Sioux Falls would add 3 more runs in the inning to take a 4-0 lead.

The game would remain a 4-0 game until the 7th inning when the Fremont bats came alive. The Moo would tally 11 runs in the inning.

Sioux Falls answered in the bottom of the 7th with 3 runs to cut the Fremont lead to 11-7. The Sunfish would then add 3 more in the 8th to make it a 1 run ball game.

But the Moo closed the game off in the 9th, striking out the side to hold on for the 11-10 victory.

The Sunfish play next on Wednesday at the Hastings Sodbusters. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.