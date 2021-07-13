Fremont’s 7th inning explosion dooms Sunfish

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Sunfish and Fremont Moo concluded their series Tuesday night at Karras Park in Sioux Falls.

The Sunfish broke a scoreless tie in the top of the 5th on a Carter Tibbits solo home run. Sioux Falls would add 3 more runs in the inning to take a 4-0 lead.

The game would remain a 4-0 game until the 7th inning when the Fremont bats came alive. The Moo would tally 11 runs in the inning.

Sioux Falls answered in the bottom of the 7th with 3 runs to cut the Fremont lead to 11-7. The Sunfish would then add 3 more in the 8th to make it a 1 run ball game.

But the Moo closed the game off in the 9th, striking out the side to hold on for the 11-10 victory.

The Sunfish play next on Wednesday at the Hastings Sodbusters. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 