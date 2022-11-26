SAVANNAH, G.A. (SDSU) – James Madison shot 50% from the field and recorded 14 steals en route to a 79-60 victory over South Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Hostilo Community Classic in Enmarket Arena.

The Jackrabbits got off to a strong start hitting their first three 3-pointers of the contest and jumped out to a 13-7 advantage. The Dukes worked into the SDSU lead and eventually went up 16-15 with 12 minutes, 34 seconds left in the first half.

A Tanner Te Slaa 3-pointer put the Jacks up 18-16 momentarily before Julien Wooden’s 3-pointer for James Madison put the Dukes ahead for good at the 10:34 mark of the first half. SDSU trailed by as many as 10 in the opening 20 minutes, but a Zeke Mayo field goal cut the deficit to 37-29 at halftime.

The Dukes came out for the second half firing offensively making 12 of their first 17 shots (70.6%). They went up by as many as 27 in the first 10 minutes out of the break. SDSU cut the deficit to 15 over the next five minutes, but the Jackrabbits were unable to trim the Dukes lead any further.

Notes

The Jackrabbits had 21 turnovers in the contest and went 22 of 52 (42.3%) from the field. Mayo finished with a team-high 16 points in 35 minutes. William Kyle III had 15 points and a career-high seven rebounds for SDSU. Alex Arians had five assists for the Jacks.

James Madison shot over 40% from 3-point range. The Dukes had five double-digit scorers in the contest. Alonzo Sule had a team-high seven rebounds and the team combined for 13 assists.

Up Next

South Dakota State continues a five-game stretch away from Brookings. The Jackrabbits open a three-game road trip on Friday, Dec. 2, when they head to Ohio to face Kent State.