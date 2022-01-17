Francouz steps in, Avs beat Wild in SO, 14th home win in row

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Shopping for a new or used vehicle came with a much higher price tag in 2021--and in the new year, experts believe prices won't be coming down anytime soon.

This high-value market is making a car crash or insurance claim even more complex.

"The index showed that it's up 42 percent from the previous year. The used car market was that much higher, but the new car market was also up 12 percent," Autoland owner Brad Dumdie said.

With such a steep increase in prices, some may wonder if their insurance will cover the new cost of a replacement if they get in a crash.

"We always go by actual cash value at the time of loss. So regardless of fluctuations in the market, the market decides what the value of the vehicle is," Farm Bureau Insurance Agent Nathan Lindeman said.

Lindeman says right now the industry is seeing much higher payments for totaled cars and trucks of all ages.

"We're seeing a lot higher values on used cars," Lindeman said.

"Even a lot of the older cars are bringing a lot more money than they used to bring, because that's what's affordable," Dumdie said.

The sticker shock has some people trying to avoid the car shopping process altogether by making the car they do have last a little longer.