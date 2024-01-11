VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — Oral Roberts guard Taleyah Jones scored a career high 37 points to lead the Golden Eagles to a 91-78 victory over South Dakota inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Thursday night.



Oral Roberts (12-4) won its sixth-straight game and moved to 3-0 in Summit League play. The Golden Eagles outscored South Dakota (12-6, 1-2) by 15 points to turn a two-point deficit into a 13-point win.



Jones, a transfer from UT Arlington, shot 12-of-17 from the field with five 3-pointers to score her game-high 37 points. Returning all-Summit pick Hannah Cooper added 17 points with six assists. Forward Emily Robinson finished with 16 points and five assists.



South Dakota junior guard Kendall Holmes finished with a season-best 21 points on the night, making five 3-pointers for the second time this season. She was two shy of her career high.



Junior guard Grace Larkins added 20 points, a career-best 10 assists and eight rebounds as she continues to chase the elusive triple-double.



Fourth-year sophomore Natalie Mazurek reached double-figures for the second-straight game with 10 points and six rebounds.



Oral Roberts shot 49.2 percent (30-of-61) from the floor and 47.6 percent (10-of-21) from behind the arc. South Dakota made 42.4 percent (25-of-59) from the floor and 32.3 percent (10-of-31) from deep. The Coyotes did not miss any of their 18 free-throw attempts.



The Golden Eagles also capitalized with 24 points off 22 Coyote turnovers.



South Dakota returns to action next Thursday on the road at St. Thomas. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. inside Schoenecker Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota.