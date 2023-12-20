VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to run away from Bradley in Wednesday night’s 68-47 victory inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes (10-3) recorded the 900th win in South Dakota women’s basketball program history. USD also moved to 4-0 all-time against Bradley (4-7).

Junior guard Grace Larkins recorded her fourth 20-point game of the season on Wednesday night, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. She dished out the assist on three of the Coyotes’ first four buckets in the fourth quarter to kick off the 17-0 run.

Senior Tori DePerry and fourth-year junior Kendall Holmes joined her in double-figure scoring. DePerry tallied 13 points and eight rebounds. Holmes, the reigning Summit League Peak Performer of the Week, finished with 12 points, four boards and two steals.

Bradley’s Halli Poock came off the bench and knocked down five 3-pointers for 15 points to lead the Braves. Reagan Barkema added 14 points.

The Coyotes, one of the top shooting teams in the country by field goal percentage, shot below 28 percent from the field through the first three quarters. There were nine tie-ups and eight lead changes in the game.

It was an offensive put-back off a missed free throw by sophomore Carley Duffney at the end of the third quarter that sparked the energy ahead of USD’s run. Bradley scored on the opening possession of the fourth period and did not score again for nearly seven minutes. Five different Coyotes made baskets during the 17-0 stretch.

South Dakota made 10-of-15 from the field in the fourth quarter and knocked down 5-of-6 from deep. The Coyotes outscored Bradley 25-6 in the final frame.

USD controlled the glass in the game and outrebounded Bradley 47 to 25. The Coyotes had 15 second-chance points off 15 offensive boards.

South Dakota resumes play on Friday, Dec. 29, with the Summit League opener against North Dakota State. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.