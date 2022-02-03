SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday night featured a Class ‘A’ girls basketball matchup between Sioux Falls Christian and Vermillion, both of whom entered the night on two-game winning streaks.

It was a defensive battle for much of the first half. The Chargers would take an 8-6 lead after 1. They’d then build that lead to 6, as they heading into halftime up 20-14.

But the Tanagers would come alive in the 3rd quarter, outscoring the Chargers 15-8 to take a 29-28 lead heading to the 4th quarter. Sioux Falls Christian answered the challenge though and controlled the 4th quarter, outscoring the Tanagers 18-4 en route to the 46-33 victory.

Sioux Falls Christian and Vermillion will both take part in Saturday’s NEC/Dak 12 Clash in Madison. The Chargers will face Parkston, while the Tanagers cross paths with Sisseton.