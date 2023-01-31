TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Four players scored in double figures for the Tea Area boys as they muscled past Western Christian Tuesday night, 64-47.

The Titans used a strong first half to lead to the victory. They outscored the Wolfpack 39-18 after the first two quarters.

Reis Kirschenman led the way with 17 points. Blake Thompson contributed 16, while Jessen Wiebenga collected 13 and Sam Almas 10.

Kade Van Regenmorter was the lone player to score in double digits for Western Christian. He posted 16 points in the loss.