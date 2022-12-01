Aberdeen, S.D. (NORTHERN) – The (RV) Northern State University men’s basketball team continued their home win streak on Thursday, defeating the University of Mary in NSIC action. The Wolves led for the entirety of the game, notching 43 points in the first half and 36 in the second.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 79, MARY 60

Records: NSU 6-2 (2-0 NSIC), MARY 4-1 (1-1 NSIC)

Attendance: 2346



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern shot over ten percentage points better than their opponents in the win, hitting 29-of-59 from the floor (49.2%) and 15-of-36 from the 3-point line (41.7%)

The NSU defense held UMary to a 39.1 field goal percentage and 25.0 3-point field goal percentage

The Wolves notched a game high 43 rebounds, 18 assists, 15 made 3-pointers, and four blocks in the game

NSU tallied 26 points in the paint, 16 points off the bench led by Kobe Busch , 13 points off turnovers, and ten second chance points

, 13 points off turnovers, and ten second chance points Four Wolves scored in double figures, led by Sam Masten with 20 points, as well as seven assists

with 20 points, as well as seven assists Jordan Belka led seven Wolves with multiple rebounds in the win, pulling down a season high ten off the glass

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Sam Masten : 20 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists

: 20 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists Jacksen Moni : 17 points, 3 rebounds

: 17 points, 3 rebounds Josh Dilling : 13 points, 55.6 field goal%, 3 assists

: 13 points, 55.6 field goal%, 3 assists Kobe Busch : 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks

UP NEXT

Northern State returns to action on Saturday at Minot State University. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. between the Wolves and Beavers.